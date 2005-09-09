Tangy Sliced Pork Sandwiches

Hot pork bun sandwiches, great for small or big kids on a chilly afternoon. Serve with additional sauce on the side, if desired.

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter or margarine in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, sugar, paprika, salt and cayenne pepper. Mix together and bring mixture to a boil, stirring often. Add the cooked pork and let simmer just until pork is heated through. Divide into 4 equal portions onto the bottom of each hamburger bun.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 64.5mg; sodium 585.7mg. Full Nutrition
