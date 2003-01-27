Italian Country Style Ribs

Really enjoyed this, I must say! So easy as I made it in the crockpot and it smells yummy. The following adjustments were made to the tecipe: Ribs were seasoned with seasoning salt, pepper, & garlic powder and then browned in the oven at 350F for an hour. Meanwhile, I sautéed in olive oil half an onion, half green and half yellow pepper till onion was opaque and then added that to the crockpot along with 2 jars of spaghetti sauce. Mixed this well and when the ribs were browned, I added them to the crockpot, ensuring each rack section was coated well with sauce. Here's where I made my only faux past when I cooked them too long (7 hrs. on low). The rib meat fell right off the bones when I attempted to remove them! Next time I will adjust the time to 4 or 5 hrs. About 20 minutes before serving I added parmesan cheese to the sauce to taste. Served over fetticini noodles, our Italian guests LOVED it claiming it was very close to his mom's!! Will def make again!