Pork Chop Casserole I

3.5
68 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 24
  • 3 15
  • 2 5
  • 1 8

A delicious one dish meal. It's hearty, satisfying and super easy to prepare.

Recipe by Peggy Smith

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium size bowl, mix dry onion soup mix and water until dissolved. Pour mixture into a 10x15 baking dish. Add rice and mushrooms and mix to distribute well. Salt and pepper to taste. Add pork chops in a single layer on mixture. Push pork chops down into mixture and make sure they are covered with it.

  • Cover baking dish tightly with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 59.4mg; sodium 980.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022