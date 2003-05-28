Kielbasa and Cabbage
This smoked Polish sausage dish is great for company, but quick enough for a weeknight! It is super good and easy, and can be prepared well in advance. Complete your meal by adding a baked potato, fruit salad, and bread.
Oh my goodness, what a great recipe! I was just looking for something to use what I had in the freezer and pantry and happened on this. Didn't expect much, kind of a steamed cabbage/sausage meal, but what a treat it turned out to be! The base recipe is great, but I used a bunch of other reviewers' ideas...I sauteed the onions and garlic in the bacon drippings, then added the other items. Rather than cutting it in quarters, I sliced the cabbage 1/2" wide, almost shredded. It wilts better that way. I also cubed 4-5 red potatoes, microwaved them to par-cook for 3 minutes, then added them to the pan with the cabbage. I also pan-fried the kielbasa separately to get it nice and browned, then added it for the final 10-15 minutes. The sugar caramelized the onions and cabbage wondefully, the red pepper added that great zingy contrast, and the potatoes brought another texture level. Delightful! I think the cabbage/potatoes/bacon mixture would make a great side dish as well, sans kielbasa. Thank you, Katherine!Read More
Great basic ingredients, but in no way am I eating 39 fat grams in one dish. I don't eat that many fat grams in an entire day! Comfort foods we love that can be enjoyed for a lot fewer calories using turkey bacon (which produces almost no drippings) and Healthy Choice turkey smoked sausage. Just taking care of my health and that of my family.Read More
Since my mother was Polish I've eaten this dish many times. You're right about the potatoes-more people use them in this dish than don't and very few put the caraway seeds in it. I'll tell you a little secret though. One reviewer came close when she said that she tried it with bowtie pasta. This meal is fantastic with kielbasa, cabbage and a bowl of buttered egg noodles on the side with a little salt and pepper. You'll think you've finally reached seventh heaven it's so tasty and filling. Real comfort food here.
I loved this recipe. My grandparents, from Germany, would make something similar to this, and this was just as good! I did add 1 large baking potato cut into cubes to the cabbage mix, after I boiled the potato separately for about 15 minutes. I also sauteed the sausage in a separate skillet to keep them from getting soggy and that boiled taste once in the cabbage. Also, I only used 1 1/2 tsp of caraway seeds and it came out excellent! 3 tsp is way too much! I topped each dish off with a dollop of sour cream and it blended the flavors of all the ingredients perfectly! It was truly yummy! Thanks!
Excellent! Made "mainly" as written with the exception of using splenda instead of sugar (which I always do if you read my other reviews-- trying to control carbs for hubs), draining all but about a TBSP of the drippings (trying to control fat for me & kids).... used lower salt bacon and lite hillshire farms kielbasa. Everything else remained the same... right down to the caraway seeds.... I understand the desire to cut back/down/eliminate certain things.... but I don't feel that one should judge and rate the recipe from their dietary soapbox... if it is too fatty for you, move along... OR make it, including your really far out changes that totally skew the intended flavor... then DON'T RATE IT! It is not fair to the person submitting it or those of us trying to get a sense of it is good to try or not based on others' reviews!
My husband and I enjoyed this. The only thing I did different was I did not add the caraway seeds. It was good but definetly keep an eye on it the cabbage was a little over done for me.
This was very good. I used apple juice insead of water and cut out the sugar all together.I also sauted the onion and garlic in the bacon drippings till clear, added the apple juice (about a cup altogether), cut up potatoes and carrots and simmered till the potatoes were almost tender, then added the cabbage and the crumbled bacon and cooked down. In a seperate skillet I browned the sausage then added to the cabbage mixture and cooked together a few more minutes till done. My husband couldn't stop raving about this dish.
This is very good. Similar to what my mother use to make. I added stewed tomatoes to the cabbage this was especially great! Kids loved it.
We enjoyed this simple and humble dish without sugar, without caraway seed and without the crushed red pepper flakes. I served this with some parsley boiled and buttered red potatoes and it was quite a satisfying meal.
I grew up with this recipe, but never made it myself until I found it on this site. My husband adores this comforting dish. Make sure you add the caraway seeds; it really makes a difference.
This was an exceptional dish. I made it for friends and they loved it. Easy, quick, and a real solid meal. I used fresh kielbasa from a polish butcher and left out the carraway seeds. Highly recommend. I was also told by people in the butcher to cook the kielbasa separately from the cabbage...then mix everything at the end. It worked. Next time I will try smoked kielbasa! Great recipe
Very good! I followed some of the suggestions from other reviewers and browned the kielbasa separately in another hot frying pan (with 2 tbls. of oil). After 10 minutes of constant stirring...and when kielbasa was browned, I added to the cabbage mixture, mixed it up...covered and let cook for the last 15 minutes. It makes a great lunch the following day (eating it now...and it seems to taste better than it did last night!) My hubby, who is not a big cabbage fan, liked it too!
This is delicious and easy to make. My boyfriend said I can make it any time. I did follow others suggestions and added cubed potatoes which I first cooked in the microwave and added near the end - don't think I would make it without the potatoes - gave it a nice texture. I also added a bit more water since I added potatoes and was glad I did since it started to stick to the bottom of the pan near the end. Served it with buttered rye bread.
My husband thought this was Excellent!!
Wow! Awesome, awesome, awesome. We loved it. Used 4 slices bacon, to cut down on fat a bit. Peeled and thinly sliced 3 med. potatos and diced a carrot, and got them cooking in the bacon grease. Once they started to brown, added onion, then garlic. Didn't have pepper flakes, so sprinkled in some paprika and cayenne. Only used about a teaspoon of caraway (not that big a fan). Went easy on the salt, since sausage already has salt. Then added cabbage and let it cook down a bit (uncovered). Added the sausage, stirred it all in, then added the water/sugar. Used less sugar than called for and was still a little sweet for our taste. Next time, will probably just leave sugar out. Still, it was delicious. Especially with a little sour cream.
best to keep the garlic out of this one - good Kielbasa will not need this extra flavor, and garlic isn't used so much in Polish cuisine. Very good recipe, but hold the garlic. :)
This is terrific - for a complete meal, try it overtop sauteed pierogies...yum!
Great and easy recipe! I used a pkg of pre-shredded coleslaw cabbage, which worked fine and saved me some prep time. Also, to ensure that it wouldn't get "greasy" = I added 2 potatoes, cooked and cubed (hot from the microwave ;) and threw them in while cooking the cabbage. Very hearty, down home, good ol' grub recipe! Thanks for posting it Katherine!
Enjoyed the meal, but I browned my sausage in the bacon grease first, set that aside and than sauteed the onion, garlic, and cabbage to give it more color and flavor than added back the sausage with the water, pepper flakes and caraway seed,covered and cook awhile longer.
After making this more than 10 times, I think I can review it well!! I have made many variations of this recipe (after reviewing what other people said), but the original recipe is still 5 stars. My family also likes it when I add a potato - this just adds a certain texture to it. And to make it healthier, I've used turkey kielbasa, which is also good. The only thing I do differently on a consistent basis is to double the meat. I recently made this for my father who's German grandmother used to make something very similar. Its now his favorite dinner. Great recipe!! Thank you for sharing it!
I always try to make a recipe the way it directs before changing it. I thought this was very tasty but I would definitely make some slight changes. First, I would cut the sausage length wise and then into smaller chunks. Second, I'd saute the sausage first, then add the liquid, seasonings, and cabbage strips. Third, instead of wedges, I quarter it, then slice them into 1/2" strips to make it easier to wilt and eat. Fourth, will definitely decrease the caraway by about 1/2. I love caraway but that was just too much for me and way more than hubby cared for. Fifth, change the water to apple cider, apple juice or even beer. Sixth, add a dollop of butter at the end, just before serving and serve with a crusty bread.
i used red cabbage and omitted the caraway because i couldnt find them in my spice cupboard black hole!(there has to be a better way) Anyway, this dish was fantastic. I think i will make it as a side dish by omitting the kielbasa. Great way to eat cabbage and if i ever clean out my spice cupboard, i will use the caraway seeds :)
This recipe turned out very nicely. However, the caraway seeds transferred a bit too much of their flavor to the mix. Next time, I'll probably go very lightly on the caraway seeds, or maybe just do without or substitute for another spice.
This was really wonderful, as we are big fans of cabbage. I love potatoes in the mix as well, and used a trick my mom taught me. I put the caraway seeds in a lil sachet, and boiled them with the potatoes and cabbage for 15 minutes, before draining them and adding to the recipe. The reason I like to keep them in is that very delicate subject of..errm.. gas. ;) Romans started using caraway because it relieves that fun side effect cabbage gives. Great recipe, thanks!
This recipe rates five stars, easily, and I wish I could give it ten. My husband LOVED this dish, and so did I. I fixed it just as written, and it was delicious, with tons of flavor. Don't leave out the caraway, it is what makes this dish special instead of ordinary! Next time, I'm going to quarter some redskin potatoes and add to this dish.
Great recipe; the normally dainty eaters we had over for dinner went back for seconds - and that's saying something. Following other reviewers, I browned the kielbasa first in the pan and then cooked the cabbage and onions in those drippings (didn't have any bacon, but that would be a great addition). Everything else was the same. Next time I will either reduce the water or cook the combined dish for awhile uncovered as there was a bit too much liquid left.
I like to add potatoes to this dish---cook potatoes with cabbage --cube or quater them depending on their size ---I serve mine with a pan of corn bread
Delicious! I diced the bacon and cooked the onion and garlic with it before putting in the slow cooker. I also used shredded cabbage (coleslaw mix) and one 14-oz bag was perfect for 1 lb kielbasa. It cooked quickly, about 3 hrs on low. Then I cooked 6 oz egg noodles, mixed them right into the slow cooker and stored on “warm” until ready to eat, and this was perfect. Next time I might mix in a little cider vinegar at the end for some tang.
I didn't have bacon, so i just used a couple tablespoons of butter in place of the drippings. I also left out the caraway seeds (didn't have any). Maybe it was because i left out the bacon, but this tasted a tiny bit sweet to me. Next time i might cut the sugar down. An excellent recipe that turned out good even with my modifications.
Excellent! I never liked cooked cabbage, but, I LOVE this recipe! I added cubed potatoes with the cabbage & it made a wonderful meal.
This is very very good.It is easy to make.
I was pleasantly surprised with with recipe. Although the taste was great, I agree with others by substituting for more healthier options. It was a little too greasy the tummy. All in all pretty good!!!
I loved this. Cost me a total of $4, and made 4 very large servings for my husband and I. We skipped the potatoes because we eat lowcarb, and used splenda. Also added red wine vinegar off the heat to enhance the cabbage flavor. Great, super quick, super cheap, meal!
Great comfort food!! Not that healthy but sooo yummy. I did not have caraway seeds and I used brown sugar instead. Also I fried the kielbasa and added carrots, cumin and a bay leaf. I was sad when this was gone. Great recipe!
This was good. I followed the instructions almost exactly. I should have listened to other reviewers and put in less sugar. We will try it again without so much and it will probably be a 5 star.
I had this recipe pulled up to make for the Super Bowl last night. Ran to the store to pick up a couple items and when I came home, my internet was down. I had to make this new-to-me recipe from memory. Here's what I did: Browned the bacon (actually 9 or 10 slices) Cooked small cubed red potatoes in the bacon grease while I chopped up half an onion and minced 3 cloves garlic. Added that to potatoes. Then I sliced the cabbage up like it's shredded ~ added to the potatoes/onion/garlic. Remembered: oh my gosh, there was a small amount of sugar water. so, I add about 2 T of sugar to a small amount of water and pour it over the whole. Then I added salt, pepper, some caraway seeds (i found out today I used WAY less than called for in the recipe, but it was perfect for us!) and some crushed red pepper. I browned the kielbasa in another skillet then poured that over the cabbage. I got it pretty durn close! MY FAMILY LOVED THIS. We WILL have this again and probably add it to the regular menu line up! Thank you!
I used red cabbage, shredded, because it has so much more flavor. Sauteed up the cabbage for a couple of minutes before adding the other ingredients. This cut down the total cooking time. I did sautee the keilbasa first to get it caramalized. I also used chicken broth instead of water, again, more flavor. Served this with German Potato salad III from ths site. Wonderful flavorful dish. Thanks
WOW! My husband is a "male plain jane" (and Polish to boot). We both loved, I mean LOVED this. What a nice, different change from the every day meal. I used a really good thick cut bacon (more expensive, but well worth it to cut the grease & still get the flavor) & I boiled the kielbasa while the cabbage was "brewin". I also added extra red pepper flakes for more kick (the kids ate BLT's tonight). Delicious, I will definatly share this with hubbys Pop & Grandpop! Thanks Katherine!!!
The sugar made these very sweet, but delicious! I love kielbasa. I would recommend only using 1 teaspoon of caraway seeds, 3 tsp was way too much. Make sure when you turn the temp to low once you finish the bacon, because the water made lots of steam when I had the temp on med-high!
We loved this recipe! My fat-conscious version left out the bacon. Instead I sliced and browned the kielbasa (turkey) and cooked the remaining ingredients in the drippings that remained in the pan. I didn't have any caraway seeds either, but didn't miss them.
Have made this many times exactly as directed and was wonderful. This time, used maple flavored bacon and omitted the sugar, and was also very good! Thanks for the yummy recipe!
I was looking for the traditional way to make keilbasa and sauerkraut for my Hungarian husband. I saw this and substituted drained, rinsed and squeezed dry sauerkraut for the cabbage. Used bacon drippings to saute the onions, omitted the caraway, added quartered potatoes and a smoked pork hock for flavor and let it simmer for 2-3 hours. It was awesome!! Thanks for a new New Years dish!!
YUM! Have made it several times but I omit the bacon (why add the extra fat?) and instead panfry sliced lowfatturkey kielbasa. This still gives you the carmelized goodies in the bottom of the pan. I slice the cabbage into 2 inch wide strips (wilts and braises better) and throw in a tablespoon or two of real bacon bits just add a touch of that bacon flavor. I serve it with noodles and a veggie.
love love love this dish
I made this over the weekend and it tasted great! Next time I'd like to make it a bit more hearty so I will add carrot, potato, and will make it with leek instead of onion...overall great recipe!
This dish was excellent; my husband ranted and raved throughout the whole meal (and after). The only thing I changed was, I left out the seasoning salt and added 5 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce instead. This is a keeper, thanks for sharing!
too greasy and the bacon overwhelmed the sausage. I was disappointed.
I thought this was excellent and my 2 younger boys loved it!! The ONLY thing I did different was when the bacon was done I removed it and browned the Kielbasa in the bacon grease. I then removed the kielbasa and proceeded with the recipe. I also agree that you need to have the caraway seeds! Very good!!
I only made a few small changes, but my family loved it. I only used 1/8 tsp. of crushed red pepper because I'm not big on spicy food. I also left out the caraway seed (don't like it) and chopped the cabbage instead of wedging it. Will saute the kielbasa a little next time before I add it to the cabbage mix. Overall, a great recipe.
I have made this a few times now and it's delicious. A diffrent, easy dish for a quick weeknight meal. I toast the caraway seeds before incorporating them to the dish, to get more flavor out of them.
This was very good. I would definitely make again with the only change being that I would not add three teaspoons of caraway the next time around. It way overpowered the dish and took away from the flavor of the kielbasa and cabbage. I will add only one tsp the next time or I may use pickling spice in place of the caraway.
The flavor of the seasonings (aside from the caraway seed) didn't really come through; however, we did use a very large head of cabbage, so that may have diluted the overall taste a bit. Don't make our mistake and use lean turkey bacon: it won't produce enough drippings and it's hard to crumble.
I left out the caraway seeds (don't have any) and the family loved it.
Followed the recipe exactly. Delicious!!!
Easy and tasty. I did brown the kielbasa after removing the bacon and before adding the the items in step two for extra flavor.
In following the recipe the 1/4 cup of water was insufficent and cause the recipe to burn under medium heat. I would suggest adding more water and lower heat.
I only rate recipes that I make as they are written. Anything else should be submitted as a new recipe, because it is! Why affect the rating of the "as written" recipe and give people a false indicator of the merit of a recipe? OK, stepping off soap box! And stepping into hypocrite-ville :) I'm rating this recipe even though I did make changes. The changes I made? I subbed turkey bacon and I left out the caraway because hubs doesn't like it. We loved this recipe. I would add in leftover cooked potatoes or serve over hot boiled potatoes next time. This is Keeper Comfort food adaptable to a healthier lifestyle. Will make again and again. The red pepper provides just enough zing. We used turkey kielbasa, but you could use smoked pork loin chops or just about any leftover lean meat. Great recipe. Thank you for sharing.
I love this very inexpensive dish. It's one of those dishes though, that is almost necessary to make one night and then put in the fridge and eat the next day. It gives the flavors a chance to marry and is sooooo much better. I had rated this a 4 star and then bumped it to 5 after eating the leftovers the next day. WOW! Only thing I changed was to not add even half as much caraway seed. Didn't think the kids would like it. And to add the quartered and sliced baked potato.
My husband and I loved this recipe. Thank you for sharing.
I like the flavor the bacon grease gives to the dish, but I either am no good at cooking this or I just did't like it, because it wasn't my favorite.
Great comfort food. I try to always make the first batch to the letter of the recipe and I was not disapointed! Quick and simple...it was GREAT! I read the reviews form cooks who added potatoes and thought that indeed that would be a good addition, but for this first go around I whipped up a pan of fried potatoes for a side which reall complimented this dish. Would also go good with a side of baked apples. A crisp white wine is a good pairing.
Ok, so for a true review, I made this EXACTLY as stated. It was good, but definitely would make a couple changes. First, HALF the carraway, it was just too strong for our taste. Second, it needed a little salt and pepper just to bring out the flavors. This meal tastes amazing, but the seasoning salt did not do a enough for me. When I sprinkled just a little salt and pepper on top, wow, it was great! Definitely will make again!
Pretty good. I only used 1 t. caraway and seemed to be just right for our family. Next time I will add other veggies. Thanks for the recipe!
We found this very very tasty! Browning the Kielbasa first gives a yummy flavor to the dish.
My DH asked for this for his birthday meal! I browned the sausage first in the drippings and think this made a big difference. Added cabbage for only the last few minutes so it didn't get too mushy. I also did not have caraway seed, I didn't miss it.
Wonderful!!! I use a low-fat kielbasa and low fat turkey bacon (bacon is a must to get the wonderful taste!). Personally I don't like the seeds in it, so I omit them. But the recipe is delicious! It is a change in pace from the average dinner. My husband and I always fight over the left overs. Thank you!
Made this last night and it was just okay. I hate reviewing recipes that I haven't followed exactly, but the changes I made were minor: added half the caraway, browned the sausage separately, and added some diced potato and carrots. I may make it again, but leave out the caraway altogether and maybe cut the sugar in half. It was just too sweet for my taste and the caraway was overwhelming.
Nice, unique flavor
My whole family loved this recipe for dinner and loved it all over again when they all brought leftovers to work and school! I have requests for it every week now! I doubled the kielbasa and added two more bacon slices...still great! Then, I switched to turkey kielbasa and low-fat bacon, and it was still MARVELOUS!
This one was a real success. Easy to prepare & delicious. I must agree that the caraway seeds are an important addition. Wonderfully sweet taste & the bacon on top provided a perfect final touch. My girlfriend is now happily doing the dishes... that's testimonial enough to this fine dish!
My 1/4 Polish husband called this dinner a "home run." I didn't have caraway seed and it still had lots of flavor- though I will buy some the next time I make it. I served it with kale, just to make it a healthier meal.
Great Polish recipe. I used packaged shredded cole slaw cabbage to cut some corners and it turned out great.
I was shocked that this meal tasted so delicious! So easy and healthy! (I used turkey kielbosa, 4 slices bacon).
i was craving comfort food and this recipe knocked my pregnant socks off. it's definitely a new favorite. the only thing i did differently was add cubed potatoes (I microwaved them until soft before adding to pan). this meal is not for the health conscious. i would have never made it had i not been pregnant & more indulgent, however i am SO glad i did! thanks for the recipe!
I made this tonight with fresh cabbage & onions from the garden. I added the carrots and red potatoes as some other people suggested and I can tell you this is a great, easy recipe and one of those great comfort foods. Doesn't take any time to make and worth making again and again. I tried canning which worked but when I opened the jar, the meat was tough, so I don't advise canning.
What a great recipe. Added a few red potatoes just because I needed to use them. Used Kolbassa (by accident) only because I bought the wrong thing but it still turned out really good. Added extra bacon but that's a habit. Thanks for this recipe loved the caraway seeds. Next time I will buy the Kielbasa! Yummy! Picture# 16
Very good quick way to make cabbage and sausage. Bacon really made it!
I used prepackaged coleslaw mix with carrots instead of cutting up the cabbage. It worked out great and shortened both prep and cooking times. Will make this again!
This was excellent as directed. I initially thought the sugar would not be needed but while tasting before serving it was necessary that with the red pepper flake was perfect. I did go over on red pepper a little, but that wasn't necessary. Great as written, we'll make again. thanks
we just love this..Great dish
This looked good, but the sugar ruined it for my husband and me. Loved the caraway seeds, though. I would try it again without the sugar.
This is a keeper! Although next time I think I'll reduce the sugar a little. Thanks!
I made this twice in one week. The first time I made the recipe, I followed it with no changes. The second time I added potatoes. Its absolutely delicious! Its filling but not heavy. This is a keeper. If you had potatoes, cook them halfway then add them to the rest of the dish.
Excellent. Slightly sweet and caramelized. Kept out the caraway but otherwise didn't change a thing.
Very easy and tasty
I'd have to say that you have to at least like cabbage to like this recipe. I loved it! My husband wasn't as fond, but he doesn't really like cabbage that much. I've made it a few times, with and without the carraway and I actually do prefer it with, but I cut the amount in half.
Made this tonight. Left out the caraway seeds and substituted apple juice for the water and sugar. Amazing! I was suprised by the delicious flavor by such simple ingredients.
Perfect recipe for an overcast November day with 8 inches of snow headed our way - followed one reviewer's advice and par-cooked 4 potatoes (diced) in the microwave and added them in with the sausage. Delicious meal - my bet is that the leftovers will be delicious as well - thank you KIKATY
My family and I liked it, especially my husband! I did take the advise of others and added large chunks of Russet potatoes, but next time I'll use smaller "red" potatoes because you can't distinguish the Russet potatoes with the lighter areas of the cabbage. It's an issue for us because our 14 year old son will not eat potatoes and if he can't see them he won't eat any thing else from his plate, EXCEPT for the bacon, of course. Also, this recipe is a great alternative when you can't find corned beef at the market, except around St. Patrick's Day. I would make this again for Sunday dinner with the whole family. It's definitely a family comfort food.
This is fantastic! I would cook about 10 minutes add the sausage and cook another 10 minutes or so if you like your cabbage a little firm. Kept everything else exact and it was wonderful, flavors worked well together
Very good! Used all ingredients but added a bit more of each spice for a little more flavor. Made alongside perogies :)
I really liked this a lot. I'm going to make it again next week. It's tasty, economical, and anyway we ate it too fast for a picture so I've got to try again! I did cut my cabbage into ribbons so it would be easier to eat once cooked. It twirls like spaghetti that way (but I didn't do the ribbons all thin like spaghetti.) Thanks for sharing your recipe! Edit: 1/12/15 - I add a bit of cider vinegar now too.
We love cabbage prepared anyway and this receipe is a keeper. Prepared according to receipe but would recommend using less sugar. Two tabelspoons of sugar makes this dish too sweet.
I made this dish last night and oh boy! It is really delish! My husband really enjoyed it and aroma in the house was just wonderful! Thanks for posting it.
I had the stuff for this at home and decided to try it. I used 3 slices of bacon, and no caraway seeds (based on previous reviews). I also added potatoes along with the cabbage. My husband doesn't like cooked cabbage much but he loved this!
This was great! I added a little more pepper flakes and sugar, and put chunks of raw peeled potatoes in with the cabbage to cook.
I liked this, my husband hated it. He has a problem with cabbage. I have to rate it a winner.
Yum! Loved the caraway!
