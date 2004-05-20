Pork Stroganoff
Why stop at beef stroganoff? Pork stroganoff is just as good, if not better. Pork, mushrooms and onions in a creamy sour cream sauce. Yummy!
It was absolutely amazing! I didn't think it would be THAT good...but it turned out to be super duper tasty. My wife and I devoured it all and couldn't stop talking about how good it was. This is definetely not the last time I make this one. Awesome. I've made this dish many times now and I've learned that the cooking time of 1 hour is a bit much. I usually cook it about 30 minutes and it's fine. I sometimes do the hour but only on VERY low heat or else it gets too dry. Plus I put 2 cups of Sour cream instead of 1/2 a cup. It just seems better that way. 1/2 a cup just didn't cut it. Also lately I've been cutting the pork into cubes and mixing it all up and then pouring it over egg noodles. I like it better that way instead of the big pork chops. Both ways are good thoughRead More
The cooking time seemed way too long, the sauce turned out sticky and dry. Maybe I did something wrong. Anyway, it's alright.Read More
We liked this a lot. I added minced garlic & a cube of beef bouillon to the sauce. I also cubed the chops & doubled the sauce and left the meat in the sauce instead of removing it while I made the sauce.
Very good taste and moist pork chops after cooking. The mustard taste is just a little bit overwhelming. Everyone in my family gobbled them up.
All I can say is fabulous! I'm on a low carb diet, and found this recipe. I've made it twice in the past month because it's so good. I'll NEVER go back to beef stroganoff again! The beef is always too tough, and you have to cut it up, etc. I cut the pork cutlets in half and cooked it up and it's now one of my favorite ways to eat pork!!
Very easy to put together and really tasty. Only cooked for about 35-45 minutes, the meat was done enough by then. Gave the bland pork a nice flavor. I will try a spicy mustard next time and see what it does to the flavor. This is a keeper.
The roommates give this recipe rave reviews. So delicious and very simple to prepare...
The pork chops were very tender. I doubled the amount for ingredients and I would put a little less sour cream next time.
Used cubed pork tenderloin and replaced water with white wine and increased the amount of ingredients in sauce according to the amount of pork tenderloin I used. Since I used cubed pork tenderloin, I reduced cooking time once the pork was back in sauce to a few minutes, until pork was done and the sauce was heated through. Served over noodles. Finished with dill.
My wife is a very picky eater. However, when I make this for her, it's as if she hasn't eaten in years! Works with Thicker chops as well as thin Wonderful recipe and very easy to make!
This was very good for a change. The original Stroganoff recipe from the mid 19th Century had no mushrooms and no onions, but was strips of beef filet in a mustard sauce finished with sour cream. Various chefs have tweaked that original and produced the Strganoff variants that we enjoy today. It was funny for me to eat a Stroganoff that did NOT have thin strips of meat, but the whole thing works very well, as a viable alternative to pork chops in a mustard sauce. I would have included some onion, but was pleasantly surprised that they weren't actually required.
Used canned mushrooms and threw everything in the crock pot on low for 5 hrs. Super! A keeper for us.
Very good recipe. I cut up meat and added little less dijon mustard. Added more water than it called for. Simmered about half an hour, then added about doubled amount of sour cream, but because of added water it was very runny, so I mixed little bit of milk with flour and thickened the gravy together with the meat. We loved it over the rice.
This was excellent. The only thing I did was to add a little apple juice cuz there was not a lot of liquid left after sauteeing the onions and mushrooms. My husband couldn't stop raving! Thanks.
We substituted chicken breast for pork. We actually liked it better than regular beef stroganoff!
My husband and I both agreed that, while this was good, it wasn't a recipe that we'd run out and buy pork chops for! My take on this one is that it's a great recipe for using up leftover pork roast. I prepared the sauce as directed, shredded the cooked pork into the simmering sauce and mixed the whole thing together with about 8 oz cooked wide egg noodles for a really good dish. My only complaint was that the whole thing didn't seem to have quite enough sauce for the amount of meat and vegetables. I did add 1/4 cup extra water, but hesitated to add more sour cream (health concerns). Definitely a good basic recipe though. Thanks Rhoda.
Makes an amazing sauce. Loved this recipe and will definitely make again. I added some garlic to the recipe and added more dijon as I love mustard. Turned out wonderful!
Didn't like the mustard in this recipe, it domiated the flavor. :(
Oh! It turned out delicious! Fast to prepare. I had all ingredients at home. A perfect way to use Roast Pork left over!
Really good, used some of the suggestions including adding a beef boulion cube. Don't be tempted to add more water, I did as it looked like it needed it, and the sauce turned out a bit watery. Would have been perfect if I left it alone. Will try again!
Cut pork tenderloin into thin strips and sauteed in olive oil. I used frozen diced onions as well as a frozen exotic mushroom blend from Trader Joe's. Instead of using prepared mustard, I used ground dry mustard and dried thyme. Also added fresh ground black pepper. Served over egg noodles. Very quick to prepare, still a little bit bland but that may be because I didn't use the regular mustard. Comfort food.
This was ok. It scared me a bit at first...because of the mustard it didn't look like any stroganoff I have ever seen. But the mustard is a nice complement to the pork... it just needs to be decreased some, probably by half. I used a leftover cubed pork chop (had lots of spices & herbs on it), I mixed up the sauce using chicken broth instead of water & then I added the pork. I also used frozen minced onions for convenience (just quickly sauteed them for a couple of minutes before starting the sauce.) And I added just half a can of sliced buttons. Even though I was only using one chop, I did not decrease the sauce...I wanted enough to cover the egg noodles. It was pretty mustardy so I added about a 1/2 cup of chicken broth & then a pat of butter to help meld everything together. Like I said, this was OK for lunch & I might make it again w/ leftover pork but I'll probably just try out a new recipe instead...sorry.
Me and my family very much enjoyed this it was delicious and simple I will definently make again thank you for the recipe
WOW - I'm wasn't a pork lover until this. I think I'm a lazy cook and I far from followed the directions and it still tasted amazing. I thought the mustard would be tasted and I'm not a fan of it. It just ads a hint of flavor. I think I'm going back to get the rest of the pork than was on sale! The pork tasted great alone. With the sauce - another world.
We absolutely loved this recipe! It is definitely one of those "feel good meals". I did cut up a small pork roast and used that. I used a little extra onion/garlic powder and sherry pepper to "spice" things up a bit. DH said he like it much better than "beef" stroganoff. So in my opinion that is an excellent recommendation. Thank you for sharing.
Added a roux to thicken to sauce
I used chicken broth instead of water, and penne instead of noodles, and it came out great. I rarely measure anything so I'm sure I used more than 2t mustard, but the Dijon flavor it added made it distinctively different from standard beef stroganoff. My husband and I both loved this and will be adding it to the rotation. Thank you!
I made this recipe with Mojo marinated pork that was leftover from making Cuban sandwiches. So the pork was already cooked. I did the recipe as directed, except I simmered it for just 20 minutes. Then I mixed it with a prepared bag of egg noodles. Fantastic flavor!
I do agree with others… an hour is too long 35–40 minutes will do When I was eating it at first, I thought “it needs something”. But, by the end I changed my mind. The sauce is really nice and creamy. The Dijon mustard nicely added to it. I only did two chops but kept the measurements for the ingredients of the sauce as if I were doing four chops and was glad I did. If I were to do four chops, I’d probably double the ingredients for the cream sauce, or at least 1.5X’s I also like that you can leave it and let it simmer while you do other things around the house. Nice, easy dish
I’m being generous with 2 stars. I made this exactly as the recipe was written. All you taste is mustard and very bland pork. Plus it was to runny to put over noodles. It was edible but I won’t be making it again, not even sure what I could do to improve on it except changing up the whole recipe.
No changes to the recipe but used cooked pork tenderloin like suggested as an alternative and it is delicious! Very simple and so tasty!
I followed the recipe except for fresh parsley - used dried - and I didn't have an hour to let it simmer. Flavour is very nice. Texture is great. Obviously the pork would have been more tender if simmered for an hour but still worked well. Served with egg noodles and frozen green beahs. Affordable, fast, tasty.
I liked this recipe for it's ease. I used pork loin that was already cooked so I added it at the end of the recipe along with the sour cream. The flavor was... alright, but the appearance wasn't appealing and there was little to no sauce - I served this over wide egg noodles so it made for a dry dish. If I made this again I would change a few things (broth for water and more of it, add 1/2 t. pepper, make sure the pan is more cooled before adding the sour cream).
I added more sour cream as suggested. Next time I will decrease mustard to 1 tsp and maybe not used leftover pork. I cut a leftover pork roast into cubes but should cut thinner strips next time. Maybe a bit of cayenne pepper to heat it up a bit. It was very tasty and I will try again with a few tweaks.
use less liquid - was too runny. but nice flavor
We used left over pork tenderloin. Turned out Awesome was hit as left over too. Will be a go too recipe.
I thought this tasted too much like pork with mustard. There was not enough balnce to the flavors.
Made this last night for dinner and was amazed at how tasty and tender the thick pork chops were. Very tasty dish. I added extra mushrooms because I love mushrooms and next time will also add additional spicy brown mustard for a little extra punch. My husband and I will be making this again. Yummy and simple.
I tried this and customize it to my own version and it turns out to be DIVINE! =) Try this recipe and add quickmelt cheese and few dashes of paprika....you wouldnt't want to miss it!
Pretty darn good. I didn't really follow the recipe exactly since I halved everything. Also I almost burned it twice and had to add more water while the pork simmered. And it still turned out good! A little tough but that was my fault. I steamed some white rice to go with it.
I used port cutlets instead of pork chops. This is so tasty and creamy you wont even notice the noodles are missing. Fantastic for low carbers but also good for low fat dieters too is you use lowfat sour cream
This was fantastic, never written one of these before,but this time I just had to!! My husband loves things with sauces and gravies. I changed the water to chicken broth,it worked great.
We took no prisoners. Our guests loved it and my husband wants me to make it soon again!
Quick and easy for a weeknight meal. I doubled the sour cream, but I still felt it lacked that sour cream bite I like. I doubled the mushrooms as I do with most recipes since I do like mushrooms. I cooked 2 cups of egg noodles which turned out to be just right.
I used egg noodles, more sour cream, less mustard and leftover pork and a plop of Worcester sauce.
I made this recipe just as it was stated and it was great. Have to tell you I had my reservations, but what else was I going to do with my left over pork loin? I made no adjustments as I love to try recipes the original way before I make any alterations or add ins of my own. This was great, and the hubby and I loved it and will make it again whenever I have leftover pork loin. Love the little kick I got from the mustard!
very easy to make and tastes amazing
Good place to start. Very little flavor as written and pretty dry...need to increase the sauce. Will definitely make again but will tweak to add some flavor.
This recipe is very good I do however could not resist to add paprika, a tsp of tomato paste and a tsp of lemon. Without the tangyness of the lemon and the smoky flavor of paprika, I would feel that my stroganoff would be lacking something very important! If you want a bit of extra thickness add a tbsp of flour.
Excellent recipe! I sauteed the mushrooms & onions in butter and olive oil and it was delicious!
I made this for dinner and it was easy to prepare. When I made this I changed up boneless porkchops for much tender pork sirloin cubes, coated with salt and pepper flour. In the next preparation I would add sage and rosemary for additional flavor and instead of prepared mustard, I will use 1/4tsp. of dry mustard. Once the pork is cooked to nice brown color, remove the pork, and add the other ingredients; onion, salt pepper, parsley flakes, garlic, dry mustard, 1/4c white wine and 1/2c sour cream, and 1/2c. broth (any kind). When you remove the pork from the skillet, lower the heat and add the onion, parsely and garlic, and deglaze with the wine and chicken stock. Allow enough time to reduce the liquid and time to cool the pan before adding the sour cream and mushrooms. Cook until the gravy thickens and remove from the heat. At the same time. cook the egg noodles until done and add back to the skillet coating the noodles. I added 3/3c. of peas to add vegetables. This time was good, next time I will post with picture and how it came out.
I served this on top of pasta and it was a big hit for the whole family!
This was a hit in our house. Like a few others, I decided to add more flavor by using beef broth instead of water as the liquid. I used one can of broth and added water as it simmered down in order to have enough sauce. I also thickened it with a little corn starch at the end and cut up the pork as well.
My husband is not one to ooooh and aaaah over food, but he really did on this one. He loved how "light" it tasted. (Not like it cream of mushroom soup from the can. hahaha) Go for it. Try it. You'll be pleasantly surprised. This time I used pork loin cut in thick strips and it was easier than chops. I go very easy on the mustard and heavy on sour cream. lol And like others, I didn't cook it as long, perhaps 40 minutes. I also watch the water and add more if needed. Oh, and I added lots of garlic this last time.
Easy and good. Made more sauce and put a little onion dip in. Otherwise it was a little bland.
This was very good. I added a beef bouillion cube like the other reviewer as well as some dried sage to the sauce. Very good! I had mine with broccoli and cheese sauce, my boyfriend had his with brown rice as well....and had seconds! You don't even need to measure the ingredients, just kindof eyeball them. You can't mess this one up.Thanks!
It didn't seem to have any liquid in it so I added a can of cream of chicken soup. Leave the mustard out too. It certainly doesn't need an hour to simmer, I put it in a casserole and cooked it for awhile in the oven. A traditional stroganoff recipe using the pork rather than beef would be better. And, the picture seemed to show noodles, but yet no mention of them in the recipe. I added them. Overall, I changed the whole recipe. Will not make again......
This was very very tasty and easy! We just moved from another state and I don't have a lot of things on hand right now, so this was perfect!!!! Great creamy consistency and the mustard pairs well with the pork-next time I will try Dijon mustard to see how that fares out-thanks :)
I made this with cubed pork and put it over egg noodles. It was fairly bland (my wife outright refused to eat it) and if I made it again I'd definately add more spices, starting with a few cloves of garlic.
Great recipe although needed some enhancements. I added a beef bouillon cube to the water and since I had pretty thick pork chops, I left them in the entire time. Also added in Italian seasoning - basil, oregano, rosemary & thyme.
I didn’t make it but there was 68 reviews and I couldn’t help myself.
we weren't huge fans of this. sorry! think we may have enjoyed it more if I'd subbed mushrooms for all of the pork.
Good use for leftover pork! I substituted about 1.5 lbs of leftover roasted pork loin for the chops. I cut the first step & shortened the simmer time to about 15-20 minutes--just enough time to cook the rice. I did cut the onion down to about half & wish I would have done the same with the mustard & upped the mushrooms. Both kids (3 & 7) ate it up, so I know it was good!
I will definitely make it again next time.
Delicious! Use a dijon type mustard and add some extra sour cream. I also deglazed the pork juices with a little white wine before adding the onions and mushrooms. I also added some pepper. I didn't cook it for an hour only about 30-40 minutes and it turned out perfectly.
I cooked this for one person and so reduced the ammount and probably didnt get it exactly right. However, it made a very delicious meal. Thanks.
The meat is very moist and tender but because somebody had said the mustard was over powering I put in half the mustard
This is incredibly easy and absolutely delicious. It's not even necessary to simmer the chops for the full hour, unless you just have to have them falling apart. They simmered for 30 minutes tonight and were quite tender.
Delicious! Easy to cook ! From now on it will be in our family menu !
Delish. I added a can of mushroom soup to the water before the hour of simmer. Delish.
The sauce was pretty bland and did not taste like stroganoff to me. We ended up with pork chops that were actually thicker than the recipe called for, and they still dried out at that cook time.
This recipe was alright. Nice change from the porkchops with cream of mushroom recipe, but found this sauce lacking depth. I think next time I wouldn't use light sour cream, I'd add garlic with the onions, add some beef or chicken bouillon and maybe a splash of wine. It could also be because I ate it with egg noodles...rice probably would've been more hearty. Either way, glad I tried it.
We liked very much
