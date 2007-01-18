Slow Cooker Pork Chops

This is the easiest recipe in the world, and so good. Serve with mashed potatoes - to make this really easy, use instant. My husband loves this recipe, and there's nothing to it!

Recipe by Kathy Morgret

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 pork chops
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the chops in the bottom the slow cooker and pour the sauerkraut over the top. Cook on low for 8 to 9 hours or on high for 4 to 5 hours.

Cook's Note:

This recipe works with up to 6 boneless pork chops.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 59.4mg; sodium 803.9mg. Full Nutrition
