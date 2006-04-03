Cabbage Roll Casserole

1853 Ratings
  • 5 956
  • 4 594
  • 3 172
  • 2 69
  • 1 62

I use to make regular cabbage rolls until I found this recipe. Now, instead, I make this and it is as good as the regular cabbage rolls and alot easier.

By BUCHKO

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
71 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, brown beef in oil over medium high heat until redness is gone. Drain off fat.

  • In a large mixing bowl combine the onion, tomato sauce, cabbage, rice and salt. Add meat and mix all together. Pour mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour broth over meat mixture and bake in the preheated oven, covered, for 1 hour. Stir, replace cover and bake for another 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 64.3mg; sodium 840.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022