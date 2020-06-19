Kiwi Margarita

What do you do when you find yourself with 5 pounds of kiwis? Make margaritas! With a zippy kick-in-the-pants, this is a great new way to enjoy an old favorite.

By jvermeulen

total:
5 mins
5 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

4
4 servings
Directions

  • Combine the sugar, tequila, triple sec, kiwis, and lime juice in a blender; fill with ice cubes; blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 7.7mg. Full Nutrition
