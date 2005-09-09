Tangy Sliced Pork Sandwiches
Hot pork bun sandwiches, great for small or big kids on a chilly afternoon. Serve with additional sauce on the side, if desired.
Hot pork bun sandwiches, great for small or big kids on a chilly afternoon. Serve with additional sauce on the side, if desired.
I loved this recipe. I did have a few changes; I sliced the meat thin, I doubled the ingredients, added about 1/2 cup Sour Cream to thicken, and 1/2 can Black beans. Then I poured the whole mixture over Jasmine Rice. My family wants this as a regular Meal!! Thanks for inspiring me.Read More
i didn't think the ingredients added and flavor, all i tasted was the porkRead More
I loved this recipe. I did have a few changes; I sliced the meat thin, I doubled the ingredients, added about 1/2 cup Sour Cream to thicken, and 1/2 can Black beans. Then I poured the whole mixture over Jasmine Rice. My family wants this as a regular Meal!! Thanks for inspiring me.
Great recipe. I altered it somewhat and sauted white onions strips and mushrooms in the melted butter before adding all the other ingredients as well as some garlic.... everyone loved it and asked for more! Thanks
Fantastic! I used leftover pork loin with the sauce and the family loved it. The sauce had a great kick to it. Didn't have the cayenne so used red pepper flakes. One of my teenage sons even had some of the meat for a late night snack. Served it with broccoli soup. Perfect cold night supper.
We love roast pork, but had never liked it leftover. Now we look forward to it. I wasn't sure how to cut the meat--the recipe title says "sliced," but the directions say "cubed." I found cubing it, even cut small, made it hard to keep on the bread and it was very sloppy to pick up. I tried shredding it in the food processor, but that absorbed all the liquid and it was dry. The last time, we sliced it thin and ate it open-faced. It stayed on the bread and we didn't have to worry about the sauce spilling all over the place.
This was a great alternative to plain old bbq sauce coated pork leftovers. After reading reviews, I decided it was best to just follow the recipe as written, I was glad I did, too. My husband went nuts! Thank you.
Yum! Only two changes - cooked a sliced onion in the butter and sliced the pork very thinly (almost shaved). Next time I'll double the sauce. Great way to add some life to leftover pork.
I converted this to a slow cooker recipe, by combining all ingredients except pork, replacing the cayanne with a whole fresh habanero pepper, and adding chopped onion. I placed the sliced pork into crock, then poured sauce over top and let cook on low for 8 hours. At the end of the day, it wasn't saucy enough, so in the future, I will add some water in the beginning.
This was really yummy. I added some sauteed onions as others had suggested and I used a Hormel heat and eat pork roast that I shredded. I served this on slider rolls with smoked Gouda. Definitely a keeper!
Yum. Used with leftovers from Tangy Slow Cooker Pot Roast from this site, and it was a very simple and tasty "Leftover Makeover."
This recipe rescued some not-so-yummy ribs. Thank you!
I made this recipe exactly as shown but since we're cutting carbs I served it as our main course without the hamburger buns. I used leftover pork loin, sliced very thin ... this is a keeper recipe!
Wonderful and so simple! We had some leftover pork tenderloin we sliced very thin. I did add a little garlic powder, onion powder and some liquid smoke. I used brown sugar as that's what I've made other barbeque sauces with. I did have to double the recipe, and let it reduce to thicken a little. This one is a "go to!"
This was good. Has a litte kick to it. There wasn't a lot of sauce but enough for my husband and myself. I have been looking for a recipe for leftover pork, I will make this again. Thanks Michele, cambridge, ontario
This is really amazing stuff! I did as another reviewer did; added some onions and garlic to the butter before adding the other ingredients. It was a little sharp at first, so I had to play with the amounts to balance it a bit, but the flavors are really amazing. This sauce is definitely going to be a go-to one for me with chicken and pork. Thanks!
Our family liked this recipe. I made a few changes which helped take the strong zip out of it a bit. I added 1/3 cup of ketchup, 1 TBLS brown sugar and 1/2 cup of water. After simmering the sauce with the meat for 1/2 hour I then thickened it with some cornstarch and water. We will be putting this on the family favorites list.
Made no changes to the ingredients. 3 of my 5 children ate this, my husband wanted more sauce,and I felt there was too much Worcestershire. We all thought it funny that "Tangy SLICED Pork Sandwiches" called for the pork to be cubed. I assumed it was a mistake and sliced the pork.
Very easy and very tasty. I followed the recipe exactly, but added one tablespoon of sour cream right before I added the meat. It was the perfect texture to dip the sandwhich in while eating. Yummy!
With a few changes, I tried this as a glaze for a pork butt. Wow -- DELICIOUSSS! Caramelized onions, and 2 cloves garlic in the butter. Added rest of ingredients using only 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire, 2 tsp. sugar, 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar instead of lemon juice. Added about 1/4 cup chicken broth at the end. Going to try this on top of my meatloaf to give it some PIZZAZ!!!
I make this without the sugar & lemon then spread melted on bread & toast it in oven. I melt butter, add the other ingredients, besides pork of course, and it's awesome!
double the sauce, add 1 cup sour cream per 8 servings, serve over rice, thicken somehow to use on buns
A nice change for left-over pork loin. My kids didn't enjoy it, but my husband and I did. I did cut back on the Worcestershire sauce by using only 3 tablespoons, and might try just 2 tablespoons next time to see if that works better for my kids. I also added some garlic flavor - because I just love garlic in just about everything! I also added 1 tablespoon of bourbon as one of the reviewers suggested - it was good! This was so good on buns, especially with some mayonaise and a little bit of fresh onion.
I was looking for something to do with our leftover pork and this was it! I followed a suggestion of using sour cream at the end to thicken it up and make it more of a thicker sauce and since I didn't have paprika on hand, I used chili powder. My husband went BANANAS over this! Will definitely make again!
Excellent recipe. So easy, great for leftover boneless chops. We had it over pasta, the whole family loved it!
This was delicious. We purchased thinly sliced pork instead of cubing full sized pork chops. We dipped the buns in the sauce. Quick and easy.
i didn't think the ingredients added and flavor, all i tasted was the pork
Not at all what I expected. I liked it, but my husband couldn't finish his. It was too sharp, and I had added more than 1/2 cup of sweet red wine to mellow it. It was still too sharp for my husband. I won't make it again.
This was really good, sort of like BBQ sauce. We think it would be even better with a pulled pork.
Very yummy. Just enough spice to make my husband happy and not too spicy for me. The lemon gave it a nice light touch. Perfect way to use up leftovers from a pig roast!
These were awfully good. I don't think that there was enough juice, but I might have used too much meat. I'm not sure. In any event, it was very good and we probably will use up left over pork with this recipe.
6-24-11: Ann said this recipe is a keeper. I thought it was mediocre.
I thought this tasted too much like Worcestershire sauce. After I added some ketchup it was better, but I doubt I would make it again.
This was excellent...an unusual but satisfying blend of tastes. The whole family liked it and I will be making it again. A little spicy for the younger ones. An excellent way to use leftover pork loin.
When we made this, the lid fell off the cayenne and the 1/8th tsp became a 'whole slew'. Scooped out what we could and though spicy this was definitely still delicious! Great use for pork, I say!
I've used this recipe a few times now. great way to use up leftover roast pork and tastes great. I serve with large soft sub rolls and grate over cheese and kids love it! Use a little less spice if you don't want too much of a kick, and if you making a larger quantity go easy on the lemon juice, you don't need to add more than 1 extra tablespoon if your doubling the rest of the ingredients to make a larger quantity.
OH MY...I didn't think this would taste all that good while reading the ingredients...my bad! Anyway..this is a real good base and I sauteed my leftover (sliced thin) pork roast in a pan that previously had garlic and butter cooked in it, however...the only other difference was I put a tblsp of rum in it...because it just happened to be sittin there! Oh..and a dash of Louisianna hot sauce...but, this stuff is really really good!!! There isn't much I haven't done in the way of cooking..and this was SO easy! (if you don't like tart or spicy food...dont bother) Another note..its smells kinda strange while cooking but tastes great. Will make again and again when I have leftover pork roast. THANKS HOLLY!!!
Very good and a great use for leftover pork! I put the pork in with all the ingredients and shredded it as it heated rather than cubes. Our personal preference. I will fix this again!
This is a delicious recipe, and it's the ONLY way we use up leftover pork tenderloin now. I've even accidentally used leftover baked turkey breast (thinking it was pork) in this recipe -- definitely not as good as the pork, but still tasty. We slice the meat thinly and usually serve on lightly toasted Kaiser buns or open-faced on thickly sliced french bread also lightly toasted. I'm so glad to have finally found a way to use up the leftovers that a household of 2 will inevitably end up with from pork tenderloin!
I had a cold pork loin I wanted to get used up so when I found this recipe I decided to give it a try. I was skeptical about the Worcestershire sauce but I made it as written. The only thing I changed was add some onions that I had cooked before. This is a delicious recipe. It has a bit of zing to it. We tried it the first time on Ciabbata buns and the next time open faced on a piece of bread. When you put the meat on the bread use a spoon to pour some of the sauce on. Yummy. Thanks for sharing. I will make extra pork loin to have this next time.
Great way to serve left over pork roast that everybody enjoys. Great served with cream of broccoli soup.
Great recipe! I followed the original recipe and decided there was not enough sauce, so I added beef broth. Then I decided there was too much sauce and thickened it up with cornstarch! Next time I will follow the recipe exactly! This is delicious.
I am always looking for uses for cooked pork loin but I think egg foo yung is still the best answer. A good bottle of barbecue sauce would do better than this sauce since loin is rather dry from no fat. It would probably work better with leftover pork that has a higher fat content.
flavors did not meld well together it was too saucy and the kids thought it tasted funny. will not make again
YUM! Pretty much sums it up. There aren't too many recipes that give you options to using up left-over pork loin - and this one is a winner! If you can shred your pork, the sauce will penitrate the meat better. Great flavor!
I really enjoyed this recipe before and after my alterations. The sauce soaked into the bun nicely, and I thought I would try it with pasta. I added a bit of cornstarch to thicken the sauce as well as a little garlic powder. Yummy!
We LOVED this -- a great way to use up leftovers (I used the rest of Tangy SC Pork Roast). Next time, I'll skip the roast dinner and make this a couple of times! I halved the amount of butter and sugar, but kept everything else the same.
Thanks! I added a bit of shaved onion with the pork, cooked before the sauce was started. Served with mayo and pickle slices. It was great!
This was awesome!! We ate it as a meal instead of as a sandwich, but had toasted french bread and butter on the side with veggies. The bread was great when dipped into the sauce!! Hubby loved it and we will definitely make again:)
The few ingredients made into a small amount of sauce but it was perfect for reheating the leftover pork roast I had on hand. I sliced the meat thinly and let it warm in the sauce. Then piled the meat into warmed rolls, and served with some horseradish & sweet/hot mustard. Very tasty -- Didn't seem like leftovers to me.... Thx Holly!
my family loved this, I doubled the sauce amount because we all like things moist and was glad I did, I also let the pork simmer (sliced) in the pan for awhile until it became very tender. all my kids ate it, which is rare. Thanks.
Made this tonight & it was really good. I followed another reviewers advice and sauteed onions first and added 2 tbsp of garlic/herb cream cheese to thicken sauce. Delish! Oh yeah also added cooked asparagus as a veggie.
We loved this. I did used smoked paprika and doubled the amount, and left out the salt, doesn't need it. We packed it into tortilla wraps with a lettuce coleslaw dressed with honey and Dijon mustard. I made 3 each tortillas and could have eaten 2 more; probably good I didn't make them!
Followed the recipe, but it had a strange mix of flavors and was too runny.
This tasted O.K., but is not something I will make again in a hurry.
This was so easy and quick to make! Delicious!
Very good. I even added minced garlic and onion and just a touch more cayenne.
A great way to use the leftover pork roast. I sliced the meat instead of cubing it. The 1/2 pound of meat was fine for my family of 4 (which includes a 6 year old), but you may want to adjust upward if you have big eaters.
Good!
easy and enjoyoble
This was really yummy. I added some sauteed onions as others had suggested and I used a Hormel heat and eat pork roast that I shredded. I served this on slider rolls with smoked Gouda. Definitely a keeper!
Thank you Holly now I finally know what to do with my leftover pork roasts!
This was ok, it made pork roast leftovers edible. I added the onions with the butter like others suggested. when it was done, it was watery and the flavor wasn't sticking to the pork. So we added a few tablespoons of beef broth and some corn starch and made a nice gravy.
I chose this recipe as a last minute meal and boy am I glad I did! I was working with about six slices of roasted pork leftover and really had a hankering for a cuban but was missing quite a few key ingredients so I opted to try this recipe. I cut the recipe in half because only had enough for 2 sandwiches worth. That was the perfect amount if you don't want extra liquid. I followed another's recommendation and cut up 1 small onion then sauteed it in the butter and followed the remaining recipe as instructed. I did half the cayenne pepper because I like a very small kick. This tasted fabulous on bread and if I wasn't on a cuban fix I would have paired with rice and made more marinate. This recipe is a definite keeper and I'm wishing I had more leftover roast pork! Thank you Marbalet!
Nice way to use left over port. Nice option to BBQ, kind of a NC type sauce. Did add the onions and that worked. Several options would work.
I cannot stand the flavor of reheated pork roast. I've tried everything imaginable to no avail. This is the first recipe that makes it tollerable to eat instead of having to throw it out.
I made with thinly sliced leftover pork tenderloin and it was delish. Great way to use leftovers. LOVE
I made a pork roast in the crock pot that turned out waay too dry... This recipe rescued my poor overdone roast leftovers! I doubled the recipe and added some onions and garlic like others suggested. I sliced the roast thin, then it just kindof fell apart when I added it to the pan. (Did I mention it was dry?) Didn’t matter, because after I let it cook for awhile, it sucked up all the ingredients and magically turned my dry pork into delicious barbecue! So good!!
Very good. Easy preperation.
I had some leftover pork roast and decided to try this recipe out. It was an instant hit with my family. The only thing that I changed was that we did not eat it hamburger buns. I turned it into a main dish.
I wanted to be a bit creative, so...I added 1/4 cup of apricot jam, diced roasted red pepper from a jar & 1/2 cup of the pepper liquid, 1/2 cup of diced black olives,& 1/2 tsp. of jerk spice. It was fantastic. I served it with oven baked, spiced & diced potatoes, & a green veggy. I will make this again. Perfect dish for our first snow fall.
Double the sauce and let it cook down to get thicker. I sliced it very thin. It was quick to make and very good.
This was so easy and wonderful with left over pork butt roast. I doubled exipe
Was looking for something to do with leftover pork roast. This sounded good and easy and it WAS! Only takes a couple of minutes to make and everyone in my family was VERY impressed! We are yankees so none of us grew up on pulled pork sandwiches and to be honest, we are not crazy about them. The fact that every1 in my family raved about these sandwiches speaks volumes. I followed the recipe to the "T". Thank you for the recipe this will be added to our regular menu.
This recipe was ok, but I probably won't use it again. The sauce was a little too buttery for me, so I would suggest using a little less butter. I agree with other reviewer who said a bottle of commercial barbecue sauce would be better.
This was a good and easy way to use up leftovers! Thanks!
Just okay - made recipe as stated and it was just okay. Kinda like BBQ without the BB..............
Excellent! I didn't have any Worcestershire sauce so I subbed A-1 instead and still fantastic! Also sauteed onion and garlic with butter as others suggested. Buttered and broiled sandwich rolls and placed sliced pork on it with sauce. My husband, who is not a pork fan, just said "heck, we're buying pork just to make these sandwiches!"
Excellent! Double sauce next time, add sliced onions, maybe thicken with corn starch. Serve over rice maybe. Could do chicken or pork. Sooo good.
Fantastic, will use this often when have leftovers
This simple recipe is a keeper for sure. I did not have lemon, but it was still good. I will probably make a pork roast just so I can make this. Highly recommend. Thank You.
I gave this zero stars, as I would not make it again. It was just too sweet, even though I added extra lemon juice.
This was just OK - a little sweetness with just a tiny kick from the cayenne. It wasn't "soupy" at all, which is good if you're serving it to children. In fact, I'll bet children would like this more than adults.
I was not a fan of these. I didn't find them very tangy and honestly not that flavorful at all. I had to tweak them a lot to get them to where they needed to be for us.
Perfect recipe for extra pork loin left overs. I sliced pork thinly and followed recipe. I used extra Hamburger buns from another meal. I will definitely prepare again!
Great but I added 3 tablespoons of sugar, a dash of garlic powder, barbeque seasoning, and onion powder. -joanna
An easy 5-star recipe. I took others advice and reduced butter to 3 tbsp and added 1/2 tsp garlic powder. I used half-a-pound of ham sandwich meat and it was really good. I think it would be really good with chicken. Has a really nice flavor. I highly recommend this recipe.
This is an awesome sauce for pork. I have made this multiple times now and my 5 kids actually sit and eat the whole meal... Much better than BBQ sauce. Will definately continue to make this. -Dana
We had lettuce and chopped onions on the side to top as you wish. I would have liked pickle slices too
I had a few boneless pork chops left over. I cubed them,and followed the recipe exactly for the sauce but added sautéed onions as others suggested. I served it over brown rice and It was delicious !
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections