Gnocchi and Peppers in Balsamic Sauce
This is a great twist on gnocchi! Garlic, basil, onion, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and tomatoes are sauteed before mixing with butter and balsamic vinegar to make a sauce.
Due to the other reviews I cut the butter and vinegar in half and skipped the mushrooms. It was a huge success. I can't even imagine what it would have tasted like had I followed the original recipe. I served it with steak and a sliced tomato & mozarella salad.
This recipe was overpowered by to much vinegar. There was also way to much butter. I felt like I wasted my time and ingredients because the sauce was terrible.
Very Good. I was looking for some gnocchi receipes and glad I stompled onto this recipe. I added sliced sausage to the recipe to make it into a meal and my family loved it.
5 stars with the changes I made. I used twice the amount of veggies to give it a healthy boost, and I used button mushrooms quartered instead of the crimini mushrooms. I used only 2 tbsps butter and added the vinegar to taste (maybe 1/6 or 1/8 C?). I added 3/4 cup chicken boullion with about 1-2 tbsps white flour in it to make more and a thicker sauce. I also added about 1/2 cup shredded chicken to give it some protein. Now it's a complete meal! I loved and so did my husband.
A little to vinegary for my taste.
Excellent recipe. The secret is to make sure that you simmer the sauce long enough. The balsamic vinegar is delicious in this recipe and it is now being added to our recipe book.
I was really disapointed with this recipe. It wasn't that flavorful and it called for way too much butter. I will not cook it again.
Wasn't amazing, but a decent tasting recipe. I chose to leave out the butter and replace it with some chicken stock. Some added smoked sausage made it a complete meal.
OMG! My husband & I loved it. I saved some for myself for lunch the next day. How I know it was good also: my husband will normally only eat homemade gnocchis. It is absolutely fantastic.
Great!! Not sure why the other people didn't like it..... Everyone loved it! Keeper!!
What a fabulous side dish, next time I'll consider making it a main dish. Took the advice of previous raters and omitted the mushrooms and only added 1/4 c balsamic and 1/4 c butter. I'll be making this recipe again for sure!
It was all right. I love balsamic, but I'll use less next time.
This is so yummy! I too followed the other readers advice and cut the balsamic and butter - did 1/4 and 1/2 cup respectively. The flavors are just so nice together - will definitely be making this again and emailed the recipe to family and friends!
I should have read the reviews for this before cooking it. This recipe had way too much balsamic vinegar, and too much butter ( I cut it in half and it was still a lot). The taste of it was very good, but incredibly strong and I could only eat a few bites. This also seemed like it would be better as a side than an entree and I intend to take the leftovers from last night and cut down the vinegar by serving them with some pork for dinner tonight.
I am glad I followed the reviews of 1/2 butter and the balsamic. I really enjoyed this dish and the leftovers reheated well.
Sorry . Not a fan.
Recipe, as written, is not good. Way too much butter and vinegar. The flavors are great with the gnocchi if cut in half if not more. Great way to use sweet peppers though.
I used this recipe to introduce my boys to gnocchi and they LOVED it. I cut the butter in half and added red wine to accomodate what I had in the house. I also cubed a leftover steak and added that at the end to make it a full meal. It is very heavy on the balsamic, so if you don't love vinegar I would cut it back.
Awesome IF you greatly reduce the amount of butter and balsamic vinegar...by half at least, or even more.
I used this to have with the last of my smoked beef brisket. I cubed & reheated the brisket first in a little olive oil, then deglazed the pan with some red wine (Malbec) and set the beef aside. I cooked the onion and garlic. (I didn't have any bell peppers, or fresh tomatoes thanks to COVID-19). However, I used a large can of diced tomatoes, drained. Once they'd cooked down, I added fresh basil, 2 TBS butter, about 1/4 C balsamic vinegar, melted & mixed in, added my beef back in, let the sauce reduce, removed it from the heat, added 1/2 C heavy cream, and added the gnocchi in. We'll top it with fresh parmesan.
Was a good dish overall. I followed the recipe and would definitely not dice the onions and would also not add as much balsamic vinegar. Definitely going to try again
Instead of ¼ cup of balsamic vinegar, I halve it half vinegar and half sweet white wine. I simmered it for half an hour before boiling the gnocchi. It was nice.
