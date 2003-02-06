Sausage Casserole I

This quintessential meat and potato dish is a great casserole for those cool autumn evenings, just add salad and bread.

Recipe by Judy

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart baking dish.

  • Arrange potatoes in the bottom of the prepared dish, and top with onion rings. Spread corn and then tomatoes over onions. Arrange sausage over top. Cover.

  • Cook for approximately 1 hour, or until potatoes are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
635 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 58.5g; fat 37.6g; cholesterol 61.7mg; sodium 1053mg. Full Nutrition
