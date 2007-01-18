Slow Cooker Pork Chops

This is a great basic one to start with when you don't have a lot on hand, I doctored it up with stuff I scrounged up in cabinets: started with 2 huge and frozen solid out of freezer bone in pork chops, coated each with onion soup mix, got can of sauerkraut, added a little mustard, threw on some caraway seeds, and put over pork chops. cut up a couple of apples and put on top, poured bottle of beer over it all and put on low for 8 hours, came out so tender and really yummy, we all loved it. Probably could have used just a littel more juice but no complaints. I find a lot of items are so tender but overcooked really in the slow cooker so I am away 10 hours or more. So find using frozen meats elimiated need to thaw and prevents the complete disintegration of the meat when you cut it. Was still extremely tender and bone just fell out - will definately make again!!
This recipe has good bones, however, it's also crying out for a little help. I seasoned my chops and seared them before placing them in the cooker. As I would whenever I make sauerkraut, I fried up some bacon until crisp, added chopped onion and a sweet apple. A tablespoon of caraway seeds was also added to help make what turned out to be a really good dish. Thanks for a good start Kathy!
I really enjoyed this recipe; however I did add quite a few other ingredients. The extra ingredients are many of the flavors in a Polish stew recipe that uses sauerkraut and pork (Bigos Stew). I first seasoned the pork chops with seasoned salt and garlic powder. Then I browned the pork chops for approx. 2-3 min. on each side. The additional ingredients added to the crock pot were diced tomatoes, onion, 4 cloves of roasted garlic, 2 slices of chopped bacon, 1 tsp of marjoram and caraway seeds, and a tablespoon of brown sugar.
I took some of the suggestions given in the reviews. I haven’t tried the original recipe posted, but because of the result, I’m giving 5 stars. I browned and seasoned the chops with a homemade seasoning given to me by my uncle and I also added chicken broth, a sliced onion, and added 2 sliced and peeled apples that I had on hand. I also sprinkled some brown sugar on top….It was amazing! My husband often teases me that I over cook pork chops and he just raved and raved about how good this dinner was. It made my day, especially since my husband is often right (I do tend to over cook pork chops)! This recipe and the feedback regarding the recipe were very helpful. The meat was so tender and the taste was fantastic. My girls don’t tend to like sauerkraut – but even though it was main part of the recipe they even gave it 5 stars! I cooked this on high for 4 hours and low for 2 hours. Thanks! Mari Beth
Very good, very easy, and very tasty! The pork chops were falling off the bone when I pulled them out of the cooker - very tender! The only addition I made was about 1/4 cup of brown sugar, and it tasted great! I never would have believed you could cook pork chops in a slow cooker, let alone have them turn out so good! -Allison
I used 1/2 cup of apple cider, 3/4 cup of thinly sliced onions, two cloves of garlic and 1 tsp pepper. I cooked on high for 4 hours and on low for two hours. I served with apple sauce, mashed patotes, and corn bread. This is by far the BEST meal that I have made to date! Keep in mind that I'm a rookie cook but I REALLY REALLY did enjoy this easy meal and will make many more times. My wife thought it was really good as well.
I loved the basic recipe and added to it some sliced tart apple,onion,and a touch of brown sugar. Sorta like stone soup. Just keep on adding til you get what you want. Thanks so much.
Tried this today and it came out great. Added apple, and brown sugar as per the other reviews - the apple flavors blended nicely with sauerkraut. Cooked on high for 4 and a half hours. Will definitely make again. A keeper.
Here I am rating my own recipe. That's because I wanted to be sure that anyone using it knows that it works perfectly well for pork ROAST as well as chops. It's just a yummy and easy way to do pork. A little mashed potatoes on the side and you have dinner - especially for lucky New Year's Day! (add some black-eyed peas if you live in the south).
Great recipe. I was so easy I almost felt guilty. I browned my chops before I put them in the crock and added more sauerkraut because I have two teenage boys with big appetites. Because this recipe was so easy I had time to throw together before I left for work in the morning and had a great meal ready and waiting when everyone got home from school and work.
Excellent! Delicious and juicy with tang and pizzazz. I absolutely loved this. But here's what i added: one appled cored and sliced and about 1/3 C of brown sugar. Wonderful recipe! With 2 pork chops it only took 3 hours to slow cook on high.
Yum! I did a little bit of doctoring, but this is a solid base. Seasoned the chops with salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. Seared them and then threw in the slow cooker. Added a bit of caraway seed and brown sugar over top of the sauerkraut and poured in about 1/2 cup of light beer. Yummy served with mashed potatoes and green veggies. Thanks :)
i read the reviews and took what i thought to be the best from them and doctored my recipe up a little. 3 cups chicken broth 1/4 cup brown sugar 1 cup diced bell pepper 1 bag of frozen pearl onions 3 granny smith apples cored & sliced 4 bone in center loin chops (browned) 32 oz sauerkraut with the juice. Put it all in the pot... (onions on top)and cooked on high for 4 1/2 hours, low for 2... and the meat just fell apart. My man LOVED it and went back for seconds. He's not a leftovers guy and he MADE me keep this for later :)
This resipe came out wonderfully. I read through the reviews and pulled together different parts with the ingredients I had. I didn't use 16 oz of sauerkraut because I didn't have it. I used a much smaller portion. I used regular onions instead of pearl. I used only one apple to line the bottom of the slow cooker, among other things. My husband said they were the tenderest pork chops he'd ever had. They were really good.
****i added , 3 garlic cloves minced, 4 pieces of bacon cut up in little pieces, dried mustard 1 teaspoon, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, i added some chicken stock not enough juice from saurkraut-love dit - juic y-served over mashed potaoes***** thank you everyone for all the suggestions awesome i will do this one agani--low setting for 5 hours
After reading the reviews, I also added an apple, brown sugar and an onion. Since I was using leftover sauerkraut there wasn't that enough sauerkraut juice so I added beer. It worked out very well. I may add some carraway seeds next time.
I followed other reviewer's advice and added brown sugar, salt and pepper, chicken broth, and some minced garlic. My chops were frozen when I put them in. I cooked on low for about 6 hours. I also used boneless pork chops. This turned out good! Served it over mashed potatoes. I may have to try it sometime just as the recipe states. I was nervous because of all the bad reviews. We were happy with the results!
This was amazingly good for how simple the recipe is. I was skeptical about not adding any additional seasonings, but I stuck with the recipe (mostly because I didn't have anything else like apples or caraway seeds that other recipes call for) and I was pleasantly surprised! The pork chops were tender and flavorful, and the sauerkraut was somewhat mellowed, but savory, complex, and tasty. The only thing I did differently was to brown the pork chops before adding them to the slow cooker, but that was mostly for looks. Great recipe and so easy!
Easy, but oh so much better when you sprinkle the pork chops with some fresh garlic and salt and pepper and then brown in olive oil first. Also, if you put the pork chops on top of the saurkraut they don't get drowned in all that juice and their flavor goes through the saurkraut.
Who'd think something this simple would be so good? I put 4 boneless pork shoulder chops in the slow cooker with a can of sauerkraut, sprinkled with some pepper and let it go 8 hrs. The meat was so tender and flavorful, both my husband and I enjoyed it very much and I will make it again!
A recipe doesn't get any simpler. Amazing what the sauerkraut juice can do the the flavor of pork. My kids said" Mommy, this meat is really good." My husband, who likes German food, flipped over the fact that I served sauerkraut. Everyone was happy, especially me when I found that cleaning the slow cooker was a snap.
Yikes, I was surprised how badly this turned out after reading the reviews. Definately one of the worst recipes I have made from this site and I have made a lot! Very bland and 9 hours on low was way too long, chops were very dry.
This recipe was great it gave the porck chops a tangy taste, I also added 1/4 cup of brown sugar. My son was asking for seconds which is odd for him. I will defenitly make this again.
very basic but very good. i did how ever add a cup of beer and one large onion quartered. i have also made this with a pork roast, which turns out oh so tender. this recipe has always been a staple in our house.
I also seasoned and browned my chops first, then I layered sliced potatoes and the onions at the bottom of the crockpot, added the chops and a 32 oz. jar of a good quality Bavrian sauerkraut. I poured the chicken broth over all, and after 8 hours on low setting, we had the besr, most tender pork chops ever!I did add the bacon at the end but no caraway seeds or apple.I found I had to stir once in awhile, as the sauerkraut on top was getting a bit dry. We will absolutely be keeping this recipe, and thanks, Erika.
thought it was very good although i added some to it - salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and a little brown sugar - as someone else had recommended. also added a little extra water. used a large crock pot on the 10 hr setting. not dried out. very good. served with ligonberry sauce
This was great - so easy and homey. My husband went crazy for it! I think I added a little extra brown sugar, just for good measure : > I also used frozen pork chops to help with the moisture - cooked them for close to 10-11 hours.
My family loved this recipe, even though they are picky eaters. I wasn't sure about this recipe but, I followed the suggestions of others and added a little extra and loved it!!! I added onion, beef bullion, worshire sauce, apples, beer, a small can of tomato sauce, and caraway seed (a little bit). I started with 10 frozen, boneless pork chops and it was wonderful
Been doing this for years. It's a very easy recipe and you can add multiple ingredients for additional flavors. I've always used a bone-in pork roast instead of chops. Make sure you trim the excess fat.
I cannot rate because I didn't make it, but I think it would help to also include what size slow cooker to use. I read the reviews and no one said what size they used. I think the size of the slow cooker is the most important part of the ingredients. I think I will surely use this recipe, sounds good and easy.
I took other readers suggestions and added a chopped granny smith apple, sliced onions, and brown sugar, as well as seasoned the chops with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. My 8 year old couldn't stop eating it! Delish!
This was a hit with my 15 yr old son. Just added some brown sugar and onions. I liked it because I work graveyard and prepared it in the morning before going to bed.. When I got up it was ready. Low heat for 7 to 8 hrs
I thought I would really like this, but it made the house smell bad for several days, and I found it only edible. I couldn't have done anything wrong with two ingredients! Too bad, I love two to three ingredient recipes.
Excellent recipe - I have noticed however if I use the pork chops with the bones it does seem to come out a little more tender than the boneless. I added salt, pepper & garlic as suggested by other readers. A keeper in my favorites!
This is my new favorite way to cook pork chops (as long as I have the time). I season the chops with salt, pepper and garlic powder. I'm rather fond of sauerkraut, so I use two 14.5 oz cans. After 8 hours on low in my slow cooker, the chops are 'fall apart tender'. I like to serve this with the Ultra Creamy Mashed Potatoes recipe also from this site.
Thanks for sharing. Good recipe! I just mades some changes based on the suggestions of others. I seasoned the pork chops with salt, pepper and paprika. Added onions, roasted garlic and instead of brown sugar i used light maple syrup dilluted in water and a packet of sweet and low.
1. browned chops and de-glazed with beer. 2. seasoned with salt and pepper 3. added one medium sized onion (sliced) 4. added 8 oz sliced mushrooms 5. added remaining beer (used New Castle dark beer) review: my husband said it was the best pork recipe we have cooked to date. He was ready to eat it all! The pork came out very tender and juicy. As for me, I don't like sauerkraut nor the smell of it - it definitely smelled like it throughout the house. I did taste the pork and it was good. We will be making this again, for him.
I give this a 3, my husband gives it a 5 which is funny since he usually doesn't care for sauerkraut. I happen to love sauerkraut and I was disappointed that it's flavor mellowed so much in this recipe. The meat was super super tender. If I make it again I would NOT use bone in chops again because we kept find small pieces of bone.
Sadly, I must say this is the worst recipe I've tried from this site. (And I LOVE this site!!) I needed to use up a big bag of sauerkraut, so I followed others' suggestions (added some cubed potatoes, chopped onions and seasoned/browned the 4 thick, boneless chops before adding to the crock pot), but the end result was VERY bland. :( Hopefully, I can make some sort of soup from the leftovers tomorrow. This is the first "clanker" I've encountered on this site, but I'll never make this recipe again. :(
This recipe is super simple. I usually bake my Pork chops and sauerkraut but wanted to try it in the slow cooker. Worked perfectly. I layered sauerkraut, chops, sauerkraut, chops so that the would get plenty of flavor. Will make again. Thanks.
Good easy recipe. After reading the reviews, I decided to add an apple and a slice onion to it. I added brown sugar. My husband loved it, but my son didn't care for it. I thought it was pretty good and I'm not a fan of sauerkraut.
Delicious. I modified the recipe per some of the other comments adding onions, brown sugar and spices. Cooked frozen chops on high for 4 hours and low for 2. These turned out juicy and wonderful. Will definitely make again.
My father was a child during the depression. This was something his mother made for her boys. Just as is - no tweaking. No apples, caraway seed, onions, bacon or tomatoes. He wouldn't eat it if it wasn't the way his mother made it. His palate couldn't or wouldn't adapt. She did have baking powder dumplings simmering on the top. It was served to him over boiled potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces. I could enjoy any of the other versions but this is the one I grew up with and it will always have a special place in my heart. Good food doesn't have to get complicated. It reminds me of my dad.
This was phenomenal and fantastically simple. Only change I made was to add a can of chicken broth and small amount of real bacon bits on top while it cooked after flavoring the chops first. Cooked 3 nice sized chops on high for 3 & 1/2 hours. The meat fell off the bones. Delicious!
i typically don't give such a low star score but this recipe was nothing special- or good for that matter, whatsoever. Maybe I am giving it 2 stars because i eat sauerkraut often in various dishes so for someone who has had many amazing dishes with sauerkraut, this is super bland. i actually threw out the entire meal, im really surprised because it received such a great rating so i was excited to try it.
I have been naking this for years with a few little additions-as all say this is a great basic recipe-I brown my BONELESS pork chops-this way you don't have pesky pieces of bones in it-with flour, s&p first. Then I layer with sauerkraut, applesauce, pork chops, garlic minced and caraway seeds-God Bless my deceased mother in law from years ago-she made this when crock pots were a glimmer in scientists eyes-Thanks Dot!
This recipe was ok. I took others' suggestions and salt and peppered the pork chops, browned them, added apples, onions and brown sugar. It was ok and I may possibly make this again but def not one of my weekly meals.
My pork chops turned out very dry. Due to my work schedule they were in the cooker 10 hours, which may have been the problem, but I typically don't have dry meat with other recipes I've tried. The dish wasn't very appealing to the family.
I layered the bottom of this dish with sliced potatoes and onions before adding the pork chops and sauerkraut. I even added chicken broth to cover the meat. After cooking on low heat for approx. 7 hours the potatoes were still not cooked and the meat was extremely dry. I begged my husband to just stop eating it. We ended up with a very delicious PB&J instead. Please don't waste your time or money on this one.
