Cabbage Roll Casserole

This is a cheap (less than $10.00) and great recipe IF you like cabbage. Note that this serves 12 so unless you want to freeze or throw away you might want to scale it to feed 6. If you don't scale the recipe you will need two pans to bake in as all ingredients won't fit in one. I used roasted garlic tomato sauce, beef broth w/ onion, and browned my beef with the onion instead of mixing it after. The only thing this recipe lacks is seasoning. If you season properly you will be happy. Vinegar, Worcestire sauce, garlic-onion-chili powder, cumin, and a dash of hot sauce are some suggestions. Also, once you remove the cover I would suggest stirring frequently to avoid the cabbage getting dry and burning on the top layer. Many people mentioned their rice not cooking. I poured in one bag of Uncle Ben's rice in a bag (1 cup even though I scaled the recipe) and my rice was completely cooked. Again, I scaled the recipe which could be why mine was cooked...I can't imagine throwing double all in one pan and thinking the rice would be done??