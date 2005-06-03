Leftover Ham And Noodles

Wonderful way to use up that small amount of ham that won't feed the family, but just cannot be thrown out!!! It can be ready in 30 minutes, and is a family pleaser. I like to make this the day before, and let the flavors blend. Reheat, and serve with a green salad and hard rolls.
This was good and easy but very bland so I did a few things diffrently. I added lots of fresh garlic and salt pepper and a bay leaf. While the soup part was cooking I added the bone from the ham, to add flavor. My girls ate it with parm cheese on it and really liked it.
Rating: 4 stars
04/19/2001
Simple preparation - one pot and a nice change from all of the ham casseroles with cheese and cream soups in them. My son is allergic to dairy so this was perfect for him. And, he ate the vegetables (I added carrots, too) - tender but not soggy. Next time, I think I'll substitute broth from the ham for some of the water to add more flavor. I'll definitely make this again!
very average looking recipe so i added; which I think is the charm of this recipe. you can add what you feel and really it only helps. So, mine ended up a bit from the original recipe. I added 2 cans of chicken broth, carrots, and a good amount of a herbed spice blend. very nice, and very good after heating the second time around
Sorry, just 3 stars. Good for quickness. I dressed it up (as have others) with some chicken stock, bay leaf, a bit more ham, and then I added some leftover Penne noodles that were in the cupboard along with the egg noodles. Although the young men in the crowd did have 3 helpings. But 3 stars is best I can do.
I put in more ham, sliced into bite sized pieces because I had it. I also read that it was bland so I seasoned it a bit more with some garlic salt and such. After the noodles cooked down and there wasnt much water left, I put it in the oven (lid on) at 180 to hold till we were ready to eat it. I added a bit of butter and stirred it up before plating, and sprnkled some parm on and it was a good sit in front of the tv with some bread and butter meal.
This soup is easy to make however I subbed chicken broth for the water, used green onions, added the celery to the hot bowl for a nice crunch and used fall themed pasta for the egg noodles. This is definitely a keeper for the winter months.
Not a favorite. I added plenty of spices, fresh herbs, even some white table wine and this soup was still really bland. My always-hungry teenage son wouldn't touch the leftovers. I might make it again and substitute roasted chicken for the ham.
