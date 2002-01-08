Souvlaki
Souvlaki is a Greek specialty made with tender cuts of meat. In this pork kebab recipe, the meat is marinated in a lemony olive oil mixture. Serve with rice pilaf and a Greek salad.
Excellent.I served it with my own recipe for tzatziki sauce... 1/2 container sour cream 1/4 cucumber, shredded and drained 3 cloves garlic, shredded 1 teaspoon dill weed salt to taste Mix, then let sit for an hour and then mix again...very garlicy and yummy...I used it on everything (hamburgers as a topping, dipping sauce, wraps, etc) You will ove it!Read More
I can honestly say not one of my Greeks friends would EVER add add soy sauce to their Souvlaki & call it authentic.Read More
As luck would have it, my grill ran out of gas right when I was about to prepare this dish. So, a lucky accident occurred thats worth another try! I dumped the entire thing, marinade and all, into a deep, stainless saute pan and sauted everything. I lidded the mixture for the first 3/4 of the cooking time (to ensure that the meat was cooked and the veggies soft). Following this, I increased the heat and removed the lid, thus boiling and thickening the remaining juices. The result was delicious! What was originally the marinade became a thick delicious sauce. The pork was ridiculously tender, and the greek flavor was prevalent throughout. The only thing I will be careful about next time is saltiness. I added the soy, as directed, but then also seasoned the dish and mine came out just a bit too salty.
My husband and I really enjoyed this dish! I made it a little differently because we don't have a grill... I marinated pork chops & veggies for about 3 hours and then baked them in the marinade at 325 F. Once they were finished baking, I removed the chops & veggies and thickened the marinade with a little cream and flour until I had a nice sauce. Excellent flavor!!
My husband and his friend went NUTS over this. DH practically ran back to the kitchen for seconds! The only thing I did differently was I didn't skewer it; just tossed it in a baking dish and baked at 400 for 25 minutes. I served this over rice. Thanks a lot!
I tell you what, I know very well that soy sauce is not a traditional ingredient in anything Greek, and I don't need any hopped up foodies screaming authenticity in my ear. I LOVE this recipe. It is absolutely delicious. I do use low sodium soy, so maybe others find it too salty if they don't. That's well and good. Have some common sense and taste your marinade before you add any meat! If it tastes salty, add more lemon juice and oil. Problem solved, my friends. I marinate red peppers and red onions right in with this. The marinade makes for a lovely caramelization, and this goes splendidly with Tzatziki Sauce I. I serve this on pita with cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, tzatziki and feta cheese. Mmmm. Can't go wrong. This also works well with chicken. Please don't listen to the nay-sayers. It really is delicious. Would I lead you astray? ;)
So there is no soya sauce in traditional souvlaki but this is still a great recipe. If you want the real thing omit the soy sauce. Very simple. There is nothing wrong with adding the soya if you like it. Maybe not authentic but still very good. Give it a try.
This recipe is AWESOME! We also served it on warm pita bread with cucumber sauce, called Tzatziki sauce on this website and submitted by Dinah, but I added 1/4 c. of mayo to keep it thicker. It turned out wonderful. I also topped the sandwiches with diced tomatoes. I used 2 lbs. of pork tenderloin (Hormel Always Tender brand) instead of 4 and it made five skewers of meet! And I even ommitted the green peppers. This was plenty for sandwiches. I still made the same amount of marinade and I'm glad I did. The marinade doesn't make that much and it was perfect for two pounds. I added a Greek seasoning, found in supermarkets, to both the marinade and the sauce instead of salt and pepper. Can't remember the name but it's in a yellow with red shaker container. It's a staple in our house. Thanks Abby for a real "keeper."
Excellent recipe! I marinated two pounds of cubed pork tenderloin for about 8 hours and it was so tender. We skewered the meat separate from the onions and peppers because they don't cook at the same rate. I served this with Tzatziki II, white rice, and Good for you Greek Salad.
EXCELLENT!! This is so flavorful, and leaves the pork so tender! I can't believe how easy it is! And this is a very versatile recipe - I have made it with pork, chicken, and beef, and all are great. I have also made it on kabobs on the grill, or as a one-dish entree (stirring the marinaded meat, peppers & onions together and baking in one pan). And you can serve with rice, or in a pita and cucumber sauce. Best part is, nearly everyone likes it - even my kids (5 and 3), who don't like much!! Thanks for sharing.
I have never had Souvlaki but it looked good and had so many rave reviews I had to try it. I am so glad I did - we were out of charcoal so I made it on the stove. It was wonderful. The meat was melt in your mouth tender and had sooo much flavor.I marinated the meat for 4-5 hours. When I started slowly browning the meat I put the red & yellow pepper and onion in the marinade for about 10 minutes. Then added that to the meat and let it simmer on the stove covered. It was Delicious !!!!!!! Leftovers the next day were really salty.
I make these on a regular basis. I buy pork loins on sale, cut my meat up and add the pork chunks and marinade to a freezer bag. I freeze it until I need them, works beautifully.
Awesome recipe. I used it for a Greek themed dinner - and everyone raved about it. Even better than eating in Greektown, my guests all said. I was even surprised how good it was. I did double the marinade and used chicken breasts instead. SOOOO easy.
Delicious flavor but I needed to cook it a little longer. I don't like pink pork. Otherwise, this is a great recipe!
We loved this recipe! And I figured out a few shortcuts to make it even easier to prepare! I marinated the pork (which I found at Trader Joe) overnight along with the peppers and onions. I soaked wooden skewers and built the kabobs the next morning. When I came home that night I preheated the oven to 400 and lay the skewers across a cookie sheet. They were done after about 25 minutes. The oven was an excellent alternative to the grill, which we only use seasonally. I served it with "Orzo and Rice", another quick and tasty recipe from allrecipies directory. The only addition to the rice dish was a sprinkling of feta on top! Yummmm!
Excellent!!!! I let mine (pork & veges) marinade for 2 days. Then, because I didn't feel like threading that much, I threw the entire thing into a large glass baking dish and popped it in the oven at 400 for about 15 minutes then broiled for about another 15 minutes until done. I ended up with all those wonderful juices and served it over rice. My better half loved it. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks.
Loved it! I used the entire marinade with 4 thick cut pork loin chops which I cubed, one red onion and one gr pepper. Used 2 tbs of lemon juice only because I didn't have fresh. Then took another reviewers advice and instead of skewers I baked the entire recipe, marinade included, for 15 min at 400 and then broiled for another 10 min. Served it all over rice and the sauce was sooo good! Thanks for a great recipe, this will become a regular in our house!
Great recipe. Served this with a Greek style couscous salad (lemon juice, olive oil, black pepper, feta cheese, fresh basil and green onions). Husband wasn't even asked but he declared it was a five-star meal. Went well with a California Zinfindal (Rancho Zabaco). Marinated for 24 hours.
Amazingly good. I grew up in a city full of Greek restaurants. When I was craving souvlaki, I found this recipe. O. M. G. I too was skeptical about the soy sauce, but DON'T leave it out. I used low-sodium soy sauce, so those commenting about saltiness, just switch. I probably added a bit more lemon, and used a mix of chicken and pork. I make double the marinade so that I can marinate the vegetables separately. We all loved it.
Produced a very tender meat. Cooked in the oven at 425' for 25 minutes in the marinade. Served over rice with the remaining juice.
I have made this with both pork and chicken. Both were outstanding. I learned somewhere to put meat and vegies on different skewers. It gives you more control in cooking. I serve this with Greek Style Potatoes also from Allrecipes site, add a greek style salad and you have an easy but really great dinner.
My husband loved this recipe. The marinade was awesome! I grilled it a little differently, I used a George Foreman Grill, no skewers. What a keeper. Thanks!
I give this recipe 5 stars! We ended up marinading in a large ziplock bag in the fridge over night and the flavor of the meat was very close to the lamb meat that is used in gyros. I warmed up some pita rounds and made my own cucumber yogurt sauce. (mix together plain yogurt, finely chopped cucumber and some ranch dressing)
My family loved it! I made it with the greek potatoes and the easy yogurt cucumber sauce on allrecipes. I did add mushrooms and green olives to the marinade and it was awesome. I also cooked it on a George Foreman grill since I don't have a real one and it was perfect!
OH SO GOOD!!! I used very thinly sliced sirloin instead of pork. I didn't use any veggies so I added 1 tsp. of onion powder to the marinade. I will definitely be making this quite often. I served this with "Easy Greek Yogurt Cucumber Sauce" a recipe from this site.
This dish was very tender and flavorful. I used beef instead of pork and it turned out rather well. I let it marinate overnight and the flavors did nto overwhelm the meat. I served this with tzatkiki sauce, saffron rice, pita bread and tabouleh. It was delish!
Great grill recipe! I froze extra in the marinade, thawed it and threw it on the grill with fresh vegetables. It was quick and easy.
Yummy. I marinaded the pork pre-cut for 24hrs.It was a dish that i will make over and over again.
I cut the porkloin into little cubes and marinated it overnight. To make things a little easier, I cooked the entire thing (marinated pork, marinade, raw onion and red and yellow pepper slices) in the oven at 350 for about 45 minutes.....it made a great filling for pita bread and tasted great over rice (and the resulting "sauce" was fantastic). I disagree with whoever wrote that the recipe called for too much lemon ~ I used alot MORE lemon and garlic and it was terrific!! (Try prepared tsaziki sauce from Costco or Sams as a side.)
I don't have a grill because I live in a condo. I baked the skewered meat @350degrees for 10mins. I then brushed them with Marinade (reserved marinade liquid + a TBS of a GOOD Teriyaki sauce). I turned them, brushed the other side, and placed them under the broiler for +/- 5 minutes per side brushing with marinade after turning. I served this w a Greek salad and a tzatziki sauce (Greek yogurt, grated cucumber minus liquid, salt, pepper, shallot, garlic, dill weed). This was the best meal of the week. Thank you so much for the recipe. This one is a keeper!
I'm a big fan of greek and other mediterranean food, but believe it or not, even in the San Francisco bay area it is extremely hard to find a greek restaurant. To help feed my craving for this, I tried this recipe but marinated it for 24 hours. It tasted like some of the best souvlaki I have ever tried! This goes great with Greek Lemon potatoes.
This recipe was fantastic, I made it for a Greek dinner I catered and got so many compliments. I did not grill it, I just cooked it in a crock pot on high for 6 hours, and then served it with pitas. I was leery of the soy sauce but it added alot of flavor, once it warms up I will try it on the grill. Thanks, this one is a new favorite.
OMG!!! This was the best meal I've ever made hands down. I followed exactly except for adding the veggies. I made a tzatziki from foodnetwork, served the marinated grilled meat in warmed pita pockets with fresh slices of onion, tomato and the sauce. We felt like we were in a greek resturant. I will make this again and again. Wonderful flavor, thank you thank you!
Very yummy! I marinated the pork overnight, and baked them in the oven, as another reviewer did. Delicious! Next time, I might try adding more lemon, though.
This was excellent! I live 10 minutes away from Tarpon Springs, Florida, where the Epiphany is celebrated every January. Very large Greek community. We eat at Greek restaurants all the time. This was very close, if not as good as the souvlaki we get eating out. More effort but, less expensive to feed my brood. Please try this recipe...it is awesome. Thanks! Erin
I read the review about leaving out the soy sauce to make traditional Souvlaki, and made two batches, one with the soy sauce and one without. I thought they were both very good. Most of my guest preferred the kabobs made with the soy sauce. The marinade works well with other types of meat. I use it for shrimp (without soy sauce) and marinate the shrimp 15-20 minutes.
This was absolutely delicious! I wish I had marinated it longer,but it was still very fragrant and mouth watering.I,too,didn't barbecue it on the grill,but rather baked it in the oven at 325 degrees for 35 minutes.I also tossed in potatoes with the marinade and it made a meal in itself in one dish!
Excellent! I used more garlic and lemon juice and served it with the garlic feta dip recommended by TMoore. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/60543/garlic-feta-dip/?internalSource=hub%20recipe&referringContentType=search%20results&clickId=cardslot%201 Easy and good enough for company.
Ok, like others, Soy Sauce isnt Greek, but who cares when the marinade is so good? I used this on mushrooms, pork, chicken, peppers and shallots. It was "rock my world" good. One recommendation: definitely allow enough time to marinate. If you only allow a short time, I have found that the flavors from the marinade are weak. I recommend overnight or at least 6 hours. I also use low sodium soy sauce, so maybe this is the reason, but regardless, try this and I know you will not be dissappointed!
This was by far the best recipe I have found for Souvlaki! We made Tizki ( I know I spelled that wrong) and put the meat in a fresh pita and smothered it with the sauce. I loved that it was so easy and that it was healthy fast food!
I'm not even going to comment on the soy sauce in this recipe, the fact of the matter is this marinade is delicious. I used pork tenderloin, but chicken would work just as well for a change of pace. My only change after tasting the sauce was to add a couple of teaspoons of white sugar. Thanks for the great recipe!
It is such an easy recipe to prepare and tastes as good with chicken as it does with pork. We have used it many times and I have passed it on to several family and friends. A real winner.
This was really good. I just used the marinade on boneless pork chops (all I had at the time) and broiled in oven (it was raining ~ couldn't use grill) I enjoyed it and am looking forward to being able to cook it on the grill!!
Used two thick boneless pork chops and my bf kept asking if it was tenderloin! The marinade really made the pork tender. Served with Tzaziki and warm pita and boxed Couscous. Will have again. Thanks!
We loved it. I made it for a gathering. I did change the recipe slightly. I used 1/4 cup olive oil, 1/8 cup low sodium soy, the juice of one lemon, basil, italian seasoning, pepper to taste and 1 tablespoon worchestshiire sauce. With about 2.5 pounds of boneless pork ribs cut into 1 1/5 inch cubes into a large gallon ziplock baggie and marinated for about three hours or so. I cooked them on the grill for about eight to twelve minutes turning once. We served them on tortillas with homemade tzatzski sauce, red onion, tomato and lettuce. They where amazingly like what I get in my favorite greek resturant. Hubby says "Make thme again!!"
This rocks! You can use just about any tender cut of pork or beef. I've gotten best results marinading 24 to 48 hours.
My family thought this was awesome. It is such a simple marinade, yet so flavorful. Will definately surprise you. I think the trick is to let the meat come to room temperature in the marinade on the counter for at least one hour before you grill it. Ooh it makes the marinade permeate the meat so much deeper and the flavor is throughout the meat instead of just on the surface, especialy with chicken which is very hard to flavor through. I added about 2 lemons worth of juice instead of just one and it reminds us of our favorite greek restaurant in town. DEEELICIOUS!!! *We serve this with Greek Feta fries. Steak fries on a plate, take 2 cloves of crushed fresh garlic, mix with a tablespoon of lemon juice and sprinkle all over hot fries. Then sprinkle about 1/2 (or more if you like) of crumbled Feta and sprinkle with dried Oregano, salt and pepper. YUMMMM!
Really, Really good. You cant go wrong with this one!!
I make this at least 1-2 per month and my family LOVES it! I tend to double the recipe though, so I have enough to use as a basting sauce throughout the cooking process! Wonderful and VERY tasty!
it was ok, i thought it would be a lil more exotic. we'll probably make it again. i made enough marinade for the vegetables & pork.
This was great! I was very skeptical about the soy sauce, so I only made a half recipe. I marinated overnight and cooked in a baking dish in a 350 oven for 45 minutes with the veggies. I could not pick up even a hint of soy sauce! Served with yogurt sauce and whole wheat pitas. YUM!
Delicious! I did what another poster suggested and made two batches of marinade, one for the meat, the other for the vegetables and then skewered them seperately. It smelled heavenly. I grabbed a piece of crusty bread and started dipping it in the marinade the vegetables were in after I skewered them, it was SO good. I had to dump the marinade before I ate the whole loaf of bread. I plan on making this again and again. My husband asked if he could have this with steak and shrimp for his birthday meal.
marinade made pork very tender. Melts in your mouth. Great served with hummus and pita bread.
Used chicken instead and it turned out awesome!
Didn't have soy sauce, so I substituted it with Terriyaki Sauce and it was still WONDERFUL! Will definitely make again!
Superb! This souvlaki is unbelievably good. It tastes even better than the souvlaki I've had at my favourite restaurant. It's a very simple, easy recipe and easily adaptable to chicken and lamb. I have served this to friends and the only complaint I have ever gotten is that I didn't make enough. Thanks Abby, for sharing such a great recipe!
EXCELLENT!!!This is so easy to make and great tasting! I make this recipe all the time and my whole family loves it! Even my picky son!!! My in-laws are Greek and they love mine better than theirs! For those of you who have never tried it, you should and you will be hooked!:)
The taste was decent, but since when does souvlaki marinade include soy sauce? It gave it more of an Asian flavor than a Mediterranean one.
This was wonderful! I didn't make kabobs but rather grilled the pork tenderloin and made grilled onions, peppers, and yellow squash on the side to put into pitas with cucumber/dill/yogurt sauce from Epicurious website. My husband loved these!
Loved it!
I have tried several souvlaki recipes, but this was the absolute best. I double everything but the soy. I was skeptical on the soy but it does wonders in tenderizing cheaper cuts of meat. I just use regular pork chops and trim the fat off. Serve with tzatziki sauce(Costco's is to die for!) and greek salad.
Very good on chicken. Next time we'll try it on pork.
lots of flavour for pork but it's just ok. i'd prefer this recipe with chicken or beef. I also don't get why there is soy sauce in the dish - doesn't seem very Greek to me.
All I can say is 'Awesome"....I have never had this before and decided to give it try even though I was unsure of the ingredients (oregano specially) but it was outstanding and I have introduced this recipe to everyone I know and they love it too!! Thanks!!!!
Doubled the marinade and did it on 8 whole boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Let them marinade for 2.5 hours, then bbq. Fantastic - will definately do this one again.
Perfect!
After my vacation to Kos in Greece, I really got my eyes up for this wonderful dish. I never thought I could make them as good as they do down there, but this recipe, with chicken instead of pork, tastes better than any souvlaki I have ever had! Serve it together with a proper greek salad, rice and pommes noisettes -MARVELLOUS! Highly recommended!
Great change from the typical daily recipes. Marinating for 24 hours makes this dish excellent!
I have made this several times over the summer and it was great! It is a good idea to let it marinate longer than suggested if you have the time, but I would not recommend leaving it overnight since it came out very salty when I tried that.
This is the best ever. I used fresh thyme and oregano and lamb. Marinated all night. Served the cubes (cooked under the broiler) in a tortilla (like gyros) topped with tzatziki and onions and tomatoes (substituted the green peppers). Onions and tomatoes marinated with the same ingredients, different bowl. SIMPLY AMAZING! It was the real thing.
Made this with 1 pork tenderloin. I halved all the ingredients. Was a bit worried about the soya sauce overpowering the meat, but on the contrary. The pork was moist and flavorable. Will definitely make again. Would be as yummy using chicken,beef or shrimp
I follow this recipe exactly and it is perfect. I usually make it with the Greek Style Potatoes from this site. Yummy!
I have made this recipe MANY times. Served on pita with tsaziki sauce and fresh tomatoes, yummy. Better than gyros!! Great marinade. One of my favorite ways to serve pork tenderloin. My 11 year old son eats this, and he is extremely picky. A keeper!
Loved it. I baked it a 400 for about 30 minutes instead of grilling. Used hald chicken and half pork. Very tender, great flavor.
I've used this recipe numerous times...should have reviewed it before now. First time, I made as written and it was great. Second time, I doubled the lemon and garlic and added a bit more soy. Either way, delicious! Along with the pork, I skewered onions, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, lemon quarters and mushrooms. Marinating 3-4 hours does the trick for my family.
This recipes never fails to please. I recently did a vegan version for a potluck and subbed the pork for eggplant. This marinade is great with pork, chicken, beef, lamb, tofu or just veggies. I've tried all variations and they all came out fantastic.
I know that pork is the traditional souvlaki, but I used this marinade on chicken. One word - yum. As some reviewers felt the soy sauce made it too salty, I used lite soy sauce and had no problems. Try this with the tzatsiki sauce submitted by Teina P. Very tasty!
I have made this twice now to rave reviews. Even people who said they did not like pork loved this. I used twice as much lemon and 1/2 the soy. Also made 2 times recipe as altered above for 2 larger pork tenderlions. We will be making this again many times.
Excellent marinade!! I used chicken breasts and they were very good. Thanks for the great recipe.
Very, very good!! Great with yellow rice.
Very good and very tender!! The whole family loved it. Followed the recipe exactly!! Will definitely make again!
I made this the other night and it was great. I baked it instead of grilling it b/c I live in an apartment. It turned out so moist. I laid the skewers down in a baking dish, poured some of the marinade at the bottom, and then covered it with foil. MMM...It made it very moist and tasty.
Dee-lish. We had this at a company event and it was devoured. Very tender and tasty. I topped mine with Garlic Feta Dip: http://appetizer.allrecipes.com/az/grlicftdip.asp. So good!
Wonderful! Made as directed and wouldn't change a thing. Really enjoyed using pork loin a new way, as in not making a roast.
Absolutely wonderful! Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Very good. I added more lemon and more oregano, as I didn't have enough time to let it marinate for 3 hours. It turned out great.
This was great!!! I used tenerloin and marinated 24hrs. I put the meat and veggies in seperate ziploc bags with double the amount of marinade in each. I also added whole mushroms (stems removed) and cherry tomatoes to the bell pepper and onion. Served with Oven Brown Rice (from this site) and grilled yellow squash halves which were basted in left over marinade.
This was some of the best souvlaki i've ever made. The marinade worked really well, it flavoured and tenderized the meat. Use real lemon juice, the bottled stuff wont give you the same flavour. I added mushrooms to my skewers and they grilled up nicely.
I prepared this recipe without the soy sauce as other reviewers said it was too salty. After cooking it, the pork was tender, but all I could taste was the lemon. I don't know what went wrong, but my tastebuds didn't like it. I did make the tzatziki sauce from another recipe and that came out fine. I don't think I will make this recipe again.
Wow, the marinade is to die for! Be SURE and marinate overnight - that is the key. This tasted so authentic (I have been to Greece, and also frequent Greek restaurants where I live), I couldn't believe. Note that you can just throw it all in a skillet and sautee it, if you are pressed for time. I served it with "Tzatziki Sauce II" from this site, pita bread, and a side of grilled vegetables mixed with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Thanks so much for the recipe!
The marinade was great on the pork. The family really enjoyed it.
I am Greek and I know exactly what "souvlaki" means.I will give you 5 stars for that.It was excellent.I used red and green peppers.Thanks for sharing.
I didn't use any peppers, cause I didn't have them, I cut up the onions quite finely, and I used a thick cut pork chop cut up. Marinated it for about 5-6 hours and cooked them on my grill on top of my stove. Very tender meat and very flavorable. Cooked the small pieces of onion alongside the meat and served them inside pitas with lettuce and tzaziki sauce. This was SO good! Thanks for sharing.
There was something about this that just didn't work. I liked the flavors but found the lemon to be too overpowering and thought the meat was way too salty. I'll definitely have to try again but will definitely serve this with tsaziki(I love it but can't spell it) sauce next time and probably will cut down on the lemon and soy sauce.
This is so easy and my husband loves it! I do the marinade in a plastic zipper bag and I add potatoes. We serve this with warm pitas.
We have a dinner club and I made this for the entree when we had "Greek" night. Everyone loved it and it was so easy! I put the meat and veggies on separate skewers since the veggies cook much faster--I learned this trick the hard way!
Unfortunately we did not like this - the soy sauce is not a good flavor with this dish and not very "Greek"-like. We were looking for a very different souvlaki recipe.
Whenever I ask my boyfriend what he wants for supper, the answer is inevitablly "I don't care". BUT, the other day, when I asked him what he wanted, he requested this dish. I never used to like kabobs, but I LOVE this. Served simply with white rice, this dish makes a delicious and healthy meal. Two thumbs up!
