Herbed Pork and Apples
Whenever I make this roast for company they always ask for the recipe. I have also made this with a pork tenderloin and it comes out great!
I have made this 4 times now and it always gets rave reviews. I use a pork tenderloin roast and prepare it the day before. I rub it with all of the herbs and spices (salt, pepper, fresh garlic) and then wrap it up tightly in plastic wrap and keep it in the frig for about 24 hours. I let the roast cook for about 45 minutes, then add the apples and onions and let it cook for another hour to an hour and a half. I do use a meat thermometer. I spoon the apples and onions into a serving dish, put the roast on a platter, and then put the roasting pan on the stove and make the gravy right in that so that I get all of the drippings/flavor. In addition to the listed ingredients, I add a package of brown gravy mix and it works just great. I always think I will have left overs, but there is rarely enough left for a second meal!Read More
I'm sorry but I have to say I was disappointed with this recipe. The familly all liked the herb rub on the pork roast, but the gravy left a lot to be desired. The gravy was just too sweet and didn't seem to go well with the onions and apples. I was also disappointed in the way the onions and apples turned out. I had expected something a little more like the flavour of applesauce with the bite of onion for a twist. I will probably use the rub again but next time I will skip the onions apples and the gravy.Read More
Michelle, this recipe is FABULOUS!! I cooked it today for 8 guests and they were so impressed!! The flavors were wonderful, I did marinate it overnight and the only change I made was to the gravy...I too added a pork based gravy mix to the drippings, Juice and syrup, this thickened and extended it. I also doubled the gravy portion knowing that my guest were big on gravy...so glad I did, they loved it!!! Contrary to what some people said, no one thought the gravy was too sweet, might have something to do with the brand of juice and syrup one uses. Anyway, I could go on, but just wanted to thank you for helping me out with a very successful dinner party. Jan
My family loved this! I did have to change it a little. I didn't want to cook it in the oven I wanted to do it in a slow cooker so I got out the frozen roast ( I used a Boston Pork Roast) and rubbed the seasonings all over it then put it in the slow cooker. Then let it cook for about 5 hours on low. Then added the apples, onion and sugar and cooked 1 more hour. I made the gravy as directed. My family absolutly LOVED it! I will make this again!
Although the meat was very tender and tasted good, this didn't live up to my expectations based upon prior reviews. I had no meat drippings left with which to make the gravy, and my apples were so overcooked that they were practically mush.
I used Pork tenderloin -I sprinkled the brown sugar, apple juice and maple syrup over it when I added the apples and onion. It is more of a Juice/sauce then gravy but Ohhh sooo GOOD !!! Do Not change a thing - This recipe is Very YUMMY. DELISH !!!!!!!!! Thank you for the recipe PMCHAPMAN :)
This recipe makes a delicious, savory roast; my family enjoyed this very much. Because we were pressed for time today and this evening I decided to omit the gravy/sauce entirely. I did rub the roast with the herbs, salt and pepper, and then let it sit overnight in the fridge. When I was ready to put the roast into the oven I chopped up the red onion and a big bunch of celery hearts, put this on the bottom of the roasting pan and set the roast on top, and then let this bake for one hour. Then I chopped up the apples, thickly sliced three large yams, and after stirring this mixture up with the brown sugar I arranged the apples and yams around the roast and then poured one cup of apple juice over all. The addition of the apple juice loosened all of the baked bits of carmelized onion and mixed with the drippings from the roast to make a wonderful sauce that I used for basting. I put the pan back in the oven for another two hours (only used a 4-pound pork loin roast), and afterwards enjoyed a terrific one-dish meal. Next time I'll make sure that I have enough time to make the sauce with the maple syrup as I am certain that must be quite delicious as well. Thank you for this great recipe!
My family thought this meat was the bomb. I used a five pound hunk of meat and it was done in an 1 1/2 hours. I just covered the meat with foil. It kept the meat warm and allowed the inside juices to flavor the meat even more, while the onion/apple mixture baked in the oven. My wife and son didn't care for the onion/apple mixture but they have very pedestrian pallets (don't tell them I said that). Their MAJOR loss. I thought it was insanely declicious. I also served Bavarian sauerkraut, "Garlic Mashed Potatoes Secret Recipe," and some brown and serve rolls with brushed on melted butter and dried parsley (in the oven for a few minutes) on the allrecipes website--for wonderful compliments to this dish. The herb mixture was dead-on perfect! Nice one!
I love love love love love this recipe. It is AMAZING. It is GREAT reheated (as long as you pour some of the gravy over). I improvised and put all the liquids in with the loin while it was cooking. I drizzled all the maple syrup and juice over the pork, stuck the onions and apples in with it as well and cooked it. The pork came out EXTREMELY tender, it was a HIT. I can't rave about this recipe enough!
I made this recently and, like most everyone else says, we found it exceptional. I didn't have the time (or patience) to marinate it overnight, so just had the herbs on for a few hours...still tasted great. I used a bone-in pork loin roast and found that the second roasting only took about 40-45 minutes to get to 160º. Also, mine didn't make much drippings, so I didn't drain it or I wouldn't have had anything! Used sparkling apple cider rather than juice and as suggested, added a packet of brown gravy mix. Made the gravy a bit thick, so you may wish to consider adding more liquid. We all loved it...great for family and company alike.
This is the best recipe I've gotten from this site. Sooooo good. The only thing I did different was to brown the roast before I put it in the oven. Helps to keep it really moist.
I actually used a three pound pork butt roast but kept everything the same. I did use a quality Canadian maple syrup. Absolutely off the hook. We absolutely loved this roast. I served this with a homemade vegetable baked stuffing and drizzled the "gravy" over the top of it. HUGE hit. This recipe's a keeper.
I served this for Christmas dinner a pork rib roast, and it was fantastic. The gravy came out a little sweet though, next time I'll probably use a Knorr's pork grave as the base, and use a lot less maple syrup. I'll probably use hard cider instead of the apple juice as well. Oeverall, it really did make a beautiful presentation, and the leftovers were a lifesaver in the chaos of post Christmas cleanup.
This roast was awesome! I used a 2.5 lb roast and cooked it for a total of 2 1/2 hours uncovered. It was PERFECT! Very moist. I put apple cider and water in the bottom of the roasting pan which helped to keep it moist. I added the apples and onions for the last hour of cooking and they turned out great. I too skipped the whole syrup/juice/gravy thing only because I didn't want to bother. Instead I used two pork gravy packets, and used 1/2 cup of cider in it and the rest water. OH...also make sure you put the rub on the night before and wrap in plastic wrap, then let sit in the fridge overnite. This really helps lock in the flavor. This one is definitely a keeper!!
What a delicious roast! The herb mix is just perfect. I had a 6 lb boneless pork loin. I rubbed it down with the herbs the night before and kept wrapped in fridge til the next afternoon. I set the roast on the counter for about 30 mins before cooking to knock a bit of the chill off. Cooked for one hour, then added the apple/onion/brown sugar mixture around the roast. We like apples a lot, so I used a 3 lb bag of Granny Smiths (10 smallish apples) and increased the brown sugar to 2/3 cup (used one large white onion). I used a leave-in thermometer and once it hit 150 degrees, I removed the roast and wrapped it in foil to rest for 20 mins (brings it up to a final temp of 160) before slicing. My roast must've been very lean...I had no fat to skim either after the first hour or after all was done. After removing the apples with a slotted spoon, I just poured all the liquid from the pan into a pot with the apple juice and syrup and boiled til it thickened a bit. Keep an eye on your roast as mine didn't take as long to cook as I thought it would. Big 6 lb boneless roast took a total of 1 hr and 45 mins, adding the apples after the first hour (a bone-in roast will cook even faster). To ensure the roast isn't overcooked, remove when it hits 150, rest 15-20 mins, then slice nice and thin on the diagonal. Tender, juicy, flavorful -- delicious!
This was fabulous! The entire family and our guests thoroughly enjoyed it. I didn't have sage so I just left it out and it was still great. I did add about a tablespoon of disolved corn starch to the sauce when it was almost done to thicken it a little. The only difference I will make next time is to add a couple more apples. If your family likes apples they go fast!
This recipe is dependant upon the quality of your pork roast. A wonderfully fragrant array of herbs makes this dish seem almost a delicacy. Pay attention to your herb rub and you cant go wrong. A great way to insure its moist is to let it cook with the fat side up so its juices travel all they way through it on thier way down to the pan.
This recipe is absolutely delicious! I wouldn't change a thing...
We didn't find this overall sweet, but very delicous. I rubbed the spices on the pork the night before, making a few incisions in the meat and wrapping well in plastic wrap. This let the flavor of rub really get into the meat. I added 2 lbs of cubed red potatoes to the pan. To the pan drippings, I added two packets of pork gravy mix. This lovely roast was a huge hit at a boss dinner!
easy to follow directions the longer it stands with rub in the refridgerator the more flavor i added some corn starch to thicken the gravy and it was tremendous this is a must keep and will serve when friends come over
This was one of the best tasting and easiest pork recipes that I've made. I modified the recipe a bit. I didn't peel my apples. When I added the apples and onions I added a bit of white wine to the roasting pan. I also omitted the apple juice when I made the gravy, and added more wine instead. The pork turned out very juicy and tasty.
Delicious! This dish is perfect for holiday dinners as well!
This was so good! I had to substitute poultry seasoning and Bells seasoning for the herbs listed because I couldn't find my rosemary,but the end result was awesome! My DD said that she was full but could not stop eating it. I was worried that the gravy would be too sweet, even after following previous reviewers advice to add pork gravy mix, but it was just perfect! The meat was moist and flavorful, and the sauce was so good served over our mashed potatoes. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe.
My picky family loves this recipe and it has become a favorite.
I cooked this recipe for my parents and fiancé and they all loved it. I used fresh rosemary and marjoram instead of dried. I wrapped the loin roast in saran wrap overnight. The combination of apples and red onions was surprisingly delicious!
I made this for Christmas dinner. It was a hit! Everyone loved it and it made delicious leftovers, too. We just reheated and also cut it up in a pan with a little water and BBQ sauce for a very tender, tasty pulled pork type sandwich.
Very flavorful. I used applesauce oinstead of apple slices and poured over the pork loin. It was tender and delicious.
Awesome!
I loved this recipe. Simple and elegant. I did not use the gravy just because I did not have the time. Everyone loved it at the event I catered. Goes great with the Roasted Potatoes
I made this recipe for Christmas Dinner & my family loved it. I rubbed the pork roast with the herbs early the day before & cooked it until the thermometer read the appropriate temperature. I was going to follow the advice of several other reviewers who said they added a packet of gravy mix but I neglected to pick some up at the store. So, I made the gravy as the recipe said & since it didnt thicken up, no one wanted it. Which is the only reason I'm giving the recipe as it is written 4 stars. However, the pork itself impressed even the professional chef who was there!
YUMMY!! I left the herb rub on over night and put the pork tenderloin the I bought at Costco in the crockpot, in the morning on low with about a 1/2 cup of Apple Juice. It cooked all day, then I added the apple mixture an 1 1/2 hrs. before we wanted to eat. It took about 20 mins. to make the gravy. We really liked the different flavors of the herbs and apples and the gravy that came together in a delicious way!!
I did the unthinkable....made this roast for the first time and served it to guests. But your recipe rating format is so fool-proof that I knew a recipe with so many 5-star ratings had to be a hit. And it was!
Yum! I made this adding the packet of brown gravy that the other reviewers has suggested and it was very good. Will make it again.
This recipe is a keeper! What a wonderful Autumn Treat! The rub is delicious, and I used it about 30 minutes before baking the roast. Yum! I didn't use the maple syrup, but the sauce was still wonderful.
This made some of the tastiest, juciest pork that I have ever had. We tried using a yellow onion but it wasn't quite the same. Also you may add more apples and brown sugar if you enjoy apples.
thanks! a very good recipe
This was very good even though all I had to rub on it was sage, salt and pepper. I didn't have "real" maple syrup, but I did have Mrs. Butterworth. One of the best recipes I've tried from this site and I will definitely make again!
This recipe was so easy and my family LOVED it! It was so good with the apples and onions alone that we barely used the gravy.
Excellent! I served it to family & guests and everyone was impressed. Next time I will add more apples. This one is a definite keeper in my "Mom's Favorite Recipes" book that will be handed down in our family.
I made this just as written and I thought it was excellent; the pork was juicy and flavorful. I did not find the sauce as sweet as some others said. I wonder if they used real maple syrup- the real stuff isn't terribly sweet; the apple juice I used did not have sugar added. I felt the sauce and tart apples/ onions were a perfect accompaniment to the pork.
This was a truly delicious dish which I will be serving many times in the future. Everyone enjoyed it so much, I have already forwarded the recipe to several friends.
I have made this recipe many times (for New Year's dinner, for family gatherings, for church dinner group,etc.). Every time, it turns out wonderful. I does not need modifications! The only thing I did different at all is add 2 more apples, because otherwise my guests fight over who gets the last of them! :) This recipe is great. I highly recommend it. It is beautiful when presented and just as tasty!
Very good and tender. Next time I plan to use more apples!
I liked it, but my husband thought it was s0-so. He thought it was a little too bland for him. Because of that, will probably not make it again.
DELICIOUS!!! We just loved it!
We loved it. Be careful to not overcook the pork. I will make it again.
I did not make the "gravy" because I thought it would be too sweet for my 8 year old. This was an excellent pork loin. Perfect. I followed a list suggestion to bake the pork loin for 30 minutes and then add apples for 50 minutes. this was a 2.5 lbs pork loin. Excellent. I served it with plain sweet potatoes.
I used a pork loin and cut off most of the fat. I rubbed one teaspoon of olive oil and the spices into the roast. I baked it for 30 minutes then added the apples with apple cider and baked it for 50 more minutes. I scooped out the apples and roast onto a plate and poured the fat-free liquid into the maple syrup and cooked it down to half. I would definately make this again. The favour was amazing. Mmm...
Apples pair so well with pork. This recipe was excellent. I served it Christmas Eve, and everyone enjoyed it.
Everyone in my family enjoyed this. My 11 yr old had 3 servings. I only rubbed the roast w/garlic, salt, pepper and thyme as that was all I had on hand. The best part was the gravy, which I made by adding an envelope of brown gravy mix as suggested by another reviewer. I served this with Suzy's Mashed Red Potatoes and Garlic Green Beans all from this site. Will make for company!!
Very tasty.
This is the best pork I have ever had. I used a pork loin and was only able to have the pork sit for about 2 hours with the rub before cooking, but boy-oh-boy was it delicious. Don't scrimp on the sauce at the end. It adds that special dipping taste. Delicious. Thanks!
This was so easy and sooo delicious! Everyone raved about the gravy and the meat was tender and very moist. I will definately make this again and again.
I was hesitant to try this recipe at first because I don't like 'sweet meat'. Well, I should have known better. If you are like me, and like meat to taste like meat, then don't mess around with it, and don't bother with this recipe. The rub is nice, but the apple and sugar just made it taste like some strange version of a desert. Definitely not for hard core carnivores.
This was outrageously good--The roast was seasoned to perfection--the gravy was the perfect compliment to the meat the only thing I would change is next time I make it I would probably double the apple/onion/browns sugar mixture--with a small roast there was barely enough apples for 2 adults and 2 kids we just loved them. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
The rub on this was fairly good; however, I didn't care for the sweet "gravy". Thank goodness I had read other reviews that recommended a pack of pork gravy mix. Otherwise I don't think we would have been able to eat the roast. I also stuck a couple of cloves of garlic in the roast which helped it a lot. Even though the roast is actually quite a bit better the next day, I will not use this recipe again.
EXCELLENT I SUGGEST TO EVERYONE
EXCELLENT RECIPE!!!! EXQUISITE
This is such a great recipe! I have made it several times now, and everyone always loves it. The meat comes out very moist and juicy. I serve each slice of pork with a little of the baked apple/onion mixture on top and then drizzle it with the sauce. Delicious!
This was very good. I made this and then the next day made sandwiches with the leftover pork, and topped them with the apples and onions.
This was a very good dish. I was afraid the pork would be dry as I prepared it in the morning and reheated it for dinner -but it was very moist. I did not have apple juice or pure maple syrup so for the "gravy" I used water and and regular pancake syrup - it was very good. I will make this again.
Wow! I used a bone-in center pork loin for this and my family was WOWED. THis is a delicious recipe...I'm making it again this week with a regular pork loin.
This was great! Very easy to make, didn't require too much prep work. I made it with pork tenderloin so I adjusted to cook times, I didn't need 2.5 hours to cook it. Definetly a favorite, especially for company.
A very good recipe. I served this for a family holiday get-together. The 8 adults liked it--the 10 kids gave mixed reviews. The next time I will add the apples and onions from the start. I had 2 six lb. loins that cooked a lot faster than the recipe stated, so I had to finish cooking the apples & onions on the stovetop. The gravy was excellent, I took a couple of reviewers advice and used cornstarch for thickening.
Yum yum! And also healthy and low sodium!
Really great recipe! It was nice to have something different for a change.
The meat rub was good. I would skip the apple maple syrup baste if I were to make this again---kind of had a burnt taste. Applesauce on the side for me next time!
Absolutely delicious. This is worthy of a christmas dinner presentation. The flavors of the onions, apples, and herb/spices came together better than I could have imagined. I used apple cider from the local orchard and make a pork gravy with the drippings and extra cider juice to pour over the top. This was the best pork loin I have ever made. Yum. Yum. Yum.
WOW I was very impressed with this dish!!! This is a keeper!!! Thank you soooo much for submitting it...
A VERY GOOD RECIPE. HAS A WONDERFUL AROMA WHILE BAKING. I MADE IT FOR MY HUSBAND AND MYSELF AND BOUGHT A 3LB. ROAST SINCE IT WAS JUST US, AND THAT AMOUNT OF MEAT WAS JUST PERFECT. WITH SOME LEFTOVERS FOR YET ANOUTHER YUMMY MEAL. I DID HAVE A DIFFICULT TIME WITH THE PAN SAUCE, IT DIDN'T SEEM TO EVAPORATE AS I THOUGHT IT WOULD,AND WHEN IT DID IT BECAME HARD, ALMOST LIKE A CANDY,SO I ADDED MORE APPLE CIDER AND KEPT STIRRING UNTIL IT WAS OF A NICE CONSISTANCY. THE PAN SAUCE ENDED UP TASTING WONDERFUL AND THE MEAT WAS NICE AND MOIST.
Hey Michelle this is a good one. I made this for my mother, mother inlaw and my wife on Mother's Day and everyone at the dinner table enjoyed the pork to the fullest. Thanks the feldster....
I was a little worried about the reviews saying how sweet it was, but it was very awesome. The onion and apple give it just the right taste. I also had losts of compliments on the sauce. Definitely a keeper!!
So fantastic I don't know what to say. I made this for a friend of mine and her husband who make gourmet food all the time. I was nervous, but I'll tell you what: They cleaned their plates and asked for seconds!
I made this recipe on New Years Day. I was really nervous because I didn't know if people would like the "sweet" meat, but let me tell you everyone raved about this recipe. They said it was the best pork dish they had ever tasted, and they even asked for the recipe. I used a pork tenderloin and it worked wonderfully!!
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars, although I wasn't thrilled with the gravy - too thin and too sweet. But the rub - Yumm. I've made this several times. I usually made the gravy as suggested and then add a jar of Pork Gravy Mix or Heinz Pork Gravy to it to "tame" and thicken it.
Made this for 24 people last night for holiday dinner using 2 five lb roasts. I was a bit nervous trying a new recipe, but everyone loved it, every picky kid eaters! I followed th recipe exactly, and didn't find it too sweet at all. The gravy is definitely an au jus, but tasty. Thank you this, several people asked for the recipe and I will definaltely make it again!
Oh, wow. What a WONDERFUL recipe! I used tenderloin, and it came out spoon tender. I used 3 teaspoons of Poultry Seasoning instead of the ones listed, and, yes, I used cheap maple syrup, but it was still fantastic! (I also used cornstarch to thicken the gravy, instead of boiling it down -- worked great!) I served it with buttered noodles and asparagus. I can't wait to make it again. Thank you SOOOO much!
Every bite was very good except where the garlic was. The garlic was sooo strong, it was nasty. Overall this is a very good recipe, but I will definitely just add a tsp or so of MINCED garlic to the rub.
I've already made this on several occasions. The dry rub of thyme, sage, rosemary and marjoram is wonderful. Unfortunately, the kids did not care much for the apples and onions . . . a bit too sweet. Like a few other reviewers, I ended up putting together a gravy of my own. I made a roux using the drippings from the roast, canned chicken broth, a little heavy cream, and some canned mushrooms. The dry rub is definitely a keeper. A must try for all.
My son said to rate this 4.5 or 5. The last hour of cooking I followed another reviewer by drizzling the apple juice and maple syrup over the pork loin and the onion/apple mixture. I used a lite syrup and it worked fine. The whole family and our guest loved this recipe. Definitely will do again in the fall.
I made this for my family with a 4lb pork loin. I just changed the time it was cooked to around 1.5hrs. The pork turned out nice and juicy, and the apples and onions were delicious. I added a little extra brown sugar to the apples, and the taste reminded me a bit of cranberry sauce. They gave a nice tartness to the the sweetness of the yummy gravy and the meat. I will definately make this recipe again!
This recipe is WONDERFUL! The sauce just finishes it off perfectly. Very flavorful, everyone I make it for just loves it.
awesome. next time I'll add more apple/onion/sugar as we loved it so much more we ate it all with half the loin...no left overs!
Came out fantastic! I used pork chops instead of pork loin. I added everything to a crockpot and cooked on low for several hours. I didn't have sage or marjoram so i just doubled the thyme and rosemary. Also I didn't make the maple syrup glaze and it was still amazing!
First time I made this, I skipped the onion, as we had a guest who was allergic...I can hardly wait to try this recipe with our friends (and onions), because it was fantastic! Easy and delicious - I will make this often!
Excellent dish! I brought it to the family Christmas dinner last year just to have something different from the usual fare. It was a hit! Will make it over and over again.
This was a very good recipe! I only give 5 stars to things that knock my socks off, but my family did enjoy this and we will have it again. Probably next time I won't use quite so much syrup as it was a little on the sweet side for me. My husband said that it was fine, though.
This was good,but not a big hit with my kids so it's something I won't make too much again
This meal was a tasty "surprise" for my husband who usually does most of the cooking at our house. He was delighted to come home & find me making this intriguing recipe & even more delighted when he tasted it. The leftover pork made great sandwichs for his lunch box too.
We loved this recipe! I marinaded the roast with the herbs for close to 24 hours, then put it and the apples/onion in the crockpot since it was a weekday and I didn't have time to roast it. I didn't have maple syrup so we skipped that step and still, it was delicious. The apples got really soft in the crockpot (still delicious) so if you are making it in a crockpot, I'd recommend cooking the roast for 3-4 hours before putting the apples in and they probably would be the perfect consistency.
Really great taste. Thanks for sharing.
This was wonderful! Everyone loved pork but hated the apples. I still gave it 5 stars because without the apples the pork would not be as good & I will still use the apples again.
This is great on a cold fall day!
Tried this on my husband and he just loved it. He kept saying it, so it really made a hit with him. This is definately a keeper.
My family did not care for this at all. The gravy was too sweet to go with the amount of rub the roast required. I am forcing them to eat the leftovers because I feel bad for the poor pig that became this dinner.
My family loves this recipe so much I decided to try it with a boneless turkey for Thanksgiving. It was a hit.
I've made this one over and over again.... everyone loves it!! and also wants this recipe. Takes some time to prepare, but if prep done early this is an easy recipe to make and not much to do after putting it in the oven!
I made this for some friends for dinner and the only thing I changed was, I used 4 teaspoons Herbs de Provence in place of the dried herbs listed. I also would have done more apples because there didn't seem to be enough.
Absolutely wonderful recipe. Delicious taste, easy to make. Just perfect. This one is a keeper! :)
