Slow Cooker Pork Chops

I took some of the suggestions given in the reviews. I haven’t tried the original recipe posted, but because of the result, I’m giving 5 stars. I browned and seasoned the chops with a homemade seasoning given to me by my uncle and I also added chicken broth, a sliced onion, and added 2 sliced and peeled apples that I had on hand. I also sprinkled some brown sugar on top….It was amazing! My husband often teases me that I over cook pork chops and he just raved and raved about how good this dinner was. It made my day, especially since my husband is often right (I do tend to over cook pork chops)! This recipe and the feedback regarding the recipe were very helpful. The meat was so tender and the taste was fantastic. My girls don’t tend to like sauerkraut – but even though it was main part of the recipe they even gave it 5 stars! I cooked this on high for 4 hours and low for 2 hours. Thanks! Mari Beth