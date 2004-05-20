Pork Stroganoff

This was ok. It scared me a bit at first...because of the mustard it didn't look like any stroganoff I have ever seen. But the mustard is a nice complement to the pork... it just needs to be decreased some, probably by half. I used a leftover cubed pork chop (had lots of spices & herbs on it), I mixed up the sauce using chicken broth instead of water & then I added the pork. I also used frozen minced onions for convenience (just quickly sauteed them for a couple of minutes before starting the sauce.) And I added just half a can of sliced buttons. Even though I was only using one chop, I did not decrease the sauce...I wanted enough to cover the egg noodles. It was pretty mustardy so I added about a 1/2 cup of chicken broth & then a pat of butter to help meld everything together. Like I said, this was OK for lunch & I might make it again w/ leftover pork but I'll probably just try out a new recipe instead...sorry.