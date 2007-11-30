Sausage-Potato Casserole

This was great. I didn't bother with the foil on the bottom, just sprayed the casserole dish, and had no problems with sticking or cleanup. I cooked the potatoes alone for 20 mins with no foil on top. In the meantime I boiled the keilbasa to cut the fat a little. When I took the potatoes out of the oven, I added the other ingrediants adding an extra cup of cheese as others have suggested & ommitting the caraway seeds (didn't have any. Then I cooked it for 40 mins. The hour cooking time seemed right to me, it must depend on how thin you slice your potatoes. I did it this way because a lot of people said the keilbasa was mushy yet the potatoes weren't done & this just came out perfect! I'm very Polish so I loved this dish & my husband went wild over it. This is be made any times again. Thank you Sue so much!