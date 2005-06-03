Leftover Ham And Noodles

23 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 6
  • 3 6
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

Wonderful way to use up that small amount of ham that won't feed the family, but just cannot be thrown out!!! It can be ready in 30 minutes, and is a family pleaser. I like to make this the day before, and let the flavors blend. Reheat, and serve with a green salad and hard rolls.

By Delores Roberts

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine ham, black pepper, garlic, and 1 1/2 quarts water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add onion and celery; continuing cooking until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Add noodles, and cook until al dente. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 55.5g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 65.4mg; sodium 94.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022