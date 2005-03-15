Hash Brown and Pork Chop Casserole

4
213 Ratings
  • 5 91
  • 4 70
  • 3 30
  • 2 16
  • 1 6

If homey casseroles are your thing, this dish is for you! Rich and creamy its sure to satisfy!

Recipe by Shelli

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, brown pork chops on both sides and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine the sour cream, soup and milk. Add the hash browns and chopped onion; stir to coat. Place mixture in a 13x9-inch baking dish and sprinkle the cheese over the top. Place the browned pork chops on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 50 minutes or until the potatoes are heated through and pork chops are fully cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 42.5g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 117.5mg; sodium 750.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022