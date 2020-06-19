Christmas Red Pickles
These cinnamon-flavored sweet pickles are a bit like candied apples. Kind of time consuming but worth the time.
These cinnamon-flavored sweet pickles are a bit like candied apples. Kind of time consuming but worth the time.
My great grandmother used to make these pickles for us every Christmas. They are unusual, but they taste incredible. This recipe is a perfect match to my grandmother's handwritten recipe from years ago. They do take a while to make, but they are completely worth the time.Read More
My great grandmother used to make these pickles for us every Christmas. They are unusual, but they taste incredible. This recipe is a perfect match to my grandmother's handwritten recipe from years ago. They do take a while to make, but they are completely worth the time.
I made these yesterday. I cut my pickles into spears and I didn't let them sit in the syrup overnight. I just canned them and put them in the waterbath. I figured they would be setting until the holidays anyway. It was all I could do not to eat the syrup with a spoon. Thanks for a great recipe. 9/3 Update..I made another batch and this time I cut them in 1/2 moons. They are even more beautiful then the first time.
WOW....I can't believe how these taste. My husband has been looking for this recipe since his mother past away. THESE ARE INCREDIBLE.
These are awesome! Gave them away as Christmas gifts last year and now that the cucumbers in the garden are abundant people are calling to "request" them again this year! They do take some time....but they really are worth it! Has anyone tried this recipe using Ball Pickle Crisp granules yet?
my mother makes these a lot to sell. Most people who buy them think they are made with apples. They are very good, but a bit too cinnamon-y for my like.
I make this recipe with zucchini and it's also amazing. They don't get soggy, but they are firm and the first time I saw them, I thought they were apples. The lady who made them sliced and cored them and canned them that way. They look really nice in a jar that way. Just make sure the zucchini aren't too fat to fit. If they are, then you have to cut them up. Great way to use up all that zucchini!
Just finished making our first batch of these yesterday. As someone else stated, they can be time consuming, but oh my goodness are they worth it! Yum, yum, yum!!
My Grandmother has been making these pickles for years. They are awesome. Couldn't stop eating them, and everyone who has tried them loves them.
I'm going to make these this summer, my grandmother made them, and they are worth the work!
Excellent!! Highly recommend these to everyone! Our family loves them and they will make perfect additions to gifts for the holidays!! Time consuming but definitely worth it!
I made these last week and it is a big hit so far. They were eatting them before I had them jarred! I tied a pretty bow around them and stuck a bow to the top and will be giving them out to friends and family for christmas. I will keep one for us at home and one to put out to eat on christmas! We will be making again. The only thing I will probally change is jarring it when its done cooking instead of it sitting overnight.
Just like the ones I had years ago. I skipped a step or two. My cucumbers had to soak for a few days, waiting for my cinnamon red hots to arrive in the mail (as I couldn't find them anywhere!). I rinsed them daily then put them back in the fridge. Also, I may have sacrificed some goodness by not letting them sit overnight after adding the syrup, but it was late and I was getting tired. I just put them up and processed them right away. They're so tasty and I can't wait to share them with friends.
My Mom used to make these so I decided to try. My husband thinks they are great. It does take time to make, but well worth it!
These were AWESOME! Yes, they take time, but it's well worth it. I'm currently pregnant and craving cinnamon pickles. The only place I found to purchase any wants $12 a jar after shipping! Being a farmer's daughter, I always have access to fresh cucumbers in the summer. I will definitely make more of these!!
My husband begged me to make these pickles after having some at a friend's house. Her recipe was essentially the same. We found that we really didn't need the alum after using the pickling lime. The pickles were plenty crisp without it. Aren't they pretty? Thanks for a great recipe!
This recipe has been in my family for years, we call them candied apple rings. They are very delicious not everbody believes they are cucumbers. Yum Yum.
My family loves these pickles! They are very pretty and tasty with the right amount of sweet/tart cinnamon flavor. I plan on giving many away at Christmas....guess that means I need to make more for us!
I am not a veteran canner, but made these this year with excellent results...Takes a while to complete, but no individual step takes very long.. The "pickles" are delicious and as other reviewers have noted, taste like a cinnamon apple.. Definitely recommend if you have the time!!!
I have not made this yet but intend to. Our son in NC kept giving these he got from a lady who canned them out there. We thought they were apples too. Unfortunately she passed before he could get the recipe and this looks just like what she made. She would make mint ones also. Can't wait to make them. Thsnks so much.
I found these at a farmer's market and HAD to find the recipe! WHO KNEW there were other kinds of lime pickles?! For those who said they can't find pickling lime, we've always gotten a big bag of builders lime from the hardware store or concrete company - same thing! Without the lime, you are not getting the full true flavor of these pickles! Anyway, these were good, but not quite the same as the ones I bought, so I reviewed some other websites. Others called for 10 cups of sugar, so I went there, and upped the red hot candies a little too, but kept this process as it was a little simpler than some. They came out JUST like the awesome ones I bought at the farmer's market. Good thing I found this recipe, 'cause I was running out of things to do with my crazy bumper crop of cucs this year!
Best to start these early in the morning since you have a 24 hour wait before the next step. Beautiful color and outstanding taste!
These are well worth the time it takes to make them. My dad really likes these. My in-laws have used a similar recipe for many years and I can't tell much difference. Both are great.
I did mine a bit differently. I covered the pickles with the juice made in step 4, let it sit overnight then heated up the syrup the next day. Let them sit for three days and on day 6, heated it all up and put into jars. Placed jars between towels on kitchen cabinets to let them cool down slowly and seal.
These just scream "merry Christmas"!!! I did have to make a few changes because I could not find any pickling lime in Ontario Canada. I had to skip soaking the pickles in the pickling lime, but went straight to the step of cooking the cucumbers in alum, vinegar, water and food colouring. I let the final sugar mixture cover the pickles, and for 3 days, I reboiled the syrup every day then added back to the cucumbers. I put the required amount of "pickle crisp" in bottom of each jar and processed it for 20 minutes. You have to keep in mind when eating them, they are a pickle, not candy, lol! This recipe is a keeper and hopefully a new family Christmas tradition! Thank you for the wonderfully, different kind of pickle! Please remember, steam burns when you lift the canning lid..ouch!
Simply amazing.
I had never heard of these, but friends of mine asked me to can them! Raving about how good they were! They are time consuming but well worth it! And I had plenty of cucumbers I needed to use up!
I found this recipe after my kids decided they no longer "liked" my dill pickles. I wasn't sure what to expect, but decided they were pretty enough to make. WOW, is the flavor good. They are not to sweet or spicy, and there's a nice touch of acidity to balance out the flavor. They remind me of a cup of spice tea, and the cukes are super crunchy too. I will definitely make these again!!
Delicious! I made these once with my mom, and I was so excited to make them again! They make great holiday gifts!
Turned out great! Worth the time
Great recipe. Everyone thought it was apples, they could not believe it was cucumbers.
Didn't make any changes....don't need to in my opinion....will make great Christmas gift...Thank you for the receipe
They are time consuming but worth the time.
Crisp and delicious! Great way to use large yellowing cucumbers.
I make *lots* of pickles, but these are a favorite with all of my friends and family. They're absolutely delicious! To make it a bit easier, I've often gone ahead and hot packed and canned the pickles the second day. They're just as marvelous and a bit easier.
its wierd....but its good.
These are delicious! I'm going to need to make another batch or two or I won't have enough to last until Christmas
They smelled amazing when I was making them this Summer. I will serve some for Christmas.I will let you know later on how they taste.
Made it exactly as directed. I am comparing these with the only ones I've ever tried before, the ones at Southern Supreme in NC. I have to say that these are just too sweet. If I ever make them again, I'd have to reduce the sugar content in the syrup. They are very cinnamony (which is great) and look very pretty. I cut the cucumbers in sticks. Thanks for the recipe.
This is the exact recipe that Great Grandma made and they were called cinnimon pickles. They are so yummy, I have made them many times, and always enjoyed them. Thanks for posting the recipe, I thought I had lost it years ago
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections