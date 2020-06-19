Kiwi Margarita
What do you do when you find yourself with 5 pounds of kiwis? Make margaritas! With a zippy kick-in-the-pants, this is a great new way to enjoy an old favorite.
Absolutely delicious! We made this recipe just the way it is written, and I wouldn't change a thing.
This was a great idea! I had a big box of kiwis that need to be used. I used rum instead of tequilla and triple sec., but I want to try it the orignal way.
Great recipe. I would add a TAD less lime juice next time though. Probably one 1 3/4 cup.
I used 1/4 c raw cane sugar, 3 kiwis and instead of lime juice used a tad less than 1/3 c grand marnier...very tastey!
YUM, SOOO GOOD! I peeled and chunked up my kiwi (I used 3) and froze them, so that I could omit the ice and still come out w/ a slushy drink. Also, I thought the lime juice seemed like A LOT, so I reduced that to 1/3 cup and that was perfect for us. Great flavor! I will be making these again and again...so simple and summer-y! Thanks for sharing. :)
Seems refreshing! i'll change tequilla with grape nectar and triple sec with some orange juice...
Really good with coconut vodka instead of tequila and triple sec!
Tequila + Kiwis = Yum! We doubled the tequila because we like our drinks a little strong! These came out tangy and refreshing. We used less ice due to sensitive teeth and think it came out just fine. As it stands it develops a creamy, frothy top and a delicious liquid underside.
Really good, I only change the sugar for sweetner. Great Recipe!
Delicious! I cut back on the sugar but kept everything else the same. Everyone loved em!
Reduced the lime to 1/3, kiwi is already tart enough. Increased the tequila to 2/3. Also only enough sugar to give the right sweetness, probably no more than a couple tablespoons. We used three kiwis. Lots of ice. Great summer drink to cool you down. My husband really liked them, I'm still more in favor of the watermelon margaritas on this site.
I dipped the rim in sugar instead of salt. While this is a good margarita, I’m not sure I would rush out and buy kiwis just so I could make them. This is one of those great alternative recipes when you have extra kiwis on hand.
Delicious! I made it exactly as the recipe said and it tasted like something you'd get at a restaurant. My only input would be that it makes a little less than 4 servings so you may want to make more if you're expecting to serve 4 out of this.
A great twist on the classic! The kiwis add a tangy sweetness that enhances the flavor.
For us, it was very tart, the lime was overpowering, hiding the kiwi flavor. Next time I would add less lime and more kiwi.
Totally worth the time and effort!
Loved that this was different than the normal margarita. I used about 3/4 cup of lime juice and next time would use just a little less than that. Followed the rest of the recipe exactly. I did not have refined sugar, so I put the sugar in the blender and made it a powder first. Goes great with a Mexican dish.
Just finished trimming our hedges and hubs and I wanted something slushy and refreshing! These hit the spot! I cut the sugar back to 1/3 cup and used Rosie's Lime juice (also about 1/3 cup) and a splash of lemon lime soda to thin it out a bit, as it was too thick to pour. Very tasty margarita!
I have made this a few times now. I did have to reduce the amount of lime juice for my taste. I use the juice of 2 limes instead of one cup. It is about 1/3 cup of fresh lime juice. They are fantastic!
Yummmmm!
