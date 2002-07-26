Pork Chop Casserole I
A delicious one dish meal. It's hearty, satisfying and super easy to prepare.
These are the best chops I've ever made. I used regular white (not instant) rice and I think that made it much better. I also used only 1 pkg of the soup mix. We didn't even have to use knives they were so tender. And the flavor was great! I topped the whole thing with a garlic/herb spice blend before baking and that added even more taste.Read More
this recipe was really easy to make. My husband liked it, but I do have to agree the instant rice does not have a great texture. I will keep this just for the easiness. Next time I would probably add some frozen peas to give it some color.. I also would not add any additional salt there is plenty in the soup mix.Read More
I changed the recipie a bit. I use chicken broth instead of water, cream of celery soup & cream of mushroom soup in lieu of the canned mushrooms, regular rice instead of instant, only 1 packet of lipton onion soup mix, and no salt or pepper. I also used pork steak instead of pork chops. Very good! By the way, you will definitely want to brown the pork chops before cooking in the oven. If you don't they will have a grey color.
I left out the mushrooms and this was still a hit. Pork chops came out nice and tender. The instant rice does come out a little different than long grain rice but it still tasted great.
I was looking for a different pork chop recipe and this one caught my eye. I modified the ingredients since it was just my husband and I, using 1 1/2 cups water, half an envelope of onion soup mix, 1 cup rice, 1 can mushrooms, and two porkchops. WE both loved it, and can't believe how much flavor the onion soup and mushrooms gave the rice. Applesauce, and a salad finished off the meal just right. I'll be making this again that's for sure!
I use only 1 pkg on onion soup, layer sliced peppers, onions and tomatoes on top of rice before adding pork chops. Makes a delicious meal!!!
Great no-brainer recipe! Easy and delicious!
I didn't care for this at all. Salty, yes, but also very, very bland. I don't know if my porkchops were too thick--I couldn't push them into the rice mixturre. After cooking they were a ghostly white--which I found unappetizing.
I also used regular rice and one package soup mix. Also added thyme, and browned pork chops, baked one hour. Easy enough but pretty tasteless. Could use improvement.
Easy recipe, next time we'll brown the chops quickly before we add them, just for some color. I also used regular long grain rice with a 1/4 cup more water and the rice came out just fine. We put the chops down first than added everything on top of them.
Grandchildn, Twin 2 yrs old, 6 yr old and 4 adults ate on this for two days. I love the easy to fit. I will be including this in my regulars.
This dish was incredibly bland- no flavor at all. I even added fresh sauteed mushrooms and an onion, but nothing helped....
This would be improved by using regular rice rather than minute rice -- it has a much better texture, and the recipe calls for cooking it an hour anyway. I also substituted beef broth for the water, which adds a lot of flavor.
Very good and easy to fix.
We didn't love this recipe. The rice had too much of an onion flavor and needed somthing else. One thing I would have done differently is pan fry the pork chops first. I cooked it well over an hour.
My husband and I both enjoyed this casserole. I left out the mushrooms and did not add salt and pepper before cooking. It turned out plenty salty from the soup without adding any more salt. I served it with a side of peas.
Needs more soup/water mixture - and a liitle salt
I made this in the crockpot and used instant brown rice. What a hit! My kids who don't usually touch their rice went back for seconds! My most finicky eater asked if I could make this recipe again.
I made this recipe with only 1 package of dry onion soup (I misread the recipe!) and it was wonderful!!! When the oven buzzer went off my husband was just starting his half hour drive home from work. The casserole was great even though it had to sit until he got home. Meat is moist and the rice is excellent with the onion soup for flavoring!
This was ok. If I decide to use it again, I will probably add cream of musroom soup also. My family didn't complain however, I found it somewhat bland. I think I will use chicken broth instead of water. Overall, it was quick but needs some tweaking.
Too much onion flavor! No one in my family liked this dish.
Quick & easy to throw together. And tasty too!
Per other reviews, I used long-cooking rice vs minute rice. I also added more water so the rice would not dry out. The rice was perfect! This is a mild dish, great for those who don't like spicy food. The whole family enjoyed it.
I thought it was great. Great flavor and the rice was very tasty!
Taste's great yum flavor, pork chops were so tender need to make more pork chops with this recipe if you have a big family or chop them into bite size if you use boneless. Even the rice tasted good and different our children actually liked it. Wonderful recipe, easy and all my boys loved it. Thanks.
I too used only one package of the onion soup mix. It was very flavorful and I liked the taste even though I'm not a huge pork fan. I will probably make it again because it was so easy and my boyfriend liked it.
I basically cut the entire recipe in half. I browned 2 boneless loin chops before adding them in. I had fresh mushrooms, so I just threw them in instead of canned. I used 1/2 cup uncle ben's converted rice and same amount of water. My fiance hates onions, but didn't make a peep about them being in the recipe. He only asked if I had added any salt. I thought the saltiness was fine. The chops were dry. The hour was too long in the oven by maybe 10 minutes.
add baby carrots and sliced new potatoes and it's a great one dish meal
I made this last night for dinner. I added frozen corn, frozen peas and 1 cup more water. Baking time stayed the same. It was REALLY good. Thanks for sharing!!!!!
I braised 4 chops with some onions, then used 1 package of soup mix, 2.5 cups of water with 1 cup regular condensed rice and it turned out pretty good. I would suggest 1.5 packages maybe. It had good flavor but could have used just a little bit more. The cook time was accurate. I made a little bit of grave to go on top since it needed a little livening but overall it was pretty good. I'll try it again.
This dish made my whole house smell wonderful, except I forgot to cover my dish until it was 1/2 way done. It was still okay. Husband approved, but I would only use one package of the onion soup mix.
The onion soup was a bit too onion-y for me but my husband enjoyed it. I used no-salt-added mushrooms, and I threw in some broccoli pieces too. The porkchops were very juicy and cooking time was perfect. I would try it again, perhaps with a different seasoning/soup mix.
I used 1 cup of regular rice, pork cubes,and fresh mushrooms.I increased the heat to 375 for the hour. The flavour was intense and very satisfying.This may not be a feast for the eyes but for speed and taste it is well worth that loss.
This dish had a tremendous onion/salty flavor. (the salty taste had to come from the dry onion soup mix because I did not add any extra salt, only pepper) I am a BIG fan of mushrooms, but did not even enjoy them in this dish because the onion flavor was too over powering.
Sorry! This one did not go over at all in my house.Way to oniony & salty.
I really did enjoy this quick meal, and I even had some cornbread and corn on the cob to go with it, which made it even better. I will definitely be fixing this again.
This was very easy to prepare--I only had 1 env of onion soup mix, so also used 1 beefy-onion soup. Turned out fine.
All the sodium dries out a beautiful pork chop.
This was the worst casserole I have ever eaten.
We didnt care for the flavor very much. It was easy, and I liked that, but the chops were dry and the flavor so-so.
Was not really impressed. Porkchops didn't seem to get done, and justed tasted sort of bland
My boyfriend and I weren't overly enthused with this recipe. Since it was just the two of us, I scaled it down to 2 servings. I diced up a small onion and carmelized it with a little garlic salt and olive oil. Also I added an extra half cup rice and a little extra water. The pork wasn't tender at all (that's why we only gave it 3 stars). The rice, however, was much better that we thought it would be.
i brother in law went for seconds
Our pork chops turned out very chewy. We are not going to make this anymore but if we did we would only use one package of dry soup mix. It was quick and easy. lp
Would I make it again-no. It was okay. Not a lot of flavor and I prefer my pork chops browned.
Meat was tender, but not much flavor. Rice was just as bland. I added minced garlic, season salt, pepper, & only 1 pkg. of the soup mix. Maybe i should have added both. Will probably not make again.
The rice was the best it was so flavorful!
I really wasn't too thrilled with this recipe. The pork chops were tender, but not particularly flavorful. The rice was just okay. Very easy to make though.
It was very good I think if you just seared thee pork chops before baking them it would be better.
Way too salty.
