Apple Pork Chops
I started making this dish a few years ago after apple picking with my children. I was looking for something different to do with some of the apples and this sure is delicious! We all enjoy it and hope you do too!!
I started making this dish a few years ago after apple picking with my children. I was looking for something different to do with some of the apples and this sure is delicious! We all enjoy it and hope you do too!!
The first time I made this recipe, I thought the sauce was too watery at serving time. (I make it in a covered corning ware glass dish--maybe that made a difference?!?!) I've made it several times since, and now I always double the brown sugar, mustard and cloves, but keep the water at 3/4 cup. I think it tastes richer this way. We all love it. Also, I've made it both with fresh apples and also with canned. Both are good.Read More
I loved the flavor of this dish. The apple consistency was mushy, but tasty, and goes great with the onions. I would double the onions and cut the water in half because the apples add plenty of moisture! Would definitely make it again. Thanks!Read More
The first time I made this recipe, I thought the sauce was too watery at serving time. (I make it in a covered corning ware glass dish--maybe that made a difference?!?!) I've made it several times since, and now I always double the brown sugar, mustard and cloves, but keep the water at 3/4 cup. I think it tastes richer this way. We all love it. Also, I've made it both with fresh apples and also with canned. Both are good.
After reading all the negative rewiews, I almost didn't try this recipe. I am really glad that I did. Here's what I did. I sauted the onions and apple slices in butter, then put them in my crock pot. Next I browned the pork chops in a little butter and cooking spray, and put them on top of the apple mixture. I put about 2 cups of chunky applesauce on top of the chops, then poured the spices (doubled) and 3/4 cup of apple juice on top. I cooked it on low for about 10 hours. We LOVED the flavor! Some of the reviews said there was no flavor in the meat, but using the crock pot let the flavors soak into the meat wonderfully! Try it this way and I'm sure you will agree. Sherry
I also read the reviews to get useful tips - thank you users for your ideas! I first covered the pork chops in chopped onion, minced garlic and pepper and let them season in the refrigerator all afternoon. I came home from work, sauteed them in a skilled and transferred them to a baking dish. I placed the apple slices on top and poured my modified sauce. I used orange juice instead of water; added cinnamon as well as cloves; used prepared sweet hot mustard; added more brown sugar and added about 2 tablespoons of flour. I whisked this all together and poured over the top. I then added several baby carrots wherever they would fit in the dish. WONDERFUL! The sauce was thick like gravy, sweet and was excellent! Although I don't like baked apples, they added some terrific flavor and I would not leave them out. Make some garlic-herb roasted buttered potato chunks and you have a quick meal that can baked while you unwind after a long day at work! Definitely will make again!
These were the best ever, but i changed it a bit. i left out the water and used extra chunky applesauce and cinnamon insteas of cloves. Using the applesauce saved time from chopping the apples and makes it moister. this is one of my favorites
After reading just the first page of reviews, it was obvious to see that people either really liked or didn't like this recipe. I read through many reviews and these are the tips that I culled which worked great for me. I replaced the water with apple juice (I think cider would taste the best though!) and replaced the cloves with cinammon. I let the pork chops marinate in the mixture all day. Since I was using small boneless pork chops, I used a smaller baking dish than was called for so that the marinade was almost to the top of the pork chops. I cooked covered for 20 minutes and uncovered for 20 more (probably could have gone 5 minutes less). During the last 5 minutes, I pushed the apples and onions down in the juice to cook. It was a great dish this way. The meat was flavorful and tender and the apples were delicious. I think the onions were something I could do without if I didn't have one. If you're not a huge onion fan, skip these - I think you'll enjoy it more! Thanks for a great recipe!
I thought i would give this recipe a try, as something different to do with some pork chops. BOY was i surprised, both of my roomates LOVED it and went back for second and thirds. I really liked the mixing of flavors of the onions and apples. I substituted a few things, like spicy mustard and added cinnamon as well. I also sauteed the apples with the onions for just a little bit just to help them acquire some more flavor. This was an overall WINNER!
I suggest using thick chops, 1 1/4", marinating overnite in the sauce, and bake for 30 minutes at 425 degress. I also suggest using apple juice instead of water and doubling the spices. I made twice as much sauce (so i quadrupled the spices) in order to cover the thick chops. i used a clove-cinnamon mix and i also added some flour to thicken the sauce. Frenching the bone (removing all of the meat from the end of the bone with the back of a knife) adds a nice touch and the presentation is worth the trouble.
Wow! This was really Good! It was quick and easy and my kids even loved it. Hubby and son went back for seconds and even thirds. I used a very cheap cut of pork steak and it worked great with that meat too. I also thicken the juice the meat cooked in with cornstartch and poured over the top. Yumm yummm
I loved the flavor of this dish. The apple consistency was mushy, but tasty, and goes great with the onions. I would double the onions and cut the water in half because the apples add plenty of moisture! Would definitely make it again. Thanks!
Fast,easy a nice mild taste.
I was blown away by this recipe. I wasn't it expecting to have so much full flavor! I followed the advice of a few people and added cinnamon, rather than cloves, omitted the dry mustard, and added 2 more tablespoons of brown sugar. After cooking the onions in olive oil and setting them aside, I only returned them to HALF of the pork chops for baking, since my husband doesn't like onions. We were both VERY pleased with this meal and I will make it again!!!
Looking at the reviews of this recipe, I'd say people really love it or really hate it. No in betweens. The presentation was not attractive with the overcooked apple slices and onions on top. The sauce was moderately tastey, but not enough of it, and for the most part, the pork was bland even though I added garlic powder to the meat, and dijon mustard to the sauce.
This is a pretty good starting point for the recipe. It needs some "zing"... so I added about a quarter cup (it was a handful) of Craisins (the dried cranberries you can buy packaged), replaced the spice with cinnamon (I'll try it next time with the cloves) , and also used wet dijon mustard instead of ground. I doubled the mustard and brown sugar- it added a bunch of flavor. I baked as directed, but used 2" (double thick) chops- they came out beautifully after 35 minutes at 375 (I'm at about 500 feet above sea level in northern california, if you need to make adjustments for that). Make sure to brown them well before baking- the sauce ends up rather runny, even after cutting back on the amount of water- but to "fix" it, I first removed the chops from the baking dish, then put all the leftover juices/apples/craisins into a sautee pan and reduced it a bit, also thickening it with a touch of cornstarch. It made a great sauce for the dish- the flavor turned out nicely. This dish still needs a little something- I'd reserve one of the apples for a quick sautee in your pan that you browned the onion and chops in- the apples in the baking dish are rather mushy, but they add tremendous flavor, so dont leave them out! Just peel and slice one up, then sautee it just to soften and combine the flavor of the pan- deglaze the pan with a touch of orange juice with the reserved apple? I think that might be a great finishing touch. Per another reviewers recommendation, I served it
Was easy to prepare, but too watery and too bland. I noticed on many of the other reviews that they made changes to the recipe. I have so many recipes to try and keep, this one got tossed.
Delicious!! Simpy delicious! Instead of cloves, because I didn't have any, I used cinnamin. I will definitely make this again. It's easy, it's quick and it tastes great.
Excellent!!Would be great over pork tender loin.I used appple juice instead of water and cinnamon instead of cloves. I double the cinnamon & mustard and brown sugar. Once cooked I drained off juice added a little more apple juice and thickened with cornstarch....Extra sauce is great over stuffing....
After reading several reviews I decided to add cinnamon and butter for additional flavor. I also stuffed the pork chops with seasoned bread stuffing with additional chopped onions. Before serving I thickened the pan juices with cornstarch. Both men in my family cleaned their plates.Will definitely use this recipe again.
I tried this recipe using country ribs in my crock pot and it was great. I mixed 3/4 cups of apple juice with the brown sugar, ground mustard, cloves and 1/4 t. cinnamon. Put that in the crock pot along with 1/2 C. chopped onions and added the meat. Cooked it til tender. Added apple slices the last 45 minutes. Yum!
I tried this recipe as shown, then modified it. When browning the onions I lightly added flavoured sea salt, and the result was the flavours transferred to the pork chops during their browning. I also lightly browned the apple slices in the meat/onion residue adding a tiny bit of salt to the apples(apples benefit from a little salt during cooking otherwise they are bland.) I covered the seasoned chops with the apples and onions as suggested but before I added the sauce I combined the brown sugar, mustard and cloves reduced salt and WHITE pepper(I always use white pepper with light coloured meats) with a tbsp of corn starch and added the water. It turned out much better.
I changed it a little by sauteing the apple and onion in a little butter. Then I sauteed six pork chops in the sauce pan. I took the brown sugar, mustard, cloves, pork chops and the apple/onion mixture and put it in a crock pot. The salt was eliminated because it wasn't needed in my opinion. Instead of water I put in 3/4 cup of unsweetened apple sauce. I cooked it on low for four hours. It was wonderful. Thanks for the recipe. It will be a family favorite from now on.
If I could describe this recipe in just one word, it would be, "Wow!" At the advice of some reviewers, I used the same amount of water but 4 Tbsp. brown sugar. I also substituted 1/2 tsp. cinnamon for the cloves, and left out the mustard and onion. Since I used thin pork chops, they were done in 1/2 hour. I thickened the sauce with corn starch, and it tasted absolutely delicious poured over the chops. This is one of my new favorite recipes!
This recipe is quick and very simple! The taste is very good for autumn, but I think that it would be good any time of the year. My husband and I really enjoyed it, although there were 2 things we would try to make different for next time: 1) Make the sauce thicker and 2) Make the flavor more powerful. (Instead of ground mustard, we used cinnamon.) The pork chops were juicy and even though pork can't really be marinated, it had a nice flavor.
This was a great recipe. Fairly simple and fast. I did use some of the modifications from the reviews. I added 1/4 tsp cinnamon, 1/8 tsp nutmeg, and 3/4 cups applesauce. I also baked carrots and potatoes in with the pork chops for a good side dish.
This recipe was delicious and preparation was easy. I did brown my chops in a cast iron skillet, covered and transferred to the oven for easier cleanup and so I could enjoy the flavor of the seered bits in the bottom of the pan.
Although the thought for this recipe was a good one, the taste fell far short! I think instead of adding water, try apple cider or juice and cut the liquid in half (if must have). Too much liquid made the chops tough and tastless, also add more spices to taste. Quite possibly leave out the liquid for best results!!
So, so, so good. I stay close to the original recipe, except that I, like many other reviewers, use apple juice instead of water. I also add a tablespoon of maple syrup and a cup of cinnamon apple sauce to the mixture and add a layer of apple sauce to the bottom of the dish. I saute the onion and apples in butter with a dash of cinnamon and then brown the chops in the leftovers. I sprinkle salt and apple cider vinegar on top of them in the pan, and then I just sit them in the pan, spoon out the thickest part of the mix on to the chops, pour the rest in, and sit the onions and apples on top and let it cook for 45 minutes. I usually don't have a problem with the apples searing or charring in the oven. They come out neither too mushy nor too crisp; my husband raved about this meal and he can't stand mushy food. I was worried that it would be too sweet for dinner, or that it would be time consuming, but tis neither. It's become one of our favorite meals. Festive, too!
This was okay but I don't think I would make it again. The "sauce" more water than a sauce. Just not what I expected.
I used chunky applesauce instead of water. Turned out well, husband loved them! I would make them again.
This is good, but the onions sort of over power the apples. Try adding much less onions...
I made these last night and they turned out pretty good. The pork chops by themselves weren't very flavorful, but the apples and sauce really made the difference. After reading other reviews, I changed the recipe slightly. I doubled the chopped onion, I used apple juice instead of water, I used 4 tablespoons of brown sugar and added 1/8 tsp of cinnamon to the other spices. The flavor was perfect. I hope they're even better warmed up tonight!
I had pretty good results with this recipe. I don't cook a lot and this was really easy for me! I followed a couple other reviews and used 100% apple juice instead of water and I only used a 1/2 cup. I added a layer of applesauce and cinnamon to the bottom of the dish as well as to the mixture to thicken it up a bit. I also added some sharp cheese on top of the pork chops in the last 10 min of baking. My husband thought it came out great!
For everyone who had dry chops, you may have overcooked them in the frying pan. You should sear them quickly,the inside should not be thouroughly cooked,they will finish in the oven. I added a little brown sugar while I was sauteing the onions, they will brown better, adding more flavor. A sprinkle of Emerils "Bayou Blast" also adds wonderful flavor.They were very tasty.
My family did not like this recipe. I fed my left over portion to the dog. My 16 year old daughter did think the dog would like to eat her left overs. So, needless to say we won't be making this again.
This recipe was DELICIOUS! I changed it just a bit, and think it was actually easier to prepare. I just sauteed the seasoned onions and apples in light butter and a bit of oil. Then melted brown sugar into the mixture. Then, I seared the pork for a few seconds on each side and only cooked it for 30 mins. It wasn't dry at all, very very good!
YUMMY!! I didn't have any of the brown sugar on hand, but i used some light Corn Syrip instead and instead of mixing it seperate I threw it all together and baked it.......The pork chops were super moist and thses were thick ones too. Loved it! Thanks! Oh i didn't bother with the browning of this either.......just baked it i think frying it would loose some of its flvor and the moisture!
We loved this! Followed another review and sauteed apples & (dried) onions in butter; then sauteed pork chops, then put into slow cooker with spices/sugar. Covered with applesauce and a little water, cooked on high for a couple of hours then turned to low for maybe an hour or two. Perfect blend of flavors! Served with brown rice.
I took the suggestion from other reviews and added cinnamon - very good. I also noticed comments about the sauce being thin, so I cooked it down a bit before baking. I think that helped. The whole family enjoyed them - no leftovers!
Great tasting recipe! I followed the recommedations of others and doubled the spices, added some applesauce but could have used less water than the 3/4 cups called for. I used a cast iron skillet after the 45 minutes cooking time were up, I uncovered the skillet to allow the sauce to thicken a little bit. The only change I'll make in the future will be to slice the apples a little thicker.
I usually don't like Pork Chops, but even I loved these. This recipe has become a firm favorite in my house.
I read several reviews before making this dish; I followed other peoples ideas such as omitting the mustard, and doubling up on the brown sugar, and using cinnamen. I also added honey. People had previously noted the sauce being "Thin", however they should have compared its consistency to water. The overall flavor was good, but barely there. (Literally) Boyfriend felt the same. I will try this one more time, but I will use applesauce instead of water, to try and thicken the sauce up some. The thickening of the sauce may be key. FYI: DO NOT USE GRANNY SMITH. (Too sour for such a sweet recipe)
This recipe was easy and tasty - something that wows guests without a lot of bother. I used slightly thicker pork chops and needed additional salt and pepper. I also made the sauce with chicken stock instead of water to give is a bit more taste. The dish needs a touch more "bite" so I would suggest additional mustard or a little horse radish. I used Gala apples which seemed to hold together and still were juicy. Some have noted that there is a lot of liquid left in the pan. I treated that as a gravy and reduced it with a little corn starch. The resulting sauce made a great topping as well as a nice compliment to the wild rice side which I served with this nice fall dish.
Absolutely delicious! I can't wait to make this again. Only reason it's not 5 stars is because the meat wasn't really tender. But maybe that's my fault... ;)
My husband made this so he gets the credit. It turned out good... for those of you who find it dry I think maybe you were browning them too long? Let the oven do most of the work and its nice and moist.
This was very good! I sprayed butter on the top of the chops, then covered with the sugar mix, a few chopped pecans, and apples. I left out the water because I don't like pork chops swimming in juice. Will definitely make again!
I was looking for a recipe to entice my father-in-law, who is going through chemo for advanced cancer, to eat. This did it! I left off the onions, because of the gas they generate as he has horrible problems with it and cooked it in my crockpot. I was running behind, so I browned the boneless chops and threw them in the crock while it was heating and mixed some of spices with enough applesauce to just cover them. (I salted & peppered before browning.) I only had Fuji apples, and 1 reviewer who used them did not have good results, so a quick trip to the store and I got red delicious apples. Brought them home, peeled, cored and sliced using food processor, sauted in butter, poured over the chops and then sprinkled cinnamin, cloves & nutmeg over them and let them cook. They were very tender and Dad actually ate a 2nd chop! My hubby liked them too as did everyone else. Thank you MNKENNEY for a recipe that even cancer patients with little to no appetite can enjoy and is healthy for them as well! UPDATE: I used apple cider instead of water and put all he spices and brown sugar in it and marinated in the frig. I only meant to do it for 2 hours, but something came up and it was 24 hours before I could cook it. Wow! This was soooo tender and the apple taste was all through it. I cheated and used apple pie filling instead of slicing apples myself, adding them in the last 15 minutes. They were great!
This was very good, but I realized that I prefer a more savory flavor with my pork rather than sweet. Everything tasted great, it's simply on the sweet side. That being said, I would definitely serve this to company.
This was a great recipe. I'm a novice cook and it was super easy but everyone thought I worked really hard! I cut the amount of water in half and added more brown sugar and cloves for a stronger taste and it worked out well!
Great change from the ordinary! I did change the following based on previous reviews. 1. Slice a whole large onion (do not chop) and cut apples in quarters. This way they will not be mushy. 2. After you remove chops, DEGLAZE the pan to get all the brown bits and yumminess. I added a chicken bouillon cube to the water and also used a touch of marsala. Reduce slighty and add the mustard (I used 2 tablespoons Dijon since I dont have dried), cloves, and brown sugar. You can also take it another step and carmelize the onions to give another depth of flavor. We thought this was crazy good!!!! I cooked only 30 minutes and it was perfect! Thinking of making this a company dish served with Sweet Potato puree, Bussel Sprouts, and Red Cabbage.
I didn't really like this recipe. My husband liked it ok. I didn't like the flavor/consistency of the apples when it was done. The meat was good. I will probably not make it again.
I really hate to be negative, but I would just like to warn others....my husband will eat just about ANYTHING, but he would not finish this dish. I am also not very picky, but I felt like this took FAR more effort than it was worth and I had even doubled the spices as others had suggested. Not only does it taste bland, but it just seems to ruin the natural flavor of the meat.
delicious!!
we also made it with 2 extra tablespoons brown sugar, no dry mustard, and cinnamon instead of cloves and that was good!
My chops were very juicy. My children ate every bite and asked for more, even the picky one! My husband enjoyed them too. We will make this again.
The recipe was good using the recommendations by Sherry regarding using the slowcooker method and doubling spices, replacing water with Apple juice and adding Apple Sauce. The only difference is I only use 1 cup of apple sauce. Yummy! I'll make it again. I'm serving it with Stuffing and Sugar Snap peas.
I used gala apples that I had around the house - they tasted great ... not too sweet!
A very picky child, hot dogs & cheese. She ate a whole chop. After reading some of the reveiws, I changed things a bit. I used applesauce(about 1 cup) with 3 T. water, cinnamon, brown sugar and dried minced onions. I baked covered for 30 minutes and uncovered for 15 minutes. I put the chops on a warm platter and thickened the drippings with a little corn starch in the microwave. This is one we will be doing again and again! Thanks Marie, my teenager says this one ROCKS!
I thought this recipie was awful. The pork chops were so dry and they did not absorb any of the flavors of the other ingredients. To be honest, this recipie tasted like boiled porkchops with apple sauce spooned on top. Neither my husband nor I finished what was on our plates (my daughter would'nt even try it) and the rest went in the garbage.I will NEVER make this again.
This recipe is by far the best recipe I've ever had.I really loved the texture of the meat and the apple flavor was Yummy.I was surprised that my picky daughter had two huge servings,it's really hard to find a recipe that pleases her.Thanks alot,I'll definitly try this again.
Good recipe. Makes the pork chops very tender.
This was just ok. The pork chops were bland. I think it would be better to marinate the chops for a few hours in a sweet sauce with apple pie spice then sear and bake them for additional flavour.
After reading other reviews, I doubled the brown sugar, added 1 tsp of cinnamon, and still used the 1/8 tsp of cloves, sprinkled pepper and garlic salt on the chops and used apple cidar. The dish was delicious and we ate it all.
My mom makes a similar dish with pork loin but with apples AND pears. It works great for this recipe too (1 apple, 1 pear)
Tasted very bland. Sauce was very thin.
My husband loved this recipe. I used granny smith apples (the recipe did not specify what kind) and doubled the onions. Next time I would use a little less water but other than that Delicious!!!
This recipe was very easy, with very few ingredients. However, I have to agree in part with CHEMROSE, who suggested making the sauce separately. The sauce, while pleasantly sweet and tasty (if you like cloves), did not penetrate the meat, but overpowered it, so we could not actually taste the meat itself -- it could have been anything under the sauce. It didn't need so much water, as the apples provided a lot. The cooking time is a little too long for "sirloin cutlets." I cooked three of them only 30 minutes, and the meat was just a little tough. I might try it again by cooking the cutlets coated with flour, and maybe also with egg and panko bread crumbs (saw this in another recipe), with the onions and apples on the side.
Wonderful FLAVOR. I followed the recipe 'as written' w/ one exception. Apples are not in season in April. I some leftover 'fried' Apples. I also used 'Minced' Onions (I soak them in water for a few minutes to soften) they saved chopping time. The consistency of the 'fried' Apples made for a wonderfully thick 'topping'. CLOVE is the Magic in this recipe. The chops were done in 30minutes. don't understand what others wrote. I used 3/4" boneless center cut CHOPS. They were moist and juicy. A definite KEEPER.
The pork chop was tender and succulent and the spices came together for wonderful flavor! Who would have thought apples and onions? My husband loves these!
This was very good. I used apples and pears, and as I was out of cloves I used a little cinnamin which my kids love. Pork stayed very moist. Next time I will use boneless chops.
I enjoyed this meal a lot. I followed some of the hints from previous reviews. Instead of water, I used apple cider w/ 2 tablespoons of cider jack. I made the sauce first and let the pork chops soak briefly. I think next time I will marinade them a over night. The only other suggestion would be to make the sauce thicker. Other than that, it was a hit w/ my picky boyfriend. --Monica
I read the reviews before trying this recipe, so made a few changes. I substituted orange juice for about half of the water, and added a teaspoon of cornstarch to help thicken the sauce as it cooked. I also increased the brown sugar as someone suggested and added a bit of cinnamon. This was just delicious. Next time I'll throw in another apple, as they tasted incredible cooked in this sauce. Definitely a keeper.
This is the third time I have received this recipe as the Daily Dish and unfortunately I made it the first two times, not recognizing it the second time. This is the only time I have made a recipe from this site that didn't taste good. We thought this was so bad that my kids wouldn't eat it and I could barely get it down.
The cloves are overpowering and make it very unenjoyable, especially since it's covered during cooking. The cloves infuse into the apples, onions & sauce causing the spice to over-shadow any of the other ingredients in the dish. The pork however, is very tender. Rinsed the sauce off the chops & they were tolerable; This is not a keeper.
kinda bland..too watery
I love this recipe! It's very quick and easy, and it tastes fantastic!! I just serve it with mashed potatoes and corn. My hubby can't eat onions, but it tastes great even if you leave them out. Lovely for fall and winter.
Made this the other night and it was delicious. I made it I guess a bit differently as I made a whole pork loin and had it cooking the crock pot during the day. Cut it into chops, browned them and placed the onions and apples and sauce in oven. The chops were so moist and delicious. The liquid is thin, but is meant to flavor while cooking-not to put on top as a sauce. The apples cook down and basically become applesauce on top. Great recipe and great for fall!
Definetly a five-star recipe! Even better with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top!
I had expected the pork chops to be busting with flavor. My family asked me to never cook them again. They felt that this recipe lacked flavor.
Well, mixed reviews at my house. I read many of the reviews prior to preparing this dish and took some of the advice. I marinated the chops in the apple juice and spices for several hours. I used both cinnamon AND cloves. To me, the chops were nothing special...I did not taste any of the apple flavor at all. My family enjoyed them very much and declared them very tasty. After reading the reviews, it seems that this dish just hits some as wonderful and some as so-so....same as at my house. It DID smell wonderful while cooking...a good Fall dish.
Was excellent! will add more onions and apples next time (just personal taste)
adored by young and old. carmelize the onions. can substitute applesauce for the apple slices if in a hurry.
I don't know why this was supposed to be good. The pork was so dry I could wear it for shoe leather. The apples were raw. I followed the recipe to a "t".
I was really looking forward to doing this recipe and was slightly disappointed. The preparation was easy enough but I found that the chops has little flavor and no real pop.
Thought this was average but will try it again. The sauce was too runny but had a really good flavor (definietly use apple juice instead of water). Make sure you use thick pork chops & bake for 30-35 minutes.
We really liked this variation on pork chops. We scaled the recipe for 2 people, but found that the cooking time was a little too long. We'll definitely make this again, but check it earlier for doneness!
I have a similar recipe from my time in Europe - I use apple juice instead of water. Tasty!!
Couldn't find my apple pork chop recipe so I went on-line. This was the first one that popped up, I had all the ingredients so I tried it. It was great and I will use it again.
Although this was an easy recipe to prepare, this wasn't a "five star". Maybe a thicker sauce would have made a difference, at least to my family.
Excellent! I followed the advice of some other commentators and cooked the apple with the onion. Used water, a little less than the recipe called for, and wholegrain mustard instead of ground. And added cinnamon to the spice mix. Tasty pork chops, definitely a keeper!
Although it tasted as if something was missing..this recipe was good. It kept the chops from drying out and gave it a good flavor. I didn't use any cloves since I was out..perhaps that is what was missing..but will investigate further.
I've never made pork chops with apple before. It was very flavorful. I am generally not too keen on eating any fruit that is incorporated into a recipe but the apples smothered over the pork chops made this dish excellent!
This was a big hit for dinner last night. I used Gala apples and they didn't fall apart. I will defiantly make this again.
I used the crockpot to slowcook mine. They were terrific, but I don't recomment eating the apples they were really mushy. I might try quartering my apples next time instead of slicing. Adding apple juice instead of water made a big difference also. I will surely use this again.
OK but needs more spice
not for me, sauce way too runny and not flavorful enough.
This recipe was just okay and I probably won't make it again. I had to increase the spices in the glaze as other reviewers suggested, but this recipe was still mediocre at best.
This was not a bad recipe, but it didn't "wow" me. I found it a bit bland. If I had some pork chops and apples on hand I WOULD make it again, but I don't think I would go out and buy pork chops and apples in order to make it. My husband liked it more than I did though.
As with other reviews I think Cinnamon adds greatly to the taste with a slight reduction in cloves. This was my first try using Myreceipt.com and if this one is any indication I will be using it alot.
I thought this recipe was quite good.
This was a good recipe - not our very favorite, but I think it would be a good one to keep in the recipe box! It is a mild-tasting dish that nobody objected to, and was a nice change of pace from some of the other pork chop dinners I serve.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections