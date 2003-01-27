Italian Country Style Ribs

This is a recipe that I came up with when I got tired of 'the same old thing'. It's easy and delicious. You can add things like mushrooms or peppers. Serve with white rice or noodles, salad and bread. You can pour the sauce over the rice/noodles.
This was a super easy idea with great flavor. I browned the ribs and after doctoring up the jar sauce threw it all into a crock pot for the day on low, and it came out wondeful! Reminded me of Grandpas special sauce with spare ribs! Terrific over noodles!
Hi there, This looked too simple. But it is a great one!! I kicked up the sophistication with onion, garlic, red wine and fresh tomatoes - but not because the recipe needed it! I picked an interesting spaghetti sauce too - and got rave reviews!!! Thanks to everyone for their suggestions like extra browning and being adventurous - you will not be able to wreck this recipe!! Easy and great!!
YUM! I took this idea, but did it slightly differently...I seasoned the ribs w/ garlic powder, salt and pepper and browned them in evoo. After they were browned, I transfered them to my slow cooker and topped them w/ a jar of pasta sauce (omitting the water). I set the slow cooker to low and allowed them to cook for 8 hours. These smelled soooo good while cooking and they were perfectly moist, tender and delicious...literally fall-off-the-bone DELICIOUS! When my mom makes her homemade pasta sauce, she always browns some country ribs and lets them cook in the sauce for flavor...then we get to eat them. This reminded me of that, and that was just what I was looking for (don't tell her, but mine were even more moist and tender, lol)! I will def make these again, just like I did today! Thanks for sharing. :)
I was tired of barbeque so I tried this. I fed it to a construction crew. They could not get enough and nothing was left. I used Emeril's kicked up sauce, onions, garlic and mushrooms with burgundy wine and a touch of brown sugar to cut the acid in the sauce. MMMM!!
Very easy to make! Next time I'm going to reduce the water. I added 1/2 can of tomato sauce, 1/2 chopped onion, two cloves of garlic - minced, 2 chopped tomatoes, and a couple of dashes of chili powder, salt and pepper. When I browned the ribs, I also seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and chili powder. I served it over some whole wheat spaghetti noodles, and for the carb conscious I served the ribs (hardly any extra sauce) on some roasted zucchini. Very tasty!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2003
Easy and absolutely delicious. Brown ribs extra well for flavor bonus. Definately comfort food. I find this even better as slowly warmed leftover. (You might want to reserve a little uncooked bottled sauce to thin out leftover sauce.) I like with buttery mashed potatoes and a good sprinkling, at service, of chopped flat leaf parsley.
Great recipe! We had a ton of fresh garden tomatoes, so I cut the amount of spaghetti sauce in half, to 16 ounces, and added 16 ounces of fresh juicy chopped tomatoes. I also added some garlic, paprika, oregano, red pepper and basil. Yum! I couldn't stop eating the sauce when I was stirring it. My husband and 3-year-old liked it too.
Tasty and simple as can be. I diced up a red onion, carrot, and stalk of celery and sauteed in the rib drippings with a couple cloves of garlic before mixing everything with the sauce. We served the sauce over bowtie pasta with mixed veggies.
These were very good. After browning I cooked on low in the crock pot for 8 hours and the ribs fell apart. The only thing I would change next time is to make this with boneless ribs as there were little pieces of bone in the sauce.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2015
This was so “D” good I almost licked my plate clean tonight. I added onion, garlic, parsley and red wine to my own tomato sauce and simmered it slowly for an hour and a half. Very tender meat and not the slightest bit dried out. Served this with bucatini pasta and “Simple Broccolini,” also from this site. One of those big payoff for little effort dinners.
Really great recipe! I made a bit of an adjustment: added some chopped celery, tomato, and red onion to the sauce. The sauce has a great consistency and wasn't to chunky or runny. After cooking it for a bit over an hour, the meat was so tender and melted in my mouth. The flavor was amazing!!
I used country style pork loin ribs 5lbs., 2 24oz. jars pasta sauce, no water and had to use an additional skillet. Everything came out perfect. great recipe, thanks this was the 2nd. time I made this.
This was great!! I did use 2 jars of sauce only because I wanted more. We ate this for 2 days, 1st over noodles just after cooking and then 2nd on hoggie buns with a little cheese on top. Yummy, my family says this is a keeper. Thank You Annellle!
Wow, I thought this was too easy to be that great but it was delicious! Browned the ribs and threw everything in the crock pot. Added a few minced cloves of garlic and a couple splashes of red wine and let it cook for 8 hours on low. Served over garlic mashed. Perfection!
Tis was a good recipe, very tasty. I let it simmer with the top on and it had alot of jucie in it but also could have been because I didn't pour out the juice from one of the 2 cans of diced tomatoes I used. I also added diced green peppers, onions and mushrooms as suggest by other reviews. My family enjoyed it.
While very easily to make and customize, I found this to be very very soupy! It was almost like water. I added tomatoes, onions, red pepper, and garlic. I seasoned the ribs with salt/pepper, and garlic salt. The meat was tough and the dish was soupy. It tasted fine, but next time I would not add the water, and maybe slow cook the meat or add in a different type.
This was ok. It was easy to prepare but I guess since I'm from the south I prefer good ol' bbq ribs. I know I'm italian but this just didn't appeal to me. I won't be making this again but thanks for the easy dinner. I at least got 1 night of relaxation.
I just tried this recipe tonight! It was easy to make. Since I'm always crunching on time, I boiled the ribs first for about 20 minutes and then drained the water. I also chopped the ribs up into more eatable pieces. I simmered them into a wok and added italian seasoning. It was very delicious and only took about 30 minutes to make. My fiance loved it. I also added mushrooms and served it over white rice.
This was a relatively easy recipe to prepare and well worth any effort. The ribs were very tender and the flavor went into the meat so nicely. I will absolutely be making this again. I think I will use boneless ribs next time, though, as it was a massive mess trying to get all of the delicious meat off of the bones. This recipe is a must-try!
Wow! I wasn't expecting much after reading the reviews, but the ingredient list, including reader suggestions, was exactly what I had on hand. So I browned the ribs up nice and dark, poured in 1 jar of spaghetti sauce and 1 can of diced tomatoes, and let it simmer covered for the hour. The ribs were tender and juicy. This is an amazingly easy and cheap way to prepare country ribs, and would probably work just as well over a campfire. Thanks for the great recipe, Annelle!
It was a very good startup recipe. But I did add my own little ideas to it and it came out pretty good. At least my wife enjoyed it. Thanks. And like you I was also tired of the regular old BBQ recipes. So again Thankyou.
I'm not a meat eater, but I tried this for my Italian hubby & kids who are. For someone who never cooked ribs before, it was a very easy recipe! I used a jar of Spagh sauce, plus 1 can of tomato sauce. When serving, I took the ribs out & stirred the sauce with spaghetti. Will make again for them!
For an easy, throw together dish, this was excellent. Especially when BBQ just doesnt sound good and you get the meat on a great sale. We just boiled some rigatonie and used the sauce on the meat and the pasta. Even my super picky 2 year old ate his whole plate and then more the next day. I didn't even change it like I usually do. The only thing I did differently was I had the 26oz cans of Hunts spag. sauce on hand and not two of the same flavor so I ended up using 1 whole cand or the spicy and zesty and a half can of garlic herb. I found that the next day I had the left over sauce to put over the pasta wich was kinda dry after being in the fridge.
I decided to make this because it scored so very high by so many people! Once I started the dish cooking, I went back to thoroughly read reviews. I SO wish people would stop giving recipes super-high reviews when they changed almost everything about it! This recipe takes pork ribs and jarred spaghetti sauce, basically poaching the meet in one hour.
Very good. I've made it with beef short ribs, as well as, country style pork ribs. I add a cup of red wine to the pasta sauce and use pearl onions and sliced fresh mushrooms.I prefer to serve it with polenta as a topping/side dish.
Ok maybe a few modifications.... used leftover baby back ribs already cooked with barbeque sauce still on them, 1 can tomato sauce, 1 can crushed tomatoes, 2 beef bullion cubes, 1/2 onion, 3 cloves garlic, 2 bay leaves, 2 tsp oregano, 3 carrots. Throw it all in the pot and simmer (covered) for an hour. I cook like my Hungarian father in law, open the fridge and throw it in!!!
This recipe is like a magic chameleon. As long as you follow the EASY directions and use a quality jarred sauce or your own homemade it's virtually foolproof. Beginning cooks, lazy cooks, guys who want to impress their girlfriends, and college students who want to convince their parents that they haven't wasted the tuition money should engrave this recipe in stone. Once you get the basics down, the true beauty of the recipe becomes apparent. You can personalize it by adding a myriad and diversity of ingredients; peppers (sweet or hot) mushrooms, capers, artichoke hearts, spices, cheeses, wine, even other meats or sea food. Try it. You'll like it. And no, I haven't been paid off for this review. I really love this recipe and so does my guy. ;-)
I served this over macaroni noodles, and it was great for my family. I added onions and green peppers, and a small can of diced tomatoes. The meat was so tender and juicy! I think this recipe is a good canidate for my 10 year old son to learn, easy yet tasty enough to get him wonderful compliments.
easy, tasty, tender. took many liberties with the quantities. i had 2 lbs boneless ribs, a small jar of spaghetti sauce so i added equal amount of water. it was just fine with these changes. gonna try it again, but maybe use a briny fluid, like sauerkraut juice.
We absolutely loved this recipe! It was so easy and so delicious. The meat literally fell apart. The ribs I bought were HUGE and I was really concerned that they would not get done, but they did. Served over some pasta with some garlic bread. Man! Excellent!
I was looking for something different to make for dinner and I had the ribs in the freezer. From the recipe I didn't think it would be as good as it turned out to be and it could not have been simpler to prepare. I ended up making them in my cast iron Dutch oven and putting them in the oven at 325 for an hour. It is a definite keeper recipe. Delicious!
This was really tasty. Reminded me of the yummy Swiss steak, my mom use to make when I was a girl. I cooked them in a crock pot until tender, then removed meat from bones and returned to crock pot with some more spaghetti sauce and heated through. Then served it over cooked egg noodles. I followed the advice and added bell pepper , onion, garlic and mushrooms. Very tasty. Will definitely make again. Thank you!
I made this tonight & thought it was delicious! I only used 4 ribs & about 1/3 jar of sauce, so I added a can of diced tomatoes and sauteed mushrooms YUM! It was quite good! I'll certainly be making this again
Really enjoyed this, I must say! So easy as I made it in the crockpot and it smells yummy. The following adjustments were made to the tecipe: Ribs were seasoned with seasoning salt, pepper, & garlic powder and then browned in the oven at 350F for an hour. Meanwhile, I sautéed in olive oil half an onion, half green and half yellow pepper till onion was opaque and then added that to the crockpot along with 2 jars of spaghetti sauce. Mixed this well and when the ribs were browned, I added them to the crockpot, ensuring each rack section was coated well with sauce. Here's where I made my only faux past when I cooked them too long (7 hrs. on low). The rib meat fell right off the bones when I attempted to remove them! Next time I will adjust the time to 4 or 5 hrs. About 20 minutes before serving I added parmesan cheese to the sauce to taste. Served over fetticini noodles, our Italian guests LOVED it claiming it was very close to his mom's!! Will def make again!
Easy and satisfying. Using 1/2 recipe quantities, I cut off the large fat pieces and cut the ribs into approximate 2" x 2" or smaller pieces. Added red wine, replacing the water, and raw green beans (1 lb) and carrots 4 large, 1" lengths & 1/2" wide). Cooked in a large cast iron 3 qt casserole (11.5" diameter x 2" deep, AKA 12" skillet without a handle.
Talk about easy and delicious. I threw these in the crock frozen, covered with a cheap jar of sauce, added sliced onions, some oregano, and garlic powder. Let these babies cook for around 6 hours. My hubby and 2 year old gobbled them up, so this was a big win. I wanted something different then just the normal bbq version and these hit the spot. Served with penne pasta and garlic bread. Thanks for the great recipe!
I read about 30 reviews on this recipe. Could not believe some people do not know how to cook so meat is not dry...? Too bad for them. The first time making I do not like to deviate from the recipe. However I did remove the lid while simmering, that part of the reviews I believed. This recipe was absolutely delicious, my kids said they were not going to eat as they were not hungry, ok we started eating and they quickly joined, they said how terrible it was after they cleaned their plates LOL (a kid thing). A great quick slow cooker meal!!!!
I'm even sure I should be rating this recipe! I too had grown tired of the barbecue sauce country style ribs. After reading a number of reviews, I browned the ribs, added onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, marjoram, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes with garlic, basil and oregano, a cup of white wine and celery. I did add a tablespoon of brown sugar to remove the bitterness. I let it simmer for an hours and served over mashed potatoes, then added a few shavings of fresh Parmesan cheese. It came out beautifully. A good recipe leaves you open to a number of interpretations!
I made this in the crock pot and it was AWESOME. I added some tomato paste to keep it thick, but it didn't really help. This is how I want to always make spaghetti from now on. I used a 13.25 oz box of whole wheat spaghetti with it and it literally lasted for 18 meals. The second time I made this I halved everything except the spaghetti sauce, which I used a 24oz jar. To soak up the extra juice, I put 8oz of thin spaghetti noodles in the crockpot for the last two hours. Saved myself the time and dishes of cooking them separately and thickened the spaghetti. Perfect!
loved this as a base recipe & expanded upon it. Used many suggestions from other reviewers added sliced mushrooms,chopped onion,chopped red pepper along w/diced tomatoes , tomato paste, basil minced garlic & oregano added wine in lieu of water. like more sauce vs less. after an hour covered I then let simmer additional time to thicken up. again great recipe to get creative with
Thank you for this recipe! Country ribs are one of the cheapest items in the meat case, but not liking barbeque sauce, I usually avoid them. I added peppers and onion, and simmered in a portobello tomato sauce. Fabulous, moist and tender. Had them over whole grain rotini, and the leftovers over garlic mashed. Next time I'll double the recipe and freeze the rest, since the prep/cook time is a bit long for a weeknight.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2022
Great recipe. I always use 1/2 jar spaghetti sauce and 1/2 jar of hickory smoked BBQ sauce. A little more of a BBQ flavor. I baked mine in the oven 200 uncovered 6 hours. Perfect
Great base. I've always loved Italian so this works for me. However, my recommendation for Italian is to start adding after step 2. My approach to this recipe: 1) Heat oil in skillet. 2) Brown ribs. At this point, also season ribs with salt, pepper, Italian herbs, and onion or onion powder (in both cases replace the raw herbs/onions with double the powdered version) to taste. 3) Add vegetables. I used Italian-appropriate things like mushrooms, zucchini, diced and seeded tomatoes, and small whole onions. Cook them in the browning liquid til their water is released and they're tender. 4) Stir in the water. 5) Reduce heat and simmer. 6) After 1 hour, eat. With this method and the water-filled veggies, you got a bit of a steam on the meat, but the early sear helped with flavor and the sauce/sear helped with deglazing that caramelized/meaty taste. My ribs were fork-tender and the sauce was sublime. I loved the simplicity--my amp-ups were all very affordable and the original was also tasty.
Country ribs in spaghetti sauce-- it was SO good. I served with spaghetti noodles. I read Christina's review and made these in the crock pot, omitting the water. I was short on time, so I didn't brown first, and I cooked on high for 4 hours. Still came out wonderfully. I seasoned ribs with Creole Seasoning (from this site). I used my own homemade spaghetti sauce and added some chopped up red onion and red and green bell peppers. I'll definitely be making this recipe again. :)
In a word...delicious! Added some fresh garlic, basil, oregano, onion and red bell pepper. Served over linguine and garnished it with some fresh parsley. Easy to prepare and a treat for the taste buds. Thanks for sharing!
This is now in regular rotation at my house. With 3 kids, I need some easy recipes that don’t take a lot of prep. One of our favorite renditions is to sub jarred Tikka Masala sauce. I add a bit of cream or sour cream in the last 15 min and serve over basmati rice.
