Gnocchi and Peppers in Balsamic Sauce

This is a great twist on gnocchi! Garlic, basil, onion, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and tomatoes are sauteed before mixing with butter and balsamic vinegar to make a sauce.

By jennbot

cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
30 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Cook the gnocchi according to package directions; drain.

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add garlic to the skillet and cook for 2 minutes. Mix in the chopped onions and season with salt; cook until onions begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in the mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, and basil; cook for another 5 minutes. Stir the butter in to melt. Pour the balsamic vinegar into the skillet, stir, reduce heat, and simmer the sauce for 15 to 20 minutes. Toss the cooked gnocchi with the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
693 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 61g; cholesterol 143.3mg; sodium 434.7mg. Full Nutrition
