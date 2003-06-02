Best Egg Rolls

Crispy egg rolls filled with seasoned pork, cabbage, and carrots are a fabulous side dish to serve alongside stir-fry dishes. These homemade egg rolls are almost identical to what you'd get at a Chinese restaurant! Serve warm with egg roll sauce or soy sauce if desired.
To save on prep time, use a store-bought coleslaw mix instead of slicing your own cabbage and carrots.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
334 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 39.7mg; sodium 220.2mg. Full Nutrition
These are the easiest egg rolls I have ever made, and they are tasty. Next time I would add a little more seasoning to the filling. I also used a bag of cole slaw. i JUST MADE THESE AGAIN AND I USED SPICY PORK SAUSAGE VERY GOOD!!!
Good egg rolls but I think I'll have to play around with some spices to make it taste better. Possibly lemon pepper seasoning. Also, instead of chopping up cabbage and carrots, I used 2 cups worth of pre-shredded cole slaw...same results and saves on time. I'll try these again to see if I can find the right spice combinations.
05/08/2003
These were the first egg rolls I've ever made and I must say they were impressive. Instead of chopping everthing up (carrots, etc.) I bought a bag of coleslaw mix and used that. They were delicious, but they are not very "jazzy." To quote Emeril, "You gotta kick these up a notch or two." We experimented and added hot sauce to the mix, and next time (we WILL make them again) we are going to add garlic, etc. We don't like things crazy spicey but these egg rolls as is are just way too bland. We give the author 4 stars because we never would have made these without her help and ideas. Thank you!
02/20/2002
These are great, although after making them a few times, I would recommend using canola oil to fry them in. I got a much crispier egg roll using that instead of peanut oil. Also, I added scrambled eggs, and extra cabbage. Beware, this recipe makes a lot of filling!!
These are good. I tried them with Lumpia Wrappers instead of egg roll wrappers and they were even better! The lumpia wrappers come out nice and crispy the way my kids like them. Lumpia wrappers are hard to find, check asian markets for them. They are much thinner than eggroll wrappers and look a bit like an egg crepe. They fry up very crispy sort of like Filo does.
These egg rolls are the best I've had. I used minced garlic from a container you buy at the store instead of the powder. I also used a package of coleslaw for the cabbage and carrots, made it much easier. I mixed the cabbage in with the meat after it was cook to help make the rolling easier. I also added about 1 tablespoon soy sauce to the meat mixture as other reviews suggested as well. I tried deep frying, frying in a skillet with a little oil and baking in the oven. I found that deep frying them make them very greasy. baking in the oven made the egg roll wrapper rubbery. Frying in the skillet with just a little oil was the best, they weren't too oily and were still crunchy. I've made these with both the seasoned sausage and plain ground sausage and I prefer the plain. These rolls are very meaty and with the seasoned sausage it was just too over powering. I uploaded a picture of one of the egg rolls I made picture #26. It shows you the inside of the roll so you can see how meaty these guys are. I was thinking about adding more cabbage, but my family protested saying they liked them the way they are, nice and meaty. I made Sweet and Sour Sauce II from this site to go with these egg rolls and it was the best sweet and sour sauce too! I will differently be making these over and over again! YUM
12/21/2002
My best friend and I made these one night.They were so great! My children are 2 and 5. They loved them. We did add lemon pepper, soy sauce and minced garlic to the pork when browning the meat.
This is a good basic egg roll recipe. I like to add a little soy sauce to the veggies while they're cooking, along with garlic and onion powder. You can add anything you like to spice up the filling. Once fryed, we like to dip these babies into vinegar.
These were great thanks so much for the recipe. The only thing I did differently was bake them at 400 for 30 minutes instead of frying them. Next time I might add some shrimp as well like they do in the restaurants. :)
I love egg rolls but hate paying the high price of buying them at the grocery store. So I was happy to find this recipe to give me an idea of how to make them myself :) I used a beaten egg for "the glue" instead of the flour/water mixture. Also, after cooking my meat I simply added my cabbage, carrots, and 2 tbs. soy sauce, 2 tbs. water and cooked it all together until the cabbage was tender. I used a package of pre shredded angel hair cabbage; I dunno if it was because the cabbage was sliced so thin or what but I had to use twice as much as this recipe called for. Anyway, they came out great!
I worked in a chinese restaurant in college, and I could tell by the recipe that these were very close to the one's we used to serve. Turns out I was right, these taste identical! I forgot the peanut oil, so I mixed canola and sesame oil (next time I'll do it right), and they were fantastic. A little time consuming, but not too bad, especially since I'm an 'experienced' egg-roller =) The only thing I did differently was that I boiled the cabbage for about 3 minutes before rolling, just to soften them up a tiny bit. They were great!
Double up on the spices and these are fantastic. I also add a little soy sauce and celery seed, and cook the cabbage/carrot mixture with the meat for the last few minutes. I am constantly being asked to make these for parties!
I've made these a couple of times now but had to make several changes because they were very bland and REALLY meaty. I used 4-5 cups of cabbage (entire bag of premade coleslaw :) which sounds like a lot but the orignaly recipe ends up being too meaty. Also I added a bit of low-sodium soysauce (1/2-1 T) AND onion powder (1/4-1/2 T). The onion powder and soy sauce gives these so much flavor! You HAVE to boil the cabbage for a few minutes before mixing everything together. Yes, and I fried the first batch and they were greasy like whoa. My husband and I ended up steaming them for 5-6 minutes and they end up like giant cabbage wontons. They are so good steamed and a lot less fattening.
Definitely listen to the reviews on seasoning. I took "snowflakes" advice and doubled the garlic and ginger added 2 tbs soy sauce and 1/2 tsp Chinese five spice. Gave the filling a really good flavor. Plus using the slaw mix is a no brainer but you need more like 3-4 cups per 1 lb of pork or the ratio is way off. I also deep fried mine at 350 so the edges didn't burn. I'm always stuffing things into egg roll wrappers but this is my first traditional style and is going to remain my go to recipe with the above mentioned alterations.
My family gobbles these up whenever I make them! Must use Sweet Chili Sauce for dipping for an over the top authentic asian taste!! Chili sauce goes PERFECTLY with these even though I know it's a Thai condiment. (Mae Ploy is brand I use and can find it in my local Walmart). I too doubled seasoning as it tasted too bland as called for. Also, no need to make flour paste. Dipping your fingers in water and smoothing on seams does the exact same job. Lastly, I mix the seasoned pork immediately after cooking with the cabbage & carrots ahead of time and let sit so the flavors blend together. It also makes the vegetables limp so they're fully cooked after I deep fry them. Canola oil works just great if you don't have peanut oil or if allergic. I keep the pork mixture in fridge for a few days and can assemble and fry in no time for a quick snack.
I never thought homemade eggrolls would be so easy but alas, they are! They taste just as great with ground beed or turkey too. My only suggestion is too add more cabbage. i didn't think there was enough, but then again I prefer more cabbage than meat in my eggrolls.
these were good, not sure they were "the best" but certainly better than what most take out places offer. I used half a pound of ground pork, a few chicken tenders I had and a few shrimp. I chopped all the meat fairly small (maybe even considered minced?). Chopping it smaller really helps to A) make the meat go further, B) not bite into pork and wrapper and C) IMO cuts down on the "greasiness". I upped the cabbage--maybe doubled? I cut off 2 cups of cabbage and didn't like the meat to veggie ratio (too much meat) so I kept adding until it looked better. I had a small amount of cabbage leftover to use as a side the next day so no idea how many cups but basically a whole head of a small cabbage. I chopped it up small and seasoned and cooked for a bit as others suggested. Because of the extra cabbage, I upped the seasoning. I used the thin wrappers (not the thick, tortilla like wrappers) and had just enough for 25-30. I put the ones I did not cook in a freezer bag and froze. Love the convenience of just going in and frying a few at a time to go with meals Just an update...I made these for a second time...used 1/2 pound pork and 10 shrimp...cut up very small...used less cabbage because some of it was going bad and still got nearly 30 eggrolls. Upped the seasonings a bit and added some onion powder.
Fabulous! My husband, who considers himself somewhat of an egg roll connoisseur, declared they were as good or better than the Chinese restaurant recently rated the best in our Metro area! Not as hard to make as I was expecting. I found that using 1/3 cup of filling, I was able to fill 12 wraps instead of 8. (Note: do not attempt to fry in a deep fryer - they constantly roll over onto the fried side). Thanks for a great recipe, Angela!
Have made these twice. Doubled the seasonings and added soy sauce and 5 spice powder. The family loves them and using slaw mix makes them pretty easy to make. In the future I will cut back on the meat and add more cabbage/carrots but that is totally a personal preference issue, not a recipe issue. They aren't as good as our favorite Cambodian restaurant's but they are a very good substitute.
My hubby and I just loved these! I cooked the pork mixture in the morning (cooking the carrots and cabbage w/it, and adding a few TBS. of chopped onion and a dash of soy sauce). Then I put it in the fridge until dinnertime, when I was ready to make dinner. The folding directions were really good on this recipe- which was good for me, since I've never made anything like these before. I loved the flour paste too- it was just like glue and my egg rolls stayed shut tight. These made way more than 8- I don't know how many egg wrappers my package had, but I believe it was about 20, and the pork filling was the exact perfect amount for the 20 egg wrappers. I fried these in my small 8-inch skillet in about an inch of canola oil- 3 at a time. I kept the temp of the oil steady (with the help of my instant-read thermomter). We had these with fresh pineapple, sweet and sour sauce and fried rice (both from this site).
These were really good! I doubled the veggies and added some red pepper flakes to the cabbage mixture. I kept the meat seperate incase we didn't like them - so I wouldn't waste it. I'd just put a scoop of the veggie mixture and then a pinch of meat, and a gob of flour paste at the top and roll it up - worked great! After they were fried I placed them on a dinner plate that had the sesame seeds on it. Next time, I'll do this but line the plate w/ a paper plate first. I pan-fried them in an electric fry pan about 3 mins on each side, into a elongated triangle, sorta. It was good! For dessert, I took the leftover wrapper I had, slivered up part of an apple, sprinkeld with cin/sugar and put a gob of cream cheese in it and folded it in half (into a triangle) and sealed w/ the flour mixture. Fried it. Ate it. YUM!
DO NOT WRAP THESE UNTIL RIGHT BEFORE FRYING!!! I wrapped them mid-afternoon, covered, and stored in the fridge. They were a mushy mess, ripped and gooey, that I had to re-wrap. Oh - and don't use the store bought carrots if the shread is too big as they are too brittle that way and poke through while wrapping. I gave a 4 as the only recipe change I would make is to double the cabbage.
Love love love love them! I do recommend adding half an onion to the cabbage and carrot mixture for extra flavor. Like another reviewer recommended, sauteing the veggies with the meat is a must to make them a little softer! One other thing,if you don't want to end up with 20 eggrolls in one sitting, you can store the extra mixture and in the following day or two you can easily pop the fresh from the fridge mix into an egg roll wrapper and it will be just right once its done frying (Perhaps even more flavorful after the seasonings have set in)!
These were a great beginner egg roll recipe. I'd read a couple reviews and made my own variations, as well. First I added 1/2 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 tsp crushed garlic. I am a garlic lover so to me just garlic powder didn't seem like enough flavor. I also only added slightly less than 1 tsp of ginger and did add 2T of soy sauce. I did the coleslaw mixture, too, but added 2 1/4 cup instead of just 2 cups. This made 12 egg rolls instead of 8. We loved these dipped in sweet and sour sauce!!! Also wanted to mention, make sure your oil isn't too hot or else you'll have a big gust of smoke rise up when you throw your first egg roll in :)
I must admit that this was my first attempt to make egg rolls. Grocery store brands were lacking in flavor and substance so what did I have to lose. I tried this recipe. Preparation was easy. The flavor is second to none. I am very impressed with this egg roll and plan to include it in many future meals. Family and friends alike were equally impressed! Thanks Angela and keep up the great work.
I am writing this while still chewing my first homemade egg roll. Even those I am an extremely experienced cook, I have to admit I've been afraid to make them myself. I purchased some store bought pork dumplings which were very tasty, but really expensive for what I got. So I decided to try my hand at them so that I could eat as many as I want. I made my first bath of potstickers and was not impressed with my results. When I purchase the dumpling skins I purchased egg roll wrappers too and thought I'd give it the old college try. I followed this recipe and some of the suggestions of other reviewers - add a little soy sauce, and about a cup of bean sprouts. After I cooked the meat I added the remaining ingredients to the skillet and cooked down any of the water coming out of the cabbage, then I rolled and fried them. Heaven! I was so excited they were perfect!
07/03/2002
These were really quick and easy to make. They tasted a bit bland so next time I will add some minced garlic and onions and some soysauce to the meat mixture to jazz it up a bit. They were good though with spicy mustard.
I should have read some of the reviews before making these. They really need extra seasoning b/c they are kind of bland. Even though I drained on paper towels as suggested mine retained alot of the oil. Sorry, this was not a keeper for me!
These eggrolls were great! I did quite a bit of tweaking, but it's a good recipe to kind of go by. I used chicken instead of pork and I fried the cabbage and carrots. Then I threw in the chicken. I also used a lot of seasoning and it was a hit with my family! I will definitely make them again!
Good basic go to recipe. I tweaked it a bit, but I do that with many recipes. I like green onion and do increase the garlic and ginger. I also add just a splash of aromatic sesame oil in the filling just before adding/rolling it in the egg roll wraps and frying. I serve it with a trifecta of three sauces : A decent sweet and sour sauce as well as a wasabi based - mustard sauce. I also serve it with a jazzed up version of soy sauce too. Perfection.
I've made this recipe 3 times and only spiced it up a little to suit our taste. I added pepper flakes to the sausage and a little soy sauce to the cabbage. To freeze: Fry until golden brown, cool, wrap 2 in wax paper, and wrap in foil or place in a plastic container. When ready to eat, thaw and warm in toaster oven heated at 350 for about 10 minutes. Wonderful! Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
Really good!! I added some Sriracha to the mix to spice it up a bit. I also baked the egg rolls at 425 for 10-15 minutes with a little nonstick cooking spray on them rather than frying to make them a bit healthier.
This is great recipe to help start you out. I added a can of cooked shrimp and a mixture of soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of creamy peanut butter and pinch of sugar to the cooked cabbage and pork mixture, very yummy, the whole family goobled them up and asked for more. This was a great recipe to help feed my chinese food addiction. Thanks!
Very good. I used a chicken and pork combination on mine and added chopped waterchestnuts, more ginger, more soy, a little sesame oil and a little dry hot mustard. I had some cruddy wrappers, so wrapping was an issue (but totally separate from the recipe). Thanks - I don't want to do this again for a while, but only because I hate wrapping. :)
I think these would have been better with a little bit of tweaking. I usually make the egg roll recipe that is on the back of the egg roll wrappers that I buy, which includes a lot of other vegetables that gives the egg rolls a little bit more substance. I added more cabbage than the recipe called for, but still ended up with an egg roll filled mostly with pork. If I were to make these again, I would add in a lot more cabbage and carrots.
My little brother always refused to order or try an egg roll, but these tempted him too much and he broke down. Not only did he try one and like it, he ate three. My whole family enjoyed these and my boyfriend made me use the leftover wrappers to make him more the next day(I was out of pork so I substituted chicken strips)and he loved them both ways. This will deffinately be made again and again! Thanks Angela!
Easy recipe; but extremely bland. The balance of ingredients were nice; but not the flavor. A couple of notes. I used fresh rather than ground ginger and ground garlic.. Also, I added hoisin, sesame oil, and a dash of fish sauce. Also, using fresh ginger and garlic; I added a lot more. I tasted the pork and continually added the ingredients until I got a nice flavor. One tip that I like to do is that the pork should be rendered very slowly, so it doesn't dry out. I cooked the pork in just a bit of water, simmer slowly. The water evaporates, but leaves you with a very fine moist ground pork. It is a nice recipe for ease; but extremely BORING in flavor
These came out fantastic after I made a few modifications. I only used half a pound of ground pork (seasoned with garlic, ginger and soy sauce) and it was plenty. I also added a few finely chopped scallions and some finely chopped bamboo shoots. I seasoned the whole mixture to taste with more garlic, soy sauce, and a few dashes of sesame oil. This is a really great base recipe, but definitely needs more seasonings to really bring out the flavors. Next time I'll try adding a can of tiny shrimp.
OMG this recipe was PHENOMENAL. I have never written a review before but I had to because these egg rolls were to so yummy. The only thing that I changed was the type of oil I used. (I am allergic to peanuts so I substituted with canola oil instead.) This recipe is quick and easy and my family wants them again tonight. Thank you for this recipe.
These were fun to make, but I found them to be a bit too bland for my taste even though I used way less meat, lots more cabbage, flavored wok oil, scallions, sugar, sesame oil and lots of salt. My toddler thought they were great. Although I will look for a recipe that I enjoy eating more, they were lots of fun to make. Thanks for the jump start.
These were great!! They weren't hard to make. When I told my Mom I was making Egg Rolls, she wished me luck. None was needed! The original recipe is great as is; the second batch I made I played around with the seasonings to my family's preferences. I did, however, cut back on the amount of sausage and, afterward, wished I had not. For making egg rolls my first time this recipe was right on the money and gave me inspiration for trying it with different ingredients. Thanks for the great recipe!!
I followed the examples of other people. I double the ginger and garlic. Did not use sesame seeds. I used the whole bag of cabbage with carrots (16oz) which I minced up more. I also added a can of small shrimp. They were awesome and easy to do. Marie
These were great. I added Asian seasoning and a bit of Oyster Sauce. I did not do the flour mixture, but just wet the ends with a little water. Also, I BAKED them in the oven at 425 for about 12-15 minutes. Be sure and oil the pan (mine stuck) :( I did not use oil b/c I read if you do not add oil on them they will be crispier out of the oven. Next time I think I will add some green onions (I didn't have any), hot chili paste, and fresh garlic. I really liked the Ginger in it! Thank you for the recipe!! (PS ~ I also used a leftover pork chop. I chopped it up finely with my handy chopper tool!)
These are amazing! And quite simple! I had never made anything like this before so I was a little nervous. I used coleslaw mix (and boy did that make this an easy recipes). I not only seasoned the pork with the ginger and garlic powder but I also seasoned the coleslaw mix with it too. It was wonderful! I have made these many times and my husband and children rave about them. I also took them to a couple's night and everyone wanted the recipe.
I used a fry daddy and these came out great. I doubled the garlic and ginger, used coleslaw mix and added bean sprouts, and sauteed it with soy sauce. These were fantastic and I will be making them again.
04/15/2003
These were very easy to make, but they were missing something. The flavor was very bland. I added extra ginger and garlic, a little soy sauce & I still thought it was boring. I will try a different recipe next time.
Made these today. I followed reviewers advice and doubled garlic, ginger and added soy sauce. I cooked pork with garlic and set aside. Cooked the carrots, cabbage, ginger and soy sauce in a couple of tablespoons of water until just wilted. Mixed all together and wrapped in eggroll wrappers then dropped into deep fryer with peanut oil. I halfed the recipe and one package of 30 ea eggroll wrappers was exactly right,right to the last wrapper. I didnot try them, not a big eggroll fan, but my daughter, who loves them and I made them for her, jumped right in and gave them 5 stars right off the bat.
So delicious! Like others, I added 1 Tbsp soy and doubled the ginger and garlic. Instead of cabbage and carrots, I simply used a pre-shredded coleslaw mix. (Use the whole bag!) When I compared to the recipe on the egg roll wrappers, their recipe included oyster sauce, so I figured I'd give it a shot. The addition of the oyster sauce puts it over the top! Absolutely amazing. The only thing I'm changing next time is fresh ginger and garlic.
I am giving this 4 stars instead of 5 simply because it sounded just a bit to blan for me. I changed the recipe to my liking but cannot rate this recipe for my creation. This recipe however is a great starting point for those who have never made egg rolls before.
These are awesome! Every cook is going to tinker with the spices to their liking, otherwise we wouldn't be good cooks. Since I have a 2 & 5 year old, I put all my veggies & meat in the food processor to chop it fine, so I didn't have to see the danglies hanging from their faces. THEY TURNED OUT GREAT with the kids and hubby begging for more.
Excellent alternative to eating out. Very flavorful. This was the first time I had worked with egg roll wrappers, so I didn't wrap them very well the first time, but I caught on by the second time I made these. Tip: If you do not want to cook the whole batch the same day, only wrap what you want. I leave the wrappers in their package and the filling in a bowl, both in the fridge until ready to make more. If you make them up and stick them in fridge, wrapper gets sticky and rips easy.
I have always bought egg rolls ,with the economy the way it is I decided to make my own and found this recipe. Oh My Goodness !!!! what have I been missing.I have never had a egg roll so good anywhere. I did add 3 cups cabbage, 2 stalks of diced celery and I didn't have spring onions so I grated a tablespoon of valdia onion and sweated it with the cabbage mixture. I also used beaten egg to seal my wraps.The recipe made 20 and I served them with sweet and sour sauce.Want be buying them in the store any longer these were so good and easy. Yummy....Yummy. next time I am going to add tiny shrimp and mushrooms and water chestnuts.
really really good as written - I tweaked by adding 1 T of crushed garlic & a few T of stir fry sauce & soy sauce and then baked them at 425 in a cookie sheet smeared with vegetable oil - cooked til crisp on bottom, then flipped til crisp on the other side. Really really good! :)
Awesome recipes! Decided to cook the veggies in olive oil for about five minutes to 'soften' them. After mixing the meat and veggies together made a 'sauce' to pour over the mixture for added flavor. In a separate bowl mixed: 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of sugar and 2 tablespoons of sweet and sour sauce. I poured this 'sauce' in the meat and veggies mixture prior to filling the egg rolls. This provided a lot of flavor and there was no need for extra sauce to dip the egg rolls in.
Without any sauce in the meat - the innards fell out when eaten. I added 2 tbsp of Szechuan sauce to the meat, which binds everything together perfectly and give a great flavor. I have used to recipe with both ground chicken and ground pork. I usually make 2 batches at a time and fry half the batch at just 3 minutes. They go into the freezer and are reheated at 350 for 5 minutes. Prefect crispy taste!
These are delicious! They are a nice basic recipe that can be added onto. I make mine with chicken, extra spices, pinch of sugar and a splash of soy sauce. I also make my own wrappers, which really makes all the difference. For two rolls, I use 1 tsp egg yolk, 1/2 c flour and 1/8 c cold water. For lots, I do 2 yolks, 2 c flour and 1 c cold water. Mix them all, knead for 5 minutes. Let rest for about 15-30 min (I make the filling while the dough rests). Pull off balls about 2 1/2 inches in diameter. Roll out on cornstarch in the shape of a square until desired size and thickness (about 7 inches). These are delicious, soft and you can't find them at any restaurant! Well worth the 45 minutes it takes!
as written, this is no more than a two star recipe. I agree with other reviewers about the egg rolls being bland and not full of flavor. The second time I made them, I adjusted the recipe so much, it's now completely different and so much better. I finely chopped up two chicken breast and sautéed them with diced onion, chopped garlic, fresh ginger, salt, onion powder, garlic powder and a couple of dashes soy sauce. I added this to the shredded cabbage, added a bag of mung bean sprouts and re-seasoned to taste as necessary. Modifying, or rather changing the recipe made it five-stars.
I make this recipe with chicken instead of pork and its excellent that way too. The peanut oil makes for a lot of flavor. Just a hint: After taking the egg rolls out of the oil, prop them upright to set the oil drain off, otherwise its a greasy soggy mess. I don't recommend reheating these the next day. They become soggy mush.
Awesome starting point recipe. I added extra ginger, about 1/4 cup soy sauce, a can of bean sprouts and celery. I doubled the recipe this time because of my 4 teenage sons. They can't get enough. I also used chicken. Next time I'm going to use shrimp.
I've tried these baked and fried and they're definitely better fried. If you're gonna have egg rolls, then have egg rolls and fry them. I also increased the spices and added a little bit of hot pepper sesame oil to the meat/veggie mixture. I also used ground turkey instead of ground pork.
08/06/2002
these were easy to make but lacking in flavor. more work than they were worth. i don't think i'll be making these again.
These were wonderful! I will use this recipe often. I made a couple of changes. I used 2 cans of chicken breast meat, browned in margarine with a little black pepper and onion powder. I used half a bag of coleslaw mix, sauteed with soy sauce and lemon pepper seasoning until wilted. Then I used canola oil to fry them since I didn't have peanut oil. They were so easy and full of flavor!
great start for an egg roll recipe but i use bean sprouts in my egg rolls along with the cabbage and carrots. coleslaw mix would be a great substitute as the ratios of cabbage to carrot doesn't need to be calculated. i also add fresh ginger, fresh garlic, soy sauce and oyster sauce to enhance flavors. i dip these "lumpia," as we call it in filipino, in a vinegar/garlic dip.
I made this tonight but did a few changes . I used minced garlic, Added 2 Tablespoon Soy Sauce, 1/2 tsp Salt 1/2 tsp Pepper ( probably could add more seasoning to taste. I didn't want to over do it the first time) and 1/2 onion. Did not made flour paste just used water. I also Baked them at 400 for about 14 minutes. Baking them won't be as crispy as frying but I am staying with the healthier route. Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce.. Turned out great.
I thought these were pretty good. I ended up using shredded chicken and sauteed the chicken, carrots, cabbage, ginger and garlic with about 2 tablespoons of soy sauce for about 20 minutes. After reading reviews mentioning the "bland" factor, I added some red pepper flakes and a pinch of cayenne to the mixture and thought it tasted great. The ginger and soy sauce were the perfect combo of sweet/spicy and tasted great! I also used rice paper wrappers instead of egg roll wrappers but I wouldn't necessarily recommend that to others. All in all, good bones but just needed some tweaking. Thanks Angela!
This was our first time making egg rolls, and they came out just ok. When we make this recipe again we will cook the cabbage ahead, and perhaps add some onion for a different flavor. These were definately NOT like the egg rolls from our favorite take-out place.
09/08/2002
I've made these egg rolls several times; they taste wonderful(not bland at all). I did add extra cabbage, carrots and thinly sliced green peppers. I however used vegetable oil instead, and omitted the sesame seeds. A good recipe, but I'd have to say mine are abit better. I'll have to submit my recipe. Cindi Bauer - Marshfield,WI.
Excellent! Even my 6 year old at these and he is very very picky! The only change I made was that I used 2 cloves minced garlic instead of the powder, I used a bag of coleslaw, and added a handful of green onion. I also didn't use the flour paste mixture I just used a little egg and water to seal the rolls. WONDERFUL!!
I appreciate the straightforward directions in this recipe, because I'm always wary of making fried things. These wouldn't have been all that tasty if I hadn't incorporated other reviewers' suggestions, though, so I appreciate those as well. My adaptations: fresh grated ginger (1 tbsp) instead of the dried, fresh minced garlic (1 tbsp) in addition to the garlic powder, black pepper, numerous splashes of soy sauce, double the cabbage/carrot mixture (and I threw it in with the meat for a minute or so to wilt it a bit), and 1/4 cup green onions added to the filling mix after it was cooked. I don't know if doubling the veggies and using extra lean ground pork gave me twice as much filling as other reviewers or what, but I ended up getting 21 fat eggrolls (using the 7-inch wrapper, as specified) instead of the specified 8. The more the merrier, I guess! The recipe that came with the eggroll wrappers mentioned that you can bake these. I'm sure they're not as tasty that way, but it'd sure save on the cost of oil. Peanut oil is $$$$$$!
Two problems for me. One, very bland recipe as is. I ended up adding more spices and soy sauce. Two, I had a hard time cooking up the egg rolls. This is the first time attempting to make them, and didn't know that I needed to moisten the spring roll sheets first (there wasn't instructions on the package either). They also didn't turn golden brown when fried, instead they turned out crispy white. I love egg rolls and hope to try making them again. This recipe gave me a foundation, but I think I needed more guidance in frying, and will research better spices.
This is wonderful. I love egg rolls, but had never tried making them from scratch. I used leftover pork roast and omitted the sesame seeds, as a family preference. They were loved by all. I do think next time I will add a bit more garlic, ginger, and some soy sauce to the meat mixture.
12/16/2002
This recipe is outstanding. My husband and I loved it. I am also going to try ground beef and ground turkey to see how that turns out. Thanks for a great recipe!!!
Great recipe except I did change a few things; I used pork sausage, fresh ginger, and added onions that I sauteed with the sausage till semi opaque. I did add a few extra shakes of garlic powder and probably had about 3 cups of cabbage total. Instead of peanut oil we used sunflower oil(something new out there..healthier for us!). My husband thought they were better than any he's ever eaten at a restaurant. Lots of flavor in ours maybe because we used the sausage and fresh ginger. We forgot to add soy sauce like some reviews suggested. These were awesome!
My husband and I were trying to figure out what was wrong with these, because something was significantly different than the kind you would get at any Chinese place. The flavor was fine after I followed reviewers' advice to double the garlic and ginger and add soy sauce. Then we realized that the problem is that these are WAAAAY too meaty. And this is coming from some meat-loving people! Most egg rolls are mostly veggies with a little meat mixed in, but a whole pound of meat for only 8 little egg rolls? Proportions are way way off. I would cut the meat down to a half or quarter of the amount and up the cabbage and carrot mixture significantly if I made these again, and definitely still adjust the flavors as I indicated earlier. One star lost for proportion, the other lost for the need to soup up the flavor.
You only have to read the ingredients to know it will be bland. But I'm giving 5 stars as this is an excellent base recipe. You can add whatever you want to your own liking. I used 4 cups cabbage, added 2 green onions,sesame oil, soy sauce and fresh garlic. I omitted the flour water mixture and used a raw egg to bind the ingredients. I used another egg to brush along edges of rolls to make it stick together better. I didnt roll with the point toward me. Did them as a square. They were really fast and better than some restaurant ones I've tasted.
