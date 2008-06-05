Cuban Pork Roast I

Black beans and rice are the logical accompaniment to this hearty pork roast. A salad of orange slices, red onion and arugula dressed with a tangy cilantro vinaigrette would be refreshing. If there are any leftovers, make media noches, the Cuban sandwiches that are made with Swiss cheese, ham and toasted egg bread in addition to roast pork.
This did not turn out good for me. I sampled the "paste" of the cumin, etc. and it was delicious... but something happened after cooking. It turned more sour than flavorful. Maybe it was because I slow cooked for 6 hours (like some reviewers did) instead of BAKING 2-1/2 hours.?? I used a pork loin roast thinking it would be similar enough;maybe it wasn't. ?? I will give it another try without the crockpot and with the "pork shoulder tied roast".
Of all the recipes I have found on this site, I use this the most! It makes the most amazing medianoches sandwiches ever (check out this recipe as well). I use dried, rather than fresh spices, but still cook them in a pan with crushed garlic. I generally don't marinate, but instead place the pork and marinade in a crock pot with a cup of chicken broth. 8-10 hours on low depending on the cut of meat. I have also used this recipe with beef tenderloin and shredded it to make soft corn tacos with onion and cilantro. Amazing!
This is an excellent recipe. Our family uses a very similar set of ingredients with only a few minor changes. Whole cumin seeds manually ground up adds an interesting dimension to the flavor. A NOTE FOR OTHER READERS:DO NOT USE PORK LOIN!!! Pork loin is not the same as pork shoulder. The texture, taste an consistency of the meat is not the same. Use a pork shoulder (bone-in or boneless) or shoulder butt (aka, boston butt) which is the top part of the shoulder.
This was absolutely fabulous! I used Swift/Kirkland's signature pork sirloin tip roast, certified by the AHA, only 20 calories of fat per 4 oz. It was so tender and juicy and wonderful. Served with allrecipe.com's "roasted root vegetables with apple juice" & "black beans and rice" & shredded romaine and a mango salsa for a real cuban flair.
I made this using a single loin pork roast in my crockpot, cooking on low for 6 hours. It turned out nicely, but I felt that the lemon/lime juices had somehow overpowered the dish. I may try again, omitting those and strictly using the sherry/orange juice for liquids, which would result in a more subtle flavor.
This dish was excellent, meat was very tender. For leftovers, I fried strips of the meat with grilled onions for fajitas. Also tried the cuban medianoches from this site and they are delicious as well.
My family loved this recipe. We often eat at a Cuban restaurant near our home and this was as tasty and tender as the restaurants. Will make it again.
Kick Butt Pork! I wasn't going to review this until I read other reviews that weren't kind and they didn't follow the instructions. Yes, pork loin is going to be dry. You need the fat/collagen in the pork shoulder to keep it moist and make it fall apart scrumptious. I did use a bone-in roast and didn't tie it, and I did sear it before putting in the oven. I marinated it exactly as told to for about 36 hours. If you want boring pork, do not cook this. It is tangy, that is what the citrus is about. It is earthy, that's what the spices were for. I can't compare it to authentic Cuban pork because it's been 20 years since I had any, but I can't wait to make the medianoche sandwiches tomorrow. Serve with black beans and rice, make a taco or burrito.. whatever you want to do with this, you can't go wrong. If you like simple flavors, this is not for you!
Absolutely wonderful!!! Made exactly as written except for cooking an hour longer because we live at 7000 ft. Doing the paste in the small bowl of the food processor DID NOT WORK. It was such a mess that I had to start over, wasting the cumin seed, pepper, and garlic. The mortor and pestle worked much better. I seved it with Cuban Black Bean Salad, Grilled Pineapple, and Cafe Con Leche Custard for dessert. My husband said the whole meal was much better than anything you could get in a restaurant. Definetely a keeper!
Amazing!!!!! I wanted to marry myself - this was soooo good
This really did taste like the cuban restaraunt. It was excellent. I will make this again soon. My husband thought it smelled quite garlicly while it was marinating, but it turned out perfect. Thank you Christine
Had this for dinner last night and just had to share that this is one of the best recipes ever! I served it with black beans and rice and my family loved it! The flavors are absorbed so nicely by the roast and the taste is absolutely wonderful. A little time consuming, but definitely worth it!
This was yummy. After having a Cuban Restaurant near our office a few years ago, I was interested in looking for recipes that would remind us of the good flavors.... I used a 2.5LB. pork loin. I made it in the crockpot and because of time constraints and waiting for a few ingredients that needed to be picked up, I started the roast with some chicken broth for the first couple of hours. I poked holes in the roast with a fork. When all the ingredients arrived, I drained out the chicken broth and proceeded per the recipe, except I did add a little bit of high quality vinegar instead of the lemon juice and simply squeezed the juice of half a lime. Yum! I made it with a package of "yellow rice" purchased at the store and used the chicken broth set aside for the rice. I also added a pinch of cumin to the rice. The two dishes blended splendidly! The family had a hard time waiting for it to be ready to eat, it took about 7 1/2 hours in the crockpot. I also made fried pineapple for dessert with ice cream. Note, I used 2.5 lbs pork loin because that's what I had. I didn't reduce other ingredients. Because I used such a lean cut of meat, it was on the dry side.
This is a very good recipe. I change it up a bit. I add a large Spanish onion and half the cumin (I use ground). I also don't sear the meat prior to putting in the crockpot since searing seals the juices in and won't allow the absorbtion of the citrus juices. There's nothing better than roast Cuban pork!! BTW, my Tampa Cuban friends love my pork roasts!
This is excellent. I followed the recipe to the letter, and it came out unbelievably tasty and tender. The ony change I would suggest is to make deep cuts in the pork about 2 inches apart. This will create more browned areas... it will also cook faster so keep an eye on it.
I did a quick version of this using regular cumin and just mixed it all together to marinate a pork tenderloin. My husband was craving a cuban pork sandwich so after cooking (20 min. per lb.) we sliced it up and served it on some nice rolls with a touch of mayo and melted meunster cheese. It was great!
I love this recipe and it always goes over well. I like to keep it covered with foil for most of the cooking time and then take it off for the last 15-20 minutes to get a good browning. Other than that I didn't have to make any changes. Great recipe!
Love, love, love it! I have made this recipe twice now in the slow cooker. Once for dinner and then again for a potluck at work. Shredding the pork makes for the best taco filling. So much flavor! Everyone raved about it.
Excellent! My husband actually cooked this in the crockpot. Didn't marinade the pork loin, just added 2 cups of broth to all other ingredients and let it cook (on high on accident for 6 hours instead of on low all day). The flavor is phenominal!!! We loved the truly Cuban flavor. Will definitely make this again... and again. Thanks for sharing!
I had a 5 lb boneless pork tenderloin that I didn't know what to do with it, so I followed this recipe. Like some of the others, I put it in a slow cooker for 6 hours. It was incredibly delicious and I loved dipping crusty artisan bread into the juice!
I'm pretty sure the roast I happened to have in my freezer and wanted to use up was not the right one and did not make the most tender roast but that was ok. The next day I shredded it added all the juices and a little thickening and cooked to use on fresh tortillas with black beans, cheese, avocado and sour cream. Yummy pork burritos. I followed recipe except for substituting apple juice for wine (and using a cheaper roast) Thanks.
Cooked in my pressure cooker after browning and meat was very tender. I think the marinade had a good flavor but it would have done better marinating for at least 48 hours. So if I let it marinate longer I would probably give it more stars.
I can't really give an honest review because I changed it up so much, but I got the idea and if I'd had everything this recipe called for I'd try it. I'll try and post what I did to make this work because it really was good, but I had to give you credit b/c I based it on this and on what I thought were cuban flavors. Thanks for the idea.
Great, especially for a party. Used a 4lb loin in the crock pot, drained and shredded the pork and served with tortillas, jalapeño and cilantro dip. Next time I will reserve some of the liquid, as the pork dried out a bit after it was shredded.
My husband and son really liked this. I did have to add water as the roasting progressed, but it came out well. Not real spicy, not too citrusy!! Good job!!
This was an Excellent dish, I was alittle concerned that it would be too citrousy, but it was great. It was worth the wait.I carved the meat and let it "marinate" in the drippings before serving.
This turned out fantastic, the only variation made was my grocery store didn't have pork shoulder so I used a 4lb pork butt. The time necessary to get the center completely cooked was around 3-3 and a half hours though, so my only suggestion is to change the time listed in the recipe.
I was desperate to find a good Cuban pork receipe after eating at a fabulous little cuban eatery on Big Pine Key in the FLorida Keys this summer. This one was on the mark. Theirs was more of a shredded pork though. Love this flavor and goes great with black beans and rice.
A good and easy recipe, made great burritos for a crowd with some rice, black beans, and lime. I made it much easier by following the ingredient list but not the instructions. In the morning, I put the pork roast in a crockpot, poured all the other ingreds on top (light on the juice per other reviewers) and cooked it on low all day. By evening we had a savory, effortless accompaniment to our mojitos. Kids, picky people, everyone liked this.
THe best recipie ever! OUt of all of the ones I have tried on alrecipies, this one is the best!
A novice at roasting pork, I was a bit nervous... but this dish was awesome! Rave reviews from all of my friends, very tender and flavorful! And easy too! Will definitely make again when looking to impress others!
This is a great recipe. The only change I made was to use white wine rather than sherry (didn't have it). I served it with Spicy Mango Salsa and Dirty Rice (both found on this site). The whole family raved about it and even went back for more. This is something I would definitely make for company, everything was easy but the results were impressive!
This was a most delicious, moist and flavorful recipe. I did have to add chicken broth to the bottom of the roasting pan as the marinade began to burn. Once done, I thicked the sauce with cornstarch and served with black beans and rice. Family truly enjoyed this and I thank you Christine.
This recipe yields an amazingly tasty roast! I've made it multiple times, with zero substitutions. The meat comes out so succulent and packed with amazing flavor. I've tried it in a crock pot too. The flavor was there; and it was still juicy. But the texture on the outside cannot be matched with a slow cooker. Bravo!
I made this recipe hoping that it would taste like the Cuban restaurants in Florida. Sadly it did not, the cumin was a bit strong when i used the recommended amount. I am not saying that this was a bad tasting recipe but I would probably use less cumin next time as well as pepper.
Changed a lot...yeah I read this is frowned upon but it is what it is. Used (2) TBSP. of homemade sofirto, (1) pkg. sazon, olive oil & sherry per recipe and Adobo. Cooked in crockpot for approx. 8 hrs. then shredded for tacos. I did not brown the pork before cooking. The boys loved it so I will give 4 stars and make my own next time. Really appreciate the thought process!
Came out right the second time I made it. I used the crockpot the first time. Worked better for me in the oven. The flavor was amazing. I didnt find it overly citrus at all. I also added some emeril's essence one of the best things Ive made from allrecipes
If I could, I would give this recipe 4 1/2 stars. Followed the recipe exactly, except I cooked it in the crock pot. Marinade is wonderful but even after marinading it for two days, the pork didn't pick up as much of the flavor as I thought it would. Having said that, it was still very good. And was the closest I have come to making a great Cuban Pork Roast. It was even better the next day. I will definitely try this again with a little tweaking.
This recipe was okay, but I've made many similar pork roasts off of the top of my head. I gave it four stars, so as not to discourage new(er) cooks, but if you can cook, you've thrown something similar together. I thought the ingredients would have made a difference to what I usually find in my cabinets/fridge, but......and marinating - waste of time. I used a pork butt roast, didn't retain any "extra" flavor. Maybe it's the spices you choose to keep in your cabinet because I had them all, down to a "T" so maybe that's what wasn't fascinating - I use them all the time.
This recipe makes a delicious pork roast. I boned a 7.6 lb pork shoulder and coated the surface with some of the spice/juice mixture before rolling and tying it. Marinated it, as described, for 20 hours. After roasting and cooling, I sliced it thin with a meat slicer and used it to make the Classic Cuban Midnight Sandwiches recipe from Allrecipes.com. YUMMY!
The entire family enjoyed this recipe. We love Cuban restaurants around our area. This recipe wasn't quite as good as what I was hoping for but, it was really close to the flavor and seasonings we like.
Turned out beautifully! I left out the orange juice, and used more lemon juice and added a little brown sugar for sweetness and to counter acidity.. I used the marinade in the bottom of the pan to keep it from drying out, and basted the pork with it occasionally. Big hit!
Excellent recipe, absolutely delicious! I had a 4.5 lb pork shoulder and followed the recipe to the letter. Only changes i made were upping each ingredient by a smidge because of the particular way I had to marinade. All juices I squeezed from fresh fruit myself and cooked the roast in a slow-cooker. Marinated for 24 hours
This was so good and it made the house smell amazing. I followed it exactly except I didn't add Sherry(personal preference). I made it with the Black Cuban Beans from this site and some Spanish Rice, oh and don't forget the Mojitos ...Yum!
My entire family LOVED this, (including my 4-year-old!) Overall, it was a cinch to make. The only problem is the marinating time, (12-24 hours). Also, the left-overs made wonderful sandwiches the next day.
We liked this, though the first bite puckered up my mouth a bit. Then again, I used all the juice of one lime and didn't measure it. Might have been too much. We'll be making this again for sure. Served it with Jicama Corn Salad, also from this site (adding a jalapeno) and found the combination to be quite pleasing (I was looking for something more substantial than mango salsa, but didn't want to go as heavy as beans and rice).
I made this with the intentions of making Cuban sandwiches and it was amazing. However, being the queen of short cuts in the kitchen, I used ground cumin, regular pepper, refrigerated jarred garlic in oil. Still turned out amazing. Used my panini and grilled the wheat sand which thins, melted Swiss cheese, the roast pork, deli ham, pickles and mustard. Delicious!!
This is a GREAT recipe. In fact, my husband say's it should be rated a ten. To quote him, "it doesn't get any better than this". Thank you for sharing this amazing recipe. I'm sure I will be making it many times over.
Made it per the recipe. Cooked a bit slower at 275 degrees. Came out tender, juicy and flavorful. Shared it with some friends following our recent trip to Cuba along with dark rum and cigars. They loved it!
Excellent! I used ground cumin, ground pepper. I marinated a 7 lb pork butt overnight, then threw everything in the crock pot. Came out wonderful! I put in the oven at 450 for about 20 min until the meat was just a tiny bit crispy around the edges. So good! I been using the meat to top a tossed salad, make burritos, or just served with rice. Very versatile!
Making this again tonight! Used the crock pot instead of the oven and used the generic rule (3-4 hrs on high or 7-8 hours on low). Was great as an entree and have used the meat in stir fry and Cuban Midnight Sandwiches as well. Amazing flavor that pairs well with more than rice and beans.
very different twist to the salt and pepper rub. this dish is very aromatic. It will have everyone's noses pointing up, wondering where that smell is coming from.
Made exactly per recipe — 2.5 hours resulted in a rare pork roast. Extended time 30 minutes two times and it was still rare and tough. Finally put it in the crock pot and left on low overnight. Now the roast is what I had expected.
I made this for my husband parents when they were visiting from Florida. We had the roast one night with Cuban Beans & Yellow Rice. The next day with the leftovers I made Cuban Sliders, they were great! My husband keeps asking when I'm going to make again. I made the roast in the slow cooker on low.
