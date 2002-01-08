My family thought this was awesome. It is such a simple marinade, yet so flavorful. Will definately surprise you. I think the trick is to let the meat come to room temperature in the marinade on the counter for at least one hour before you grill it. Ooh it makes the marinade permeate the meat so much deeper and the flavor is throughout the meat instead of just on the surface, especialy with chicken which is very hard to flavor through. I added about 2 lemons worth of juice instead of just one and it reminds us of our favorite greek restaurant in town. DEEELICIOUS!!! *We serve this with Greek Feta fries. Steak fries on a plate, take 2 cloves of crushed fresh garlic, mix with a tablespoon of lemon juice and sprinkle all over hot fries. Then sprinkle about 1/2 (or more if you like) of crumbled Feta and sprinkle with dried Oregano, salt and pepper. YUMMMM!