Caramel Apple Pork Chops
Warm, spicy, and sweet, this wonderful Fall recipe is a guaranteed favorite for kids, and is great with smashed potatoes and buttered green beans.
I first grabbed this recipe in 2003 and have been making it ever since. I have made a few alterations/shortcuts I thought others might like to know. 1) I throw the chops in a marinade overnight of 2x apple juice to soy. The sweet and salt help make the chops even juicer. 2) I always make at least double if not 4 times the sauce or there is arguing... :) so when time is short or I just don't feel like peeling all those apples, I buy 2 cans of the higher priced pie filling and put that in the frying pan used for browning with a stick of butter.(scrape up the good bits.) It usually has the right amount of spices built right in so I just heat through. Arrange over top the chops in a baking pan. Bake covered in foil at 350 for 20-25 minutes. Remove foil - sprinkle with brown sugar and chopped pecans - bake 15 mins more for carmelize and crunch. DELICIOUS! Pairs great with butternut squash or sweet potatoes and corn or green beans. Homemade honey wheat bread is sure to disappear. I pour all pan juices over the servings for mopping. Every year when the weather turns cold here, the family starts asking "Is it time for apple pork chops??" :)Read More
Just okay. Not crazy about apples and pork but definitely had to try it as it looked interesting.Read More
This is one of my husband's & kids' favourites. I broil the chops in the oven instead (usually 5-6 minutes per side) and cook up the apples on the stovetop so that everything is ready at the same time. Granny Smiths seem to work best. I don't use the oil, salt, pepper, or pecans. I just throw the sauce ingredients into the pan instead of premixing them in a bowl and slice the apples right into the pan. I don't waste time coring them. I just take thin slices off all around the sides till I get to the core. I let it all thicken together instead of separating the apples from the sauce. Less steps& less dirty dishes with these shortcuts! We have it with steamed rice. Quick & Easy.
This was the tastiest and an easy way to make pork chops! I made some changes after reading some of the reviews. I sauteed a sliced onion in the butter, then added the sauce ingredients (doubled) & the apple. I added salt, pepper and garlic to the raw chops, placed them in a 9x13 pan, topped them with the sauce, and baked at 350 for an hour. I made 2 batches of this since we were having dinner guests...they cancelled, so 8 pork chops disappeared amongst 3 of us! Hey, 1 is a teenage boy that usually won't eat pork chops. That's how good they are! :)
Per previous reviews, I doubled the sauce but not the apples. I also followed another recommendation and put the cooked pork chops in a 13x9 pan and then poured the sauce and apples over top and baked them for 1/2 hr. This allowed me time to make the side dishes and have everything ready at the same time for dinner.
FABULOUS! Of course with the alterations I made I might as well submit a new recipe, but here is what I did. Forget the whole "oven thing" and use 2 skillets, one for the chops and one for the apples. For the chops, I marinated them in salt, pepper, 1 TBL minced garlic and about 1/4 c. sauterne (white) cooking wine for only about 15 minutes. I then sauteed them while making the sauce. For the sauce, I sauteed 2 small onions in butter until carmelized. Then added the other sauce ingredients -doubled (except apples). I just cooked that till tender and thought it needed some more "juice" so I added about 1/4 c. of apple cider, then a pinch of cornstarch to thicken. Served chops over brown rice and sauce over chops, died and went to heaven. Also, picky boyfriend loved it ;-)
These were fabulous. My husband said they have usurped his old favorite for the best pork chops dish EVER! I made 6 chops but made enough sauce for 20. I sprinkled the chops w/ Paula Deen's house seasoning & sauteed them in butter & olive oil. Then I pretty much followed LadyJayPee's lead & sauteed an onion in the butter first, addng the apples ( I used 4 granny smiths) but only cooking them for a couple of minutes. I also added a couple of tbp. of apple cider vinegar to add a little more depth to the sauce. Then I poured everything over the chops, covered them & baked @ 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Removed the foil & baked for another 10. Remembered just now, that I never added the pecans to the dish so if you don't have any...never fear, this dish is great w/out them. Srved them, as suggested by the submitter, w/ smashed potatoes & green beans w/ Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse in chocolate cups for dessert. Thansk for a wonderful recipe Karena...will have again many times!
My husband said “This is worth 10 stars and how many times have you heard me say that?” The answer is Never. My picky 16 y.o. took one bite and said “This is the best thing I have ever eaten.” Her friend said she didn’t like pork but would eat the rest of my meal. I told her she had to have one bite. She ended up eating a whole chop and said “My mom’s pork chops never taste like this.” I did Brine my chops for 12 hours in 1qt apple juice, ¼ cup kosher salt, and ¼ cup brown sugar. I *always* do this - it truly makes all the difference if you want moist chops. Followed other reviewers - tripled the sauce and added a shot of Bourbon (YumO!!!). I used an apple slicer (8 pieces per apple) and I used 4 apples for 4 1 1/2 thick chops. I browned the seasoned chops on both sides, placed them in a casserole dish, poured the apple/sauce mixture on top and baked them at 425 for 20 minutes (internal temp 160). I served these with a brown rice pilaf and roasted broccoli.
Good, but needed more kick to it. I think it would be better if the pork was marinated before hand because it lacked flavor. I also didn't end up with very much "sauce" at the end so perhaps you should double brown sugar mixture.
I really liked these. My 17 month old was in a mood to not eat anything. My husband liked the pork and sauce, but wouldn't try the apples. I thought the apples were the best part. The nice thing about this recipe is it looked so fancy, but was super easy to make.
I made two pork chops for two of us. I sprinkled garlic powder & black pepper on the chops & sauteed them in olive oil, on medium-high heat, browning them for 5 minutes on each side, then placed them in a small baking dish. In a separate skillet, I sauteed a medium chopped onion in (salted) butter. After it was tender, I added a bit more butter to the skillet because the onion had absorbed most of it; added the brown sugar mixture (even with only 2 chops, I doubled the amount of the brown sugar mixture), and one thinly sliced Granny Smith apple; simmered that until apple was fairly tender (maybe 20 mins), adding a small smattering of kosher salt to the apple mix. Poured ALL of this over the chops in the baking dish, covered with foil and baked at 350F for 50 minutes; then removed foil and baked for another 10 minutes. Topped with toasted pecan bits. The meat fell off the bone, the flavor combo of the onion/apple was wonderful, and the crunchy texture of the toasted pecans was great. Would definitely make this again.
Just made this tonight. It was wonderful! The only change I made was to saute onions first and I doubled the apple brown sugar sauce. I also salted and peppered the pork before I cooked it. My 9 year old son gave it a 9.9 out of 10.
Oh wow! Loved this. Really good comfort food – makes me think of cold winter days in front of a cozy fire. I did tweak the recipe a bit after reading the advice of some of the others. First I cut the cooking time and eliminated the oven, I just cooked it in two pans on the stove simultaneously. I marinated the pork chops over night in a 2x apple juice to 1x soy sauce mixture. Just before putting them in the pan I seasoned the chops with salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder to taste. With the apples, I doubled the sauce but found that two apples were plenty; I also doubled the cinnamon and added ground cloves and ground ginger. If you have finicky eaters, make sure and slice thick slices or pieces as the first time I made this the thin slices cooked enough to look like onions and I could NOT get some people to even taste them.
Great recipe! My husband ate these up...will definately make again.
I'm not one for pork, but my husband is and he liked this one. I read through the reviews before making it and did two very thick chops with about triple the sauce. After browning them I put them in a baking dish, finished the sauce and baked them at 350 for about 35 minutes. The sauce was pretty easy to thicken just by adding a little more brown sugar and some cornstarch. I added some apple cider to the chops while they were browning and to the overall sauce. Next time I think I will take the advice of others and marinate the pork first. It had a nice flavor and you could cut it with a fork.
While pork and apples are a great combination; apples and caramel are even better in a sauce. I used boneless pork chops plus two large Granny Apples. I followed the recipe except I doubled the sauce and added about 1T of cornstarch to thicken it. I changed the cooking method a bit. I browned the pork chops in a skillet and then coated a baking pan with aluminum foil before putting in the pork chops. To the same pan I cooked the brown sugar mixture and apples down adding the 1T cornstarch. I layered the apples on top of the chops then I poured the remainder of sauce over the pork chops. I baked the chops covered in foil at 350 degrees for 25 minutes, then uncovered it and baked another 30 minutes. I spooned the sauce over apples and chops then sprinkled with the pecans and serve. The whole thing turned out melt-in-your-mouth goodness! The apples gave subtle sweetness without overpowering the pork chops and they were so tender and succulent. The sauce and apples are warm, lightly spiced and carmelized just right! The pecans added a nice crunch and it was the perfect touch to the dish. The meat was tender, flavorful and mouth-watering. I paired this with, “Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Onions, “ and “Green Beans with Walnuts,” also from this website.
I quickly felt full eating this. Next time, I will slice the apples thinner. I didn't get enough sauce and will double the amount next time. I cooked the apples first, then the chops.
This is the second time I made it, and this time I took the recommendations of others and baked it (instead of pan frying)....sssooooo much easier! I added half a sliced onion and sauted it in the pan with the butter. Then I added the brown sugar mixture (tripled the amount) and then added the apples. I let that saute a few minutes while placing the pork chops in a baking dish. Then I put the whole mixture on top, covered it with foil and baked for 40 minutes in a 350 degree oven. I give it 4 1/2 stars.
Delicious. I did as others suggested and marinated in salt, pepper, minced garlic, apple juice and a teensy bit of EVOO over night. To make it easier I broiled my chops for about 6 mins on each side--nothing worse than a grey chop! I sauteed onions in butter for about 5 mins before adding the brown sugar mix/apple mix and then continued to cook them through in the sauce. I probably quadrupled the sauce because we LOVE sauce. Finally, I cut my chops in to strips and threw in the skillet to soak up some sauce. This made it more like an apple pork stir fry and it WAS fabulous. The whole dinner took less than 30 mins to make. Yum!
Great flavor. I sauteed a chopped shallot in oil, then browned the chops in the pan. I removed them to a plate, and added the butter to melt, then stirred in the b.sugar, cinn, and nutmeg. Added apples back to the pan, coated them well, and then put the chops back into the pan, covering them with the apple sauce. I covered the skillet, and baked @325 for 45 min. PERFECT. The only thing I will do next time is to remove the chops just before serving, and pour the gravy into a oil-separator. Then add back to the pan, and thicken it up a bit. THEN...wow...hard to beat! My family loved it!
Love this recipe! First of all I always triple or quadruple the sauce. My family loves the sauce. Secondly I usually make these in the oven. I make the sauce cover the chops with sauce and bake covered for about 30 minutes, then uncover and top with additional brown sugar and cook for about 15-20 more minutes. I also season the chops well before topping with sauce. Very tasty and easy recipe. I usually serve with rice and a veggie. Yummy!!
This was great. Wasn't too sweet like the name implies. I did take the suggestion of another review and I sprinkled garlic powder, onion powder & black pepper on the chops & sauteed them in olive oil, on medium-high heat, browning them for 5 minutes on each side, then placed them in a small baking dish. In a separate skillet, I sauteed a medium chopped onion in (salted) butter. After it was tender, I added a bit more butter to the skillet because the onion had absorbed most of it; added the brown sugar mixture and one thinly sliced Granny Smith apple; simmered for a few minutes until the apples were barely tender. Poured ALL of this over the chops in the baking dish, covered with foil and baked at 350F for 40 minutes; then removed foil and baked for another 10 minutes. Topped with toasted pecan bits.
I love this recipe!! I have made it twice already and i just made it tonight!! Since im 13 and i cook alot for my dad, grandma, and sister i find that this is really easy. I dont measure everything out because you can add what flavors you want!! Thi is one of the best recipes EVER!!
Absolutely delicious recipe! My whole family LOVED it! Since a couple people mentioned that there was not enough sauce, I made more sauce by adding about 1/4 cup applesauce, 1/2 can whole cranberry sauce, a little vanilla, and a little apple juice. I look foward to making this dinner again. I made a really yummy green bean side dish with this meal... I melted some butter with olive oil and fresh chopped garlic. After about a minute I added some white wine vinegar. Then I added the green beans, covered the pan, and steamed them until they were cooked.
too much work. sorry. it tasted good but not worht all the choping and transferring and keeping warm. Thank you for the recipe tho.
soo good! marinaded the chops in 2:1 apple juice:soysauce as reccomended. browned chops in cast iron pan, put in oven, combined butter, brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, s&p and apples poured over chops, covered in foil baked at 350 for about 20-25 min.. amazing!!!!!
This sauce was too good to be served on a common Pork Chop, so I substituted Pork Tenderloin for the chops. Very, very good. I suggest you double or triple the sauce and do not leave out the pecans. The result is a very unique and elegant meal.
Made this with Gala apples and left the peel on. These were very good, a solid 4 star recipe, but I am giving it a 5 because the presentation factor. This dish was beautiful - I wished we had company to see it. Leaving the red skin on the apples really added to the visual appeal. I will make this again and invite someone over to eat with us. Super easy recipe, but looks WOW! - Edit: I have fixed this again twice now, here is my tip - toast the pecans in the skillet as it preheats then set aside. Also, after you brush the chops with the oil, salt and pepper them. If you don't s&p the chops, then they will be a bit bland, because you can't get enough S&P in the sauce for the whole dish without ruining the apples. And most importantly - do not overcook the chops. This has become a solid 5 star recipe in my house.
Used some of the comments from other cooks.. marinated w/soy sauce & apple juice... after sauteing onions, browning pork chops, put all in baking dish, covered with apples and sauce (w/corn starch and apple juice added for thickening)..then foil. Baked for 40 minutes at 375. removed foli, sprinkled with chopped pecans and baked another 5min. Came out wonderful. Onions and apples were a nice compliment to the pork and the sauce was not too sweet. I did double the sauce recipe.
Fabulous recipe! I took the advice of some others and doubled the sauce (adding some chopped onion), and baked it instead of using the skillet. I placed the apples on top of browned chops and poured the sauce over, then baked for 45 minutes at 350. The chops were SO tender! I will definitely make this again.
After taking some of the suggestions, this was amazing. I browned the chops while cooking the apples et. all. I doubled everything but the apples. When the sauce was caramelizing, I dumped it all over the chops in the pan, covered in foil and baked 20 minutes, then 15 without the foil (I also sprinkled more brown sugar on top after uncovering). A few other things, I added a dash of ground cloved as well as use equal amounts of light and brown sugar. I just like the depth of the dark brown, but the taste of the light brown. New Favorite!
I thought it was good and my husband thought it was excellent.
We used very thin pork chops and then deglazed the pan with Calvados (apple brandy) before we made the sauce. Tripled the sauce and served over rice made with a bit of pork stock. It was excellent! We will definitely make this again.
These were pretty good. I used Red Delicious apples and it turned out better then I anticipated. Will make again. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe is the best Caramel Apple Pork Chop i've ever tried.
Very Good! I fixec this for Dinner last night and it was very easy, and tasted great. This will be part of our menu going forward. Love this, make extra sause as other have it is rewarding. Boneless chopes works well. Thanks for the recipe!!
Absolutely amazing! I took some reviewers suggestions and marinated the chops before baking. I marinated in soy with honey, minced garlic and a bit of olive oil for about 2 hours. I quadrupled the sauce and cooked in skillet. I put the marinated chops in a dish and put the apples and sauce over them. Baked at 350 for 30 minutes. The chops came out moist, soft and delicious. The soy garlic marinade made sure the meal wasn't too sweet. Will definitely be making again!
I thought this was very good, my husband enjoyed them also, except he says the next time I make pork chops, he wants a more "masculine" recipe. ;) I guess everyone is entitled to their opinion! I used boneless sirloin chops. Instead of cooking them with oil, I seasoned them with salt, and sauteed them in apple juice to prevent dryness and try to seal in a bit of flavor (other reviewers complained of a lack of flavor in the pork chop itself). I put the pork chops in an 8x8 pan in the oven set to warm. As for the sauce, I doubled the amount of spices and probably quadrupled the amount of butter - it just cooked too quick and kept reducing! I used one Gala apple and one Golden Delicious for variety. After I put the cooked apples on top of the chops, I poured the sauce over the whole thing and let it cook in the oven at 250 for about 10 minutes. The chops had a lot of flavor and weren't dry at all! The sauce and apples are awesome. Oh, I also drizzled a bit of caramel sauce on top of the entree. After all it is entitled "CARAMEL apple pork chops"! Yum!! I can see this being a fall favorite!
I wish I could give this 7 or 8 stars. It was SO good. I made this in the oven as suggested and also used the 2 parts apple juice, one part soy sauce marinade. It was so tender and the perfect blend of sweet and savory.
I read a bunch of reviews and altered the recipe as follows: First I pounded the pork before it was cooked. then I threw the pork chops into a pan w/ vegtable oil and seared them although they were so thin that they were pretty much completely cooked. Put the pork chops into a casserole dish and get started on the apples. I used 2 apples but made enough sauce for 10 servings. Then I threw the apples/sauce on top of the pork and put into the oven for about 20 minutes. The pork was so tender, this is such a great dish with impressive presentation and not too much work, just a lot of dishes! I might not make as much sauce next time, it's very sweet so a little goes a long way.
This was just alright in my opinion. I liked it, but it just really tasted like pork chops and apples on top.
I'm not a great cook, but these were easy to make and got the ravest reviews I've ever received. I followed reviewer Terri McDaniel's advice on the apple juice & soy sauce marinade (using twice as much juice as you do soy), but just marinaded them for a couple of hours. The chops were as tender and moist as could be. And I also followed her advice on quadrupling the sauce recipe (but keep the apple amount the same). The sauce was not very time-consuming and well worth it taste-wise. All I had were Gala apples, and they worked well. I made the sauce and apples in a pot on the stove first. Then I added salt, pepper, and garlic powder to the chops after I pulled them out of the marinade. After reading KJFaber's review, I decided to bake the chops with the sauce and apples on top of them in a covered 9 by 13 dish for 35 minutes at 350, and that ended up perfect. Didn't add the pecans because that didn't sound good to me, but will try them next time. Was perfect to serve the chops over rice, and I'd saved a little sauce to add onto the chops after I put the meal on the plates. The sauce drained onto the rice, making the rice so delicious! Thank you for the recipe, Karena! You made me feel so victorious as my husband, father-in-law and two small kids showered and showered me with praise tonight at the dinner table.
Excellent! I followed others advice and did the following: Marinated boneless pork chops in 1c apple juice and 1/2c soy sauce overnight. Tripled the sauce (not the apples), then poured it over the uncooked chops in a 9x13 pan. Covered with foil and bake at 350 for 40 minutes. Delicious!
Fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly, skipping the nuts because of weight watchers. This was surprisingly low in points using light butter (5 points w/o nuts). I also used fresh grated nutmeg (slightly less, it's more potent). I will definitely make this again!
Very good....I marinated the chops over night in apple juice and soy sauce. I doubled the sauce and added 2 large garlic cloves. I placed my pork chops in a baking dish with some apple juice, sliced apples and poured the sauce on top. I cooked it covered in foil at 375 for about 30 min. My chops were medium in thickness. Thought it was excellent...my kids loved the apples.
I am changing my rating to 5 stars because I just made it again for the second time and it was fabulous. I haven't seen my 4 year old clean a plate that fast in ages. I seasoned my pork chops with black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and a little sage. I cooked them on the indoor grill while I made the sauce on the stovetop. A quick tip on making the sauce go further - add applesauce. I doubled te brown sugar, butter and cinnamon. I left the nutmeg the same as mine is strong. I brought the mixture to a boil and let it simmer, stirring occasionaly. I served it with a half and half mixture of brown and white rice and some mixed veggies. What an absolutely satisfying meal!! My original review is below. I loved this recipe. The only reason I am only giving it 4 stars is because I felt it was missing something the first time I tried it. It was good but I felt like there was a flavor missing. I will definately make this again!! Thank you for the great Idea!!!
This recipe sounded yummy but as I was pressed for time, I threw it all in a crockpot. Since the chops had 9 hours to mingle with other ingredients, the pork was fully infused with the brown sugar and apple flavors by the time we ate it! Yum! After reading the other reviews here, I used granny smith apples (the only kind I like) and doubled the other sauce ingredients. During the last 30 minutes, I fished out the apples (which, after 9 hours in a crockpot, were very hard to distinguish from the pork!) and added some egg noodles. Delicious!
Delicious recipe, I would double the amount of caramel sauce.
I did what another review suggested and marinated the chops overnite in an apple juice and soy mixture. Then pan fried for a few. Removed to a plate and put the brown sugar mixture into the same pan. Reduced a bit with the apples and then added the chops back into the pan to soak in all the goodness. Delicious!
This recipe is virtually fool proof. I read the recipe and decided the pork chops needed some seasoning so I used a chop house blend - it made these perfect!
These were awesome!.. The best pork chops I've ever had! I followed the recipe to a T except I added maybe a tablespoon of brandy to my apples as they simmered and doubled the sauce. If you don't want sticky caramel, don't simmer the sauce as long at the end.. I will definately make these again and again!
Great Pork Chops! Perfect amount of sweet. I followed other reviews and doubled the sauce. Really glad I did.
This Recipe is AWESOME!! The BEST pork chops I have ever had! I followed the recipe exactly, except after I cooked the pork chops on a skillet, I also baked them in the sauce (I doubled the sauce to ensure it would be tender and moist) for about a half hour. My whole family LOVED them, and it made the house smell wonderful! Thanks for the amazing recipe!
It was good. The only thing I would change is to put the salt and pepper on the actual pork chop instead of into the mixture. Pork chops were tasting pretty bland, so I made sure to add quite a bit of sauce to them.
I made this exactly as posted, and while i thought the flavor was really good, i wonder about the sauce. The directions said to remove the apples with a slotted spoon and continue cooking the remaining sauce, but there was no sauce left. I think it would havve been a solid 5 stars if it was a little saucier.
These were so good! After reading the reviews I seared the pork chops then put them in a baking dish, made the sauce in a skillet,(I quadroupled the recipe because doubling it didn't seem like it was very much sauce), then I poured the sauce over the chops and baked them at 350 for 30 minutes. They were VERY moist and so delicious. The last 10 minutes I put the crushed pecans on. My boyfriend who travels for business and eats in great restaurants all of the time raved about them and said they were a definite do over.
I did the version that marinates 1/2 day in apple juice and soy sauce; then bake in the oven with the apple mixtur over top.
Made this for dinner last night. I added thin sliced onions as some reviewers suggested, but don't think I will add them again. I also baked them in the oven, 350 degrees for 30ish minutes. There definitely wasn't a lot of sauce, but that was fine with me. My boyfriend prefers his pork chops plain, but complimented me on these. He said he didn't know if he was eating dinner or dessert, LOL! I served with Stove Top stuffing and green beans for an easy weeknight meal.
I cut the pork into strips, made this sauce and poured it on top. YUMMY!
Loved this recipe. Although I have to admit I used another person's advice and used the canned apple pie filling to save time. My kids loved it!! Thank you for the recipe!
Easy and tasty, kids liked it and ate all the apples out of it.
Wow, this is good! I made it for 2, so I cut the number of pork chops in half, but doubled the amount of sauce (but not apples). Yum!! My husband, who can be quite picky, enjoyed it very much. I followed the suggestion and served it with mashed potatoes and green beans. Makes a beautiful presentation -- Looked like we were eating at a restaurant instead of at home!! By the way, this sauce would be incredible over ice cream, too. Just a thought.
I love this recipe but I would cut back on the sugar just a tad.
I haven't given a recipe a 5-star rating for awhile. This was a totally tasty dish! Made as recipe pretty much as stated...just changed the pork cookin' process: melt 1T butter & olive oil in skillet, brown slightly. Salt and pepper the pork, then cook--do not overcook!! I thought this was easier than trying to add salt and pepper to the sauce. I would STRONGLY encourage you to just double the sauce recipe. I'd even throw in an extra apple next time because it was so tasty with the pork. Will certainly make again!!
This will definitely be going in our regular rotation! My picky kids devoured it, even my one-year-old ate it and couldn't wait for more. This was so easy to make, too. I added 1/2 chopped onion and doubled the sauce for four porkchops. My only regret is that I didn't make more!
I marinated these in the 2x apple juice 1x soy as recommended all day. I made them in the oven in a 9x13 baking dish with some apple juice to bake in. these were the most tender pork chops ever I didn't even know pork could be so tender. They were great! Also really enjoyed the topping- very, very good. Following others advice I doubled the sauce but not the apples and thought that was enough. Will definitly make this again!
My pork chops were out of this world! Everyone raved about them and couldn't get enough! I did what someone suggested by using a can of pie filling, some butter, covered them with foil and baked them in the oven at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes, put the pecans and a little bit of brown sugar, and Wha La!! SO DELICIOUS!! and I'm not a fan of pork chops!! I will be making this again.
Wow this was great!! I doubled the sauce per suggestions, and I also fried the chops at a lower heat for a longer time. Next time I will salt the chops themselves before cooking and add minimal salt to the sauce itself. But this was wonderful......had that good feeling you get from having a wonderful meal all evening!! The best part was I only had to clean one pan for this beautiful and impressive meal!! Highly recommended.
My family & I didn't care for this. :( That's too bad cuz it sounded sooo yummy! I tripled the sauce & doubled the apples. I also added the pecans on the top. The chops themselves just didn't have any flavor. And I even marinated them overnight in apple juice & soy sauce as suggested by other reviewers. The sauce didn't "carmelize", but it was still good. We loved the apples...just not the chops.
These chops are the best I have ever eaten even my husband loved them and he hates when I try new recipes and tamper with what he says is already a good thing! I marinaded them in apple juice all day long and let me tell you they were Mmm....Mmmm...Mmmmm good!!!! I will be making these for years to come and pass this on to my daughters someday!!! Thank you for posting it!!!
These are GREAT!! I place all of the ingredients into a dish, cover, and bake, I also double the sauce. My whole family loves them and I serve alongside butternut squash and pour some extra sauce over the squash, my daughter never knows its squash!!
This recipe is a must try. It's so delicious and very simple to make. I followed the recipe and the suggestions of other reviewers to marinate the chops in two parts apple juice to one part soy sauce. The weather was nice outside so hubby decide to grill the chops instead of using the oven or stove top. I added garlic powder just before putting the chops on the grill. I decided to make the apples on the side instead of cooking it with the chops and serve it with garlic fried rice (fry rice in garlic and evoo). Everything came out so delicious . Most importantly, everyone in my family enjoyed it.
I made this w/pork steaks since I didn't have chops. Added about 1/2c. brown sugar. 1T. cinnimon, 1/2t. nutmeg and 4 small apples. This came out delicious served it with rice. Try it your hubby's and kids will love it
This dish was really good. The pork chops themselves were a little too plain if every bite wasn't eaten with an apple. Next time I would probably try to spice them up. I also doubled the amount of cinnamon & nutmeg used for the apples and used an extra apple. Everyone seemed to enjoy them and next time will be even better with a few small tweaks.
Wonderful autumn dish. I used thick boneless chops -- regular bone-in chops would go better, I think. Also, the apples are fabulous, but overall, they wound up being more glazed than in a sauce. It should be at least doubled to qualify as a sauce.A great recipe for fall!
I gave this 5 stars with the following revisions: I doubled the sauce and added 1/4 tsp ground cloves and used fresh grated nutmeg rather than from a bottle, I used 1TBSP Dark brown sugar & 1 TBSP Golden brown sugar (when doubling recipe). I also put it in my le cruset pot & covered with foil for 25 minutes after I browned chops & saute'd the apples then removed foil, added golden brown sugar & pecans & cooked an additional 10 minutes. It smelled like apple pie while baking. I had to add extra salt to balance out the sweetness and then it was perfect! Delicious!
I was looking for something different, boy was this good, per other reviewers, I doubled the sauce, and marinated it in apple juice and soy sauce. It was very tender and delicious. Thanks for a great recipe.
Quick, easy, delicious. My husband is not a pork fan, so I threw a piece of chicken in too. He said it was good!
Very good.
Very good recipe! My family keeps asking for it over and over!
I love this recipe! I've made it twice now. Like other reviewers, I added onion and doubled the sauce recipe. I skipped browning the chops. I started the sauce in a cast iron skillet, added the chops, covered with foil and then baked in the oven. It's delicious and easy!
This recipe is so delicious. My kids thought it was strange to be making "caramel apple" pork chops they didn't like the idea but once they tasted it they couldn't get enough!!
It is so good!! I followed everything to a tee, except I used chicken instead of pork chops. Cooking it in the skillet didn't work too well... I think chicken on the bone is too thick for that. But the sauce was wonderful and went really well with the chicken. Next time, I would bake it or broil it with the sauce on top, and even marinade it if I thought of it early enough.
I baked it as others suggested..pork was not as tender as normal - I don't blame the recipe - the flavor of this dish just makes the taste buds explode! I used this sauce the next day with chicken and pears - delicious!
Tried this recipe for a quick Saturday night meal. Turned it out wonderful and got rave reviews from my misses. Added diced onions, and a little soy. Also like the other reviews baked it in the oven. 5 stars plus
So, so... If you make this follow the advice of another reviewer and skip the oven. Season the chops w/ salt & pepper and brown in skillet. Double the ingredients of the apple glaze and use a saucepan. When the consistancy is right transfer the glaze to the skillet and coat the chops. Cover and simmer till meat is tender, 15-20 mins.
This is a great pork chop recipe. I cooked my boneless center cut chops on the George Foreman grill, then poured the apples and sauce over. I found no need to warm the chops in the oven, or to seperate the apples from the sauce as the recipe calls for. I really liked the meal, but my husband was not a huge fan of the fruit and meat combo. I also doubled the sauce (brown sugar, butter, cinnamon).
I made this recipe, and my fiance and I LOVED it! It was so easy. We did double the recipe for the sauce. We also used granny smith apples. Then, to top off the dish, we put cranberry raisins on top to add some color and extra flavor. It was delicious!
Great recipe - just had some trouble with the amount of sauce. I should have doubled it - there was barely any sauce at all. But still very tasty and my husband loved it too. Apples were delicious. I will use this again and again
Caramel and pork chops? A little red flag was going up when I was making this, and I should've paid more attention to it. The sauce for me ended up too runny -although I do like pork chops with apples, or applesauce-; caramel sauce should be thick.
I seasoned the pork chops with salt and pepper and grilled them 12 min each side on indirect medium heat. The meat turned out fantastic. I love the apple and the sauce, but the sauce is not very much for 3 pork chops.
Great Recipe ! I quadrupled the sauce and gave the chops a quick fry - then put them in the oven (as per other reviews). This gives you time to make the rice or mashed potatoes. Will definitely make this again and again.
This was amazing! Seriously as good as you would get at a great restaurant. I did sear the chops first. Then I made the sauce (doubled) and added the chops back into the pan. I bake it covered for 20 and uncovered for 10 at 325. The chops were moist and the combination with the apples was so good. Served this with herb roasted potatoes and green beans with shallots. Great autumn dinner and would be a wonderful meal to serve guests.
This was delicious! I omitted the nutmeg (didn't have it) and also I didn't have enough butter to double the sauce like I wanted, so I added in some olive oil; simmered the sauce + apples on the stove for about 15 minutes before removing the apples, laying them on the chops, and then added a little cornstarch to the remaining sauce to thicken slightly. Poured the sauce over the chops, and baked in the oven, covered with tinfoil, at 350 for 25 minutes - then smashed some walnuts in a bag and added brown sugar. Spread walnuts and brown sugar on top of chops - baked for about 20 additional minutes, until pork reached 155 degrees. Was delicious and juicy...Thanks for the recipe!
MMMmmmmm My Husband Looooved this one! We made it for the whole extended family so I doubled the recipe and trippled the sauce ingredients. (I also added a little water!)MMMmmmm Yummy in my families tummy! (:
Delicious~ doubled the sauce recipe..cooked the pork in a pan with olive oil..covered..seasoned both sides and put a small amount of onion in with them...when they were cooked put them in a casserole dish with a lid while I waited for the sacue to thicken..Tender, juicy, and delicious was the result!
Loved this. It was easy to make and it looks like it came straight out of a restaurant kitchen. The apples tasted great and the sauce was thick and sweet.
Very good! I followed other reviewers and baked mine. Next time I will probably double to sauce recipe cause I'm a dipper.
I am giving this five stars because my husband really loved them. I didn't quite like the nutmeg but I will make again. I followed the recipe except I doubled the sauce but not the apples. After I removed the apples from the sauce I accidently over cooked the sauce so I had to make a new batch. So do not let your sauce cook to long otherwise it will stick to your teeth like when you eat a real caramel apple. And if you do have to make a second batch of sauce without the apples add a little liquid to compensate for the natural juice from the apples.
