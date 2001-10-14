Caramel Apple Pork Chops

I'm not a great cook, but these were easy to make and got the ravest reviews I've ever received. I followed reviewer Terri McDaniel's advice on the apple juice & soy sauce marinade (using twice as much juice as you do soy), but just marinaded them for a couple of hours. The chops were as tender and moist as could be. And I also followed her advice on quadrupling the sauce recipe (but keep the apple amount the same). The sauce was not very time-consuming and well worth it taste-wise. All I had were Gala apples, and they worked well. I made the sauce and apples in a pot on the stove first. Then I added salt, pepper, and garlic powder to the chops after I pulled them out of the marinade. After reading KJFaber's review, I decided to bake the chops with the sauce and apples on top of them in a covered 9 by 13 dish for 35 minutes at 350, and that ended up perfect. Didn't add the pecans because that didn't sound good to me, but will try them next time. Was perfect to serve the chops over rice, and I'd saved a little sauce to add onto the chops after I put the meal on the plates. The sauce drained onto the rice, making the rice so delicious! Thank you for the recipe, Karena! You made me feel so victorious as my husband, father-in-law and two small kids showered and showered me with praise tonight at the dinner table.