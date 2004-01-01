Peachy Pork Chops
Pan-fried pork chops are sautéed in a gingery sauce with peaches. This recipe is good and easy, two things that definitely work for me! This is wonderful served with wild rice.
You can bake this recipe if you want to prepare it and walk away for an hour or so. Bake covered at 300 degrees F. Also, I enhanced the seasonings by rubbing each chop with a blend of cardomom, ground ginger, salt and pepper prior to browning. My kids and husband RAVED about the finished product.Read More
Well ... :D ... it didn't "work" for the kids. They couldn't get a grip on fruit & pork chops together. It was bland as others have said. I kind of expected that though since I didn't add any ginger, just brown sugar a little maple syrup (after thickening it wasn't sweet enough I thought). It took two tablesppons cornstarch. It also took much, much, MUCH longer than 15 to 20 minutes to get those babies tender & I didn't even use thick chops.Read More
I only had fresh peaches, so I modified the recipe a bit and it came out just fine. I used 1c. OJ + 1t ground ginger and fresh peaches as the "sauce", omitting the brown sugar entirely. I also only did two chops instead of four, so there was more sauce per serving. Fantastic, and fast.
My husband absolutely raves whenever I make this dish. I use fresh peaches and substitute orange juice for the canned peach juice. My son (age 1) won't eat the meat yet, but he'll eat the peaches!
Can I give this one six stars? It was super easy, fast, and a nice way to change up the usual pork chop dinner. Based on other suggestions, I added about 1 1/2 tsp garlic and about 2 tbs of soy sauce, and bit more ginger. YUM!!!! I did find that the sauce didn't thicken very much, perhaps because I used 2 15 oz. cans of peaches and reserved a good amount of the peaches for snacking... I added a touch of cornstarch to the sauce and the result was perfection! I'd definitely recommend this to the busy weekday cook who needs a new way to jazz up pork chops.
This is soooo good. Very very easy and one of my favorite recipes ever. I just used 2 pork chops and kept the other mounts the same. Defitely will make again and again!!!
For people experimenting with pork recipes, do not be afraid of fruit and pork... something about pork just makes it delicious with sweet. This is an awesome dish and I wouldn't change a thing!! I've made this a regular dish at home because its so simple and the kids love it!
Great base recipe! Like other reviewers suggested, I added a few things: 2 tbsp soy sauce, 3 cloves minced garlic, , and 1 tsp cinnamon. Also, after the 15 minutes of cooking down, I removed the pork and added a water/corn starch mixture -- mixed before adding to pan (1/4c water to 2 tbsp corn starch). Absolutely yum!!!
so easy and very delicious! the whole family loved it. i took everyone's advice and added a touch of soy sauce and garlic. served it over egg noodles and it complemented the pork, peaches and sauce wonderfully. will definitely make again!
My husband and I were looking for something different and we stumbled across this recipe. I thought I had peaches, but used apricots instead. The recipe was very easy and still very good with the apricots. Since our 14 month old daughter was eating this too I cut the ginger down to 1/2 tsp and it had just enough of the ginger taste to get her used to it. Thank you very much for a wonderful recipe. This has already been requested by my husband, and only one week later!!!
LOVE this recipe! Super quick and easy to make. I used 3 fresh peeled peaches instead of canned as well since they are so good right now and I also added 2 peeled Sweet Fruits. I also used 1 cup of orange juice instead of the canned juice and it turned out awesome. A great summer recipe!
A great busy day recipe. Easy, not many ingredients, and very good. Not a real "complex" tasting recipe, but definitely worth making again.
This was really good. I followed the recipe all the way but added some cinnamon. My sauce never did thicken but it was still very tasty and the white rice I served it with soaked the sauce up nicely.
This was delicious and easy to make! Use your canned peaches up! It's great! What a nice hint of ginger.
Excellent! I served this over a bed of brown rice. I love the taste of meat and fruit combinations!!!
Great recipe, I added crushed garlic, and soy sauce, for a kick, and served it with Saffron rice. No leftovers on this one.
I used 4 chops, used a 15 oz can of peaches, took others advice and added garlic and soy sauce and some orange juice. Browned in skillet then baked in oven 300 degrees for 1 hour. Will be making again for sure! We served it over medium egg noodles and there was plenty of sauce. Great dinner!!!
easy and yummy only change i made i took out pork chops at the end and thickend sauce with corn starch and water then serve over white rice
Excellent! Good spice, not too sweet. This dish is very similar to a favorite at a local restaurant. I added toasted pecans, yum!!
My husband really enjoyed this. I substituted sliced fresh peaches for the canned and one cup of orange juice for the peach syrup. Yummy and easy!
Satisfying but needed some more. Whomever said "soy sauce" might have been right.
Talk about a quick throw together meal!! It's excellent and the kids gobbled it right up.
Delicious!! My picky eater 3 year old even asked for seconds. He had the peaches for dessert.
So easy and really good. I'll be fixing this one often.
My husband was excited about this before I cooked it. After dinner he decided it was too bland and doesn't want me to make it again. I think it was very good, but felt like I needed to have a bite of peach with every piece of meat other wise the pork by itself was plain tasting. The peaches and sauce were very tasty and I enjoyed it. I cooked slightly longer as I had really thick chops, but the sauce thickened up nicely and weren't tough.
Maybe I just have too many delicious recipes for porkchops but I was not overly impressed with this recipe. Nevertheless, it was easy to make and worth trying. It had a nice flavor, but I will probably not be adding this to my recipe box.
I loved the sauce in this recipe, what a nice way to have variety for pork chops!
We had this version for dinner last night,except I made it with a pork roast in my slow cooker. I also added balsamic vinegar to balance the sweetness just a bit(2tbsp) we really liked the flavour of the sauce but the roast turned out a little dry ( 6hrs on high ) will only cook for 5 hrs next time. I still would give five stars for easy, tasty and hands off.
I loved this recipe. Made it for a boyfriend who's pretty picky and he like it too. It was so easy to make and very tasty. I made sure I had a piece of peach with every bite! Served it with wild rice and steamed asparagus. When I made it though, the liquid didn't seem to reduce nor thicken. Was still delicious though. I'd make it again!
I've made this a few times and served it with garlic mashed potatoes-it is fabulous!
This was a nice recipe that didn't take a lot of ingredients or time. My husband liked it a lot; I thought it was a bit bland, but still a keeper.
I really liked this recipe. It is not something that I would usually make, but I wanted to try something different. It was really good. The first time I made it I followed the recipe and really liked it. The second time I used pineapple instead if peaches and I didn't like it as well. I will use peaches from now on.
much too sweet.
This was simply delicious. I made a few very minor adjustments. I used about half the amount of brown sugar called for, as some people thought it was too sweet, I added fresh minced ginger to the peach juice, & sprinkled powdered ginger & freshly ground pepper on the chops before browning them. My husband & I loved them. This is sure to become a favourite! Thank you Betty for an excellent recipe!!
Although the concept is a good one, the combination of pork, peaches and ginger did NOT work in our household.
Very tasty recipe. I used canned mandarin oranges instead of peaches; It was delicious.
Good recipe - could use some more ginger to spice it up. Served with Harvest Rice also on Allrecipes.
VERY GOOD! I only had the smaller cans of fruit (15oz) in my cupboard, and after starting the meat on the stove, I realized I only had one can of peaches. I decided to use a can of pears too to make up for the missing peaches and juice. I will bet this made the recipe much better for those who said it was too sweet. I will try it next time as written, but it was excellent using both fruits. Excellent recipe and I will use it often! Thanks.
Very good!! We loved it.
The men in my family enjoyed this dish very much. Normally anything with fruit sounds to healthy for them so they automatically don't like it. This one was victorious. Amazing cooks on this web site.Thanks to all of you .God Bless
Very easy, fast, and yummy!
Oh my gosh!! The pork chops were so tender & juicy! My family loved this recipe. I will certainly recommend it everyone!!
Great recipe!!! I didn't need to add anything. Pork Chops came out Very tender & moist, and the sauce was Awesome. Next time I think I'll double up on the sauce to pour over some rice. Very Flavorful!!
These are very good. I do not care for ginger, so I substituted 2 Tlbsps of Maple Syrup. The pork was very tender and the peaches gave the pork a great flavor. Next time, I'd like to try some kind of orange flavor or pineapple flavor along with the peaches.
I thought this was pretty good, I definitely like the idea of sweet fruit with pork. I used canned peaches with real syrup and after 15-20 minutes they turned to mush which the kids didn't care for. I think I could have added the peaches later to keep them more firm and just warmed through. Also the sauce was not as thick as I hoped after 20 minutes but the rice soaked it up nicely.
I don't know what else to say about this except...it's wonderful!! I decided to try it only after being tired of regular baked, fried, and grilled pork chops. My 5 year old and husband said that it's a keeper. We had this served with white rice and garlic green beans. Fantastic!!
Served over white rice. Very easy, but my sauce never thickened. I'm not a fan of porked chops, but my boyfriend is and he liked it a lot.
I made this dish as written and found it to be bland, maybe because I have other pork recipes with fruit that I feel have more complex flavors going on. Thank you
I followed the recipe as given, but thought it was a little 'blah'. There wasn't a whole lot of flavor to it; it wasn't bad, but it wasn't good enough for me to want to make it again either.
This is very good. I had a leftover pork loin chip already grilled. I sliced it up and added it to the peaches and sauce along with some chopped red bell pepper and crushed pepper flakes. Served over rice. Excellent.
Great Dish!!
There is nothing I'd change about this recipe...perfect and delish!
We loved it. So easy. I made my sauce in a small saucepan while I was browning the pork chops. I then added the sauce then the peaches. Delicious!
I liked it so much that I made it twice. There are picky eaters in the family and this recipe pleased all.
My family loved it! Even my husband, who doesn't usually like pork. I definitely make it again!
This is a 5 star! I'm eating it right now with my husband!! so delicious. I added vanilla and cinnamon extract also. It has a wonderful ginger taste. Quick and easy meal! I'm keeping this one!
My family LOVED this. As we have peach trees in our yard, I used fresh peaches and used orange juice for the sauce. Only thing that I'm not sure about is why my sauce didn't thicken...doesn't matter though - it was great!! Served with a rice medley and veg.
Thank you Betty for submitting this recipe! I think we have found a new way to eat pork chops.
I added 1/4 cup Peach schnapps with the fruit for addl. flavor, and also a pinch of nutmeg.
Wonderful recipe and will make this again. My entire family liked this recipe.
I made this for my grandchildren when I was visiting and all they do is ask if I will make it when I visit again. A huge hit with kids.
I know that most of the reviews for this recipe are positive, and I am sure it works for some, but I really did not like the taste of the pork and the peaches together. A word to those picky eaters, the pork/peaches combo tasted a bit greasy for me and the thought of it now makes my stomach turn. Hopefully those who would not be detered by that will investigate this recipe for themselves.
I used pinnapple per my family it was yummy will save
WoW! SO good! Both my boyfriend and I could not get enough of this.
My pork chop were thicker so it took a little longer to cook - loved the peach sauce over the wild rice. YUMMY
This was the best way to make pork chops that my girlfriend and I agree on we absolutely loved this recipe
This recipe turned out quite good, I only wished I'd let it simmer longer than 45 minutes, it would have made very tender chops. Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent recipe! My husband and I BOTH love this dish, the sauce is sweet and tangy and adds a great flavor to the pork chops! I'm definitely keeping this recipe to cook for the next time my parents are down to visit, my father is a gourmet chef and I don't doubt for a minute that he'll love this scrumptious recipe!
I was looking for a new way to prepare pork and stumbled upon this recipe. The peaches complimented the pork very well and was excellent when served with wild rice. After reading that the recipe might be too sweet, I cut down the amount of brown sugar just a little, and it turned out great.
this was great, really easy and fast! My two picky girls loved it.
I used this recipt to use up some fresh peaches I had that were getting soft. Like other reviewers suggested, I used OJ for the liquid and also added soy sauce. The chops were ready before the sauce thickened so I took them out, turned up the heat on the sauce, and thickened it with a bit of cornstarch. This had a very nice flavor!
My first disappointment... I love peaches, i also love pork, so i thought this recipe will be great. But i expected more tenderness and flavor, it was too bland for me. It's was OK. Quick and easy to make, but i wouldn't hurry to make it again.
Very good. Thanks Betty
My grandkids picked this out of my recipes. They really enjoyed it. I just made the sauce and peaches as a side dish.
This was very good. I will be adding it to my dinner rotation.
I loved it, taking the suggestions of others regarding adding more spice and a little cornstarch for thickening. Even my teenager liked it! I added a bit of garlic salt, cinnamon and ginger to the spice rub prior to frying, and then chopped up two dried chili peppers and a little more garlic to the sauce as it simmered. Easy-peasy and SO good! Thanks, Waybet!
I made this for the first time years ago and everyone in my house loved it! I have made it so many times over the years. I was so happy to find the recipe again love this and so do the 6 picky eaters in my house!
I made 2 servings with smoked pork chops and it came out wonderfully. I served it with wild rice and a salad. Umm, um, yummy.
This recipe is awesome. Quick, easy, and even my kids ate the pork chops with no fuss. This will definately be on my regular rotation. Thanks Betty
ok for every day - kids like it
Excellent, we loved this recipe~
I had to substitute a little pinch of cumin instead of ginger. Added a dash of cinnamon and half a dash of nutmeg. Still turned out very tasty
This recipe just didn't work for my husband and myself. We didn't like how the peaches tasted with the pork chops.
I didn't really know how this would turn out but decided to give it a whirl. the family loved it. I made extra for leftovers but somehow that didn't pan out. will have to do this again, with three times the amount! Thanks
This recipe was "good, but not my favorite," as my husband said. If I make it again, I will be adding some more spices, as I found this a bit bland. I will say that the peaches and pork went well together.
WOW! this stuff is great. I will use again and i passed the recipe to a friend. So easy and so good!
They were good. I would prefer bonless next time. The flavor was good though. I'm usually not a fan of mixing fruit with food like this, but this was really good.
I went with the suggestions of a couple of the other reviews and added more ginger and some soy sauce. Also used home cannned peaches in light syrup . Served with white rice . I thought the recipes was good in theory, something different and fruity that can be tweaked to meet ones personal tastes. It won't make its way into my dinner rotation because I was the only one who enjoyed the recipe at my table. Its worth trying though!
This was okay. I didn't love the flavor of this dish and neither did my husband. For a great fruit-pork recipe, try the Caramel Apple Pork Chops, also on this site.
This recipe was so easy to make and turned out wonderfully! My husband raved about it and couldn't wait to take the left overs to work!!
Very good, added chopped yellow bell pepper at the same time as the peaches. Next time I will probably add a little more ginger because I like the taste of ginger which was a little hidden in the sweetness of the peach.
This just wasn't our thing. Both my husband and I think this recipe didn't do anything for either the pork chops or the peaches. Maybe I could try it with orange juice like others have suggested, but we really just weren't that impressed. Sorry.
This is pretty good as is, but I think a bit sweet for my taste and use only half the brown sugar now. I also have made it with sweet curry instead of ginger - both are delish.
Super easy, and nice change from just plain old pork chops.
I followed the advice of one review and added soy sauce and garlic. My husband loved it and he hates peaches. I used a quart jar of home canned peaches in light syrup. It was a hit and now will be a standard recipe in my house.
This was a nice change from the usual pork chop dinner. Very good!
I substited 3.5 tbsp of light brown sugar because I didn't have dark brown. Tasted great and so quick!
This recipe was easy to make and quick. It was delicious! There was no need to go to the store and buy anything, everything we needed was in the cabinets. We also did not use ginger and in my opinion it still came out great.
awesome recipe!!!I did a little change.I added more ginger And added about the same amount of five spice,a little sriracha hot chili sauce to spice things up a little;then served over egg noodles. Thank you for this recipe
