Christmas Red Pickles

These cinnamon-flavored sweet pickles are a bit like candied apples. Kind of time consuming but worth the time.

By bobbi s

cook:
2 hrs 25 mins
additional:
1 day 12 hrs
total:
1 day 15 hrs 5 mins
prep:
40 mins
Servings:
80
Yield:
10 pint jars
  • Peel cucumbers, halve lengthwise, and scrape out the seeds with a spoon. Cut the cucumber into 1/4 inch half circles, and place into a glass or ceramic crock. Dissolve the pickling lime in about 1 quart of room temperature water, pour over the cucumbers, then add additional water until the cucumbers are covered by 1/2 inch. Let stand at room temperature 24 hours.n

  • Drain the cucumbers and rinse well with cold water. Place into a large stockpot, and cover with cold water. Allow to stand for 3 hours, then drain and rinse again.n

  • Return the cucumbers to the pot, add the food coloring, alum, 1 cup vinegar, and enough water to cover by 1/2 inch. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to a simmer, and cook 2 hours. Once the cucumbers have cooked for 2 hours, drain and allow to cool a bit before placing into the glass or ceramic jar.n

  • Stir together sugar, 2 cups vinegar, 2 cups water, cinnamon red hot candies, and cinnamon sticks in a saucepan over medium heat until the sugar and candies dissolve. Pour this mixture over the warm cucumbers, cover, and let stand overnight.n

  • Pack pickles into pint jars, and process in a hot water bath for 15 to 20 minutes. Refrigerate any jars that do not seal.n

Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 21.7g; sodium 8.1mg. Full Nutrition
