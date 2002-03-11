Awesome Honey Pecan Pork Chops

This recipe is both unbelievably easy and indescribably delicious. It takes only a few minutes to prepare. Just cook the cutlets in butter, and then heat honey and pecans in the drippings to make the sauce. Try serving with mashed sweet potatoes and green beans. This is guaranteed to be a favorite!
These are awesome! The taste is really good and not too-too sweet - it's just the natural flavor of the honey working. I used pork chops instead of pork loin cutlets because loin is smaller and less plentiful and also, can be more expensive. Chops do the job just as well, you may just have to add more prep time by removing the bone and/or extra fat. If the chops are too thick, you can pound them out or cut them thinner. With my honey mixture, I added a bit of brown sugar and used walnuts instead of pecans. (I would even try some almonds!) Warming the honey makes the dish less heavy - very appetizing.
I don't know how to discribe this dish. I think I must have done something wrong. The pork chops were dried out and the sauce was more like candy than sauce. My husband loved them, but I probably won't make again.
I used extra thick boneless pork chops. I seasoned them well with salt, pepper, garlic powder and non-MSG tenderizer before I dredged them in flour. I melted 2 TBLS butter with some olive oil and sauteed a small chopped onion and 2 cloves of chopped garlic. I removed those then well browned the chops. After I got them going I put a lid on them to get a nice brown crust. I then removed the chops to a covered square casserole dish. I put the onions and garlic back in the browning pan, added 1/4C real maple syrup, 1/3C chicken broth (if I had a non-citrus juice, I would have used that) & a splash of soy sauce and scaped up all the chop drippings. When that boiled I poured it over the chops, then sprinkled them with half the chopped pecans. I cooked them covered in the oven @ 350 fo about 30-40 min. I basted the chops with the liquid about half way through. After that initial 30-40 min, I removed the lid, basted again, sprinkled the rest of the pecan on top then cooked for 15 min more. At that point I removed most of the liquid to a small sauce pan and cooked the chops another 15 min. I boiled the liquid until it reduced by half and served it with the chops at the table. My husband loved this dish. I think this would make a great & beautiful "company" dish. I think next time, instead of maple syrup, I may try a fruit syrup. It DID occur to me that this is very similar to the way I cook 'holiday' yams!
Made as is only doubled the amount of honey and we really enjoyed although next time I think I'll try other reviewer's suggestions such as added some chopped onions, a dash of soy sauce and maybe even trying the half maramlade/half honey mix. We're talking super easy and quick recipe here and yet, it tastes like you claved over the stove. Thanks for sharing this one Karena!
Just like the title describes, this pork tenderloin is awesome. I took previous reviewers' recommendations and added some chopped onion to counter the sweetness and I let the honey cook down a little so I had to spoon the pecan mixture over the meat more than really pouring it. It was delicious and we all loved it. I needed some tenderloin recipes and this is a wonderful addition!
this recipe is PERFECT "as is". i don't know why people try to "tweak" a recipe when they haven't even tried the recipe in it's original version, then they give the recipe poor ratings and wonder why they didn't like it. ***after reading further reviews... i think if people used REAL honey (not that cheap fake stuff) they might get better results. this recipe had the perfect level of sweet taste, balanced with other flavors. simple and tasty! and so easy to make! thank you for sharing.
Great recipe. My family loved it and it took less than a 1/2 hour to make. That's my kind of dinner. If you don't like real sweet meat then don't pour the sauce over the pork, just use it as a dipping sauce. Either way it's a great dinner.
this was INCREDIBLE, after a little tweaking. i used 1 lb thin cut boneless pork loin, added seasoning salt and garlic onion spices to the flour (recipe does call for a little too much flour, but its ok if u adequately spice it and dont mind wasting a little...) browned it w 2tbs of butter- there wasnt anything left in the pan, so i added 2 more tbs butter, 1/3c chicken broth and some soy sauce as suggested to the honey and pecans. it was soooooo gooooood! definitely will make again!
OHHHHH LA LA…. As the french would say "Votre grenouille a mangé mon dejeuner." These chops are top notch. After reading everyone's reviews I was extremely paranoid that these chops would make the dirt taste sweet so I added the ½ cup of chicken broth and 1 tbs of soy sauce. It was perfect. Wolfgang HATES pecans so we made this dish with lots o almonds and it looked FANCY and tasted DIVINE. Wolfgang insists on having this meal again. He said it was almost as sweet as the cook.
Very good using pork chops. The trick to not having a hard sauce is to warm the honey and pecans on low heat, it doesn't take long. Nice change from the usual but don't try this if you don't like things sweet.
I would of given this recipe 5 stars if it wasn't for the fact that the chef who created it should probably of said to cook on a lower heat or said to cook with thin loins. Even though the pork got a little burnt (I think mine were thicker than the norm) it tasted great. I didn't have the correct nuts for this so I just used peanuts and it still tasted amazing. I also followed past reviewers advice and added 3 squirts of soy sauce so it wouldn't be so sweet - and it worked. I suggest doing that. And I added some extra olive oil to cook longer. I am a big ketchup person, so if I don't like the sauce I just dip it in ketchup. Well, I LOVED this sauce, it was perfect! Even for me! And very very easy to make. Just remember: cook on medium to low heat if you have thicker loins. I do not cook pork often since I have never found a recipe I like but I love this one so I will be cooking pork more often!
Wow, these were great! I roasted the pecans in the oven first (at a low temp, maybe 250, just long enough to crisp them up a bit and bring out the flavor, maybe 5 to 10 minutes, watch them or they'll burn), and then mixed them with a teaspoon of butter and a dash of salt. Also, I took the pan off the heat while I added the honey. This way, it stayed "saucey", and didn't get thick. I will make this again, especially when I need a fancy dish for company. It looks and tastes like something you would get at a nice restaurant.
This recipe was great and very easy too. The reviews about it being rather sweet were helpful also, so the small adjustment I made was to add a small amount of chile sauce to the honey/pecan glaze. Oh, I also added some season salt and pepper to the flour. My husbad was very pleased. I will make this recipe again.
This was awesome! When I first brought the plate of pork chops to the table, my husband made a face and said "Pork chops with nuts?!?!". By the end of the meal, he kept cutting pieces off of the last piece and his quote was "These pork chops are addicting!!!? I added the garlic and chopped onion as others recommended and I think that made the difference. It had a nice flavor to compliment the sweetness. It is a bit sweet, so I added extra butter and that balanced it out a bit. It also gave us extra sauce. Very easy & a quick meal that looks like you spent hours in the kitchen!!!
I have made these twoce already and they are yummy! My husband LOVES pecans. As a side dish, I made "candied sweet potatoes" and green beans. It was all yummy! Can't wait to eat the leftovers! Highly recommended.
I didn't have Honey or Pecans so I made this with Real Maple syrup and walnuts. I used a little more maple syrup in the cooking process. My husband loves this dish so much that he couldn't stop talking about it! I highly reccomend trying it this way also and i plan to try it with honey and pecans someday too!
These were good, but I found the sauce overwhelmingly sweet. I ended up adding some lemon juice. As far as the chops, I used a thick cut, bone-in chop. I did not pound thin. Instead, I browned them in the skillet for a few minutes on each side and then transferred to a baking dish and baked covered until done. Made for a tender and juicy pork chop.
Only reason it got a 4 is because I totally tweaked it. Oh man...but after I did! Sooooo tasty! Here's what I did: I marinated some boneless slices of pork loin (not sure how much b/c I took it from a large loin and froze it earlier)in 2 cloves of garlic, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon honey for like 4 hours or so. I took the marinated pork and dredged it in 1/4 cup flour-I don't think I added the S&P. I melted 6 tablespoons of lite Smart Balance and cooked 1/2 chopped onion and 2 pressed garlic cloves then added the pork. Cooked it a little and then turned it over. I took the pork out and put it in a casserole. I put 2 tablespoons honey and 1/2 cup chicken broth and 1/4 cup chopped pecans to the pan with onions and garlic. Cooked it just a bit, then poured it over the pork in the casserole dish. I put the lid on it and cooked it for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Oh my goodness, it was crazy good! I had it with jasmine rice and some yummy veggies.
These didn't turn out very well for me. For one, I must have let the sauce cook too long because when i poured it over the chops, it just caramelized and was hard like candy. The chops also didn't have much flavor; very floury. If I do ever attempt to make this again, it won't be for awhile!
Husband and I loved this recipe! We didn't have any money to get fast food tonight that I've been craving for, but it hit the spot!! Next time, I will adjust the burner so it won't get my stainless steel pan so darn hot and burn the butter. It was still great! mmmmm! I will be making this again and again!
This was really tasty. I took others recc's and seasoned the chops with garlic pwdr, s, p, and tenderizer, then pounded. I then dredged in flour w/ additional seasoning (we like it flavorful & it was). Then prepared as stated. NOTE!!! When adding nuts and honey to pan, DO NOT overcook b/c it turns hard when cooled..like candy. My fault so I'll make it again; good flavor!
Great recipe! I doubled the butter I used in the pan and it gave the pork a nice crust. Definitely don't overcook the sauce - I cooked the sauce for about 3 minutes and it turned out to be the consistency of peanut butter. Overall, this is a fast, weeknight-type meal.
So easy, but delicious! Got RAVE reviews from family! I used pepper and garlic salt in my flour and pounded it in. I doubled the butter to cook the pork in. After taking the pork out, I looked in the pan and there is still no way I was going to be able to mix 1/4 cup of honey in the pan, so following others advise, I added a little less than 1/4 cup of chicken broth. I toasted my pecans in the oven for a few min, added them to the pan and cooked only long enough to heat thru (reading other reviews, I didn't want hard candy for my pork chops!) Thanks for making me look like a gourmet chef!
I added a couple TB of broth to the honey and nut mix, it seemed too thick. The overall flavor was sweet, but not too sweet. I finely chopped the pecans which gave the meat an even coat of nuts but a 1/4 cup was plenty. Everybody loved it.
My family loved this recipe. I cut a pork tenderloin up and pounded the slices a little thin. I did add a splash of soy sauce and white wine. After I made the sauce I put my meet back in the pan with lid and let it simmer on low for 5 minutes... YUM!! The meat was so tender and not super sweet. A great new way to use Tenderloin instead of just roasting the whole thing. THanks!!!!
To DIE for, and so fast and quick! I turned the heat up on high, once I added the honey and pecans to the drippings...and I added just shy of 1/2 cup chicken stock. The sauce thickened up, and I ate every bite with relish. A definite quick and delicious dinner. Thanks!
These are definitely very easy and a quick stovetop dish. I just used pork chops and skipped the tenderizing. I used Montreal Steak seasoning in place of the salt and pepper (no reason, just saw it first and thought it would work), and that's the extent of my changes. Definitely keep this on low heat so the chops don't brown too fast and get dry. I also thought the pecans were a bit much--I'd do less of them next time. Otherwise, a great meat dish. I served with mac and cheese and salad. Thanks for the recipe!
By far the best pork chops ever. I made a 2 serving version with 2 boneless porkchops. I seared the chops in 1TBS butter over medium heat for 7 mins each side....then cooked covered until it reached 145 internal temperature. After removing the chops I added 1 TBS of butter, 1.5 TBS of honey & 2TBS of pecans. Brought that to a boil and added them to my chops. It was not too sweet whatsoever if you cut back on the honey. I served with stuffing.
Add minced garlic to the butter and be careful to not burn! Takes away the sweetness and adds a tangy sweet and sour taste. Very good!
These were the best pork chops I've ever tried. I don't usually care for pork chops, but do make them just to change up our usual ground beef & chicken meals. My husband said this was a keeper. I will be making this one again & again.
FABULOUS! My husband fell in love with them. We've decided to make this our family's Christmas dinner. I do think, however, I'll add a little brown sugar to enhance the sweetness.
THIS WAS GREAT!!! I had some guest over to be my guinea pigs and we ran out of pork chops to everyone's disappointment. We were scraping the honey-pecan sauce off of the plate. My husband who is a picky eater loved it and said that we would be eating it again very soon!! We ate it with steamed broccoli, rice-a-roni, and peas & carrots. The mixture of veggies and rice with the chops was delicious. ;~)
Since “Awesome” is the most over-used cliché in America today, I can’t bring myself to use it. “Very good” and “very easy” fit this recipe. It really is a nice blending of flavors and a dish that will appeal to those with a “sweet tooth”, which I have.
Oh YUMMY! This recipe was super easy and very very good. I read through the comments before making it so I added about a half teaspoon brown sugar and some Shallot Onions to the sauce. It really complemented the sweetness nicely. I also added some garlic salt to the flour mix. I used a cast iron wok to cook it in ((cause I love it)) and spooned on a bit more of the flour mixture on each piece half way though cooking, it made them nice and crispy on the outside and super moist on the inside. ^_^ Awesome recipe, I will definitely be making again!
Fantabulous! I added 1/2 C chicken broth and 1T soy sauce per other reviews, and then some flour at the end to thicken the sauce. Use very thin bone-in pork chops! 5 stars from husband too. Serve with sweet potatoes and green beans... yum just writing this makes me hungry!
Wow. Well that could say it all by itself, but I'll add that my husband gobbled these up and then hinted that he'd like me to use this recipe again (something that doesn't always happen). I reccommend not pairing this with something sweet (such as sweet potatoes), as it would be very overwhelming since this pork is already very sweet. Instead I made garlic mashed potatoes and I think a salad. Very tasty!
really REALLY good. I used pork chops and pounded them thin with a jagged meat tenderizer. I did not have a lot of pan drippings so i added some veggie stock (wouldve used chicken if I had it) and a little maple syrup with a dash of cayenne, a healthy couple of shakes of onion powder (didnt have any onions on hand) and a dash of sage, I cooked that down before adding the honey and nuts, then I just let that reduce a bit, although I wished I hadnt because my husband and I could have drank that sauce! will definately make again.
This was so simple and so good. We love to eat pork so this was a nice change in our routine. I did follow some of the advice of previous users and added about 1/2 C. of chicken broth and about a Tbs. of Soy Sauce to the honey-pecan sauce just to make sure it didn't get hard. Turned out awesome and not overly sweet. Will definately reccomend to others and will make again. Thanks for sharing.
I prepared this with no changes from the original recipe, and served with baked sweet potatoes. While this dish went perfect with the potatoes, there was just something about it that tasted a little 'off'. As some other reviewers have mentioned, maybe it's that there was nothing to cut the sweetness, or maybe it was the slight bitterness of the pecans? If you like the basic ingredients (pork, honey and pecans), and don't mind the sweetness, you'll probably enjoy this recipe.
I appreciated this recipe, as it was a new way to fix pork, but I don't suppose I will be making it again. I prepared it per the recipe without any changes, and 'twas very easy to make make. BUT, too sweet for us... Incidentally, honey-nut sauce does carmelize if left on stove,and will get hard. So take off the burner when warming the "sauce"...
Yummy! I didn't pound out the pork chops very thin but evened them out. I then used a instant read thermometer to reach the right temp. I had a generous amount of pan juices but added an extra pat of butter just for good measure. My husband has decided that pecan rolls have to pork fat worked into the recipe. As Emeril says "It's a pork fat love thing." (or something like that). I'll have to make it for my toddler when he gets over his cold and see how he likes it. Thanks for the yummy dinner.
I only made two slight changes and we enjoyed the meal. I used pork chops, cooking themlong enough to ensure they were done. I also added garlic powder to the flour. Otherwise, the recipe was good as is.
Since my husband declared these the "best pork chops EVER", I had to post. They were so quick and easy, I ll definitely be making these again. The only change I made was to use some chicken broth to keep the chops from sticking to the pan. I was able to use less butter that way, and it didn't diminish the flavor. Thanks for a great recipe!
I thought these were pretty tasty. My 5 year old ate it up without complaint and she's pretty picky. My husband was impressed with the appearance. This dish is pretty classy.
I was very surprised how good this was. I was very easy, but I'm not a cook and the recipe does not indicate how much butter to use. I used 3 T., but next time I'll use 4 T. This recipe is worth trying. I know you'll have it again and again, as I know I will.
This was good the first time I made it, and the second time I added some sauteed onions and a little marmalade and my husband swore it tasted just like the TGI Friday's Jack Daniel's sauce. I did half honey/half syrup and added a dash of soy sauce. Excellent!
I have made this recipe many times and noticed that it was the Recipe of the Day. This is wonderful! I'm always looking for new ways to make dishes other than chicken or beef, and this always gets great reviews. :) I've been asked to make it again and again.
The dish was FANTASTIC. Take seriously the warning not to overcook the sauce - I just left the skillet on warm for a while while I prepped the rest of the meal - the sauce was the consistancy of candy after I put it on the chops. Would suggest prepping the sauce >>immediately before<< serving on the chops.
I use this recipe alot because I'm not a fan of pork chops, but they are cheap, easy and a crowd pleaser. I have added Brown Sugar and Apples with or without the Pecans (have also used Walnuts)....May be sweee but certainly gives a fun flavor! I make this "sauce" in a small sauce pan on the side so I avoid burning or any other mishap.
Very surprised how good this is! I bought the ingredients for this dish weeks ago but kept putting it off because it wasn't something my husband would normally like....or so I thought. I read most of the reviews and decided to add onions and a small amount if chickrn broth bto the sauce. I also added a little maple syrup along with the 1/4 cup of honey. I spiced up the meat with salt, pepper & cayenne to balance out the sweet taste of the sauce. It was a hit. I was so worried my husband wouldn't like it but we both did.
I added ground mustard to the flour dredge, along with garlic salt. Used cashews instead of pecans. I used pork tenderloin, sliced up and pounded thin. It tasted fabulous, at least, according to my husband.
These were really good! I was looking for a new recipe for pork chops...this is one I'll go back to often. I did add some chopped onion to the honey and pecans and let it reduce down. So good! My husband really enjoyed them and even ate them for leftovers at work a few days later...and he rarely enjoys leftovers!
These were overall a disappointment (I know: I'm way in the minority here!). After reading all the (mostly great) reviews, I'd expected something fabulous. I made the recipe exactly as stated, altering nothing. It was just ok; the sauce didn't seem to compliment the pork all that well; I guess it was the sweetness (my husband said it was like the top of a Cinnabon). I won't make this again, but am glad I tried it. I might make the sauce some other time and put it over ice cream.
This recipe was absolutely delicious! Both my husband and I thoroughly enjoyed it! The only thing that I would like to add is try not to let the topping sit around too long before you put it on the pork chops because it hardens rather quickly. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
We will make this again, but I did change a few things as suggested by other cooks. I added several dashes of soy sauce, I doubled the butter (though I use margarine), I added the onion and I doubled the pecans. There was plenty of sauce and I even put it in the oven and kept it warmed with the sauce on it while my squash finished cooking. This caused the sauce to thin a little bit, but it was perfect. Not too sweet, a little crunch (yum!) SUPER EASY!
Very Tasty! They took a little while to make, and my kitchen was a mess afterwards, but they were well worth it. I made them with Mashed Potatos and fresh veggies. I neglected to pour the honey/pecan glaze directly over the chops, straight from the pan. Doing so didn't get the glaze over the whole chop, which was a mistake.
This is really tasty and filling. The only problem I ran into was with leftovers. The sauce was hard as a rock so I melted it, and when it cooled it got kind of grainy and very sticky. I would just make as much sauce as I planned to use at the meal and then make more with the leftovers in the future.
YUM! We just loved this recipe! My husband is not the sort that likes to try new things. He doesnt like a lot of the foods that I love- so I was really worried about this recipe. But he loved it so much that he took the leftovers to work with him the next day for his lunch! Our kids are not fincky eaters, but all the same they loved it tons as well! THanks for the great recipe!
This was a great recipe! I really like how the sauce caramelized on top of the porkchops. I used walnuts because they were a lot cheaper and I also added a few tablespoons of soy sauce to lessen the sweetness.
This was so easy and so yummy! My family loved it. I followed another reviewer's advice since a lot of the reviews said too sweet. I added a few splashes of Balsamic vinegar and it cut the sweetness just enough and gave it a gourmet taste. I will add this to my regular meal rotation and won't even have to check the recipe again - its that easy!
This was really good, with a few changes. I added onion and garlic when sauteeing the chops. Reduced honey to 2 tablespoons and added 1 tbsp soy and 1 tbsp lemon juice. Garnished with fresh snipped chives. Very pretty, quick, and delicous.
Really good. I double the amount of honey I used and it was a big hit with my family, who normally hate pork chops! Be careful not to put the sauce together until right before you are ready to serve the chops. I found that the sauce turns very thick and syrupy really quickly while its heating in the pan.
