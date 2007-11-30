Sausage-Potato Casserole
A family favorite combination of sausage, potatoes and cheese that is my most requested recipe.
I made this tonight in a hurry and didn't really read through until it was in the oven. However it was splendid and came out just fabulous. I used a mandoline to slice the potatoes really thin and sliced the Polish kielbasa into bite sized pieces instead of leaving in lengths. I started by layering some of the potatoes followed by kielbasa then cheese then layered again with potatoes and so on. Finished off with milk and seasonings, so I guess I did it lagsana style and it still worked out. Kids loved it and all hubby could say was mmmm the whole time he was eating. This is a keeper.Read More
This was a good casserole. My husband even liked it! Because we have to watch our cholestoral, I used turkey sausage and low fat cheese along with soy milk, and it still came out tasty. I didn't bother with the foil - just sprayed the casserole dish - and had no problems with sticking or cleanup. Will make again.Read More
This was pretty good. I would use a disposible pan next time some of the milk seeped under the foil and my pan was burnt. I will make it again and probably try adding some onions and peppers and garlic in the potatoes.
Very good. The taste was excellent. I love polish sausage, potatoes, and cheese. Will make again!!
I have seven people in my family and opt for casserole dishes whenever possible. Tried this one last night, and I have to say it, wasn't very well received. Everyone wanted to know where the main course was??? They viewed this more like a side dish as opposed to "real dinner". Next time I will probably add more sausage (throughout - not just on top) and mix cheese with potatoes.
I wasn't very excited to make this recipe but I had all the ingredients so I tried it. My family and I absolutely love it!! As long as you follow the directions it comes out perfect. I use Hillshire Farms Lite Keilbasa and a mandolin to slice my potatoes and it comes out very well. I have made it with a combo of sweet potatoes and baking potatoes and that is also fabulous. Since it is requested so much at home I try to be more health conscious and I use all sweet potato and it is great! Thanks for the excellent easy recipe!!!
Very easy and very good!
Wow--fantastic recipe. My family loved it. Used both kielbasa and some smoked sausage had on hand and didn't have the caraway seeds, but didn't miss them. Will make again and again.
Good recipe. Didn't have any foil, so cooked without and it turned out great. I used smoked sausage and twicw as much cheese.
This was excellent. We love Kielbasa and are always searching for new ways to cook it. I thought the flavor of the Caraway and dill was great. I had to cook it about 20 minutes longer to get the potatoes done.
I thought this would be a hit with my family but it wasn't. there are changes I'd make if I ever made this again. I put this in a regular pan and it worked fine. There was a lot of grease from the cheese and kielbasa. Next time I'd boil the kielbasa to remove most of the grease. I have a hard time cooking sliced potatoes so I chunked mine. I eliminated the dill weed but next time I'd also eliminate the caraway seed too. I added seasoned salt and Lemon Pepper. I liked the idea of not using a cream soup (i.e. Cream of Mushroom) but I'd make a lot of changes too. Next time I would either cut the cooking time in half or else not cover the dish.
Made this last night and it was yummy! I'm not sure how the potatoes are not getting done for some but mine turned out excellent--just done, neither crispy nor soft--perfect al dente. Nor was this greasy as some mentioned. I used regular Hillshire Farm Polska Kielbasa and didn't get the "floating in grease" effect others seemed to have gotten. I combined this with a green salad and it was a stick to your ribs good winter dinner. Of course, I am from the south originally and might not have noticed the "grease" others who cook all healthy all the time might've. Next time I make it I will add more spice; garlic, onion salt, etc. I will add onions in the layering process. I left out the caraway because we don't like it but the dill was a nice change and flavor. I do recommend this recipe, my family really liked it.
I made this with Italian sausage(which I sliced and removed from the casing), 3/4 cup evaporated milk, cream of potato soup and 2 cups of shredded cheddar. I topped it with paprika and threw it all in a crock pot for 5 hours. OMG- I don't eat meat but when my husband and 3 teenage sons sat down for dinner I WANTED TO EAT IT TOO! They LOVED it and I was as close as I've ever been to becoming a carnivore again! WOW! And 2 of my boys don't even LIKE sausage!
The flavors blended together well. This is a great one dish meal. I did however, boil the sausage first to cut down on the fat content. I also sprayed the pan with Pam and cleanup was easy!
This was good. Half of my family ate it and liked it, the other half not crazy about it. I think thats why the mixed reveiws. I did slice my potatoes very thin and put them in a large plastic bowl and nuked them on the potato setting. Then I followed the directions using Hillshire (no problems with the grease) Polish Kielbasa. I did sprinkle garlic salt on entire dish as well as other seasonings. I would make again for myself and my oldest son.
Iliked this because it was so easy to prepare and clean up was a snap. I am not fond of dill, so I substituded thyme and sage for the seasonings. This would be a great dish to make on a camping trip. The only thing I was not happy with was the way the cheese melted. It got king of rubbery, but it still tasted good. Three out of the four of us liked it very much!
This was yummy. I used turkey kielbasa, and my family loved it. This is a keeper. I thought the caraway seeds added a unique touch. Thanks Sue.
We loved this recipe. It was exactly what I have been looking for. My DH loved it, which was no surprise. I was shocked when my son started digging in because he is a ultra picky 3 year old. Thank you so much for a recipe I can serve for my whole family!
Instead of cutting the potatoes and waiting for them to cook all the way, I tried this with a variety of boxed scalloped potatoes without adding the dill and caraway seed. I also added a mixture of shredded cheese. It worked and tasted alot better.
This was great. I didn't bother with the foil on the bottom, just sprayed the casserole dish, and had no problems with sticking or cleanup. I cooked the potatoes alone for 20 mins with no foil on top. In the meantime I boiled the keilbasa to cut the fat a little. When I took the potatoes out of the oven, I added the other ingrediants adding an extra cup of cheese as others have suggested & ommitting the caraway seeds (didn't have any. Then I cooked it for 40 mins. The hour cooking time seemed right to me, it must depend on how thin you slice your potatoes. I did it this way because a lot of people said the keilbasa was mushy yet the potatoes weren't done & this just came out perfect! I'm very Polish so I loved this dish & my husband went wild over it. This is be made any times again. Thank you Sue so much!
This unique recipe has a strange taste for definite lovers of caraway and dill. I will not make this one again. It did not even smell good to me.
Very good. This recipe was easy to make. I did add extra cheese and dill weed, it added more flavor.
This was SO good! I skipped the caraway seeds. I added onions. I will boil or saute the kielbasa next time to reduce the grease a little, but it wasn't excessive without that step. Definitely a keeper.
I think the cooking time should be lengthened a bit, as my potatoes weren't cooked through.
I made a few changes to serve a bigger family and to suit my personal preference, but I can tell this recipe would have been just as good as written. Because I'm serving a large family, I used 3x as many potatoes, double the cheese, but only 1 lb of sausage. I left out the caraway seed, because I hate it, but I added 2 cups of saurkraut and a couple tablespoons of brown mustard. Also, since I added mustard, I left out the pepper. I poured a little less than 1c milk over the whole, which fit into a 9x13 glass casserole dish just fine. I used the greased, glass dish to skip the foil step. It's just now gone into the oven, but my brothers are making enthusiastic noises, so I imagine it will be a success. Thanks for the recipe!
This is my favorite so far!!!! We LOVE it!!
I get soo hungry when I smell this casserole cooking! I've always had trouble with the foil leaking (end up scrubbing off burned residue), so this time I just sprayed the pan with cooking spray and covered tightly with aluminum foil and it turned out great! It's even faster to prepare this way too! I also added about 1 c. sliced baby carrots and a thinly-sliced onion for more color and flavor; my husband said he liked it even better this way. We always use turkey kielbasa (for lower fat), and I slice it into bite-sized pieces before cooking (easier to serve).
This casserole was pretty good. I did not, however, use the dill or caraway. It's best to spice it up to your own liking. One tip: cook the potatoes alone for the first 30 minutes, then add the sausage for the last 30 minutes. The first time I made it, the sausage was very over-cooked.
You dont have to mess with the foil, just spray your pan and cover with foil. Unless you slice the potatoes real thin you need to bake it longer, about 1 1/2 hours. this is like augratin potatoes with sausage. I used lean turkey sausage and it was NOT greasy. The sausage got overdone by the time the potatoes were tender. Cheddar cheese doesn't really melt that well but I put more on during the last 5 minutes and it melted over the top. edible but not worth the time and ingredients to make this again.
I cut the potatoes and the Kielbasi thin in my food processor. I also put it in a casserole dish with a cover. Turned out great!
I like the flavor of this dish, but I left out the kielbasa for the first 30 minutes of baking (added the remaining ingredients) so it would not overcook. After adding it, I baked for an additional 40 minutes, and the potatoes were still not done. A little dry, I would increased the cheese and milk next time.
Actually this should get no stars. It was greasey. My husband didn't like it eather. Sorry, but this was a big flop at our house.
Very good flavor, easy to make and something different to fed the family. I recommend this one!
YUMMY!! I omitted the caraway and dill due to personal preference...wonderful recipe!
Overall I would say this is a good one dish meal -however - I will spice it up a bit more the next time I make it - it was a little bland for our tastes. The cheese came out kinda rubbery and I would think that velveeta would be a great substitute. I also added some onions. My husband who is not big on kilbasa liked it and my 3 year old asked for more.
This is the worst thing I have ever made for my family's dinner. It was terrible. I will never make this again.
We didn't really like the flavor. I won't make it again.
AMAZING! I need to make a double batch next time! Definetly greasy, so I am going to have to do something about that! :)
My family enjoyed this recipe.
Very easy and very tasty. I thought the combination of the dill and caraway was excellant. My husband and my kids went back for seconds and there were no leftovers. Will definately make it again!
Generally a good dish. I will make it again in the future, but will definitely be adding some spice!
It was pretty good. The dill weed was kind of a nice touch. Probably wouldn't make again.
THis is a pretty good recipe. I will make it again. My picky husband had seconds, which he never does. I used the turkey sausage also and it tasted just as good as regular.
5 stars for simplicity and flavor, 4 stars for grease overload! I attempted to cut back on the amount of grease, thanks to other reviews. I like my sausage sliced and pan fried, then placed on paper towels to absorb the grease (I also dab the sausage with paper towels). However, this didn't do the trick once the sausage, potatoes, and cheese were combined. Next time I will cook the potatoes and milk first, then add pan fried sausage and cheese on top, baking just long enough to melt the cheese. In addition to the dill and caraway seed, I sprinkled seasoned salt and garlic powder over the potatoes, and will do this the next time I make it. My hubby LOVED this dish! We'll eat this regularly, as long as I can cut back on the grease...
I have made this several times and think it's great, but I have made some changes. I use probably twice as many potatoes and I use light kielbasa instead of the regular. I think that helps take care of some of the greasiness. It's not the most calorie-conscious meal, but it does taste good on a cold day.
very tasty and easy to prepare
We really enjoyed this dish.I made it exactly as called for except used spicy sausage. And went a little heavier on the cheese. Wonderful! The spices were so unique but perfect for the dish!!
I used Pork Sauasages instead of Polish Sausage and lightly grilled them to remove excess fat but the recipe was delicious
I tried this out recently at our cabin near the lake and it was a big hit! The combination of kielbasa, cheese, potatoes, and seasonings blends VERY well. I also took it to work -- and my co-workers liked it as well. Would be good to have with sauerkraut!MitziX6 is OBVIOUSLY not POLISH!
It’s was easy and tasty! Tasted liked loaded baker, totally added sour cream to the top.
I used hashbrown potatoes instead and my boys loved it.
This recipe turned out great! I didn't have the dill weed or the caraway seed on hand so I added onion, garlic & cream of celery soup to the milk. My family ate it up. I will definately make this one again.
Great dish for a busy weeknight!!
I used basil and oregano instead of dill and caraway and everyone loved the recipe. Definatly a keeper
It was ok, not worth the amount of time it takes to cook. Plus, we aren't huge meat eaters at our house and the meat in this was overwhelming.
This one was buried in my recipe box, I hadn't made it in 6 years! I sprayed my dish with cooking spray and there was no mess. This time I sliced the potatoes very thin and after I put the layer of potatoes in the dish, I added one chopped onion and sprinkled it with a bit of garlic powder. The onion really added to the flavor of the dish. I also used skim milk, because that's what I had. It was so tasty. My only issue with it is the serving size. It makes 6 SMALL servings.
A tasty and easy recipe. Everyone in the family seemed to enjoy it. I cut the sausage into pieces instead of cutting it in half long ways. The bite size pieces seemed to work well for me. I also used turkey sausage to cut down on the cholesterol. Even with these little modifications it came out very well.
This recipe was well received. It makes a fast, easy and tasty weekday dinner. Will make again.
YUMMY! Very easy to prepare. My husband loved it. I used low fat cheddar cheese and low fat kielbasa and it tasted great!
I followed the recipe exactly but found the results too greasy. Next time I will add eggs to the mixture.
This was pretty good. I'd probably add a few other veggies and cut up the sausage next time.
On the upside, this dish is fast, easy and simple to make. However, though it's tasty and satisfying, I didn't think it was anything special -- it tastes just like plain old hot-dogs-and-potatoes. I probably won't make it again.
This got rave reviews from my husband and two kids, no small feat. It reminded me of potato/sausage dishes we enjoyed on a trip to Switzerland. A definite keeper!
Little to dry. My family thought it was so-so. I will use the recipe again but change some things.
This has become a regular on our meal rotations. i use dill seed instead of dill weed, and skimp on the caraway seeds - just not one of my favorite spices. I don't measure the cheese b/c I like a lot of it, so I just cover it really well. Actually, I don't really measure anything - it's such an easy recipe that you can easily tweak it to your liking. Everyone in our family likes it and the leftovers are great, too!
Tasty, but make this one only if you're not prone to heartburn... Even with turkey kielbasa, this was awfully greasy. Still, it was a big hit. Caraway and dill were a nice flavor combo.
I used a mandolin to slice the potatoes, which made this recipe very quick and easy to prepare. I lightly sprayed the baking dish instead of lining with foil, although I did cover it tightly with foil. I used extra cheddar and was liberal with the pepper, dill, and carraway. I also used bratwurst instead of keilbasa. It was wonderful. I think this is a great recipe that can have many variations, and that it would probably taste just as great following Sue's recipe to the 'T'. I just like to play with my food! :-)
My husband loves kielbasa but being a picky eater, like it only one way - BOILED. However, he loved this recipe and noted that he liked it even better than boiled! The ultimate compliment.
The sausage and potatoes cooked and tasted fine, but cheddar cheese just doesn't hold together well when cooked this way -- I should have realized before I even started. This wasn't so much a casserole as some hot dogs, potatoes, and separated cheese.
Tried it this morning. Easy to fix and yummy! By using the aluminum foil, no cleanup. Great recipe!
love it! Quick and easy, having it again tonight!
This was pretty good, it needed more sausage to make it a meal, otherwise it is just a side dish. My wife and I really liked it.
my husband and my son loved it. I added more potatoes and it was perfecr
Recipe was very easy to make and it tasted delicious! I will definitely make it again.
I thought this could be pretty bland, so I added lots of garlic, mushrooms and onions. I cooked it for at least an hour and a half, and the potatoes were still not done. This took too much time to cook for not much flavor in the end. My husband did not like it all, I will not make this again.
My family liked the dish. I did add extra cheese as well as using beef smoked sausage. I had to increase the cooking time an extra 20 minutes.
eh...we didnt care for this so much...i dont know if i did something wrong but i had to soak greese up with a paper towel before serving... i made it just as stated for once ...i did use beef kielbasa - maybe that was my mistake? the cheese was obliterated..it tasted ok tho...just way to greasy....
We were very pleased with this. I did not have kielbasa, but did have spice Italian sausages, and they worked very well. Did not add milk, but still quite delicious.
I followed the recipe to a T and it wasn't very good. It took longer to cook than the recipe called for. It lacked taste and the name brand kielbasa I used turned mushy. This is not worth the time or cost to make. Sorry.
Took a few hints from another kielbasa/potato casserole and layered cream of chicken soup mixed with the milk, some cream cheese, garlic powder, minced onion and cajun spice. Topped each layer with the cheese. Great and easy supper, if not the healthiest.
Made this for a crowd and everyone raved. I made a big batch and layered potatoes, thin onion slices, kielbasa & cheese, in that order then the topping. I omitted the caraway...& used fresh dill from the garden. Fantastic!!!
Great flavor but was greasy.
I thought this was a delicious dish to have if you want something different than the usual. I did put the potatos in the microwave for 5 minutes before putting them in the dish to ensure they cooked fully and I did also add an extra cup of cheese & deleted the caraway seeds. We will make this recipe again occasionally.
Didn’t have any caraway so left it out. Went light on the dill. I used can potatoes since that’s what I had. Threw in some red and green peppers for color. Very tasty and will certainly make again.
good but will not add caraway seeds next time.
I began making this in 2003, but just got around to posting a review. I make this at least once every 2-3 weeks. I don't use the caraway or other spice. I have kids and the combo of the cheese and potatoes and sausage is a hit! I dice up the sausage though for the little ones. Whoever says this recipe is no good prob messed it up somehow!
Made this for extended family. The only changes I made was that I did not have Kielbasa so just used ground pork sausage and used a can of cream of mushroom soup thinned with a little milk. Was loved by all!
Since I only feed me, I cut way back on amounts. I had sausage w/jalapeno, small red potato, no caraway seed, but it was delicious. I seldom find a recipe this good.
Simple, hearty and good. A nice meal on a wintry night. The only one who gave it a so so review was the kid who doesn't like kielbasa.
This was just ok. Would be better with sauerkraut to give more flavor. Pretty plain as-is, even with the seasonings.
You really HAVE to try this one. I served this for a brunch, and someone brought over a version of ham and cheese casserole too. This recipe was soooo good that everybody ate this one up and barely touched the other one. Will definitely make again. I skipped the caraway seed, by the way.
Great recipe. I will make it again.
Good and easy. I think I will make this on my lazy days. I like having a different way to use sausage. Kind of tasted like fried potatoes (the breakfast kind, but without the grease) and sausage and cheese. I skipped the caraway because I don't like that and also used smoked sausage (Healthy Choice) to cut down on fat. This will go in my recipe book. I have to warn you though, this is not one of those "knock you off your feet" recipes. Just good and simple.
This recipe needed a little extra cheddar cheese but that was all. Also, I found that leaving the skins on the potatoes rather than peeling them helped the sliceshold together. Very good dinner!
I'm sure by the time my 2 little kids got done, there was twice as much cheese in the casserole dish as there needed to be. The kids loved the kielbasa (which was quite a surprise), but wouldn't touch the potatoes, which my husband and I were all too happy to eat for them! This dish was good for our family...I thought there would have been leftovers, but there weren't any.
This is great to have when you have to feed a lot of people!!!!!
I did make some changes because I didn't have any dill weed or caraway seeds it turned out just as delicious and my family was fighting over seconds. I will definitely use this recipe again. I am putting it into my go-to box.
Turns out great. Entire family loves this, especially on cold nights.
Sausage and potato casserole- my family LOVED it! They ate it ALL , and I doubled the recipe! It was s nice twist to the standard sausage, potatoes and sauerkraut I’ve made. Thank you!
