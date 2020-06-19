The Real Mojito

DELICIOUS! Light, refreshing and a perfect blend of tart and sweet. After reading a considerable amount of reviews and the suggestions given in another review by the author, Brandy, I believe the key to getting this drink perfect is to be sure to use SUPERFINE SUGAR. I was going to try both simple syrup and the sugar to see which one worked best, but I decided at the store while picking up the mint leaves to check and see if they had the superfine sugar. They did and I bought it. This is definitely the key to adding the sugar easily. I used a mortar and pestle to muddle the ingredients and the superfine sugar just melted into the lime juice beautifully and completely with zero effort. The full dissolving of the sugar meant that it was going to mix into the drink evenly and give the proper amount of sweetness in every sip. I'll continue to use the superfine sugar because it's so easy and quick. I also splurged on a beautiful bottle of white rum called Oronoco and I believe that also made a big difference. My finished drink was smooth, perfectly sweet and tart and beautiful to look at. And I'm sure it's easy to overdo it - this cocktail went down way too easily!I used a swizzle stick and stirred it every now and then to keep mixing the flavors as I sipped it. I felt like I was on vacation. This is going to be my new special summer drink and I'm going to make another one this afternoon since it's so hot outside! Thank you, Brandy!