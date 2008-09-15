Grilled Pork Tenderloin
This is one of my family's favorites. This pork recipe is always tender and juicy. Serve with additional barbeque sauce for dipping.
Indirect on the grill means to put the meat in the center of the grill and, on a gas grill, turn off the burners directly under the meat. On a charcoal grill place the charcoal on the sides of the grill so none of the charcoal is directly under the meat. Weber grills usually come with an accessory that will keep the charcoal in place or maybe a trip to the hardware store for an accessory. This is also a good way to cook chicken.Read More
"Cook over indirect heat for 30 minutes."???? How do you do this on a grill?Read More
This recipe was fantastic! I rubbed the tenderloin with olive oil before I sprinkled it with the spices, and turned it often on the grill. My parents and I all LOVED it!
Ok, so I'm gonna sound like that 1980's Nicholas Cage movie Valley Girl, but OH My God! That like was totally awesome!!! I have cooked tenderloin so many different ways and my hubby never likes it...ever. This was the best way to cook one, and the simplest! To have so few ingredients, it sure has the best flavor!! Thank you sooo much for this recipe and this will be the only way I ever cook tenderloin ever again.
This was great. I have always had fear of cooking on my gas grill using the indirect method. (I have a Ducane.) I really gave this a try and was so shocked at how nicely it worked, just like the recipe said. I did put it on the direct heat at the very end to get a little darker color on the coating. Texture was fabulous. If you are leary of using indirect method, give this a shot! Served it with a made-up recipe for pineapple fried rice that was very very good. At the end of the meal, I sliced up the leftover pork and mixed it into the rice for a nice lunch the next day.
This is the best and easiest pork tendeloin recipe yet! So tender! Just to add to the flavor I placed a foil packet of dry apple wood chips (not chunks) over the front burner and kept the grill temperature at 350 degrees. The tenderloin was at a perfect 160 degrees after the 45 minutes on the grill. There was a small piece left that we sliced thinnly and used in a salad the next day. So yummy - can't wait to try again.
Thanks for a great delicious and simple recipe, the best pork I have ever made. Cooked it indoors, convection oven at 375 abt 45 mins. Served with honey mustard bbq sauce, black beans, brown rice, all loved it.
I really like this recipe. It's easy and quick. I put the meat on a greased toaster-oven pan over a charcoal barbecue. It was indeed tender and yummy.
I didin't think it would work, i thought the meat would not be tender, but it was sooo tender and good. my family loved this recipe we will be definitely be making this again. we used an indoor grill and it worked nicely so we can make anytime of the year.
Simple and delicious! This is perfect for when you don't have time to marinate, yet still want something tender and juicy with a lot of flavor. I cut my tenderloins into 1 inch chunks and put the garlic powder, salt, pepper along with a bit of smoked paprika into a large ziploc bag. I put the meat in and shook it up to coat each piece. I skewered the meat onto wooden skewers and basted with KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce. Just be sure not to overcook to avoid that dreaded dry pork...
We do not use indirect heat. We do keep the burners down lower on our natural gas grill. Since there are no bones to give false readings, a meat thermometer lets you cook these to perfection. Reminder, the cooking continues after the meat is removed from the heat. We also use a narrow tray to let the meat rest on and re-absorb the juices that flow out while it rest. We do not always hide that fantastic flavor with BBQ sauce. Salt and pepper can be totally adequate.
Made two tenderloins, one with bbq sauce and the other without. Although the bbq one was fine, everyone loved the just the herb seasoned one.. Both tenderloins were very tender and juicy... the cooking time is perfect. Thankx
@I-CAN Turn on your bbq burners for one side of the bbq and cook on the side that is off.
This recipe was great. My husband couldn't stop eating it. It was simple to make and very tasty. Sheila D.
Very fast. Great flavor. Be careful not to over cook - use a thermometer, remove just before 80 degrees and let it rest...it will continue to cook up to the last few degrees as it rests.
Great cooked over charcoal; we enjoyed every bite. Moist, tender, with just a light barbecue flavor, made even better using Jim Neely's Interstate Barbecue Sauce direct from Memphis. It just goes to prove that a recipe needn't be complicated to prepare nor require a lot of ingredients to produce a dish that shines.
Grilled this on our propane grill using indirect heat. I seared the meat on both sides (450 degree-ish) and then turned it down to 350 degrees for 30 minutes and 15 minutes more with the BBQ sauce. I've also cooked this before at 400 for 25 minutes and then 10-15 minutes with BBQ sauce when I wasn't paying attention to the temp. For someone trying to figure out timing on this without searing just do 350 for 35 minutes and then 15 with sauce. The 5-star rating is for the recipe AS WRITTEN, but I now add smoked paprika and onion powder to my seasonings. That's just a personal preference. Rest assured it is GREAT as written. I always use Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ sauce. Another reviewer wrote that they put the rub on and then let it sit in the fridge for a while, claiming it makes it tender and juicy. However, salt, if left on, will leach the juice OUT of the meat (not to be confused with brining, which is a great method, and will happen if left on for longer and more liquid). So, my thought was imagine how juicy it would be if she didn't let it sit. I put the rub on and then right on the grill. I paired this with a pineapple fried rice. Great recipe Cathy Christensen :-)
Quick and easy recipe. Very tasty. I would add that the secret to a moist thick cut of pork, which a loin is, is to cook it slowly so it doesn't dry out. I heat my grill until it's popping hot - 600 to 700 degrees F. After oiling the grates place the seasoned loin over the direct heat for one minute to sear that side of the loin. After one minute turn the loin to sear the other side, baste with bbq sauce and turn off one burner and lower the other 1 or 2 burners to the lowest setting to get the bbq down to 325 - 350 degrees and continue cooking over indirect heat. After about 15 minutes turn the loin again and baste with bbq sauce. Continue approx another 15 minutes. A meat thermometer is recommended to establish an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Remove the loin at 145 and tent with foil at least 10 minutes. Slice diagonally. I guarantee the pork will be moist, tasty and very enjoyable.
Loved it. I'm not sure what "indirect grilling" is, so I put the tenderloin on the top rack of the grill & put a pan underneath it on the bottom rack to catch the drippings. It was delicious. I love garlic, but it did seem a bit overwhelmind (especially the leftovers). I will definitely use this recipe again, but may reduce the garlic powder.
made this for the bf and some guests. Everyone enjoyed it. I did it in a skillet and then baked it in the oven.
I was very surprised to find the meat done to perfection and very tender, I will make this again soon. I did look up indirect cooking method to make sure I was doing it right.
I've cooked MANY a pork tenderloin as it's one of my hubby's favorites. I had never used an indirect method of grilling. I am now a convert! It was the best, juciest method of grilling for this type of meat. I'm not sure the combination of seasonings makes as much of a difference as the method, as I added my own personal preferences with seasonings. I did brush with BBQ sauce of choice during the later part of the cooking. WOW is all I can say. I also added soaked wood chips on the side (in foil with holes pierced to release the smoke) I can't wait to experiment with more cuts of meat!
Absolutely excellent. I took from another reviewer's experience and roasted in the oven at 350 degrees, applied the barbeque sauce and lowered the heat to 325. My husband loved it and he's not a big fan of barbeque! I will definitely be making this one again.
Very good. Followed the recipe exactly except I cooked it in the oven at 350 for 45 minutes, added the BBQ sauce, and cooked for another 15 minutes.
LOVE!! I usually cook pork on the grill with indirect heat. I just sear it quickly first and then move it to the unlite side of the grill. Turns out juicy and yummy every time!
Don't disregard this recipe because of it's short ingredient list. It's terrific and very easy to make. I ended up cooking it on my gas grill over direct heat because it was too dark, rainy and windy outside to maintain the correct temperature over indirect heat. I even used generic Safeway BBQ sauce. Despite this, it turned out great and was well-received by my family. Give it a try - pork tenderloin is an excellent cut of meat. Make sure you don't get the pre-marinated kind, though.
This was amazing, but honestly I think anything would have since the meat is just so wonderfully tender and delicious! But the bbq sauce did compliment well. I did this in the oven at around 350 for about 45 minutes then another 15 mintues at around 325 because I don't have a thermometer, I wanted to be sure it was done. Next time this meat goes on sale I'll be making it again and will hopefully be able to grill it!
We loved this! We regretted only cooking on tenderloin and will definitely always cook at least two each time from now on. The flavor is amazing considering how little effort is involved. I love that my husband takes care of cooking these on the grill freeing up the kitchen for prepping side dishes.
Made this the other night for my sons and the both loved it. Older son said he would eat it as long as he did not have to "fight" with it (he does not like steak like meat) and he was the one that ended up asking if he could have what was left. My younger son gave it two thumbs up. Super tender, I seasoned it then sealed it with my Food Saver allowing the spices to really get into the meat. I will definately make this again.
Looking for a grilled tenderloin to BBQ without a liquid marinate and tried this one. It's absolutely tender and delicious...So EASY to make with ONLY 5 ingredients which brings out the flavor of the actual pork instead of hiding it!! The tenderloin was a treat, so plan to make it with pork chops. Definitely use a good quality BBQ sauce. We only use Jack Daniel's and when it's on sale, we stock up :) This is on our summer-time grilling menu. TY Cathy...AWESOME!!!
OMG...I am very-very impressed with this recipe. I consider myself a pretty good chef, but I am a little shy about tenderloin. Especially about cooking it on the grill. It is usually dry and boring in the oven, so I don't use it very often. THIS IS NOW MY FAVORITE GRILLED PORK RECIPE!!! It is easy, moist and very yummy! The only thing I did differently is to cut the tenderloin thru the middle (Not all the way through) so I could gage how done the inside was. After I cut it I then tied it with twine to keep it together. I wanted the Loin done in the middle, but not dry. The rub prevented the tenderloin from drying out, and it was FABULOUS!!! Thank you very much for a GREAT recipe!
This was the best pork I have ever had. I read a few reviews, and some of them were prety negative, one user said that all they could taste was the spices...in my opinion, they must have over seasoned. I cook a lot...and I dont normally even measure seasoning out, I just eye it...well, I did that, and I can tell you I used more then what was called for, and I thought it came out amazing!! The only thing that I would do differently next time is, on the last 15 minutes, where you add the bbq sauce, I would cook it about 5 minutes longer, and I would reapply bbq sauce every 5 minutes for the duration of the 20 minutes to build up a thicker bbq crust. Other then that....this recipe is PERFECT!!! So tender, so flavorful...just PERFECT!!
Easy! Tasty! My husband ate half of it during the slicing process! I think the rest of the family was lucky to get any... He loved it that much!!! The kids inhaled it too! Definitely will go on our regular rotation! Thanks Cathy! This is awesome :)
Who would have guessed that such a simple recipe, could be so wonderful? I used three tenderloins for this recipe, and I cannot remember ever having such tender, moist pork in my life! When my husband was slicing it, he asked why on earth I had bought so much meat for us, but low and behold, not one slice was leftover. Even my 7 yr old had three helpings! I am so glad I tried this, and will be making it often.
Delicious! I used all the rub for one tenderloin and it turned out great! This is our new summer recipe for pork tenderloin!
Very good recipe! I followed it exactly but next time I think I will put it over direct heat for a few minutes at the end to really seal in the BBQ flavour. Thanks!
This is so easy and time saving. I do mine on the BBQ and it always turns out just wonderful.
I marinated one 1 lb. tenderloin for 6 hours. Coated meat lightly with EVOO, then used chopped garlic from a jar, dried minced onion, Cavendars Greek Seasoning, and a small amt of rosemary and thyme. Skipped the bbq sauce part. Cooked directly on grill high temp for 5-7 mins(flip and cook 5 mins other side), then moved to upper rack off heat for 10 mins, lid closed. Let stand on platter 10 mins. EXCELLENT. Thanks!
Hard to rate this as not enough info was given - at what temp should the grill be set? what is indirect grilling? I made some assumptions on my own, as well as read some of the reviews to get more direction but this recipe really needed to provide more info.
Everyone loved this recipe.
I did add two capfulls of Simlply Orange Juice and a bit of brown sugar. Very great!
I could not cook this on indirect heat, as I was cooking on a Weber Baby Q. I heated the grill to medium high and seared the meat on both sides. I cooked it on the far side of the grill as far away from the flame as possible with medium heat for 30 minutes. I basted periodically with lots of Sweet Baby Ray's. BBQ sauce. We loved it. Served with potato salad, kale salad, and corn on the cob.
Absolutely wonderful. We had my folks over for our first BBQ of the season (my poor husband, out in the rain!), and they raved about this one. This was our first time using the indirect method for grilling, and we were pleasantly surprised -- the pork stayed nice and juicy, but the BBQ sauce got crispy (the way I love it). This is a definite repeater recipe for us.
Use a pre-soaked cedar plank and cook directly over the coals. It's easy and you can't burn it. Add a little more time and cook by thermometer.
Very good! The family loved it!!
Really good. I think my grill was a little too hot because I overcooked it a little bit and it wasn't as moist as other pork tenderloins I've tried, but that was my own fault.
So easy, and so delicious!!! Ours cooked a little faster than I thought. 30 minutes on the top rack of our gas grill worked perfect. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
i cooked mine in foil in the oven first then hit the grill for that grilled flavor.
I used my Charbroil SRG and it is fantastic. Loved the pork tenderloin.
The pork was so tender & good. I used a mixture of Cajun seasoning, salt & pepper to rub the meat, which added a little kick. My fiance loved it, & he is usually not a big pork fan!
This is an odd thing to say, but because of this recipe we learned we don't like BBQ'd pork tenderloin. For our taste, that particular cut of meat is too tender for BBQ'ing. However, I'm going to try cooking it in the oven instead. We found the flavors to be very good. We used Bourbon Whisky BBQ Sauce from this site. Definitely a match made in heaven.
Simple recipe that turned out better than expected! The pork was tender and juicy with a nice crust on the outside. There is only one small chunk left! Only change I made was to add some red hot sauce to the barbecue sauce for a little kick and rubbed the tenderloin with olive oil before grilling.
Turned out very tender, and everyone loved it besides me! Great for someone who has a bit of time to stand near the grill.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin Haiku: "DANG, this was so good. And as easy as can be. Marinated mine." I treated the garlic powder, S&P like a dry rub, then poured the BBQ sauce into and over the pork tenderloin in a large ziploc bag for 4 hrs. Grilled as instructed and was rewarded w/ a crazy tender, moist, perfect hunk o' pork.
I was very skeptical ....but I quickly found out different !!! I used a front shoulder roast , added a little jerk seasoning , and it was juicy ,tender , & tasty !!! Thanks for the recipe Cathy
Excellent. We usually omit the BBQ sauce.
Followed prep instructions and ingredients. Forced inside by rain, browned about a minute per each side in cast iron skillet, baked at 325 for 20 minutes, adding sauce during last 10 minutes with small amount of water added to pan to reduce burning/smoking. Removed at 155 degrees, rested 10 minutes. Perfectly pink, juicy, delicious.
Very good! I don't like using jarred bbq sauce but I did, next time I'll try it with homemade sauce. Used a grill to cook and kept the flame low.
Easy, Fast and Excellent.
Great recipe! Followed the recipe to a tee and it turned out perfect. Pre-heated my gas grill. Used the burners on one side and cooked the Tenderloin on the other.
"This was one of the easiest recipes...so for some reason I thought it might not be as good. I was wrong! This was outstanding! My wife and I loved it and she doesn't normally even like pork!
Made exactly as directed - very easy and very good! Thanks for a great recipe!
Easy and tasty.
I grilled mine on a gas grill - browned it for 5 mins on each side and then turned off the middle burner, brushed it with about 1/4 cup of bbq sauce and then cooked with indirect heat for 20 mins. Perfect!
We absolutely loved this! Great job and thank you for sharing!!!! Everything was perfect!
This got double thumbs up from both my teenage daughter and her friend. Her friend thinks she should come for dinner more often! Instead of bbq sauce, I used apple butter, and rather than using the grill, I baked it in the oven at 325 for 1 hr, adding the apple butter at the 45 minute mark. Yummerific!
good
Very good and very easy!
This is one great recipe. The taste was great and the pork was moist when done. Rave reviews rec'd by my wife the next day when she brought some to work. Her co-workers insisted the pork tenderloin had to have come from a restaurant as it was still tender and moist!
Great simple, straightforward recipe! The pork was great, very moist. As other people said, I would add heat at the end to give it that "bbq crisp" that you look forward to.
I do NOT like tenderloin. However, I had the task of cooking one for dinner last night. So I used this recipe as a basis and it totally rocked! Followed the reviewer who used the broiler method and it was super perfect. I guess the reason why I was never fond of pork tenderloin was just the method hubby used for cooking it!
Delish! My husband wrapped this in bacon... It was nice and tender. I would make again!
This turned out great - nice and succulent, tender. Thanks!
Simple and delicious! We're not big fans of BBQ sauce so we left it off. Pork was tender and juicy. Thanks, Cathy.
I rate recipes based on how many times my husband says he likes it.. WELL.. this recipe as written should be given 10*'s... all evening my husband kept saying how EXCELLENT the tenderloin was... I caught him sneaking back for a 3rd helping!!!!
This was a great recipe!!! I got a wild notion to look here on the web instead of my recipe books... A lot quicker and my husband loved it!!!
I use the garlic/pepper mix from Costco - great seasoning for almost everything!
Family loved it! Easy, minimal advance prep as compared to marinating time, tender and good.
Very moist and easy to make.
Great! After cooking it on indirect heat for half an hour it was still a ways off from being done, so I ended up moving the meat to the direct heat.
My husband grilled this, and it was delicious! The pork was so tender. We will definetely be making this again! Thankyou!
Quick, easy & delicious!
excellent
Excellent recommendations for cooking times in the comments. Mine was just under 3 lbs and turned out wonderfully moist and tender. Cooked for 1 hour, turning every 15 minutes with the grill at a consistent 350 degrees. Delicious!
Everyone in my family loved this recipe. Even the kids asked for seconds. I'm making it again this week.
This was SOOOOOO Good....Couldn't keep my grill at a consistent 350. So I cooked it about 35-37 minutes before the sauce....Kids loved it too. I'm going to slice it tomorrow and put it out on the table with Hot Mustard, barbecue, and sesame seeds...
The entire family liked this recipe! It was not the best pork I have ever had, but it is definitely towards the top of the list. Thanks for the recipe
This recipe was so easy and SO good. I had never tried the indirect cooking on the gas grill so I was a bit nervous but it turned out fabulous! This is a keeper!!
I have never cooked pork before and this recipe made it so easy! I used chopped garlic instead of powder and used Master's Choice (at A&P) Honey Garlic BBQ sauce. I had some trouble with the "indirect" cooking method. Either I didn't really get it, or Canadian winters are too cold to get good indirect heat on the BBQ. I did the first 1/2 hour on indirect heat, and then flipped it and did another 25 minutes on the grill, flipped it again for another 15 minutes and then put it on the top for another 10 minutes. In the end, everything was fine and it was AMAZING!!! I will make this again and again because if its taste and the simplicity of the recipe.
Honestly, it's too bad only 5 stars is the limit. I have cooked pork tenderloin many different ways, but nothing this simple should be this wonderful..but it is!! Turning every 10 minutes did the trick. Perfect as is!
Have been making this for some time now...we all love it! We use the bullseye with guinness BBQ sauce. YUM!
I thought I would give this a try but I really didn't expect to love it. This recipe is fantastic. The only thing I added was to rub the meat with olive oil first. My boyfriend can't stop raving on this and he doesn't even like pork much!
I've made this now several time and have found that I like it the best (it's the most tender) when I grill it longer and slower. This is a great and simple recipe. I do still add the bbq sauce after 15 minutes.
Delicious piece of grilled pork! My husband used Sweet Baby Rays bbq sauce. This really turned out great and I will keep this one for future use. Super easy. Thanks!
Best simple recipe I can find! Have used this recipe several times and always enjoyed it.
Great way to prepare this. I marinate the meat for an hour or so before cooking, then sear it on the grill on all sides before closing the lid. Let it stand ten min before slicing so it won't dry out.
Very good. Sometimes simple is the best.
I was skeptical since it was so easy - but it was succulent!!!! I seasoned the pork with goya seasoning (has everything in it), then broiled it in the broiler for 15 min. both sides, basting often. Thanks Cathy.
Very quick and easy, but also very tasty!!
