Porchetta Italiana

20 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is a traditional Italian pork shoulder my mother taught me how to make. It is very flavorful as long as you put enough herbs and spices in it! The pork skin makes 'cracklin' and it is great! You can stuff the roast with many different spices and foods, variations to try are roasted red peppers, sausage, prosciutto, etc. Meateaters love this dish!

By Richard Tebaldi

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Directions

  • Oil the shoulder roast inside and out and rub the salt and pepper into the flesh. Rub the garlic, rosemary and dillweed into the flesh. Put shoulder into a leakproof and container and pour the wine in and around the shoulder. Cover tightly and place in the refrigerator to marinate for 3 days.

  • Remove the meat from the refrigerator and tie it at about 1 inch intervals to form an even roll. Bring the meat to room temperature for about 45 minutes. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Paint the roast with browning sauce and bake the roast until it has internal temperature of 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Estimate 30 minutes cooking time per pound. Remove from oven, tent with foil and let stand for 15 minutes before carving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
582 calories; protein 40g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 44.2g; cholesterol 153mg; sodium 2112.2mg. Full Nutrition
