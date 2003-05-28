Kielbasa and Cabbage

I had this recipe pulled up to make for the Super Bowl last night. Ran to the store to pick up a couple items and when I came home, my internet was down. I had to make this new-to-me recipe from memory. Here's what I did: Browned the bacon (actually 9 or 10 slices) Cooked small cubed red potatoes in the bacon grease while I chopped up half an onion and minced 3 cloves garlic. Added that to potatoes. Then I sliced the cabbage up like it's shredded ~ added to the potatoes/onion/garlic. Remembered: oh my gosh, there was a small amount of sugar water. so, I add about 2 T of sugar to a small amount of water and pour it over the whole. Then I added salt, pepper, some caraway seeds (i found out today I used WAY less than called for in the recipe, but it was perfect for us!) and some crushed red pepper. I browned the kielbasa in another skillet then poured that over the cabbage. I got it pretty durn close! MY FAMILY LOVED THIS. We WILL have this again and probably add it to the regular menu line up! Thank you!