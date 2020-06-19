Sugar Toasted Almond Spinach Salad
This recipe is easy to make, but tastes impressive and is always a big hit at barbecues. You can swap the mandarin oranges for dried cranberries depending on your personal preference.
LOVE IT! I'm a pretty boring salad eater. I normally don't like a "busy" salad at all. We made this for Thanksgiving and we all loved it, inlucding me! Definitely make the dressing and the home-made candied almonds are amazing! Make more almonds than it calls for and save them to eat later! So good!
I made this salad to go with our dinner tonight. My husband, who is basically a meat-and-potatoes man, loved it! He ate two helpings. I cut the red wine vinegar down to a 1/2 cup and used Honey Dijon mustard instead of yellow mustard. This is definitely a keeper!
Guests raved at this dish. I made it like the recipe except for doubling the almonds, decreased vinegar to 1/2 cup, and used dijon mustard instead of yellow. More people asked for the recipe than anything I've ever made. Will make it again and again and again.
I love the combination of stuff in this salad! I had sliced almonds, not slivered, but the sugaring technique worked great (I was a little skeptical). The dressing is seriously mustardy and vinegary, but mellows as it sits - still you may want a little more oil and sugar to tame it. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious!!
There is so much I love about this salad - the crisp romaine, the crunchy sweet almonds, the refreshing oranges and the zippy dressing. It's such a great combination of ingredients! The only change I made was using dijon mustard instead of yellow. I would cut the vinegar back to 1/2 cup next time for a better balance of oil and vinegar. Also, be sure to get the almonds nice and brown to enjoy their flavor fully - it's the highlight of this salad.
This salad turned out wonderfully. I made it for 10 people at Passover and there was only about one serving left. Per other reviews I changed the yellow mustard for Dijon mustard, and cut down the vinegar to 1/2 cup. Though I only had about 1/4 cup of red wine vinegar so I also put in 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, and it was delicious. Omitted the mushrooms and the cheese ( I don't like these things ), used about 1/2 of a large red onion and upped the mandarin oranges to closer to 2 cups. The almonds turned out fantastically and I can see why people say to double those! All the flavors blended well together and it was a light, refreshing salad to have. Will definitely be making again now that the weather is warming up! Thanks for a great recipe!
salad was great ! Esp. the twist on toasted almond with sugar .. very easy and delicious !
I made this with Boston Bibb instead of Romaine and it was great. I took it to a carry in and it soon was gone with many requests for the recipe.
I only made the sugar toasted almonds - and they were so quick to make and really super easy!!! I love the extra crispiness it gives. I will make the salad soon.
This salad was a hit at my house! I will definitely make this again and again
Loved this salad!
First time trying this one. Loved it. Was afraid of the tbsp of mustard in the dressing, but, the proof's in the pudding! Total success with everyone !!
I live in Japan, so was unable to get some ingredients, but the version I came up with has received raves from everyone who's eaten it. I added 'Craisins' and used seedless red Calfornia grapes, halved, instead of the mandarin oranges. I used regular iceberg lettuce instead of Romaine (strictly because I didn't have Romaine) and added more spinach (regular, not baby leaves). When I toasted the almonds, I waited until they were nearly done and drizzled maple syrup over them, then turned off the fire and waited for them to cool. People were asking, "What is it about this salad that makes it so refreshing?" One of my top two favorites now!
I made this for a gathering I recently hosted. People ate seconds and even thirds. I used cranberries instead of the oranges. Will make again!
This was an awesome side dish to chicken stir fry and rice. Was a nice, healthy meal. My husband and son loved it! However, I gave it a four star because the salad dressing was a little tart with the yellow mustard. I think next time, I'd have a ginger dressing with this dish.
I made the recipe as written except I used vandalia (sweet) onion instead of the red. I also used a large can of drained mandarin oranges. If you expect that this would be eaten in one day, then pouring the dressing on the salad right before serving is probably fine. Since I live by myself, I dished up some of the salad and then drizzled dressing over it. Dressing is very good; the sugar toasted almonds are great. I'm giving this 4 stars because it doesn't keep well--after a couple days, the salad becomes kinds of limp and the almonds lose their crunchiness. I may make this again but will store the ingredients in separate containers and then toss together an individual serving and add dressing.
I made this for a ladies brunch. I made it just as the recipe specified except that I left the spinach out because I forgot to buy it. Everyone loved the salad.
I'm giving this a 5 star rating as my company and husband loved it. I'm not a mustard fan so I didn't really like the dressing. Next time I will cut back on the mustard.