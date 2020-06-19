Sugar Toasted Almond Spinach Salad

21 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe is easy to make, but tastes impressive and is always a big hit at barbecues. You can swap the mandarin oranges for dried cranberries depending on your personal preference.

By M Pineda

Gallery

prep:

30 mins
30 mins
cook:
3 mins
total:
33 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine almonds and sugar in a small skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir until sugar is melted over almonds, about 3 minutes. Spread almonds in a single layer on waxed paper to cool.

  • To make the salad dressing, whisk together the vinegar, salad oil, sugar, mustard, poppy seeds, and salt in a bowl; set aside.

  • Toss together the romaine lettuce, spinach, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, onion, and oranges in a large bowl. Sprinkle almonds and drizzle dressing over top of salad just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 25.8mg; sodium 244.7mg. Full Nutrition
