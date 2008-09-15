Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Grilled this on our propane grill using indirect heat. I seared the meat on both sides (450 degree-ish) and then turned it down to 350 degrees for 30 minutes and 15 minutes more with the BBQ sauce. I've also cooked this before at 400 for 25 minutes and then 10-15 minutes with BBQ sauce when I wasn't paying attention to the temp. For someone trying to figure out timing on this without searing just do 350 for 35 minutes and then 15 with sauce. The 5-star rating is for the recipe AS WRITTEN, but I now add smoked paprika and onion powder to my seasonings. That's just a personal preference. Rest assured it is GREAT as written. I always use Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ sauce. Another reviewer wrote that they put the rub on and then let it sit in the fridge for a while, claiming it makes it tender and juicy. However, salt, if left on, will leach the juice OUT of the meat (not to be confused with brining, which is a great method, and will happen if left on for longer and more liquid). So, my thought was imagine how juicy it would be if she didn't let it sit. I put the rub on and then right on the grill. I paired this with a pineapple fried rice. Great recipe Cathy Christensen :-)