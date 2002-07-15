Fruity Grilled Pork Tenderloin
This is my favorite summer marinade for pork tenderloin. Use any of your favorite fruit sodas--black cherry, grape, raspberry, etc. Also great served cold on a green salad.
Excellent! The best and easiest pork tenderloin recipe I have ever found! I have also used the marinade for chicken breasts --They are great. I usually marinade them the night before and they turn out great! I cook the pork tenderloins to about 150 degrees and then wrap them in foil for 20 to 30 minutes and they turn out perfectly.Read More
I don't think we are picky eaters but I found this just made the meat taste like pop, no one liked this in the family. I used grape pop. Will not be making this again. michele, ontario canadaRead More
Loved it....but made a few changes the second time. I find cola works better than fruit-flavored sodas. Fruity ones impart TOO much of THEIR flavor. I also cut the brown sugar in half. The soda makes it sweet enough. 20 minutes on the grill and your ready to eat! Delicious!!
We used Coke instead of a fruit soda. We had no problem finding the plum jam; it right there in the supermarket with all the other jellies and jams. This was great! We made it for Christmas Eve and had plenty of leftovers for sandwiches. We were sorry to run out!!!
My husband loved it; I thought it was okay. But I baked it instead of grilling it (350 for 45 minutes) Definitely need a meat thermoter for this one...or cook it less than 45 minutes. It is very juicy and tender. I served it with the mushroom rice from this site with steamed brocolli and the meal was very good. Well, anytime my husband says: "can you make this again?" means it is REALLY good.
I thought this was good, not great. No one else in my family cared for it. It tasted exactly like blackcherry soda. I marinated overnight. we couldn't taste anyother flavors. My husband piled on the salt and pepper, and said "pork shouldn't be sweet." Then I made a suggestion of using regular cola, but everyone told me not to make this anymore. Although I will not make this again I will give this four stars because, I thought it was o.k, and because there was not a piece left on the platter. Everyone ate theirs, therefor it was not disgusting. and it was very tender. I baked at 425 for 30 minutes (put on foil, sure made a mess on my jelly roll pan) I would suggest only marinating for a few hours, maybe two.
Wonderful! I made this for my mother-in-law's birthday and my husband was grilling tenderloin for the first time. Everyone loved the moist flavor. I used plum preserves instead of the jam. We didn't even have any leftovers. Definetly a new family favorite. Thank You!
This is a great summertime BBQ recipe because you can do most of it ahead of time. I used Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Soda for the marinade and did it the day before. The glaze gets nice and crispy on the outside and the pork is so tender and flavorful, everyone loved it. It goes well with a variety of salads--especially a spinach and strawberry salad. It is one of my favorites.
Had this for lunch today and my husband and I both loved it. Very tasty and incredibly tender! Will definitely be making this one again.
Marinade wasn't as flavorful as I thought it would be. Not a bad recipe however I probably won't make again
Great recipe... my husband often complains I pick dishes that are too bland, but not this one! Got a "yum" from both of us and I followed the recipe exactly.
I used this teriyaki-like marinade on pork loin chops, and I added some fresh, minced garlic. Ginger would also work nicely. I also substituted Dr. Pepper for a fruity soda and it was terrific. This marinade made for super tender, super flavorful pork. Did the chops on the grill and they were superb! Be sure to keep some marinade on the side for a glaze when grilling. Good job Kris!
Very flavorful and tender. I was a little disappointed that I didn't taste the sweetness more, but it was very, very good. I'm sure I'll have requests to make this again!
I was skeptical of this recipe, till I tried it! The pork was so tender, it fell apart & the flavor was unbelievable. The only subsitutions I made was cooking it in the crock pot & using homemade peach jam instead of plum. I will definately make this again!!!
Rave reviews on this one. I could not find plum jam so I ended up using black cherry jam. Otherwise kept as written. Thanks
Loved it! However, since I couldn't find plum jam, I used apricot. Used Coke instead of black cherry soda. May try fig preserve next time.
I should have reviewed this years ago. It has become my number 1 way to cook pork tenderloin. My fussy son in law's only complaint was that I didn't make more. It develops the best crust without being too sweet.
I had high hopes for this recipe because of the delicious ingredients and ease of preparation but in the end I was a little dissappointed. It was a little bland for my taste. I like to use garlic in the pork recipes I try. It was definitely missing something.. but that is just my taste.
COULDN'T FIND PLUM JAM--USED GRAPE JAM INSTEAD. WORKED GOOD. THE PORK WAS VERY TENDER. MY HUSBAND LOVED IT!
This was really good. I did it just like the recipe said. Sweet potatoes on the side made for a great meal. Thanks.
Okay. I followed recipe exactly. The meat came out quite tender, but that was how I grilled it, not the recipe. The glaze burnt on the outside, and didn't have as much flavor as I would've liked. I did only marinate for 4 hours, but the meat didn't seem to absorb the clavor at all. Probably won't try again.
I've made this recipe twice. My husband and my parents and brothers loved it! Watch the heat on the grill as the outside burns easily if not watched.
I have made this know many times. I have used regular dark cherry soda, regular coke, and diet coke and the taste is still good. It doesn't matter if you bake or grill the taste is good.
Very good recipe. I have a glaze recipe that I have used for years that is very similar, but I had never thought of adding fruit soda to turn it into a marinade! Worked really well!
This is delicious. Have made it several times, always turns out moist and tender. Crust is just right!
This was great! My whole family said it was the best BBQ we have had. I was having 15 people so I increased the recipe. You do not need that much marinade. I am making it again this week for 14 people and will only double the recipe.
I used Diet Rite Black Cherry (splenda) and this was very tasty.
Marinated overnight, used plumb sauce because I couldn't find plumb jam -- this was EXCELLENT! As we were eating seconds my husband was upset that we were eating his lunch! I doubled the recipe! YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY
My wife & I would rate this above excellent, and I made it as origionally written, except marinated 24 hours. We served it with Crispy coated Cajun fries. Have not had a better meal, since I don't know when ! Thank You SunnyBC !!!
Normally I have trouble finding meat recipes because they are all too hard to chew or have no flavor. But this one has both. The flavor was so good and soaked inside the pork and easy to eat. Although, I used a crock pot. I don't know how different that could have made it.
I used my slow cooker to cook this and it turned out wonderful. I reserved extra sauce for dipping. Will make again.
This recipe is AWESOME! We loved it! It sounds weird, but tates AMAZING! I will make this again and again!
This is a wonderful recipe! Very easy to make. I doubled the marinade and reserved half to serve over the pork tenderloins and it was fabulous! I would definitely recommend marinating overnight to get the full flavor.
This was...interesting. I really liked it. My husband and teenage son thought it was so-so. My adult daughter and her friend liked it. The pork was VERY tender. I will probably make it again, but it's not something I'm dying to make again.
This is absolutely THE BEST pork tenderloin! The marinade is wonderful - make roasted garlic mashed potatoes and a vegetable and it's a to-die-for meal! Thanks for sharing!
This is the best dish. I make it time and time again. My entire family begs me to make it whenever they come and visit!
Although I didn't use any soda/cola, this recipe turned out well. I cooked it in the oven for 45 minutes at 350F and it was nice and moist.
love this recipe! often serve to company and it gets rave reviews. have tried other flavors of soda and jelly but find the plum the tastiest. i usually double the sauce so there is extra and cut up leftovers and store in sauce for rollups with hoisin and scallions or in a green salad with fruit and nuts.
I have two kids ages 3 and 5 and they are very picky eaters.. they loved this recipe! I made pork steaks and used orange soda with peach/pinnapple jam! I only marinated for about two hours but I know the kids will like it even better when I marinated it longer next time!
This marinade was very good. We used blueberry jam with real berries in it which made for an interesting flavor combination.
This was very good will make it again.
I thought this recipe was excellent! I followed it right to the letter!!
Excellent recipe, thanks. Most tender pork tenderloin I've ever had on the bbq. Like others I couldn't find plum jam, used raspberry and it was awesome.
I used this marinade for pork chops - since it is only my husband and me - and it came out fabulous! I was a little skeptical about the ingredients, but I followed the recipe exactly and it was wonderful. I found the plum jam in the ethnic section of my food store - imported from Poland of all places. Will definitely make again. Thanks!
Made this for mother's day dinner for my (very picky) family. I cooked mine in the crock pot as well, and used grape jam and soda. There was not one bite left of the 4.5lb loin that I cooked, and there were only 5 of us! This is a fantastic recipe that will be a permanent in my kitchen!!
This is wonderful, I have served it for several dinner parties with stuffed acorn squash. Great in the fall. Thanks
SUPERB!! Couldn't find plum jam so I used grape jam instead and also used Dr. Pepper in place of black cherry soda. Marinated for 6 hours and then grilled for 20 minutes! My husband and I ate almost the entire pork tenderloin ourselves. I made the Sweet Potato Casserole II to go with it and served applesauce on the side. This would be a great meal for dinner guests also. I will be making this over and over again!
This unusual marinade was surprisingly good. I used blackberry jam and Pepsi as that's all I had on hand. Also used butterflied pork medallions. They caramelised very nicely on the BBQ.
This was delicious!! I have to admit the ingredients sounded a little wierd, but this really tastes great! My husband never guessed there was soda in the marinade. I made this in the oven instead of on the grill and it came out just perfect. Thanks for a terrific recipe!
I made this for a large number of people for Mother's Day and everyone LOVED it (I tripled the recipe and used the crock pot due to bad weather). The flavor was wonderful - definitely a keeper!
This is great....I sometimes just use boneless pork chop for just the two of us.
We loved this-the marinade really makes the meat tender.
I WANTED TO LOVE THIS I JUST DIDN'T... MY HUSBAND LIKE IT BUT NOT A FAMILY FAVORITE
Great recipe! I followed the recipe exactly, except I used pork chops instead of pork tenderloin. It turned out sweet and juicy. My "family" (me, my girlfriend, my brother) ate it all - along with 4 cups of rice. Tastes even better if you can dip it into the sauce left behind from the cooked pork chops.
Everyone loved it! So easy to make. We improvised with Dr. Pepper and strawberry jelly, and it tasted great!
My family thought that this was okay, but not very special. It was way too sweet. I will not make this again.
I used a two pound tenderloin. I cut my medallions an inch thick and doubled the marinade. Marinated overnight. When grilling, I used tin foil. I think it might have been better grilling directly on grate. I also think I might have used too much soy sauce. My husband thought it was terriyaki flavored. I will definitely try again. Good!
This was marvelous. I was a little skeptical, but have come to trust the reviews on this web site, and they were all good. I used center cut pork chops about 1 1/2 inches thick. Doubled the sauce recipe to ensure enough liquid to marinate properly. Served witha macaroni and cheese and home made apple sauce. Wonderful meal. Highly recommend this recipe.
This was very good, was suprisingly moist and the marinade formed a wonderful glaze on the tenderloin. My 13 year old son loved it as well as our guests. Makes a nice meal for entertaining without a lot of fuss. We'll be doing it again soon.
I was surprised by how juicy the pork was. My husband and kids loved it!
This recipe was okay. Neither my husband or I liked it much but it did make the meat very tender. The kids (6 and 4 years old) seemed to really like it. I did use grape jelly instead of plum jam as I couldn't find any plum jam at the store. Maybe that made the difference?
I have to admit that when I first read this recipe I thought it sounded just too far out there, but its wonderful. The meat comes out with a nice crusty texture outside and very moist on the inside. I'll be using this one more often!
My sister and then I recently made this. This marinade is TO DIE FOR! The tenderloin was SO tender and delicious! We couldn't find the plum jam so we just substituted grape jam and it turned out great! Definitely great "company" food! This is a keeper!
Great summer marinade!
I thought this would be another Plain Jane recipe. What a mistake. This was a real hit. I couldn't find any Black Cherry soda so I used regular Coke and everyone loved it.
The pork was moist, but the marinade was way too sweet.
This was a most delicious recipe. I thought the combination of ingredients to be unusual enough to make an interesting dish. I could not find plum jam or preserves and substituted plum sauce instead. Our whole family raved about this dish and can't wait for me to make it again. A real winner! Would make a very impressive dish for a dinner party.
Excellent taste and easy to prepare.
I've made this recipe twice - once on the grill and tonight in the oven (bake at 425 degrees for 30 minutes). It's a great recipe and one I'll make for company. Double the recipe and make extra sauce for serving guests.
This was excellent! The pork was tender, juicy and had a lot of flavor.
This was a tender, juicy and delicious recipe for grilling!
This is a wonderful Pork Tenderloin. I have also used the sauce for meatballs.
Very tender! Excellent taste!
This is awesome! Great with Zucchini Cornbread Casserole too.
Very good.
Loved this marinade! Super simple, few ingredients and delicious flavor. I used Dr. Pepper for the soda and pork chops. Perfect for summer dining.
I made this recipe as written. It was easy and everyone liked it, including my picky children. Will make again.
Made this for company last night, with a couple of changes. Used only 1/4 cup of brown sugar, Cola and 1/2 cup Cherry preserves for marinade for 4 hrs. Made a sauce from fresh bing cherries in season now, plus 1/2 cup good Merlot, with 1/3 cup cold water, 1tblsp corn starch slurry. Reduced this mixture by 1/2 and served hot over the pork medallions. Rave reviews! The pork was tender and juicy with a lovely flavor. Served with a multigrain mix side dish and grilled asparagus. The asparagus and the pork were done on the grill at the same time. My guests kept telling me how good it was! Looking forward to having this again.
I have been making this recipe for many years, it's my go to easy entertaining recipe! Because of where I lived for many years I could not get the black cherry soda or the plum jam often so I used mostly 7up and whatever jam/jelly was available - mango, mixed berry, orange marmalade......they all worked! Also made extra marinate and kept half of it for basting and saucing - topped it all with chopped scallions and peanut sesame pasta. Always a hit - YUM!
Love, love , love this. I use organic morello cherry preserve and black cherry soda when I make it
Sauce good as is, but needs a few minor changes to boost the flavor so it's stickier and acts like a nice glaze and has less soda flavor. On the next try, I added salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder, reduced soda to 1/2 c. & used 1/2 c. raspberry jam and a few tablespoons of raspberry vinegar. Mix to the consistency you want....less runny more jam, more runny more vinegar. I also marinated a center cut pork roast in this and grilled it, swabbing the meat as it grilled. Awesome!
Really, really delicious! Followed the recipe exactly only adding a little garlic to the marinade. I did use a black cherry soda. While it is sweet, it certainly wasn't overpowering (actually not as sweet as I had expected). Crust turned out beautifully and the pork was cooked to perfection. This is a keeper recipe for us for sure!
As my kids said... it's a keeper! I marinated the tenderloins over night and the flavor had definitely reached the middle of the meat. Also had nice carmelization.
