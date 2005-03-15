Hash Brown and Pork Chop Casserole

I followed the advice of others and browned the pork chops in a skillet with some worchestire sauce and seasoned the chops with garlic powder and some all purpose seasoning. I used a bag of simply potatoes hash browns(less than the 2 pounds called for in the recipe) and used less sour cream (reduced fat) and a can of cream of chicken and mushroom. I had no milk so I added some mayo (also reduced fat).AndI used 2% sharp cheddar cheese , but used less of it than called for. I mixed all these together with the potatoes and some onion soup mix. I found the onion flavor to be a bit strong (maybe I used to much). I buried the chops in the potatoes while cooking and I think I overcooked them because my chops were not very tender. I baked for an our and 15 minutes at 350. (Next time I will bake only 45 minutes) My husband said it was good- but definitely not his favorite pork chops dinner I make. (he likes a lemon piccata recipe I make with pork)