Smothered Pork Chops
The gravy from this recipe is great with any side dish. This is my 15 year-old-sons favorite!
The gravy from this recipe is great with any side dish. This is my 15 year-old-sons favorite!
This is a traditional southern dish that I grew up on in South Carolina. We always pan-fried the chops first, then removed them from the oil once they were brown. We then added the onions until they were carmelized threw the chops back in the pan and added the richness of a can of Cream of Mushroom Soup. Talk about intense flavor. Served over a bed of hot rice it is heavenly. Enjoy!!!Read More
Smothered chops are a traditional southern comfort food served over a bed of white rice. This recipe is not the best (or tastiest) way of preparing it. Follow this instead: Heat veg oil in deep pot, season your chops (use bone in chops, not boneless) with salt & pepper or even seasoning salt, dredge chops in flour, fry chops just until brown on each side (chops will still be raw in the middle), remove & drain on paper towels, remove all oil from pot except approx 1/4 cup, add onions & sliced bell peppers, brown until tender, add chops back in and add just enough water to cover chops, cook covered on med/low for about 45 minutes. You can stir it a couple times just to make sure everything is cooking evenly. The chops will be tender and a delicious gravy will be ready to add to the rice. Enjoy!!Read More
This is a traditional southern dish that I grew up on in South Carolina. We always pan-fried the chops first, then removed them from the oil once they were brown. We then added the onions until they were carmelized threw the chops back in the pan and added the richness of a can of Cream of Mushroom Soup. Talk about intense flavor. Served over a bed of hot rice it is heavenly. Enjoy!!!
Big hit. Based on the reviews and concern that it might be bland I did season the chops with seasoning salt and pepper before browning them. I also doubled the gravy, you can never have too much gravy in our house. It turned out wonderfully and went great with the mashed potatoes and green beans with blue cheese. Thanks for adding a great meal to our menu!
I made this for my family and everyone loved it! My 18 year old son said he had a "new favorite" meal! Great recipe and so easy!
Smothered chops are a traditional southern comfort food served over a bed of white rice. This recipe is not the best (or tastiest) way of preparing it. Follow this instead: Heat veg oil in deep pot, season your chops (use bone in chops, not boneless) with salt & pepper or even seasoning salt, dredge chops in flour, fry chops just until brown on each side (chops will still be raw in the middle), remove & drain on paper towels, remove all oil from pot except approx 1/4 cup, add onions & sliced bell peppers, brown until tender, add chops back in and add just enough water to cover chops, cook covered on med/low for about 45 minutes. You can stir it a couple times just to make sure everything is cooking evenly. The chops will be tender and a delicious gravy will be ready to add to the rice. Enjoy!!
This is a great way to make chops with a little less fat. A really good recipe!
Awful. Now to be honest, I'm not the best cook and have yet to make pork chops that were "tender". I followed the recipe decreasing the flour to 1/4 cup (as suggested) and used Worcestershire, rosemary, season salt & pepper - also as suggested by reviewers. Cooked boneless chops a little less than 30 minutes. They were DRY. The sauce was VERY thin and had a "funky" taste to it and very little flavor. Now again, I could have made a mistake somewhere, but I double checked to make sure I didn't miss anything. These were NOT good. I will not make them again.
Made these a couple weeks ago. They were fantastic!!!! Neither I or boyfriend have had smothered pork chops in years. Along with the green beans, garlic mash potatoes and homemade buttermilk biscuts...brought back a lot of memories. I will be making these again.
I followed this recipe exactly and we were all very disappointed. It was bland, with no flavor and I had to add a jar of gravy and seasonings to give it some kind of flavor. To be blunt, it was nasty. My 4 year old who eats anything and everything, wouldn't touch it after the first bite and I ended up having to make her a separate meal. My husband, who loves smothered gravy, asked me never to make it again and we ended up giving it to the dogs.
This was just ok. The gravy was too thick and not very flavorful. 1/3 cup of flour is just too much, I'm afraid. The pork wasn't very tender either. At the last minute I added a bunch of black pepper for flavor. I probably won't make this again.
Thank you for the recipe! I used it as a base by browning the pork chops spiced with Tony's and then sauteing store bought seasoning mix of onions, bell pepper, and parsley. I made my own gravy to add to the skillet and then I let everything cook as directed. I made extra gravy to go with homemade garlic mashed potatoes.
My son especially loved this recipe and he wants me to make it again soon.
Very good very easy. I'm not sure what browning sauce is so I didn't use it. I browned the chops in a little butter took them out then added the onion and garlic and cooked them a bit then added the flour and cooked it a little bit until it was brown then I added the chicken broth and water added the chops back in and simmered until cooked through.They came out tender an juicy. Served with mashed potatoes. Yum!
OUTSTANDING!
A Surprise HIT with All! Enjoy!!
Serious YUM!!! These were sooooo good! We made them the other night, and they will definitely be a favorite we will make again! I read through some of the negative ratings for this, and made a few modifications that made it out of this world! I can understand how some were saying they were bland, you really do have to season the pork chops to give them their kick. I put a rub on the chops before browning them, the rub consisted of ground pepper, accent, thyme, and a little smokehouse maple seasoning. (you probably couldn't go wrong with a little cayenne, if you like a bit of spice?) Also, I don't understand how adding the flour to the pan could be any good either? I made the gravy the old fashioned way. I put the broth, flour, and browning in a jar, sealed the lid, and shook it up before pouring it over the chops. Much easier!! Let me tell you, if these are done right, they are to DIE for!
I've been using this recipe for years and it's always a hit. Very easy, just make sure you start in more than enough time to ensure table time. Sometimes, I have to let this simmer for 2 hours to tender up my chops. But very delicious and worth the wait.
These are fantastic. I did season the chops with seasoming salt as suggested by other reviews and I cook the onion till nearly carmalized and then add and cook the garlic till the onions are camalized. I do this because my husband doesn't like onions and this way they cook completly down. After the onions and garlic are done I remove them and then cook the chops and then I throw them back in whith the rest of the ingredeants. My hubsand is extremly picky and he loves this dish. So much so that I've made it probably 10 times in the last two months since finding the recipie here.
I tried this as written first, which is why the 4 stars, good, but could be better. The second time I seared the chops in a very hot pan first, removed them and deglazed the pan with chicken stock. Then I caramelized the onions in the same pan, scraping up all the brown bits from the meat. Next I mixed the flour and stock, whisked that into the onion mix in the pan, and nestled the chops into the sauce and simmered for about 30 min. I used regular stock, not low sodium, so I did not use extra salt, but I did up the garlic. I also used Vidalia onions to give a nice sweet taste to the chops. They came out great, and I served them with garlic mashed potatoes.
Very easy, very good!
this recipe sounded good until i tasted when it was finished cooking. it has no seasoning whatsoever. i had to add salt, pepper, rosemary and some spice.
I included 1/2 can of cream of chicken soup and pepper, it came out great! I will make this again for sure.
The pork turned out pretty dry inside-- I may have overcooked slightly, but I was disappointed, especially since I used the same amount of sauce to cook only two pork chops instead of six. My boyfriend, who has no sense of smell, also didn't find the sauce that exciting and added his own barbecue sauce. Probably because it's so garlic-heavy. I don't think we'll make this one again.
My husband and I used this recipe, but changed a few things in order to add some more flavor. Instead of browning sauce we used about 3/4 tablespoon of cajun roux. We also cut down on the flour, perhaps a little too much since the sauce we just a bit runny. I also threw a couple cans of sliced mushrooms in, and added plenty of cajun seasoning and some cayenne pepper. It ended up being very tasty. We'll definitly make this again!
This was really good. I added Worcestershire and put extra gravy. I also put garlic powder, pepper and parsley on the chops while they were being cooked. I also used very little flour.
My family loves this dish. I always add extra garlic. Chops are super tender...my Mom kept asking me how I got them soooo tender. Definate keeper!
I seasoned our meat with black pepper and garlic salt. Otherwise followed the recipe directions. While it was not bad, it was not fabulous either. I found it to be a bit bland. I would use the recipe again as a base, but be sure to add spices to the gravy. Thanks for sharing!
These were good, may make them again.
lumpy gravy with onion chunks. pork chops not so tender and drying out.
I had to comeback and thank the poster/contributor/chef for this recipe. These smothered pork chop recipe is always a big hit at my house. I've added this as a family staple it's so delicious. Tonight for a little extra kick, I carmelized some onions with brown sugar...can you say TASTY? This recipe is a hit!
This is one of my husband's favorite meals now! I serve it with mashed potatoes so you can use the gravy. The only thing I do differently is to brown the porkchops first, before I do anything else. This recipe is one of the reasons my husband has gained 15 lbs!
We made this as directed and there was no flavor. The chops never did get tender. We won't be making this again.
The idea of this recipe is great; however, the simplifications in making the gravy is why so many of the reviewers are disappointed. To make proper gravy, you must make a roux, otherwise the gravy will taste like flour. To remedy this problem simply pull out the pork chops (they should be rubbed with spices and dredged in the flour first) after browning them, then add the flour and stir over low heat with the onion and garlic until golden brown. Then add in the liquid, extra salt, pepper and paprika, and bring to a boil. Place the pork chops back in, cover, and simmer for about an hour.
I will definitely make again. Thank you!
The pork chops were good. However, the pork chops themeselves had no flavor. The gravy was good but we will probably not be making these again.
I took the advice of other reviewers and seasoned the pork chops with season salt and pepper prior to browning. I also added 2 T. thyme while it was simmering and it added a great flavor. Finally a tender pork chop!
This recipe is soooo good. I have the hardest time making gravy... and this gravy is sooo tasy and so easy to make. I didn't even let my boyfriend have the left overs. Thanks for sharing!
I would add one small can of Mushrooms Stems and Pieces.
Love this!!!! Easy and very tasty.
Easy to cook but VERY bland.
Made it exactly as stated, it was delicious.
YUMMY!! I always dry chops out and this came out fork tender. I didn't have browning sauce so I used worchester:)
A simple, good pork chop gravy recipe- wasn't so sure about using the browning sauce- kinda creeped me out- but got use to it- great, easy meal w/mashed pot.
Great recipe. In place of white flour I used wheat flour. Simple and easy
This is such an easy little recipe and required so few ingredients that it was quick to prepare, the longest was the wait for it to tenderize. I used pork loin boneless chops which didn't get tender after even 50 min of cooking and they were for hubby's lunch so I didn't have time to let them simmer any longer. The gravy was too thick and I had to thin it with some more broth. On the plus side it made more than enough to serve with mashed potatoes or biscuits too. The gravy could have used a little boost for flavor, but I'm not certain what it needed, maybe some mushrooms? Overall, worth another try with a better piece of pork. Thanks for the recipe Jana.
My family LOVED this, even my husband who is not a fan of pork.
I was disappointed in this recipe. Felt it was bland and no one at the table finished their chop.
Excellent. I can't imagine why anyone would give this recipe a bad rating. I've used this recipe exactly as written, and I have modified it a bit as well. GREAT both ways. My changes are use good (never cook with what you wouldn't drink) white wine in place of the half cup water. Instead of the gravy it calls for, I just cheat ;) and add two packages of pork gravy and a cup and a half of chicken broth. YUM, YUM!!!! It's always great!!! Thanks for the recipe.
Made this - sort of! I seasoned 5 very thick boneless chops with salt, pepper, and Emeril Lagasse's Essence before browning. For the sauce I used one 12 ounce beer, a can of condensed beef consommé, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, & the flour. Served it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. Wonderful!
I just made this recipe for supper. My husband and I really enjoyed this with homemade mashed potatoes and fresh carrots. The only change I made was to season the chops with Tony Chachere's cajun seasoning before browning and I added salt and fresh cracked pepper to the gravy. Delicious!
We didn't expect much from the list of recipes but the gravy was so good we saved the leftovers and are trying to figure out what meal we can make next to put it on.
Mad this two nights ago. My family loved it. I used red wine instead of water just to give it some extra flavor. Except for the weird pinkish color it was very tasty. Next time I will use white wine.
I have been looking for a smothered pork chop recipe without cream of mushroom for the longest. Glad I found this one- it's so good! Thanks!
I enjoyed my smoothered pork chops. May I suggest that you season your chops first. After that follow the recipe and you will enjoy tender juicy smoothered porks with a delicious gravy.
These were good, fairly tender. However, I added salt and pepper to "pep" it up a bit. Will fix again.
Made this last night, husband and myself really liked it, will make it again for sure. >^..^<
This is the first time I tried this recipe. I added a little sea salt and black pepper but otherwise followed the recipe exactly as is It was absolutely scrumptious. I love pork chops and usually fry them but after trying this everyone in my home simply loved it!
This is a good "base" recipe, but I felt like it needed some help. I added salt/pepper and a dash of garlic powder before browning. To the gravy I added a splash of red wine, more garlic powder, celery salt, a tsp of crisco, and an extra 1/2 cup of chicken stock. It turned out great over rice and with a side of yellow squash.
It was a great dinner.. i didnt want to mess up the recipe so i followed it exactly the way i saw it.. the only difference i made was doubling up on the gravy n seasoning the porkchops 1st.. next time ill add some green peppers and some mushrooms.. but great dish thanx for sharing!!
This was good, but not spectacular enough for me to say I'd make again. It was missing a little something. Perhaps if I do make it again, I'll add some wine to the sauce. I used cornstarch as per some suggestions. I would definitely give this recipe a try.. as you can see many loved it. Most times it may be a matter of taste.
These pork chops were very easy to make, and tasted good. I used thin pork chops, because that is all I had, and they were tasty but not as tender as I would have liked. Altogether, it made a good, quick meal that looked and tasted like you fussed. I liked the fact that the pork chops make their own gravy while they cook; this saves lots of time! I will probably make these again.
added salt, pepper and garlic to gravy and it came out amazing! This would have been 5 stars if i did not have to season it myself as previous people suggested!
This is a good base recipe, but to add more flavor be sure to season the chops well and add about 1/4 cup of diced green bell pepper, a little worstershire sauce, black pepper and a few drops of hot pepper sauce. Serve over hot Uncle Ben's Rice.
This is a keeper! Even my picky child ate all of his pork chop. Extremely tender, cut with a fork. Maybe those negative comments cooked their pork chops instead of just browning them. I browned the outside since it would be simmering for another 30-40 minutes. I will also make with mashed potatoes to enjoy the gravy even more.
OMG THIS WAS SOOOOO GOOD!! I used a little butter to saute the onion and garlic (only 2 cloves not 4 and minced and only half an onion coarsley chopped) and put some salt, pepper, and garlic powder on the chops when I browned them, but other than that i followed the recipe. Everyone chowed it down!! I don't understand where people said theirs was bland??? It was so flavorful, and awesome with mashed potatoes and green beans! My boyfriend must have said "Mmmmm-mm" about 5 times! My picky daughter even loved it, I caught her dipping her pork chop in the gravy!! What a great recipe! Thanks so much for sharing! This will become a regular at my house!
My gravy was beautiful in appearance but had little flavor. This could easily be corrected by seasoning the chops with your favorite herbs before browning and doubling up on the onion.
This recipe was not to bad. The gravy was not as flavorful as I would have liked. I added a beef bouillon cube after thickening. The browning sauce-I could only find something called "seasoning sauce"-was dark in color but didn't darken the gravy much at all. Just ok-probably won't try again.
Very good as written, exactly what a smothered chop is supposed to be. Great with brown rice.
This is a very good recipe with something added for more flavor. I browned my chops both sides,first, removed, then did added the onions,(shallot coz I had it) garlic, chicken stock, s & p, and a splash of red wine for flavor and thickened it. Then added back chops, covered and cooked for 20 minutes. They were very moist and delish. And yes, it does make lots of sauce. A family favorite!
This is a good recipe, especially as it is plain so you can tweak it anyway you want. Tonight, I replaced the water with white wine and added dill to the gravy. It tasted great with mashed potatoes. I also used worchestershire sauce as suggested in another review, gave it a bit more of a kick. The chops were tender and moist. Thanks.
This was great. Tender. Did need some salt and pepper. And I did not cook them for as long as it says, I did 24 minutes. I like pork to be 160 degrees. Don't forget salt though!!
My boyfriend and I love this!! Very flavorful and easy to make,
Sooo good. I made this exactly as the recipe stated other than using 1/4 cup flour rather than 1/3 cup and I omitted the browning sauce, but added a splash of Worchestire sauce. I cooked my porkchops for 45 minutes because they were pretty thick. I think next time I'll just do 30 minutes though. The gravy was amazing! I served it with mashed potatoes and asparagus spears. Hubby kept saying, "god this is good!".
I used this recipe last night and it was sooo delicious. I will be using this one again. Not to mention, I will be using the gravy from this recipe for other dishes.
This dish is a good base recipe. I altered it by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil for a few minutes added 1c. of fresh mushrooms. Threw the pork chops (seasoned w/ pepper and salt) in the pan and browned both sides, deglazed pan w/ 1/4c. of sherry, then added, flour, broth and gravy browning stuff. Also added a few splashes of worcestershire. Cooked on low about an hour or so.
I made this for my family last night and everything turned out fine. I took the advice of another reviewer and made a roux after browning the chops. I added all of the liquid ingredients last (after browning). I also got creative and decided to add (1) can of cream of chicken soup. Chops were tender and the sauce was very delicious; I served them with mashed potatoes and sweet corn. I'll be keeping this recipe front and center, my family loved it.
Great, tender, and easy! Flavoring was good, but not 5-star good!
I made these for supper tonight,okay,I adjusted the recipe for 12 chops,the chops tasted fine but the gravy! My mother tasted it and said 'No,does not taste good at all so I just asked her to make some of her own. Much better. Sometimes the old things are better.
Good, my picky bf love it. So i'll make it again.
My family liked this. It was pretty easy to throw together. I followed the recipe exactly. The only thing I did different was season the chops with some seasoning salt and put a little olive oil in the pan to saute them.
I am a beginner cook and a new wife and this is a winner with my husband. It's quick and easy and I can use it with chicken or pork.
The first time I cooked this, I followed the recipe exactly. It was good then but a little bland. Tonight, I switched it up a little. First, I browned the pork chops (Center Cut Pork Loin was what I had in the freezer.) The chops were seasoned with Tony Chachere's, black pepper, celery powder, and garlic powder. (I didn't have any fresh garlic on hand.) After browning the chops, I put them aside and sauted the onion and a green bell pepper. Then I put the chops in and followed the rest of the recipe. The brown gravy mix I used is the Tony Chachere's brown gravy mix. The seasoning and the brown gravy powder added just the right amount of spice to the gravy and pork chops. I served it with French Bread, corn on the cob, and rice. The family loved it and my husband raved. Will definitely make it again.
These were really good! I added rosemary as suggested by previous reviewers. I didn't give it the full 5 stars because they weren't as tender as they might have been if I cooked them longer
The whole family loved it. I did use the suggestion to add worchestire sauce and hot sauce, and went real light on the browning sauce. Will be making again!
Good. I doubled the "gravy" recipe to use on the mashed potatoes. It seem to need a little more of something. Will make again!
My family loved this dish. I pretty much stuck to the recipe just well seasoned my porkchops and also threw some worchestire on it also as stated on another review
I sauteed 2 cups sliced mushrooms with onion and garlic, used 1/2 cup white wine in place of water and added some pasley. Chops were tender, sauce was very thick, but overall taste was kind of bland for me. I will make it again and experiment.
Delicious!! And we are picky eaters!
Yea, yea, that's the spirit! I wa(s reluctant after some reviews, this turned out great. Needed more gravy). It's a keeper. Season meat first.
We loved this recipe this evening. I used "common sense" and seasoned the pork the way I knew my husband and I would like it. I used some seasoned pepper and lite salt. I didn't have browning sauce so I used some worcestershire sauce. I wouldn't hesitate to make this substitution again. Thanks for sharing. YUM!
No complaints here! My family LOVED this. I couldn't wait to finish it the next day. I did add some parsley so I could enjoy the onion and garlic without the lingering effects on my breath later.
Wonderful! I served them over rice. The gravy was to die for! I read the other reviews, and was concerned about the dish being too bland, so I added 1/4 tsp. thyme to the chicken broth mixture. Perfect!! I have made these several times, and I always end up with a ton of gravy leftover - makes for wonderful sauce for meatballs! Just mix up 1 lb. ground beef or turkey, 3/4 cup breadcrumbs, 1 beaten egg, 1 Tbl. worchestershire sauce, 1 Tbl. dried minced onions (or 1/2 of a chopped fresh onion), 1 tsp. minced garlic, 3/4 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Simmer in heated up sauce for 20 minutes. Voila, another dinner! Thanks so much for the recipe!
Who knew browning sauce was plain ole Kitchen Bouquet? This came out perfect, pork chops were delicious and tender. Thank you.
It was good - everyone enjoyed it. I made sure to season the chicken well so it had a lot of flavor and it did.
Made a few changes: Dredged the pork chops in flour, seasoned with season salt, dried onion and garlic (making it even quicker to prepare!) Browned chops in hot olive oil in skillet. Dusted with onion soup mix, added enough white wine to nearly cover the chops; simmered covered for about 35 minutes. (Added water to thin gravy) I'll make this one again.
I loved this recipe. I seasoned my pork chops before I cooked them and I also seasoned the gravy a little bit while it was cooking. This gave a good spice.
I had no problems like others seemed to have with this recipe. I scaled it down for 2, browned my pork chops with my regular seasonings for about 5 minutes a side then pulled them. Browned some onion and garlic, added flour until it was browned..then added my broth, made a tasty gravy! Put pork chops back in for 10 minutes covered and done!
This was so simple and sooo good. It's different than how my mom made it growing up, but I'm always up for a new twist on an old favorite. The pork was so tender we could cut it with forks. The gravy was delicious served over rice. The perfect recipe for when you need comfort food.
This will be on rotation at my house regularly! Tasty and simple enough to make on a weeknight. Our changes: seasoned the onions and garlic with some salt, cooked until tender and then reserved half of it on the side (I didn't think the pork chops would fit with all the onion still in the pan); seasoned the pork chops with rosemary, garlic salt and fresh ground pepper; browned on both sides, moving the onions still in the pan so it wouldn't brown too well; added the rest of the onion with the sauce mixture. It was delicious! Served with white steamed rice and green beans.
cooked forr twenty minutes, still a little dry. Good gravy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections