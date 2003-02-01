Apple Pork Chops

I was looking for a recipe to entice my father-in-law, who is going through chemo for advanced cancer, to eat. This did it! I left off the onions, because of the gas they generate as he has horrible problems with it and cooked it in my crockpot. I was running behind, so I browned the boneless chops and threw them in the crock while it was heating and mixed some of spices with enough applesauce to just cover them. (I salted & peppered before browning.) I only had Fuji apples, and 1 reviewer who used them did not have good results, so a quick trip to the store and I got red delicious apples. Brought them home, peeled, cored and sliced using food processor, sauted in butter, poured over the chops and then sprinkled cinnamin, cloves & nutmeg over them and let them cook. They were very tender and Dad actually ate a 2nd chop! My hubby liked them too as did everyone else. Thank you MNKENNEY for a recipe that even cancer patients with little to no appetite can enjoy and is healthy for them as well! UPDATE: I used apple cider instead of water and put all he spices and brown sugar in it and marinated in the frig. I only meant to do it for 2 hours, but something came up and it was 24 hours before I could cook it. Wow! This was soooo tender and the apple taste was all through it. I cheated and used apple pie filling instead of slicing apples myself, adding them in the last 15 minutes. They were great!