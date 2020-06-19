The Real Mojito

720 Ratings
  • 5 570
  • 4 117
  • 3 24
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.

By Brandy

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place mint leaves and 1 lime wedge into a sturdy glass. Use a muddler to crush the mint and lime to release the mint oils and lime juice. Add 2 more lime wedges and the sugar, and muddle again to release the lime juice. Do not strain the mixture. Fill the glass almost to the top with ice. Pour the rum over the ice, and fill the glass with carbonated water. Stir, taste, and add more sugar if desired. Garnish with the remaining lime wedge.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 10.7mg. Full Nutrition
