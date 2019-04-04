This dish is truly a taste of Louisiana Cajun Country. I mean where folks are already sitting at the table drinking coffee and eating breakfast by the time the rooster crows. Mama made countless batches of biscuits and tomato gravy in her lifetime. I'm sure she learned to make this from her mother: Carmen Inez Shirley. This is the dish that puts my feet back under my mama's table. Serve with love over hot buttermilk biscuits along with bacon or sausage for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner.
As I read the reviews of this simple recipe, my eyes filled with tears. My mother (Alabama born and bred) also made this and I've served it to my family for many years. Reading your memories made me miss her so much. I also use tomato sauce instead of paste and a can of petite diced tomatoes at the end.
I am giving this recipe two stars because it was easy to make. My family did not like this at all. The tomato gravy I grew up eating was a beef based or cream based gravy with tomatoes chopped up in it. For my family the tomato flavor was too over powering. I much prefer the beef based gravy with chopped tomatoes and biscuits. I made this recipe as written and I will not make it again.
also Louisiana grown... we too loved mama's tomato gravy... only difference was mama also added a can of tomatoes close to the end... as it was starting to thicken.... hummmm now i am so hungry for this... also... for supper she would make this and throw in shrimp... a quick fake etoofay.... lol... good...thanks for the memories... gonna go make some now,,
It was good, it was easy, but it was not MY mama's tomato gravy. Don't get me wrong, this is good. But when it comes to southern childhood favorites, you want it to taste the way you remeber. I don't think she every used paste, just a can of whole tomatoes smushed up.
I've made Tomato Gravy in the past, but never had actually seen a recipe for it. I didn't have tomato paste, so used tomato sauce instead (just used a tad more flour to make sure it would thicken) and once the gravy started thickening, I added some Petite diced tomatoes. We use this over rice... never had over biscuits.
Oh My Goodness! I am so excited about this recipe. I am currently a Seattle-ite, but originally from Mississippi. My great great Aunt Karesta-Jane used to maked this for us and it was so good. I made a batch, and it brought back so many wonderful memories. I did add some sausage to it, b/c that's the way I remember it, but it was perfect. Thanks so much!
I prepared Mama's tomato gravy over biscuits this past week and it seems that I never get tired of it. It never fails to bring memories of my beautiful Mama to my heart and mind. If you tried this recipe using butter and liked it...please try it again using the bacon drippings. This ingredient really helps complete this dish!
This is really good. I didn't have any bacon fat, so I used butter. And, it was good; it was really good. I served over "leftover" meatloaf. I can see using this recipe in endless ways. It was very easy and I'll be making again for sure.
I grew up on a farm in Mississippi and we ALWAYS had fresh tomatoes, This was on of one of my favorite recipes that my Grandmother would make... I always requested this for the morning of my birthdays!! I had looked in vain for a recipe for this... Brings tears to my eyes remembering sitting at the breakfast table with my grandparents and having this for my birthday! Thank you so much for this
Thanks for sharing this recipe. My mama grew up in Louisiana and she made this for us when we were growing up. She died when I was 16. I made this recipe (and added some canned diced tomatoes like some other reviewers), and it tasted just like she used to make. It means so much to me to be able to make this. We always had our tomato gravy with homemade biscuits for supper. Thanks again!
This recipe was quick and easy to use. I had never made tomato gravy before since I am not from the south. I moved to MS 2 years ago and made this for my husband the other night. He was surprised to see that I learned how to make it and loved it. Will keep this recipe for good now!!!
This was delicious! I followed others' recommendations and added a can of diced tomatoes at the end. I use organic canned tomato products because I prefer the flavor. This was a tasty and quick dinner when served over biscuits!
This is a little gem of a recipe. Thank you for sharing it. I have never had tomato gravy before just sauce. I used whipped dairy butter for the bacon grease, as it was what I had. I had thought to use milk instead of water. I am so glad I did not do that! The color and consistency was perfect. I made 1/2 recipe to try it out and it was so quick to make. As I eat biscuits on a rare occasion I might put some of this over some rice for lunch. TY submitter.
So my first bite I was a little unsure cause I'm not used to a gravy that taste tomato-ey. After a couple bites I was hooked! So yummy and the texture on this is silky smooth. At the end I through in some fresh chopped tomatoes. Also didn't have the bacon grease so I just used butter. Yum!
I'm 62 years old, live in South Ms and can't remember when we didn't have tomato gravy. It is the centerpiece dish at our large family breakfasts. But we make a dark roux to develop flavor, use diced canned tomatoes or tomatoes we put up from the garden. Also for a richer flavor we hit it with a little sugar to cut the acid and some Worchestershire sauce to round it out. Other than that, you're pretty close.
Sounds good with the bacon and I can't wait to try this version. My Grandmother is from NC and she made something similar, but with country ham. I don't remember her using the flour, but that makes it sound more like a gravy. My Grandmother made red eye gravy (coffee and ham drippings) then she'd add canned stewed tomatos and reduce. Over her biscuits, it's unbelieble!
Surprisingly good. I did use bacon grease (I had enough for a half recipe). I used half WW and half AP flour. I added a bay leaf, some dried parsley and a whole, diced beefsteak tomato. Very tasty served over "J.P's Big Daddy Biscuits" from AR.
I was actually looking for another recipe, when I found a recipe for this! I remember my grandmother making this when we would visit. Like her, I always save my bacon drippings to flavor other dishes, but mostly for cornbead. Since I had some drippings in the fridge, I decided to make this. So good, just like I remember. Like the other reviewers, I added some stewed tomatoes. Served over biscuits - the only way to eat tomato gravy. Thanks for posting this true Southern recipe!
For truly Southern Alabama tomato gravy, brown 3-4 strips of bacon in the grease first. Remove to cool. Use a can of whole or diced tomatoes(I use frozen ones from my freezer or ones I have canned). Brown the flour, then add the water. Now add the bacon, after you have crumbled it into little pieces. Now, try that over rice or with a pan of biscuits. Delicious and a meal in itself.
My Romanian grandmother made this. My Dad always made this using just canola oil, flour and browning the flour almost like a roux. He then used V 8 juice, salt and heavy on the pepper. I made this version as written as I hardly ever have bacon grease. I used tomato paste out of the tube. So very good! Hubby could eat it, as is, right from a bowl! Thank you for sharing. I will be making this often.
I was looking for a recipe for tomato gravy, though I already had the basic idea. I used a little less bacon grease and made the roux (browned flour) then added water, canned tomatoes, salt and pepper, garlic powder, and a little milk too. It brings back good memories! Thanks!
Biscuits and tomato gravy is my all time favorite breakfast. I learned the recipe from watching my grandmother for years. The only problem I see with your version is there is no "tomatoes" in your tomato gravy. The picture shows a gravy with diced tomatoes but your recipe only calls for tomato paste. I use Rotel tomatoes for a spicier version and tomatoe sauce in place of some of the water for additional flavor. Sauteed diced onions are a nice addition also.
I just love tomato gravy. The only difference was I cooked a pound of bacon and used the drippings and added the bacon chopped up and put in the gravy. I also used crushed tomatoes. My family loves it this way.
It was extremely easy to make. I added a half a can of diced tomatoes and smothered cubed steak in it. Also since I am gluten intolerant I substituted rice flour which was also what my cubed steaks were battered in. My husband loved it.
I grew up with a similar "tomato gravy". The difference being the use of ham drippings (not sugar coated ham) instead of bacon drippings, tomato juice and milk instead of water and tomato paste and a couple pinches of sugar. Wonderful over ham and mashed potatoes.
