Awesome Honey Pecan Pork Chops

I used extra thick boneless pork chops. I seasoned them well with salt, pepper, garlic powder and non-MSG tenderizer before I dredged them in flour. I melted 2 TBLS butter with some olive oil and sauteed a small chopped onion and 2 cloves of chopped garlic. I removed those then well browned the chops. After I got them going I put a lid on them to get a nice brown crust. I then removed the chops to a covered square casserole dish. I put the onions and garlic back in the browning pan, added 1/4C real maple syrup, 1/3C chicken broth (if I had a non-citrus juice, I would have used that) & a splash of soy sauce and scaped up all the chop drippings. When that boiled I poured it over the chops, then sprinkled them with half the chopped pecans. I cooked them covered in the oven @ 350 fo about 30-40 min. I basted the chops with the liquid about half way through. After that initial 30-40 min, I removed the lid, basted again, sprinkled the rest of the pecan on top then cooked for 15 min more. At that point I removed most of the liquid to a small sauce pan and cooked the chops another 15 min. I boiled the liquid until it reduced by half and served it with the chops at the table. My husband loved this dish. I think this would make a great & beautiful "company" dish. I think next time, instead of maple syrup, I may try a fruit syrup. It DID occur to me that this is very similar to the way I cook 'holiday' yams!