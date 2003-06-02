Best Egg Rolls

These egg rolls are the best I've had. I used minced garlic from a container you buy at the store instead of the powder. I also used a package of coleslaw for the cabbage and carrots, made it much easier. I mixed the cabbage in with the meat after it was cook to help make the rolling easier. I also added about 1 tablespoon soy sauce to the meat mixture as other reviews suggested as well. I tried deep frying, frying in a skillet with a little oil and baking in the oven. I found that deep frying them make them very greasy. baking in the oven made the egg roll wrapper rubbery. Frying in the skillet with just a little oil was the best, they weren't too oily and were still crunchy. I've made these with both the seasoned sausage and plain ground sausage and I prefer the plain. These rolls are very meaty and with the seasoned sausage it was just too over powering. I uploaded a picture of one of the egg rolls I made picture #26. It shows you the inside of the roll so you can see how meaty these guys are. I was thinking about adding more cabbage, but my family protested saying they liked them the way they are, nice and meaty. I made Sweet and Sour Sauce II from this site to go with these egg rolls and it was the best sweet and sour sauce too! I will differently be making these over and over again! YUM