Tasty Orange Chops

91 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 24
  • 3 19
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

Try this recipe at least once. You really will like it. This is one of the few ways my family will eat pork, and they love it.

By Diana Rios

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 23 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, mix together vinegar, soy sauce, orange juice, onion, rosemary, sage, salt, garlic, and barbecue sauce. Place chops in a large resealable plastic bag. Pour in the marinade, and seal. Refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours, or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat grill for high heat. Transfer marinade to a small saucepan, bring to a boil, and cook for several minutes.

  • Lightly oil preheated grill. Grill chops for 6 to 8 minutes, turning once, or to desired doneness. Brush cooked marinade over chops during the final minutes of cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 20.2g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 56.2mg; sodium 1788.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022