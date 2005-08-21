Smothered Pork Chops

The gravy from this recipe is great with any side dish. This is my 15 year-old-sons favorite!

Recipe by Jana Hart

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Saute onion and garlic in a non-stick skillet coated with vegetable spray until tender. Add pork chops, and brown on both sides. Add 1/2 cup of water, and bring to a boil.

  • Whisk together, flour, chicken broth, and browning sauce until smooth. Add to skillet, stirring well. Cover and cook over low heat 30 to 45 minutes or until tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 59.4mg; sodium 175.1mg. Full Nutrition
