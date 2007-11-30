Sausage-Potato Casserole

166 Ratings
  • 5 72
  • 4 57
  • 3 25
  • 2 6
  • 1 6

A family favorite combination of sausage, potatoes and cheese that is my most requested recipe.

By Allrecipes Member

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Using two long sheets of aluminum foil on top of each other, fold one long edge together and open out to make a large sheet of foil. Line a 13x9 pan with the foil, allowing edges to hang outside pan

  • Arrange the sliced potatoes, overlapping slightly, in bottom of pan. Pepper to taste. Top with half of the cheese. Cut sausage in half crosswise and lengthwise and place, cut side down on top. Top with remaining cheese, the dill weed, caraway seed and milk. Seal edges of foil tightly.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
479 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 35.1g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 74.9mg; sodium 802.2mg. Full Nutrition
