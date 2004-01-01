Peachy Pork Chops

Pan-fried pork chops are sautéed in a gingery sauce with peaches. This recipe is good and easy, two things that definitely work for me! This is wonderful served with wild rice.

By WAYBET

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Trim all visible fat from chops and season with salt and pepper to taste. Brown chops in vegetable oil.

  • Combine reserved peach syrup, brown sugar, and ginger. Pour over chops and bring to a boil. Add peaches and cook, uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes or until liquid is reduced to half and thick. Turn chops occasionally to ensure even cooking. Serve!

388 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 48.4g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 69.4mg; sodium 93.2mg. Full Nutrition
