Pork Stroganoff

91 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 27
  • 3 13
  • 2 6
  • 1 0

Why stop at beef stroganoff? Pork stroganoff is just as good, if not better. Pork, mushrooms and onions in a creamy sour cream sauce. Yummy!

By RC2STEP

Gallery

Credit: ReneePaj
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chops until well browned on both sides. Remove chops and set aside.

  • Add onion and mushrooms to the skillet and cook until tender, stirring occasionally. Return chops to skillet. Add water, mustard and salt. Raise heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 1 hour.

  • Remove chops to a warm platter. Into skillet add sour cream and heat through (do not boil). Pour sauce over pork chops. Garnish with parsley and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 19g; cholesterol 82mg; sodium 383.8mg. Full Nutrition
