Tasty Orange Chops
Try this recipe at least once. You really will like it. This is one of the few ways my family will eat pork, and they love it.
Yum! These turned out great. I didn't have any frozen orange juice concentrate, so I used regular orange juice. I also boiled the marinade at the end to use as a sauce, which was good too.Read More
I myself loved it but the husband and kids found it too "exotic" LOL. They didn't care for the orange flavor and though I didn't tell them it was in there (I have learned not to tell them what's in anything) they picked it up right away. So for me, I would make it again and again, but if you have picky kids or a picky husband, they may not like this.Read More
The flavor of these were great. I used thick chops and broiled them for 8 minutes on each side. They turned out really moist and flavorful. I would make this again.
We really enjoyed this, and it was a great way to use up some BBQ sauce whose flavor we didn't care for by itself. We added some extra garlic, and cooked the chops on a Foreman grill for about 20 minutes, and they turned out great. Not very spicy at all, so if that's what you're looking for, maybe throw in some crushed red peppers too.
Prepared this recipe for a family gathering. Everyone went wild over it. Not a morsel left. Simple to prepare.
We LOVED the flavor of this recipe. Followed the recipe to a T and it was wonderful! Also simmered the remaining marinade to use as a sauce (the flavors are strong so a little goes a long way). Also,I only was able to marinate the chops for about 6 hours and it was fine. Thank you Diana!
Really delicious. I did not include the rosemary b/c we were out - but I don't think the recipe suffered. My husband & 4 year old loved it - and my 4 year old doesn't love ANYTHING. Will definitely make again.
This recipe was good, but not one of my favorites. I love all the ingredients, but it just didn't trip my trigger. It was too cold to grill outside, so we broiled them, maybe that was the difference. They did taste better the next day for leftovers.
I let this marinate overnight, and it was simply the best! An easy, tasty recipe.
This one disappointed us and I’m not sure why. I can’t quite put my finger on it, but maybe it was too much orange juice concentrate (I used a good brand name). It wasn’t overly sweet, but it did have a tang that wasn’t appealing. I bought two beautiful bone-in pork chops for this and even asked Hubs to go out in the freezing cold to grill them. I made the recipe as directed, but I did sub fresh rosemary for the dried. Sorry, but I guess this one just wasn’t for us.
My kids LOVED this, so did my husband and I. We eat alot of pork, and this recipe was great. I blended all the marinade ingredients up in the blender...made it mixed well. You must try it! We will be having this again. It is an easy thing to prepare the day before, and come home from work and cook.
Good! I prefer to use a little less sage.
I thought this was okay as well. The vinegar was too strong and it really didn't smell very good. I'm not sure if I will try this one again.
I was skeptical about this recipe but it turned out wonderfully. My husband, and even my 4 year old twins love it. I've made several times...always with great results.
This was soooo good! Very easy too. Didn't have rosemary on hand, so I used thyme. Still very good. Will try with the rosemary next time. Some reviewers complained about dryness of meat. I kept basting meat with leftover marinade and it came out very juicy. I think next time I will reserve some marinade to serve for dipping because my hubby couldn't get enough of the sauce.
These are fantastic! I am not the biggest pork chop fan, but this recipe changes all that! I didn't have the frozen juice so I just used regular orange juice. I also did not have sage but it did not matter! My husband and my son raved and ate their entire portion. This is a keeper and is defiitely going to be made frequently. I also think that this marinade might be good on chicken breast and may try that soon as well. Thank you gor such a great recipe. I will be sharing this with family members and friends!
Oh these were wonderful. I made them after dinner and my husband put them on the grill the next night.
...soso... It needs more ginger and soy and maybe less orange for my taste...
surprisingly yummy. i don't usually like pork at all and i really enjoyed this recipe. my husband loves pork chops and he flipped for this.
This was really good!! I actually used it on country style pork shoulder strips. I didn't have OJ concentrate so used about 1/2 cup of orange marmelade instead and added about 1/4 cup of regular OJ. I cut down on the BBQ sauce to 1/4 cup and added an extra clove of garlic. Also reduced the marinade to thicken it, which made for a great sauce to add at the table! Definitely a keeper.
We both really liked this. I made it exactly as the recipe called for. Next time, I will do two things differently: First, I will cut the BBQ sauce in half. To me, the BBQ flavor overpowered all of the other wonderful flavors a bit. And second, I'll take the marinade and boil it down to make a sauce while the chops are cooking. It was delish :)
Not bad, but not spectacular. I used it on a pork tenderloin instead of chops.
Used all ingredients as listed except for using plain ol' OJ out of the carton because I don't normally use the frozen stuff. I marinated my chops overnight in a ziploc bag. Tossed the marinade out after putting the pork chops on the George Foreman. They took just a couple of minutes on the grill and turned out AMAZING. Definitely didn't need the extra marinade for dipping sauce or anything at all. They were nice and flavorful just the way they were. Everyone happily ate them, even the picky middle child. :) I'll definitely make these again!
Tastiest pork chops I've ever had. Thanks for the recipe.
These were great-added a little heat to it, but otherwise myself and the man were very happy with this tasty recipe!
I THOUGHT THIS WAS JUST OKAY. I USED BONELESS CHICKEN INSTEAD OF PORK CHOPS. WHEN I GRILLED THE CHICKEN SOME OF THE MARINADE TURNED A BIT BLACK. OVERALL I THINK IT IS WORTH TRYING AGAIN.
Very delicious. I used rice vinegar, and I doubled the recipe. Marinated 14 chops in it then cooked some of the marinade on the stove top while the chops were grilling. This thickened sauce was very tasty on the cooked pork chops. My guests said they were the best chops they'd ever had. And the leftover barbeque sauce won't last long, either! Pleasingly piquant and crunchy.
I love this recipe and have used it several times. Instead of orange juice concentrate I use the juice of two valencia oranges, and I love rosemary so I always add lots of it. I also make sure to marinate at least overnight.
My husband and I Didn't care for the flavor. But my Mother-in-law did. I'll try again but without the orange juice concentrate.
Very flavorful. Tastes like something you might get in a restaurant. I too made the marinade in mini-food processor (using 1/2 cup of orange juice) and used it on chicken. After 8 hours I put the chicken and 1/2 marinade in a skillet and just sauted it that way. The other half of the marinade, which I reserved, I boiled, and my husband used it for dip. After the chicken was cooked, I put shredded mozzerella on top. Tasty orange marinade got rave reviews at this house and dinner was so easy!
This made my chops tender, but they were a little dry. The flavor of orange was weird on meat for us. I dont think I'll make this agein
great recipe! very tasty!
These were really good. The orange was a nice twist on pork chops.
Just okay.
I absolutely loved this recipe! My children did not like it though (but they don't like anything). All I did differently was add about 1/4 cup of brown sugar and I made them in the broiler as apposed to the grill. Thank fir the keeper!!!
I use this recipe constantly. It's great with pork OR chicken. It's great for company or for your family. Everyone requests the recipe. An all-time favorite.
This was very flavorful and tasty, but I would recommend less vinegar. It overtook the flavor a bit, but it was still good.
Very good. I did not make a sauce of the marinade because the Food Network people are horrified at the thought - too much risk.
YUM! YUM! This recipe is definitely a crowd pleaser! For the most part, I made the recipe exactly as written. The only change: I used a little more BBQ sauce than is called for. The sauce has a very bold flavor and makes an excellent dipping sauce; so be sure to reserve some or make extra. As a warning, this recipe has the potential for A LOT of variation. 1) BBQ SAUCE MATTERS! I used Napa Valley Vintage Spicy Grilling & Basting Sauce, which gave it a nice kick and complimented the strong orange flavor. 2) CHOPS MATTER! Thick, even, bone-in chops will probably turn out best. 3) How you cook them matters. Times and temps given in recipes can vary depending on your equipment.
Was hoping I finally found something to make pork juicy or moist. Maybe where our meat comes from (where we live) is different than where you live. I used boneless pork sirloin chops and marinated overnight (plus more hours) and still dry.
A great recipe! It is very easy to prepare. I thought that the ingredients were strange while I was mixing up the marinade, but the end results were wonderful.
Not bad but not fantastic, would make again.
Followed the recipe to a T. We did not enjoy these. I even doctored the sauce up a little bit and still did not enjoy this. I cannot figure out what I did not like- it just tasted odd.
Must try it at least once, You will never forget the taste. Yummmmmmmm
Excellent recipe - very flavorful and easy to make. I'm typically not a fan of sweet meat, but this recipe is delicious and I will definitely make it again!
A nice twist on pork!
This was different, but good.
Very good. I marinated in the frig overnight. Great flavor with just a touch of tang. Hubby thought it was great! Will keep this as a repeat recipe!
I was really interested with all the ingediant choices so I tried it. It was absolutely delicious. I will be using this recipe again when guests come over.
To die for. Easy to prepare and tastes great.
very moist and quite tasty, will use over and over
These pork steaks tasted great kids loved them nice thin delicius glaze.
The chops were pretty good. A little too sweet for us though.
Glad I tried it...my family loved it.
Made this recipe using a pork tenderloin. I marinaded it for 8 hours, piercing the meat several times and turning it after 4 hours. My family really enjoyed it and said they would like to have it again. Husband would have liked a bit of the marinade served with it though. Next time, I will save some back and cook it down to serve along with the meat.
While mixing the marinade for this recipe, I knew it had to be good...and it is! The chops have such a good flavor. This is definitely a keeper.
We really did like it! :-) The orange flavoring complements the bbq sauce and is very subtle. Superb on pork, will try it on boneless chicken next.
Delicious! I am usually not a pork fan but I thought this was great!
We did not like the smell or taste of this recipe. My wife thought it had spoiled. I followed the recipe and used 2 pork chops and 2 skinless boneless chicken breasts and cooked in a Forman grill for 20 minutes as a reviewer suggested. Sauce burned black on meat.
This is a great marinade! Will make it many more times, my husband and I both loved it.
Only had time to marinate for six hrs. Couldn't pick up on the orange flavor - tasted mostly of bbq sauce and soy.
Absolutely delish! Served it over coconut rice- a new fave!
we really enjoyed these with some minor tweeks. used fresh orange juice and doubled it since we don't carry the frozen kind.. doubled the sage and halved the bbq sauce (jalapeno flavored). if i were to try to make these again i would cut down on the bbq sauce further bc we liked the parts that had more of the orange/sage flavors than the ones that seemed to pick up more of the bbq sauce.. either way.. ty for something different
HMMMMM!!!
This was awesome! As i grilled i kept brushing on sauce until the chops started to crisp on the edges. The most important part of this recipe is letting the chops sit in the marinade for more than 6 hours.
I didn't really taste the orange flavor in these, but I thought they were good. It was raining out the night I made these, so I put them in the broiler which worked just fine.
This was the perfect "something different". However the orange was too intense for me. So most likely will not repeat.
