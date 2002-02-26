Herbed Pork and Apples

This recipe makes a delicious, savory roast; my family enjoyed this very much. Because we were pressed for time today and this evening I decided to omit the gravy/sauce entirely. I did rub the roast with the herbs, salt and pepper, and then let it sit overnight in the fridge. When I was ready to put the roast into the oven I chopped up the red onion and a big bunch of celery hearts, put this on the bottom of the roasting pan and set the roast on top, and then let this bake for one hour. Then I chopped up the apples, thickly sliced three large yams, and after stirring this mixture up with the brown sugar I arranged the apples and yams around the roast and then poured one cup of apple juice over all. The addition of the apple juice loosened all of the baked bits of carmelized onion and mixed with the drippings from the roast to make a wonderful sauce that I used for basting. I put the pan back in the oven for another two hours (only used a 4-pound pork loin roast), and afterwards enjoyed a terrific one-dish meal. Next time I'll make sure that I have enough time to make the sauce with the maple syrup as I am certain that must be quite delicious as well. Thank you for this great recipe!