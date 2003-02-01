Apple Pork Chops

513 Ratings
  • 5 161
  • 4 175
  • 3 90
  • 2 52
  • 1 35

I started making this dish a few years ago after apple picking with my children. I was looking for something different to do with some of the apples and this sure is delicious! We all enjoy it and hope you do too!!

By MNKENNEY

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in large skillet. Saute onion in oil for 1 minute, or until tender. Remove onion and set aside. Brown pork chops on both sides in oil.

  • Place chops in an 8x12 inch baking dish and sprinkle them with salt and pepper. Cover the chops with the apples and cooked onion.

  • In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, mustard, cloves and water. Pour over chops. Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 45 minutes. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 316.3mg. Full Nutrition
