Awesome Honey Pecan Pork Chops

4.3
974 Ratings
  • 5 570
  • 4 261
  • 3 99
  • 2 25
  • 1 19

This recipe is both unbelievably easy and indescribably delicious. It takes only a few minutes to prepare. Just cook the cutlets in butter, and then heat honey and pecans in the drippings to make the sauce. Try serving with mashed sweet potatoes and green beans. This is guaranteed to be a favorite!

Recipe by Karena

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
51 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow dish, mix together flour, salt and pepper. Dredge pork cutlets in the flour mixture.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add chops, and brown both sides. Transfer to a warm plate.

  • Mix honey and pecans into the pan drippings. Heat through, stirring constantly. Pour sauce over cutlets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
518 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 100.3mg; sodium 101.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022