Sausage Casserole I

OK, the review I made is ONLY due to these modifications I made. Otherwise, the dish would be quite flavorless. 1.) Make sure you use hot/spicy sausage. I recommend 1.5-2 lbs rather than the one the recipe calls for. Also, fry it up (at least a little) before putting it in the casserole, or else you will just have big balls of sausage rather than smaller pieces. 2.) After all ingredients are placed in the dish, top with a jar of your favorite spaghetti sauce (this gives a little flavor and also some dipping sauce.) 3.) Slice potatoes very thin, and above all, COOK FOR 1.5 HOURS, NOT JUST 1 (this ensures sausage is cooked all the way and also potatoes are not crunchy)!! 4.) Serve with cheese sprinkled on top. Rolls or croussants go well also. This dish was amazing once I did all of this stuff. Otherwise it was bland and dry.

