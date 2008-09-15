Grilled Pork Tenderloin

412 Ratings
  • 5 294
  • 4 100
  • 3 14
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

This is one of my family's favorites. This pork recipe is always tender and juicy. Serve with additional barbeque sauce for dipping.

By Cathy Christensen

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare grill for indirect heat.

    Advertisement

  • Season meat with garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

  • Lightly oil grate. Place tenderloin on grate, and position drip pan under meat. Cook over indirect heat for 30 minutes.

  • Brush tenderloin with barbeque sauce. Continue cooking for 15 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Allow pork to rest for 10 minutes. Slice pork, and serve with additional barbeque sauce for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 905.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022