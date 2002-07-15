Fruity Grilled Pork Tenderloin

4.5
106 Ratings
  • 5 70
  • 4 26
  • 3 9
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is my favorite summer marinade for pork tenderloin. Use any of your favorite fruit sodas--black cherry, grape, raspberry, etc. Also great served cold on a green salad.

Recipe by Kris Schultz

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small sauce pan, mix together soy sauce, brown sugar, and jam over low heat until sugar has dissolved. Reserve 1/4 cup of sauce for basting the tenderloin while grilling. Combine remaining sauce with soda in a large plastic resealable bag; place meat in bag, and seal. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • Lightly oil preheated grill, and discard marinade. Cook tenderloin for 15 to 20 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

  • Remove meat from grill, and allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing into 1/4 inch thick medallions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 37.3g; carbohydrates 85.1g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 98.2mg; sodium 1918.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022