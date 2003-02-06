Sausage Casserole I
This quintessential meat and potato dish is a great casserole for those cool autumn evenings, just add salad and bread.
This quintessential meat and potato dish is a great casserole for those cool autumn evenings, just add salad and bread.
OK, the review I made is ONLY due to these modifications I made. Otherwise, the dish would be quite flavorless. 1.) Make sure you use hot/spicy sausage. I recommend 1.5-2 lbs rather than the one the recipe calls for. Also, fry it up (at least a little) before putting it in the casserole, or else you will just have big balls of sausage rather than smaller pieces. 2.) After all ingredients are placed in the dish, top with a jar of your favorite spaghetti sauce (this gives a little flavor and also some dipping sauce.) 3.) Slice potatoes very thin, and above all, COOK FOR 1.5 HOURS, NOT JUST 1 (this ensures sausage is cooked all the way and also potatoes are not crunchy)!! 4.) Serve with cheese sprinkled on top. Rolls or croussants go well also. This dish was amazing once I did all of this stuff. Otherwise it was bland and dry.Read More
I normally read reviews before trying out a new recipes. This time I failed to do so. I decided to try this recipe out 45mins before it was time for my husband to leave for work (he works 2nd shift) and I followed it to a "t". Five minutes before it was suppose to be ready. I checked it to see if it was ready...I was shocked. It was not close to being ready. I had to rush and prepare something else for him. I have learned my lesson. Always, always read other reviews and strongly consider their advice.Read More
OK, the review I made is ONLY due to these modifications I made. Otherwise, the dish would be quite flavorless. 1.) Make sure you use hot/spicy sausage. I recommend 1.5-2 lbs rather than the one the recipe calls for. Also, fry it up (at least a little) before putting it in the casserole, or else you will just have big balls of sausage rather than smaller pieces. 2.) After all ingredients are placed in the dish, top with a jar of your favorite spaghetti sauce (this gives a little flavor and also some dipping sauce.) 3.) Slice potatoes very thin, and above all, COOK FOR 1.5 HOURS, NOT JUST 1 (this ensures sausage is cooked all the way and also potatoes are not crunchy)!! 4.) Serve with cheese sprinkled on top. Rolls or croussants go well also. This dish was amazing once I did all of this stuff. Otherwise it was bland and dry.
I gave this recipe the rating I did only because of the modifications I made as well. If I had cooked it as is it would have gotten no more than a 2. I followed another poster’s advice and used hot sausage and spaghetti sauce too. I did not have time to bake this for almost two hours so I sautéed sausage and onions, and cooked the sliced potatoes in the microwave until tender. All ingredients were fully cooked when I assembled the casserole. I added sliced mozzarella cheese to the top and cooked at 350 for half an hour. It was wonderful. I decided not to put the corn in (didn’t think it would taste right) but opted to use it as a side dish with salt pepper, butter and oregano. I got lots of raves about both!
I normally read reviews before trying out a new recipes. This time I failed to do so. I decided to try this recipe out 45mins before it was time for my husband to leave for work (he works 2nd shift) and I followed it to a "t". Five minutes before it was suppose to be ready. I checked it to see if it was ready...I was shocked. It was not close to being ready. I had to rush and prepare something else for him. I have learned my lesson. Always, always read other reviews and strongly consider their advice.
This is absolutely delicious. It will probably become one of my family's favorites for years to come. I HIGHLY recommend you try this wonderful casserole. Scrumptious! Five stars!
I found this recipe to be disappointingly lacking in flavor. One that I won't make again.
Tasted really good, but a little too watery. Next time I'll drain the corn first - at least partially. I also added tomato sauce over the top of the sausage after reading another reviewer's opinion.
Went with the general consensus and modified the recipe as previous reviewers suggested. I used all of my mozzarella on a separate appetizer the night before and only had monterey jack, but it was still tasty! And I used the recommendations of the spaghetti sauce, the browning the sausage and onions as well as cooking the potatoes prior to assembling the casserole. A previous reviewer made mention of the corn side dish with oregano. I love fresh oregano!!! I took that suggestion and it was a nice side dish that complemented the meal quite nicely. As an afterthought, it seemed like the newly created sauce, with the spaghetti sauce, sausage, onions and etc, really had a promising start for a good lasagna sauce! I'll have to tweak that a bit and see what I come up with. Thank you for all of the previous reviews.
My family thought this one was great. I madw some changes though, I microwaved the potatoes first, and cooked the onions and sausage before putting it all together. I put a Mexican twist on the recipe by adding salsa, green peppers and I topped it with chedder cheese and sour cream!!
This was great however I definitely made some changes. I used pork sausage with hatch green chiles and I did saute it first. Cooked the potatoes slightly before also just to speed up the baking. I also used a can of Rotel. tomatoes with green chiles instead of plain tomatoes. Only thing I would do different next time is use fresh tomatoes with fresh roasted green chiles (I always have some in the freezer) instead of the canned. With the green chiles in this the flavor was wonderful. Be sure to slice the onions thin so they will cook. My family loved it. Topped with a little sour cream also.
Luved this!!! I did cover the sausage with 1 can of spaghetti meat sauce and; topped with chedder cheese the last 15 minutes of cooking ;served with sour cream to the side and italian bread. Increased cooking time to 1 hour 45 minutes...SCRUMPTIOUS...:)
I gave this 2 stars because it's edible but not something I'd want to make again and I even tried it with the spaghetti sauce and cheese like the previous reviewer said and it still didn't do anything for it.
super easy prep -- used very seasoned sausage & italian seasoning (1 tbls) -- will make again!
This was very good! Used Bob Evans (the best!) regular sausage. Thinly sliced the potatos, more or less chopped the onions (prefer that way!), used frozen corn, and voila! One hour later we had a great supper. Served it with a dollop of sour cream and mmm mmm good.
GORGEOUS. Didn't really follow the measurements, just added to taste over two large fillets. Completely yummy. The fish comes out so moist and falls away. I think the trick to the taste is choosing a really hot salsa. Two thumbs up, even from my hubby who was a bit suspicious of using mexican tastes over fish...
Hubby and I loved this recipe tonight. I used 2 cans of Rotel tomatoes instead of the diced tomatoes. I also microwaved the potatoes and baked the casserole for 45 minutes. In addition, I drained a little of the water from the corn and some from the Rotel. This is a keeper!
I precooked the pork and microwaved the potatos ahead of time (as suggested by other reviewers). It still seemed to take a little while. I was also surprised the recipe didn't call for more seasoning. Iw ent ahead and seasoned the pork sausage when I was browning it - adding some garlic, salt pepper, and red chili flakes. I also used a can of diced tomatos with jalapenos and it seemed to add a little more kick. Even with all that my boyfriend complianed the potatos tasted bland. I crumbled some jalepeno flavored tortilla chips over the top for a little crunch too. I like it, but it needed some serious "tweeking."
This has become one of our go to favorites. Its so easy and simple to make, yet very tasty. Variations I've made when preparing it: 1) I always cook it 1.5 - 2 hours instead of 1 so the potatoes are more tender. 2) I generally end up just chopping the whole onion in one of those veggie choppers (I hate cutting unions by hand), and spread them out over the potatoes, and that has worked well. 3) I usually add two extra cans of diced tomatoes (for a total of 3 cans), or if I have extra tomato sauce on hand I'll spoon in extra to cover the bare spots(as one can generally isn't nearly as much as I like). 4) I've occasionally replaced about half of the potatoes with sliced zucchini (when I happened to have extra on hand), and it actually turned out well. 5) Sometimes I'll add a bit of garlic in with the onions, or salt the potatoes first with garlic salt (though I've done it either way, and its fine without).
I sort of really changed this recipe into a super heathly delish spicy dish. I used a spicy chicken brat sausage, sliced up, and sauted with onions & mushroons (yellow pepper would be great too, but my husband doesn't like them) . I also cooked 4 servings of brown rice. I put the brown rice on the bottom of 9x13, put the sausage mixture on top, then covered that with a can of rotel tomatoes. This definitely needed some sour cream to cool it off a bit!
Sorry. I had high hopes but it just did not work for my taste.
i added red and green bell pepper rings on top of the onion and 1/2 a jar of marinara sauce added after the sausage. turned out amazing!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections