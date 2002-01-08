Souvlaki

4.6
1041 Ratings
  • 5 805
  • 4 180
  • 3 38
  • 2 15
  • 1 3

Souvlaki is a Greek specialty made with tender cuts of meat. In this pork kebab recipe, the meat is marinated in a lemony olive oil mixture. Serve with rice pilaf and a Greek salad.

Recipe by Abby J Benner

Gallery
48 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large glass bowl, mix together lemon juice, olive oil, soy sauce, oregano, and garlic; add pork, onions, and green peppers, and stir to coat. Cover, and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat grill for medium-high heat. Thread pork, peppers, and onions onto skewers.

  • Lightly oil grate. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, or to desired doneness, turning skewers frequently for even cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 65.4mg; sodium 353.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022