Cuban Pork Roast I

This was yummy. After having a Cuban Restaurant near our office a few years ago, I was interested in looking for recipes that would remind us of the good flavors.... I used a 2.5LB. pork loin. I made it in the crockpot and because of time constraints and waiting for a few ingredients that needed to be picked up, I started the roast with some chicken broth for the first couple of hours. I poked holes in the roast with a fork. When all the ingredients arrived, I drained out the chicken broth and proceeded per the recipe, except I did add a little bit of high quality vinegar instead of the lemon juice and simply squeezed the juice of half a lime. Yum! I made it with a package of "yellow rice" purchased at the store and used the chicken broth set aside for the rice. I also added a pinch of cumin to the rice. The two dishes blended splendidly! The family had a hard time waiting for it to be ready to eat, it took about 7 1/2 hours in the crockpot. I also made fried pineapple for dessert with ice cream. Note, I used 2.5 lbs pork loin because that's what I had. I didn't reduce other ingredients. Because I used such a lean cut of meat, it was on the dry side.