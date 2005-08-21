Smothered Pork Chops

Serious YUM!!! These were sooooo good! We made them the other night, and they will definitely be a favorite we will make again! I read through some of the negative ratings for this, and made a few modifications that made it out of this world! I can understand how some were saying they were bland, you really do have to season the pork chops to give them their kick. I put a rub on the chops before browning them, the rub consisted of ground pepper, accent, thyme, and a little smokehouse maple seasoning. (you probably couldn't go wrong with a little cayenne, if you like a bit of spice?) Also, I don't understand how adding the flour to the pan could be any good either? I made the gravy the old fashioned way. I put the broth, flour, and browning in a jar, sealed the lid, and shook it up before pouring it over the chops. Much easier!! Let me tell you, if these are done right, they are to DIE for!