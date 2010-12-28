Porchetta Italiana

This is a traditional Italian pork shoulder my mother taught me how to make. It is very flavorful as long as you put enough herbs and spices in it! The pork skin makes 'cracklin' and it is great! You can stuff the roast with many different spices and foods, variations to try are roasted red peppers, sausage, prosciutto, etc. Meateaters love this dish!
BE WARNED!!!...This is an authentic variation of the Porchetta....It is NOT nor was it ever intented to be a LEAN Healthy Roast! This most popular preparation in Italy, is most commonly made from an entire Pig or for smaller amounts just the Pork BELLY. It is intended to be a celebration of the Piggy in all it wonderful FATTY, FLAVORFUL, GOODNESS! ENJOY YOURSELF for once, you can go back to Carrot Sticks and Fat Free Yogurt tomorrow! BTW...450F for the first 30 minutes will yield a crispier skin and shallow Cross cuts, just through the skin, will make the roast pretty and easier to portion the tasty 'cracklin'. Happy New Year...JJ
Im sorry but this was not appetizing at all. My husband thought that was the worst cut of meat I ever made. Very Fatty. I also didn't like the idea of having it sit raw for 3 days!! It had a funny taste. Some people on the site liked it though so see for yourself. It just wasn't for us. We are Italian and never had a roast like this before. Sorry.
We love this recipe. It is really flavourful, and we only used dried herbs. Also the cut of meat is not expensive. It is also easy and I just let it do it's own work sitting in the fridge. The marinating really makes this recipe. I halved the salt as was suggested. Caution, garlic lovers only.
Very easy to make and well-worth the little bit of planning to make it. Don't be tempted to cut the marinating time down in, it really makes the dish! The leftovers make divine sandwiches making it another reason to plan ahead to marinate it for 3 days.
Cut the amount of salt in half. This recipe is very close to the Porchetta that is made in the Abruzzi region of Italy, a specialty there.
Wow! This was the best pork roast I have ever made. The flavor was great. My roast was tender and moist. But I did cook it in a roasting bag because I was afraid I would dry it out. I also used a meat thermometer and made sure that I didn't over cook it. I took one reviewers suggestion and cut the salt in half just because I didn't want it to be overly salty. You can add it but you can't take it away. I'm glad I did because it was perfect. This is now my favorite pork roast recipe. UPDATE: Most of the time I only marinate this for 6-8 hours and it still has good flavor.
This Pork Roast recipe is awesome, I have served it a couple of times to guests and they always ask for the recipe. Very easy to make and if you plan ahead the three day marinading is well worth the effort.
Last year I made this for my family for x-mas and they just loved it, every year I try a new theme but this year they wanted the same they liked it so SO MUCH. I is very good and I think fast due to its all preped 3 days before and the roast is cheap..
Just like we used to get up in the Iron Range of Northern Minnesota.
I think maybe I just don't like this cut of pork. But I wanted to give it a try. It was so unappealing that I couldn't even bring myself to serve it. Perhaps it would be better with a pork loin, however I will not try again that's for sure.
You can also stuff the porchetta just before you tie it with Collard Greens, Kale, or a bulb of anise. Some stuff prosciutto slices it it too! Like every other recipe around the world, many folk have added different items to the roast... be sure to roast potatoes quartered in the pork drippings. You also may have to remove some of the drippings from the pan. Great stuff! I actually stuff stems of rosemary in the roast and remove them as I slice to serve.
Don't use dill weed. Use rosemary and a little bit of nutmeg instead. Use lots of black pepper and sprinkle with a little bit of crushed red pepper. To make it more traditional, get a half pork belly, butterfly it and stuff it with two pork butts with skin and bone removed. Get the belly with the skin on if you can.
Im writting you all again, I was the review OVATION, Now Im telling you this I have made this for almost every x-mas and I have to make more due to everyone wants leftovers to bring home. It is such a hit.
Great recipe! Made it for New Year's Eve dinner and it was a big hit with my Italian husband. He said he was having flashbacks to his childhood in the Abruzzeze region of Italy and buying a porchetta sandwich from the street vendors. Only marinated for maybe a day, and skipped the dill weed coz I did not have any. I had an 8 lb bone in pork shoulder, and it took maybe about 3-1/2 hours. Tender, moist, fragrant, fatty goodness!
This deserved a 5* but... Are you sure the internal temp should be 147 and not 174? All porchettas I've had are well or medium well done. At 147 this was medium rare...not my 1st choice for pork... I'm trying a higher internal temp next time if...I can calculate the temp vs. time... Seasonings were perfect...deserving of my favorite, now shuttered, AV's Ristorante Italiana in the District of Columbia.
