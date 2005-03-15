Hash Brown and Pork Chop Casserole
If homey casseroles are your thing, this dish is for you! Rich and creamy its sure to satisfy!
If homey casseroles are your thing, this dish is for you! Rich and creamy its sure to satisfy!
I was glad that I read most of the reviews before starting this recipe. I browned the pork chops with worc. sause, garlic powder, and seasoning salt but next time will omit the worc. sause because I found the taste wasn't fitting to the final result. I cooked the potatoes and onions in the same pan after with onion soup mix for flavour. Doubled up on cheese and put half into the mixture, along with mushroom soup in place of celery. Put a thin layer of the potatoe mixture on bottom, then put the chops (this kept them moist), then the rest of the potatoes. In oven for about 50, but 60 would be better. Put remaining cheese on top with about 20 minutes left and kept the lid off. Was really good and full of flavour tho next time will cut back on the sauce just as a personal preference.Read More
Sorry but my family really didn't like it.Read More
I was glad that I read most of the reviews before starting this recipe. I browned the pork chops with worc. sause, garlic powder, and seasoning salt but next time will omit the worc. sause because I found the taste wasn't fitting to the final result. I cooked the potatoes and onions in the same pan after with onion soup mix for flavour. Doubled up on cheese and put half into the mixture, along with mushroom soup in place of celery. Put a thin layer of the potatoe mixture on bottom, then put the chops (this kept them moist), then the rest of the potatoes. In oven for about 50, but 60 would be better. Put remaining cheese on top with about 20 minutes left and kept the lid off. Was really good and full of flavour tho next time will cut back on the sauce just as a personal preference.
Wow, hard to know where to start with this one! I enjoyed this but I made a lot of modifications based on other reviews. First, I used O'Brian potatoes because I wanted the onion and pepper already in there. I browned my pork chops in worchestershire sauce and seasoned them with garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Then I browned the potatoes a bit too before I put them in the dish. I used cream of mushroom soup and mixed in half the cheese with the soup and sour cream. I layered the potatoes, chops, potatoes and baked for about 40 minutes. I sprinkled cheese over the top during the last 10 minutes of baking. It was quite good, although I'm not sure how much it actually resembles the original recipe!
Tasty enough to make again. I too added a splash of worchester sauce and all seasoning when frying, which added extra taste. Next time, I plan to cut the pork chops into cubes and still fry the same and mix into the casserole instead of placing the large chunks on top (I mean, you have to cut them into smaller bites anyway, why not just mix into the hotdish?). Thanks for the change.
Based upon other reviews about the dish being bland, I used Lipton onion soup mix to season. I added about 3/4 envelope to sour cream/soup mixture and omitted the onions. The flavoring was perfect. I overcooked the chops - 50 min was too long. Next time I will top with cheese about the last 20 minutes of baking. I'm making it for a friend tonight!!!
Easy and delicious! My husband and son loved it. Perfect for company or Sunday dinner on a cold winter day. I added garlic powder and pushed the chops down into the potato mixture to keep them moist while baking.
Tasty enough to make again. I too added a splash of worchester sauce and all seasoning when frying, which added extra taste. Next time, I plan to cut the pork chops into cubes and still fry the same and mix into the casserole instead of placing the large chunks on top (I mean, you have to cut them into smaller bites anyway, why not just mix into the hotdish?). Thanks for the change.
this recipe is the best. because i have small kids i cut up the chops into bite size pieces and mix it into the hashbrowns.
This recipe was very good (something different). It was easy to make and the hash browns were creamy. I used sharp cheese instead of mild and felt that the hash browns could use the extra kick. My boyfriend felt that the pork chops could have used some sort of seasoning while cooking in the oven. I feel that this recipe gives you room to experiment.
Really good down home casserole. I recommend adding salt, pepper and to saute the onions before adding them to potatoes.
Very tasty, very unhealthy!! But just one of those great on a cold day rib-stickin' meals.
I took everyones advice and used Worshteschire sauce on the chops. Also, ten minutes before the dish was done, I added french fried onions to the top of the potatoes and pork. It turned out delicious. The family loves this one!! The potatoes are the best part, nice and creamy. Thanks for such a good recipe.
This was one of my favorite pork chop casserole recipes. I used a package of frozen hashbrowns with the onions and peppers and skipped the extra onion. I used a blend of Mexican and mozzarella cheeses, which I added to the top during the last 20 minutes. I also added more milk to make it a little saucier. I cooked at 400 degrees for 50 minutes. The whole family loved these.
Very good, easy and moist chops. I did what someone else suggested and added a package of lipton onion soup and buried the chops in potato mixture.
Love this!!! I printed it out in 2006 and have made it a few times.
This is almost exactly like the Pork Chop Casserole I grew up with, only my mother used to cut up potatoes. The hash browns make this so much faster, and just as tasty!
Sorry but my family really didn't like it.
My husband makes an almost identical recipe yet adds extra flavor by using Durkee Fried Onions to the hash browns as well as a topper. Also adds an extra cup of cheddar cheese. Lastly, seasons the pork chops with Lawrys Seasoning.
Very Good!!! I too browned the Chops in the Worcestershire Sauce, plus browned the onions & hashbrowns too. Chops came out tender being buried in the mixture too! I also used cream of mushroom soup and blended half the cheese into the mixture. Then added the other half of cheese during the last 20 minutes of baking. My husband said I can make this again. Thanks for all the helpful reviews.
WoW! This was awesome! My husband and I really enjoyed this dish tonight. Like some of the others I changed things a bit: I browned the potatoes and onions in an extra large skillet, put them in a large bowl and while frying the chops in worchester sauce in the same skillet, I stirred up the potato mixture. I added some extra cheese to the mixture, too. I then spread a thin layer of potatoes in the pan then placed the chops and rest of potatoes on top with more cheese. This was very yummy and I'll be making it again! Thanks for the recipe!
Go easy on the cheese. Husband loved it, the hash brown mix was super creamy, almost too greasy, and not very appetizing to me. The flavor was good, but next time I will cut back on the soup and cheese.
Like everything else, I added green chilis and red pepper! I had extra topping and used it with some cut up, sauted chicken the next day.
This was so good!!!! The pork chops were nice and tender. I did follow the advice of everyone else. I added the Worchestire Sauce and the seasoning salt to the pork chops. The potatoes- were awesome.... They tasted so good. It's a real filler- you won't stop eating the potatoes. Worth the time- Yummy JessD
This recipe was Not to my liking. The pork chops were dried out by the time I took it out of the oven It was not what I was expecting. Sorry.
Read a lot of the reviews and was quite glad I did. I browned the chops with garlic, salt, pepper, & worcestershire sauce. I also browned in a seperate pan the potatoes with onion. Combined the rest of the ingredients in a bowl and added to the potatoes. Next time I will add a half of cup of sour cream instead of a cup. (Little too creamy for us). I sprayed a 13x9 baking dish with cooking spray (easy clean up) and added a thin layer of potatoes, then the chops and then the rest of the potatoes and cheese. A nice comfort food. Thanks
my family loved this and insisted I make it again next week
My family and I were not too happy with this recipe. I would definitely make some changes. It was very soupy-so maybe take out the milk and some of the sour cream. My onions did not cook, either, so I would have browned them with the chops. My hash browns were done, but not at all brown and my pork chops were overcooked. I would think if you cut up the pork chops, they would cook even faster. I had a recipe similar to this as a kid-pork chops, cream of mushroom, and tater tots. I was really looking for that and very disappointed. I may continue to make variations of this one.
I cut way back on the onions, and used the advise of others and browned the chops with the onion. I still tasted way too much onion in the pork chops. This recipe tasted like chops in cheesey potatoes to me, however I am giving it 3 stars as my husband did enjoy it (he likes onions more than me). I did layer as suggested and used the worchestire, but we both agreed if we made it again we would marinate the chops longer in possibly Soy or Teriyaki sauce for more flavor in the meat.
Cheesy potatoes topped with porkchops - how can this be anything BUT good! Duoh! Why didn't I think of this. Thanks for the recpe, Shelli!
This was sooooooooooo good! I didn't have any cream of celery on hand so I used cream of mushroom soup. My husband, daughter and great-granddaughter loved it. Very easy to make.
Very good - will make this again.
Easy and yummy!
Awesome, kids loved it!
After reading other reviews, I added an envelope of onion soup mix to the sour cream, soup and milk mixture. I added 4 ounces of cream cheese to the mixture to make it creamier. I cooked this in a large pan on the stove along with the potatoes for about 10-15 minutes before placing in baking dish. I used another reviewer's recommendation and placed half of the potato mixture in bottom of pan, laid the browned pork chops on top then covered with remaining mixture. This kept the pork chops moist and tender!
The pork chops were very dry, and the potato mixture was bland tasting. I have a recipe similiar to this and use cream of chicken soup and real potatoes with minced onion. Gives it more flavor.
Really great flavor, however, I will defrost the potatoes next time and saute the onions for a couple of minutes
I listed to the others suggestions and this turned out great. I browned the chops with worchestershire, basil and garlic and placed on bottom of dish. I fried the hashbrowns a bit with some onion soup mix and olive oil. I also added a bit of onion soup mix and ranch dressing to the soup mixture. Everyone loved this including my very picky 2.5 year old.
Great recipe!!! I added jar of sliced mushrooms & green beans and used cream of mushroom instead but was just great and my picky kids liked it! thanks
My husband loved it, I thought it was a bit greasy tasting. I will make it again though with a few alterations.
sounds delicious but as with many recipes it fails to specify whether to bake covered or uncovered - very frustrating!
This recipe is so easy and very wonderful tasting. I added some garlic powder to the pork chops while I browned them. I also added extra cheese. Most recipes do not have enough cheese for me. I have made this 3 times now and everyone has just loved it. Thank you for sharing!
Very Good. I would season the pork chops and maybe reduce the sour cream a bit next time.
I will not be making this one again,the pork chops were not tender at all!!they were horrible, I followed the recipe exactly don't know what went wrong. the hashbrowns were alright I might try just making those without the chops!
Personally I would give it a three but my guy loved it and thinks it deserves a 5 or more! The porks chops were OK (I seasoned them before browning)- be prepared that they will be very pink inside if you use the temperature and time suggested. What really wowed my guy were the potatoes - he hates au gratin potatoes (which is what this is) but he loved this. He loved the crunch of the onion (which I didn't so I will saute them first the next time) and he loved the mushrooms (used cream of mushroom soup instead and will continue to do so). I inadvertantly forgot to add the milk but we both ended up liking the texture and I did add some red crushed pepper to spice it up. I will make these potatoes again and will play around with the recipe a little more. It is a quick recipe!
This was really good with some changes. We browned meat in skillet with worc. sauce, salt, pepper, & garlic powder.Then fried hashbrowns in the same pan, I added some more spice to these also,and I fried them with the onions. I used cream of chicken soup. I also used 1/4 cup milk instead of 1/2. I used 1cup cheese in with potatoes. Then added more on top. I also buried the pork in between potatoes. Very good this way!
This was an easy and good recipe. When I seared the chops I also browned the onions w/them. Then while they were searing I threw in some worschershire sauce, garlic, and dried parsley. It gave the pork chops a wonderful flavor. I will definitely try again since my husband and 2-year-old son enjoyed.
Very easy to make, if you like it cheesier it can be made with condensed cheese soup.
I was looking to make some comfort food and this was not it. No one in my family cared for this and I will not be making this again (even with "tweaking").
I think this recipe was just ok. Nothing special. I felt is was quite heavy and very thick.
Great simple recipe! I did follow some other suggestions and cut the pork into bite-sized pieces, added bell peppers and tomatoes (mainly because I happened to have them around and needed to use them), and also coated the uncooked pork with pork seasoning before frying. Kept meat under the soup sauce to keep moist (which did very well) and cut baking time to about 25 min. Def a keeper! Thanks!
This has become a regular dish as everyone in the family eats it!! The only thing I changed was the soup. I usually use cream of mushroom. It also takes about 15 minutes longer, but I am at high altitude, about 7000 feet. A keeper!
My fiance loved this and finished almost the entire dish on his own. I was not so fussed because I found the hash browns made the dish too greasy. I used lean pork steaks instead of pork chops and did as other reviewers suggested browning the pork with worchestershire sauce and I also rolled the pork in ground sage. Next time I will par-boil and slice a regular potato instead of the hash browns and use a thick Greek style yoghurt in place of the sour cream. Hopefully my fiance will love the dish just as much after these changes!
We liked this alot...but I do suggest that you use shredded potatoes and add a 8 oz. jar of cheezwhiz with the sour cream mixture and omit the milk......But this is very yummy! I will make this again. Chelita
Very good recipe! I used garlic powder on my pork chops before browning them, and shredded my potatoes in my "salad shooter" instead of using frozen hash browns. Also, I used cr. of chicken soup, as we don't care for celery. The result: a tasty, good-for-cold-winter-nights- warm up your tummy recipe.
I gave this 4 stars because even though it was delicious both me and my boyfriend that that "something" was missing. Just can't put my finger on what.
Great! I used the shredded hash browns instead of the potatoes, and it came out great. Loved it!
I marinated in worcestershire sauce and sprinkled seasoning salt on the pork chops. I also used cream of chicken per another review. This just wasn't a hit with our family. Angela
I have made this several times over the years, and it's become a staple at our house. I have made some changes along the way though. I basically follow the recipe except sometimes I use cream of mushroom soup if I happen to be out of celery. Instead of using chopped onions, I use durkee french fried onions in the potatoe mixture and I also top the chops with cheese and a few durkee onions during the baking time. I also season the chops liberally with grill seasoning, and then brown them in a mixture of olive oil and butter. Thawing the potatoes first helps it cook faster as well.
Very good. The potatoe mixture on the bottom was a lot better tasting then I thought it would be. Made as direced but didn't add the onion. Several in the family don't like them. An easy dish to prepare and pretty darn tasty to boot. A winner for me.
My whole family LOVED this dish!! It was so easy to make, and so good.
This is so good. I didnt have enough sour cream so i added an extra can of soup. Also a little mayo. I also added a little parmesan cheese. I loved how easy this recipe is. Great kid friendly recipe.
Sorry, we didn't like this at all. I browned the pork with seasoning and it was still bland. After 50 minutes the pork was still not done. after 80 minutes the pork was done and the hashbrown was mush.
Must say that this was quick and easy, but I did substitue cream of mushroom soup for the cream of celery (I had any celery cooked or creamed) I did and some garlic powder the mix and some parsley flakes to add color, I used a little more milk, and less cheddar cheese, and seasoned the chops with a McCormik All puropse seasoning. It did turn out good, the potatoes were nice and creamy and the chops tender. My husband and son loved it. Will make again.
Great, Easy as can be! Use more cheese
I do not like pork chops, so when I cooked this I was cooking for my husband and kids who do. It went over very well, and the left overs were eaten the next day. My husband did say it was a little bland and needed something more to spice it up! Next time I will have to add a little kick! Otherwise a good meal. Thanks!
Real good.
a really good recipe. i leave off the cheese and cook it alittle longer. this would probably be even better if the onions were sauted or even carmalized before mixed in with the rest.
After reading reviews I added a couple things to spruce it up. To the potatoes, I added 1 tsp fresh rosemary and an additional 1/2 cup chedder. On top of the pork chop I added a slice on raw onion, a slice on lemon and a mixture of equal parts ketchup and brown sugar on top. My grandma makes pork chops like this and the combo of cheesy and sweet bbq was perfect!
This was okay, but didn't really turn out how I expected it to. Possibly just a me error or just not what I wanted. Not sure if I'll make it again or not
The Hash Browns should have been defrosted as it took forever to cook this recipie. My children ages 15 & 9 did not like it.
This was wonderfull. Made in AM refrigerated it, went out for the day came home and dinner was only 45 minutes away. Delish!!! Will make again
This recipe was a hit. Even my boyfriend who hates sourcream, never suspected a thing and he ate all of it in 2 days.
This was very ordinary. I seasoned the hash browns with season salt and garlic powder, and browned them in the pan with the onions. Also added some garlic powder to the hash browns. Seemed like the hash browns still needed something... maybe a little Ranch dressing powder next time? Also the potatoes did not quite get done. I doubt if I will make this again.
Easy and Delicious. I used sweet onion and I found that I didn't need to sautee them. I browned the chops in olive oil with fresh Thyme and Parsley and it gave the chops a wonderful flavor. I recommend a sweet onion (Vadalia) over yellow. My family loved it! I'm not a pork fan but I do like this!
I did as others suggested and browned the chops and onions first. I also pre-cooked the hashbrowns a little.I used cream of chicken with herbs to add alittle more flavor. The hashbrown part of the casserole was fantastic! I did mess up the chops by cubing them before adding them in, next time I will leave them whole and bury them in the hashbrowns so they will stay moist.
Very nice. I doubled up on the cheese adding one half to the sauce. I also dusted the chops with garlic powder before browning. I served this with a spicy red cabbage and apple bake - they went very well together.
ehhh. husband said it was ok. I found there were too many potato and not enough pork, even though I added 2 pork chops. Probably won't make again
My family enjoyed this, a nice and easy one pan meal.
This recipe was okay. I would recommend that the onions be partially cooked first. They were still a bit raw in this dish and overpowered it. Otherwise, I think it it has good potential.
Pork chops turned out good, but the hashbrowns couldn't brown under the meat and they were just kind of blah.
Very good! Even the kids ate every bite. I did make one change by adding french fried onions instead of diced onion. Thanks for the great recipe!
YEAH! I would definitely recommend adding Worsteshsire sauce when browning the chops. Stick to your ribs kind of cooking.
A bit bland. The onions overpower the hash browns. I'll saute the onions before I add them next time I make this meal.
My husband loves hash brown caserole and this recipe was great! I added 2% shredded cheddar to the potatoes, and used non-fat sour cream to cut the fat content as well as low fat cream of celery soup.
tastes pretty good and hearty. Is a bit more bland than I expected, but easily cured by seasoning to taste after the fact.
Great recipe, my husband and children liked this one a lot. I added cream of mushroom soup as that is all I had. Next time I may brown hashbrowns but this was good and I will definitely make this one again. Thanks.
Very good, I will definitely make this again. I used tater tots instead of hash browns, they ended up looking like hash browns anyway at the end. I also sauteed the onions before adding to the recipe. Very rich and filling.
This was pretty good. My husband loved it! I didn't have cream of celery so I put in cheddar cheese soup instead. Very creamy. I made hashbrowns from scratch....Next time I will cook them in a frying pan to brown them a bit before adding to receipe to make it a little more crunchy. I also seasoned the pork chops with garlic powder and salt before placing on top. Very easy to make.
The guys took a vote and said this was a keeper - 4 1/2 stars. The chops were moist and I will definately make this again. I too added a packet of onion soup mix to the sour cream and omitted the choped onions and browned the chops in worchestshire sauce. This and a green salad made an easy weekday meal. Will definately make again. Thanks!
I followed the advice of others and browned the pork chops in a skillet with some worchestire sauce and seasoned the chops with garlic powder and some all purpose seasoning. I used a bag of simply potatoes hash browns(less than the 2 pounds called for in the recipe) and used less sour cream (reduced fat) and a can of cream of chicken and mushroom. I had no milk so I added some mayo (also reduced fat).AndI used 2% sharp cheddar cheese , but used less of it than called for. I mixed all these together with the potatoes and some onion soup mix. I found the onion flavor to be a bit strong (maybe I used to much). I buried the chops in the potatoes while cooking and I think I overcooked them because my chops were not very tender. I baked for an our and 15 minutes at 350. (Next time I will bake only 45 minutes) My husband said it was good- but definitely not his favorite pork chops dinner I make. (he likes a lemon piccata recipe I make with pork)
I forgot to add the worchestire sauce. I did chop the onion and saute with the porkchops very tasty. Next time I will add the worchestire sauce, garlic, and seasoning salt. It is a keeper.
I thought this recipe was very good. I used O'Brien hashbrowns instead of shredded hashbrowns and I also used boneless chops and cubed them and sauteed them in worchestershire sauce with the onions. I would recommend using more than one cup of cheese. The potatoe portion was my favorite, tasted almost like warm potato salad.
AWESOME....my family LOVED it!!! The cheesy hashbrowns were a nice compliment to the pork chops! Thanks,Shelli!
Very easy to make! We loved it!
This recipe was very good and easy to make. The only reason I gave 4 stars is because I did not like the flavor of the cream of celery soup. I will use cream of mushroom or maybe cream of chicken next time. Thanks!
As some other reviewers suggested I browned the chops with worcestershire and onions. Followed the rest of the recipe pretty closely. Pork was flavorful and tender, but potatoes were not fully cooked (still a little crunchy). Would probably cook them a little first before adding the pork to make sure they were softer and could brown a bit.
This recipe was edible, but not "good." The pork was extremely tough, and the potatoes had a mediocre flavor which I wasn't particularly fond of. I won't be making it again.
My husband and son loved this casserole they actually ate leftovers which is something they never do. I find with the recipes on this site they usually give room to play around to kind of suit your own taste. The changes I made were adding a can of cream of mushroom soup as well as the celery. I use one and a half packages of hash browns and instead of the onion I used half of a package of onion soup mix. there was no need for any other seasoning and it was great. will make again and again.
So simple and delicious sure to be used often.
Tried this tonite for the first time. I took some advice from the other reviews and used cream of chicken soup and seasoned the pork chops before browning them. Turned out FANTASTIC!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections