Mocha

4.2
19 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a chocolate and coffee-lover's favorite! Using a home espresso machine, mix espresso, chocolate, and steamed milk--then top with whipped cream.

Recipe by Mackenzie

Gallery

Credit: Yoly
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
4 mins
cook:
1 min
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour milk into a steaming pitcher and heat to 145 degrees F to 165 degrees F (65 to 70 degrees C) using the steaming wand. Measure the chocolate syrup into a large coffee mug. Brew espresso, then add to mug. Pour the steamed milk into the mug, using a spoon to hold back the foam. Top with whipped cream.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 26.7mg; sodium 162mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/19/2022