Apple Stuffed Pork Chops

I have to agree with another reviewer on this one. The stuffing is as dry as graham cracker crumbs and I even added extra butter and 1/2 c of apple juice! Some liquid HAS to be left out here. I also baked only 30 min covered and another 15 uncovered. Plenty done. I'll never make this again. A real waster of all the time and ingredients in the stuffing. I'm an experienced cook. I should have known better, but thought maybe the apples after baking would add more moisture. It didn't. Couldn't even taste the apples, just crumbs. And like the other reviewer, I threw over 1/2 of the stuffing away - way too much bread crumbs. I did add another 1/2 c of apple juice to the pan before covering and baking. Chops were moist. That's the only good part. Some of these reviews are very disappointing. I would suggest that if you can't cook, don't rate/review.