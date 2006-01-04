Apple Stuffed Pork Chops
A healthy, savory apple-y stuffing. You can make a delicious gravy from the pan drippings, too, if desired!
A healthy, savory apple-y stuffing. You can make a delicious gravy from the pan drippings, too, if desired!
I have cooked this 2x's now and learned from my mistakes. Two MAJOR CHANGES you need to make. 1.) WAY to much bread crumbs, it was like eating crumbled saltines. Use 2 cups of Apples and 1 cup bread crums. (Recipe wanted 3 cups bread crumbs). 2.) DO NOT cook for 1 hour or it will get too dry. Cook for 20 minutes with foil on and 20 with foil off. With those 2 changes this is a GREAT recipe.Read More
I found this recipe very bland. I tried it again, but this time I marinated the chops for 1 hour with olive oil, apple brandy, fresh chopped thyme, bay leaves, salt & pepper. I pan-seared the chops on all sides and then roasted for 15 to 20 minutes at 325 degrees (internal temp should be 155 to 160 degrees.). The wife and kids loved it.Read More
I have cooked this 2x's now and learned from my mistakes. Two MAJOR CHANGES you need to make. 1.) WAY to much bread crumbs, it was like eating crumbled saltines. Use 2 cups of Apples and 1 cup bread crums. (Recipe wanted 3 cups bread crumbs). 2.) DO NOT cook for 1 hour or it will get too dry. Cook for 20 minutes with foil on and 20 with foil off. With those 2 changes this is a GREAT recipe.
This was great!! I did change just a couple of things for my taste. I used cranberries in the stuffing because I love cranberries and they go great with apples. The stuffing was a little dry for us so I used some apple cider to moisten it up some. I did not even have left overs to send for my hubby's lunch the next day. I will definatly make again. Thanks
This recipe was good but I made it for a friend who is not bread stuffing eater..Instead I did rice with chopped apples and crumbled bacon added a slice of bacon around each chop and baked as for seasoning well I always add what I like no matter what it calls for we all have our own tastes and for the ones who said it is bland well all meat is bland until we make it wonderful. you must have a creative mind in the kitchen even if your following a recipe... Thanks for sharing *Blessing's From Oregon*
Very good recipe! I too made some changes which I think really made it better. After chopping the apples, I let them soak in apple juice for about 30 minutes. I used more of the stuffing ingredients and added about 2 cups of apple juice and about 2 tsps. of poultry seasoning and garlic salt. After stuffing the chops, I wrapped them with a piece of bacon before pan frying. I put all the left over stuffing in the bottom of the pan and put the chops on top and cooked as instructed. YUMMY!!
WOW! These were delicious! I used stove top prepared instead of bread cubes, added some cooked sausage & used a granny smith apple (great flavor). I also used a brown sugar glaze on top - 1/2c brown sugar mixed with 1/4c melted butter & spread over top of chops (only 4 chops). This recipe is a definite keeper! Thanks alot!
I found this recipe to very easy and economical. First go to Costco or Sams Club and buy a whole boneless loin (about 1.99 per pound x 7 lbs). Cut the loin in 1 inch chops (makes about 17). Buy a box of Stove Top stuffing and add a granny smith apple (diced). Stuff the chops, brown and put them in the oven. EASY, EASY, EASY!
Made some changes to this great recipe because my wife has to stay away from bread and sugar. I replaced the bread with a cup of Old Fashioned Oatmeal, 1/3 cup Splenda(sugar), 1/3 cup raisens, dash of nutmeg, then the rest of the ingrediannts. I used only 4 pork chops and put the leftover apple, oat, raisen mixture and spred it over the browned pork chops for baking. What came out of the oven was beautiful and taisted heavenly.
This is fabulous! I added 1/4 cup of apple juice to the stuffing, it was delicious and very moist! Would HIGHLY recommend. I prepared it in the morning and refrigerated it until that night. A little prep work, but well worth it!
This recipe was sooo good!!! I read from other reviews that the stuffing and chops turned out a lil dry so I poured some apple juice in the stuffing. I didn’t make any other changes and it turned out wonderful! I am very happy with the results! It was a lil time consuming but it was well worth it! I’m definitely gonna make this one again! Thanks so much for sharing this one!!!
I found this recipe very bland. I tried it again, but this time I marinated the chops for 1 hour with olive oil, apple brandy, fresh chopped thyme, bay leaves, salt & pepper. I pan-seared the chops on all sides and then roasted for 15 to 20 minutes at 325 degrees (internal temp should be 155 to 160 degrees.). The wife and kids loved it.
Very good, but I altered slightly. After reading the reviews about the stuffing, I decided to cut some corners and used a box of Stove Top Savory Herb stuffing. I sauteed the onions, then added the apples and lightly sauteed them as well. Then I just mixed it all in with the Stove Top and followed the rest of the recipe as written. Pork was delicious, stuffing was moist and flavorful. I did have extra stuffing, but just put in the dish with the pork chops for baking.
Please ignore the review by Dwight below; this recipe is just fine the way it is. If he had actually READ the recipe and used FRESH bread crumbs instead of dried, his version would have turned out the way mine did: tender, juicy and perfectly cooked.
I reduced the recipe to feed 2 people and made the recipe as suggested, adding a little more onion and butter. I also added Rubbed Sage and used (2) granny smith apples. I didn't find the recipe dry in the slightest. I think the problem some of the others had with dryness was possibly because they didn't use "FRESH BREAD CRUMBS" (takes approx. 5 slices of bread to make one cup (do not pack it). The stuffing should be wet and you should be able to shape it into a ball (not that you need to. I love this recipe, so does my husband.
Yummy! I only gave it 4 stars bc you need to make some changes. I used only 1 cup of dry bread crumbs which was PLENTY. Also, it was really dry so I put a splash of white wine in at the end to moisten the stuffing. Like other reviewers said, DON'T bake it for the time it says. I did 20 min. covered and 20 min. uncovered and it was perfect. Very tasty, nice fall recipe!
These are the changes I made: Fry in skillet the butter, onions, apples, rosemary, and celery. Add at last minute the parsley and chopped toast (instead of boxed stuffing or bread crumbs) with a table spoon of brown sugar. Also the thinner the pork the less oven time.
This is execellent! My chops were a good 1 inch thick and cut from the striploin. The cooking time was a little too long even though I started with chops that were only partially thawed. For the gravy I left some small amount of the stuffing in the fry pan (just what fell out of the chops during browning)and added chicken stock and flour/water mix.
it sounds yummy but, it wasnt!
I used crumbled cornbread instead of regular bread crumbs. Delicious! I have a thing for cornbread and pork...
I have always doubt when I cooked pork chops as it always dry and hard. This time it was different, it turned out so GOOD! The meats were tender, moist & tasty. I did a couple changes to increase the taste. I marinated the pork chop with apple juice, chicken stock, garlic & onion powder + salt & pepper for ½ hour; add chicken stock, apple juice and crispy bacon in the bread stuffing. Then pour the juice from the meat from time to time while baking it to keep it moist. My husband said it was so delicious! We will certainly cook it for guests next time. It’s the best recipe for pork chop for us! Thank you.
very good, but next time I would cut the bread crumbs in half and add more apples. The apples made the flavor
I added some blu cheese and raisins to the mix, and once the pork and extra stuffing was in the baking dish I added some apple cider vinegar to the extra stuffing-cooked covered for 30mins
Excellent recipe that was easy and tasty !! I was surprised at how well the stuffing came out because I have only ever made stuffing with bread cubes and not bread crumbs ..... this stuffing was yummy.
Very good, although it started to dry out a little bit. I poured a little white wine over ir to keep it moist, which added nice flavour to the gravy later! Nice recipe.
This recipe made as written is seriously delicious! You must use fresh bread crumbs, I used French bread.This recipe is a keeper and we totally enjoyed these stuffed pork chops!I definitely will make this again!
I made this the other day with french cut pork loins and let me tell you, this is AMAZING! My husband tried this when he came home from work ( he works 2nd shift and I work 1st shift) and when he came to bed at 3AM, he couldn't stop raving about it! He said they were the best pork chops he ever had! The apples are great in this. They give it a nice sweet taste. I went with the advice from another reviewer about how to cook it though. I wrapped them in foil and cooked them for 20 minutes then cooked them for another 20 minutes without the foil. They came out so tender.I absolutley love this recipe!
This recipe has promise. I made it exactly as stated,except that I did not have celery. I think to review & rate a recipe honestly that you SHOULD make it the first time the way that it is written, otherwise how is your review honest? With that said, and with no celery, I liked the recipe. I made my own fresh bread crumbs. I did chop my apples rather large b/c other reviews said that thier apples turned to mush. Next time I'll chop them smaller & add some pecans.
Didn't have breadcrumbs so I used a box of stove top, also added some apple juice, still a little dry but good. Cooked 40 minutes and was juicy.
This was ok. I did do somethings a bit different though. I used pork flavored stove top, I just sauteed some onion, celery, and apple in butter then combined with stove top. I cooked the chops under the time on recipe and they still dried out. I think I would make again but used a pork loin instead.
The pork chop was really good!!! I added red pepper flake to give it more of kick! WOW was it good!! My sister said I cook like a 5 star chef! (Thumbs up)
Will defintely make this again. The only thing I changed was the cooking time. Baked covered for 30 minutes and uncovered for 15 minutes. The pork chops were perfect. Any longer and they would have been too dry. Was a hit in my household.
This recipes was very interesting. It was tasty but just a bit dry. I might moisten the stuffing next time using applesauce to bring out more of the apple flavor. Otherwise, delicious.
The stuffing for this was wonderful. I ended up using 1.5 pieces of wheat bread for a half recipe. I chopped it into small pieces (kind of like stuffing) rather than making it crumb like. I think it added a little more texture. I didn't bake it because I'm always worried about over cooking them. I used the Stuffed Pork Chops III method of cooking them...brown on each side then simmer in beef broth. It takes less time and they come out tender and juicy. My husband said this is his favorite stuffed pork chop recipe now and would like it again. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did.
I made the stuffing with pears and cranberries as I didn't have any apples on hand. I also added an egg to hold the stuffing together. Instead of stuffing the porkchops (mine were too thin) I put the stuffing in a glass dish and nestled the chops in the stuffing and cooked it all like that. Everyone in the family loved it.
Perfectly delicious fall recipe! I stayed pretty true to the recipe with the exception of doubling the amount of onions used (I wanted the stuffing a little more savory) and I used a 2 lb. pork loin which I sliced 1/2 through lengthwise and stuffed it (after seasoning it inside and out with salt, pepper and poultry seasoning) and cooked it 1/2 hour with foil, 1/2 hour without PERFECT. I also made a gravy using pan drippings, chicken stock, and apple cider - seasoning it to taste. I highly recommend using fresh bread crumbs (I used fresh bread and ran it through the food processor) and unlike other reviewers - did NOT think there was too much bread. This is a fantastic recipe and is a great way to use pork. Will be a regular in the fall meal rotation!
This recipe was excellent! Made it for my family and they absolutely loved it! I used about half the amount of bread crumbs the recipe called for and added some apple juice to the stuffing so it wasn't so dry. i will definitely be making this again!
I thought this was so delicious that I had to sign up to allrecipes.com just so I could post a review! I added garlic when I sauteed the onion. Also, I used about 1/2 of the bread crumbs (as others have mentioned it was WAY too much listed in the recipe). To make the stuffing a bit more moist I added some cranberry juice to give it a little kick. Other than that I followed the recipe word for word and it was FANTASTIC. 5 stars for sure!
These were very tender and tasty, even my daughter who usually shuns meat, liked these. I made them in my iron skillet (so I didn't have to use another pan) and added apple juice to the bottom of the pan before I baked it. I did use Mrs. Cubbison's corn bread stuffing mix and added liquid to the stuffing. I won't add liquid next time. Yams would make a nice side dish. Will definetly make this again.
Just added a little applesauce on top and in the stuffing. Mmm mm :)
have made this multiple times for my family and it's always a hit!
First I raised the oven temp by about 15° and baked for only about 35-40 minutes. Some reviewers had issues with the flavor - apples that best retain flavor during cooking are usually the crisp, green variety, such as Granny Smith. The stuffing was pretty dry in the beginning. Adding about 2/3 cup green apple-pear juice made it moist enough. There was more stuffing than could fit into the chops so it just went into the baking dish too. No celery since I didn't have any...this was very good. With the changes I give this 4 stars, 3 without. Husband liked it too. Thank you for this simple, flavorful idea!
I added some walnuts and it was delicious.
I will normally follow a recipe as written the first time I make it, then tweak it to my taste in the future. However, when I added the breadcrumbs it was just way, way too dry, so I added in an egg and some water to moisten it and help it stick together. It came out tasting absolutely moist and delicious, and I'm looking forward to eating the leftovers.
Tried this recipie for the first time on Easter Sunday. This was very different for our family. Overall, it got pretty good reviews. I did follow the tip of someone and add some apple juice to the stuffing. Also I browed the pork before stuffing (another good tip I read). It made it much easier this way. Wasn't too time consuming. I did add some gravy over top to help with the dryness. Good recipie, wasn't outstanding, but will use it again. Thanks.
Delicious! There was a lot of bread crumbs and we ended up leaving about two cups out. ****After almost two years, this our favorite fall pork chop recipe!
I gave this recipe 4 stars because I did not follow the recipe exactly, but it turned out DELICIOUS! I used some suggestions from other reviews. With the onion and butter, I added garlic salt, poultry seasoning and 3-4 slices of bacon cut up. I also only added about 3/4 cup of bread crumbs and a sleeve of ritz crackers crumbled up with apple juice added for good moisture. I did not stuff the chops because I knew my kids wouldn't like it, so I browned the chops (with oil and salt and pepper) and put them on top of the stuffing in the pan, poured some more apple juice on top and cooked as instructed. Towards the end I made sure to mix some of the stuffing mix on top of the pork chops so they would be nicely flavored. Excellent!
Just didn't seem to have any flavor. I followed the recipe as posted and just didn't care for it
I left out the bread crumbs (sounded too bready and dry from other reviews) and just did the stuffing with apples, celery, onions, butter,vermouth (white wine would do if I had it) and cherries since that's what I had on hand rather than cranberries which someone else suggested,nice colour too. Stuffing 4-5 stars, might try it with chicken, but the meat was still a bit bland if you didn't eat every bite with some stuffing. I think will try the review that suggested a marinade and glaze for the meat.
This recipe was pretty good. I wouldnt' follow the directions completely. The thing I did different was...Not to add so much bread crumbs (It makes it to dry and crumy). Add half then what it says to and replace it with more apples. I also took apple sauce and mixed it with water and poured that ontop of the dish before I put it into the oven. Just so it wouldnt be so dry. Over all it was a crowd pleaser.
As I usually do, I changed this up a bit by adding some pineapple juice to the stuffing mixture, wrapping each chop in two pieces of bacon (secured by toothpick) and grilled them. Just before serving I grilled pineapple slices and placed them on top (see picture). Great recipe and for my family's taste made even better with the additions.
After reading all the reviews of this recipe, I decided to give it a try... It was delicious, and I figured out that the reason people feel that it's so dry is that they are most likely using DRY bread crumbs - not fresh ones... which are much moister. Try this - it's good!!
Loved this recipe. I didn't use bread crumbs. I used dry bread. I also cooked the onion and celery in butter until they were soft. I added salt and poultry seasoning. I soaked the apples in some apple cider and then poured the whole thing in when I mixed it together. I also added some chicken broth. I took the advice from someone else and baked it covered for 20 min. and uncovered for 20. It was perfect.
I made this for my dinner club (10 people) and everyone loved it. It was easy to make for a large crowd. I took the advice of others and added some apple juice to moisten it up a little. Definately a keeper. I'll make this one again.
Great1 After reading 6 reviews I cut way back on bread ( actually I used Pepperidge farms stuffing ) wrapped in in prosciutto which helped hold in the stuffing and added a saltyness. My wife wanted to know if I made any extra. Must have been good.
This is a great recipe, especially in the fall. I make this so often I vary the ingredients now. Try adding minced garlic, basil and oregano. It is a definite favorite meal in my house.
I have made this recipe time and time again and actually used it for a recipe to give to a bride to be at her shower on the recipe cards. It is wonderful but be careful not to over cook the pork chops. Just brown them on the stove top because if you leave them on too long you will cook them through and then overcook in oven. I use bone in pork chops - I find they have more flavor. I also make my own bread crumbs. I use a whole loaf of white bread- remove the ends and cut into pieces about 2x2. I put them flat on a cookie sheet and in the oven for about 10 minutes at 325 turning once so they are dry. Enjoy- this is a great recipe. Thanks a bunch.
These were pretty good but needed some modifications. First off, I seasoned the pork chops in sage, rosemary, and thyme. Then I used dry stuffing mix but moistened it with chicken stock. I used the remaining stuffing to surround the pork in the baking dish. Pretty good!
The stuffing was excellent! I shortened the cooking time, and cooked them covered in a skillet on the stove with some white wine added to keep them moist.
This recipe was so tasty! I used pumpernickle and rye bread because I didn't have white bread available- that kicked up the flavor of the stuffing just enough.
We enjoyed the pork chops. I did cook a full hour to make sure meat temp was 170deg F; I added some liquid in the pan for extra stuffing I had and that provided good moisture for the dish. I reduced the bread crumbs by 1/2 and that was just right.
Very good although I improvised on a few things. First my chops weren't thick enough like I thought they were. I fried garlic, apple, onion, and celery with some butter. Added the bread crumbs to find out that 2 cups was WAY too much. So I fried the chops with MORE onion and garlic when they were half way done used the juice from cooking them to fix the stuffing issue. Still not quite enough I added some water. Put the stuffing into the baking dish laid the chops on top and from there everything FINALLY went well. Came out GREAT though. I would definitely reccommend it and it's a keeper but next time I will have to change a few things.
This was delicious. I did alter it slightly and used three golden delicious apples and steamed them and then made and apple sauce, I added 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and then transfered it to a skillet where I had fried 1 red diced onion in a tablespoon of butterand added 2 cups of dry breadcrumbs. I then stuffed 4 pork chops with the stuffing, fried them as above but then baked for 20 minutes with foil and 20 without! Delicious
Not the greatest recipe. It tuned out really dry and chewy even when I used fresh breadcrumbs like other reviewers suggested. The taste of the filling was alright, but just SO DRY. I get lots of recipes off of this site, and my husband eats ANYTHING, and this is one dish he didnt like at all. Will not make again.
I modified recipe a bit to cater to gluten-free plus heart healthy diet needs. I used olive oil in place of butter and vegetable oil. I used GF Raisin Bread (does not have cinnamon). Since other reviews stated recipe was bit dry, and I had no apple juice as was suggested, I used Cherry Ginger Brew (22% ginger). The combination of flavors was fabulous, like a gourmet dish, with the bonus of being GF and loaded with hearth healthy ingredients. Thanks for the basic recipe. It was wonderful.
I found this recipe to be a little "ho hum"...very bland, nothing remarkable here. Not something I'd make again.
Very good but I agree with the others that there is way too much bread crumbs in the stuffing. Otherwise very tasty!
This dish was good but too much bread crumbs.
I've been making this recipes for a few years now and always in the fall, I love it!
These were fantastic! I have never made anything like these before, and I was a little nervous. They went together so easily and turned out wonderful. My family (who are very skeptical to try anything new) loved these. I followed the advice of another reviewer and only used 1 cup of bread crumbs, and after I started making them I realized that I was out of fresh celery. I replaced the regular salt with celery salt and it worked just fine. Super recipe.. will for sure be making these again.
Good recipe...slightly dry though...I think the cooking time was off.
Everyone in this house says this is one we can do weekly. I sprinkled ground ginger and paprika on my chops before frying them. Five thumbs up mate!!!
I thought this was a great recipe to alter. I used Apple-Cinnamon applesauce and Herb Stuffing. I just mixed the stuffing by eye and taste. I had no problem with the meat drying out. I did moisten the stuffing mix before stuffing the chops. I just baked mine for about 40 minutes on 315. They were wonderful!! Very flavorful, you could really taste the apple sauce and there was the distinct crunch of the onions and celerey. Great and pretty easy to make too!!!
I would have given this 5 stars but it was, indeed, a little dry. I added poultry seasoning as others have suggested and next time I will marinate the chops before prepping. All in all, an excellent recipe though!
I took some license with the ingredients, using homemade dried cubes of bread I crushed, added some garlic powder, a little tarragon, dried parsley. Used less butter, added the stuffing, s&p the chops, browned, baked 40 minutes covered. This tasted great! Thanks for the recipe and the idea!
This recipe rocked. Everyone loved it. I did increase the onion to 1/4 cup and the butter to 1/2 cup because it cooked up with the extra onions. I used pork stovetop as a side dish with the suggested add-ins of apples and onion (back of box) and it was a great compliment to the chops.
My husband and I thought this recipe was great! I did increase the apples, added a little more celery, added 1 Tbsp of apple juice, 2 Tbsp of buttermilk and 1/4 C of chopped walnuts. There was extra stuffing, so I put it on top of and around the chops. I sprinkled them with a few pinches of cinnamon and baked it 20 minutes with foil and then 20 minutes without. I'm keeping this in my recipe arsenal for sure!
We really like this recipe, but as other reviews have said, it needs more moisture. Next time, we will definitely add apple juice or cider. (Sad, since we have some cider in the fridge!) We might also add some cranberries to add to the "fall" flavor. Overall, this was really good and we'll be making it again!! Thanks Nancy!
This recipe was very good. Easy to make, too. I had extra stuffing so I cooked in a buttered casserole. Great leftovers.
This was a pleasant surprise. Kind of like porkchops & applesauce.. I had a pork shoulder steak to use. So I pounded it flat in plastic wrap, and made a little roulade with the filling (held it together with toothpicks). Cook as the recipie indicates and the meat pounded flat cooks quite quickly. Yummy.
I took some license with the ingredients, using homemade dried cubes of bread I crushed, added some garlic powder, a little tarragon, dried parsley. Used less butter, added the stuffing, s&p the chops, browned, baked 40 minutes covered. This tasted great! Thanks for the recipe and the idea!
This didn't at all turn out to taste like what I was hoping. It was very bland. The meat had no flavor what so ever. The outside of the stuffing was good but the inside was way to mushy. If I did make it again I would change alot of things. Seasoning the meat differently, perhaps adding nuts to the stuffing and maybe basting with maple syrup(that goes well with pork) I just dont think that the flavor was worth the $9 per pound for the porkchops.
Overall this is an excellent recipe. I made it for the family tonight. I think that I cooked it just a little too long but the flavors were great. Thank you for sharing this one!
These chops were so good and easy to make. My husband, who hates apples, happily ate these.
Fairly easy, although several steps are involved. Not as much flavor as I had hoped. A sauce made with leftover apples would really as punch to the flavor.
This was a Great Receipe. I did make a few additions. I added a little ginger and sage to the bread crumb mixture. It was Yummy.
WE MADE THIS PER THE RECIPE, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF REPLACING THE SALT AND PEPPER WITH CAJUNLAND'S GREEN ONION SEASONING. IT WAS EXCELLENT. I THINK WOULD WORK WELL WITH VEAL, TOO. I THINK THIS WOULD BE AWESOME CHRISTMAS EVE OR CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER. I just used this to make a stuffed pork loin for my husband's children/grandchildren Easter dinner. It was superb!
This was very good. I also added some sausage to the stuffing. I suggest the cooking time be reduced by a few minutes so that the meat doesnt dry out. The stuffing had a wonderful flavor (I cheated and used Pepperidge Farms Savory Herb bread cubes.)
I made this for a special dinner. It was very good! I added a little mashed sweet potato, a couple of spoonfuls of apple sauce and a splash of chardonnay to the stuffing. Gave a little extra flavor. Served with home made warm chunky apple sauce. Nice combination and yummy! A fair amount of work, but worth it. Hint: Pan brown the chops before stuffing them.
this was the driest stuffing I've ever made and even added liquid to it and it was still awful so we ate the chops and tossed the stuffing out before we choked To say the least some kind of liquid had to have been left out. I've been cooking for 35 plus years so I know a thing or two
The absolute most delicious stuffed pork chops I have ever eaten. I did follow one suggestion and only went with one cup bread crumbs. Otherwise, I followed the directions. Amazing.
My husban and I followed step by step and we were very dissapointed. On the bright side, the chops were very tender.
good not great. try using apple sauce. water is a must. dont butterfly chops cut in half and put mixture in middle. more the better it dries out
Pretty good! :-)
I made this for my boyfriend and we both loved it. Stuffing the chops is a pain, but it turns out great if you just pile the stuffing on top of them.
This was good. Although I used pork tenderloin, added some cheddar (which I probably wouldn't do next time)I butterflied the pork, pounded it, and ended up putting one tenderloin on top of the other. My family loved it. I also added some apple cider for moisture. A nice change and I would make this again.
A wonderful fall treat! If your pork chops aren't thick enough to stuff, it tastes great with all of the stuffing piled on top of the chops! My 6 and 8 year old sons loved it!
This was OK. My niece enjoyed them but my husband and I weren't thrilled. I did add additional butter because the stuffing seemed rather dry. Might try it again and add some white wine or something to add some flavor!
I have never made pork chops like this before- my boyfriend and I loved them! I used the granny smith apples for this one, I think they are the tastiest in baked dishes. I e-mailed this recipe to several of my friends. Thanks! -Kerry
Easy to prep and get ready, my wife loved it as did I. Thanks Chris
I have to agree with another reviewer on this one. The stuffing is as dry as graham cracker crumbs and I even added extra butter and 1/2 c of apple juice! Some liquid HAS to be left out here. I also baked only 30 min covered and another 15 uncovered. Plenty done. I'll never make this again. A real waster of all the time and ingredients in the stuffing. I'm an experienced cook. I should have known better, but thought maybe the apples after baking would add more moisture. It didn't. Couldn't even taste the apples, just crumbs. And like the other reviewer, I threw over 1/2 of the stuffing away - way too much bread crumbs. I did add another 1/2 c of apple juice to the pan before covering and baking. Chops were moist. That's the only good part. Some of these reviews are very disappointing. I would suggest that if you can't cook, don't rate/review.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections