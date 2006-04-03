Cabbage Roll Casserole
I use to make regular cabbage rolls until I found this recipe. Now, instead, I make this and it is as good as the regular cabbage rolls and alot easier.
I use to make regular cabbage rolls until I found this recipe. Now, instead, I make this and it is as good as the regular cabbage rolls and alot easier.
I thought this recipe was absolutely delicious. It was so tasty I had to have a second helping. Like some of the others, I also cut the recipe in half, using 1 lb. ground beef, 1/2 an onion, 1/2 a large head of cabbage, 1 can of beef broth (14 oz), 2 cans (8 oz) of tomato sauce and 1 cup of rice. The only extra seasoning I added was salt. I turned up the temperature to 400 and found it was done in an hour. I will definitely be making this again!Read More
I decided to try this one again since I am usually very impressed with the recipes I try on this sight. I am an experienced cook and AGAIN tried this and folloed it and the cabbage was mushy and the flavors just weren't there. Needless to say, I will stick to REAL cabbage rolls since I have NEVER had a problem with them.Read More
I thought this recipe was absolutely delicious. It was so tasty I had to have a second helping. Like some of the others, I also cut the recipe in half, using 1 lb. ground beef, 1/2 an onion, 1/2 a large head of cabbage, 1 can of beef broth (14 oz), 2 cans (8 oz) of tomato sauce and 1 cup of rice. The only extra seasoning I added was salt. I turned up the temperature to 400 and found it was done in an hour. I will definitely be making this again!
This is so GOOD & EASY !!! I make it even simpler by putting it all in a crockpot...only use long cooking rice.
This casserole was easy to make and delicious. I did add a variety of spices, as suggested in earlier reviews, including Worstechsire sauce, a dash of hot sauce, garlic and nutmeg and a little vinegar to draw out the tomatoes. I used ground turkey to reduce the fat, and, possibly due to using drier meat, needed to add another cup and a half of tomato sauce. I served it to company and they kept going back for 'just another bite' well after we left the table and took a copy of the recipe home with them. This recipe will make many appearances at my table.
I made this last night. I added some garlic powder and some pepper to the meat while it was cooking. I also cooked the onions with the meat. Stirred the rice into the pot with the meat and onions. In a large, deep, foil roasting pan, I put a layer of cabbage and covered that with the meat/rice mixture. I poured a cup of beef broth over the top and then added the spaghetti sauce on top of everything. Covered with foil, and baked for 45 minutes. After 45 min, I took it out of the oven, stirred it all together and then turned the oven down to 225 because I had to go out for an hour. When we came back and had a taste test, it was PERFECT. My BF loves my cooking, but he had 2 servings for his taste test, took some for his lunch today and wants me to make it again on the weekend! I haven't seem him rave like this in a long time. Thank you Nancy!!
I took cyndib's advice and made the whole thing on the stovestop; worked like a charm!!! After browning the beef in my large stock pot, I added the rest of the ingredients except the cabbage. I brought it to a boil, reduced to a simmer, and put the cabbage on top of it all (didn't stir it). Put the lid on and let everything simmer for 15 minutes; cabbage was nicely steamed and rice got cooked. I halved the recipe since I only have a family of 3, and that was very easy to do. Overall I really liked the flavor, though I did add plenty of salt, pepper, garlic powder, and 1Tb of brown sugar (to cut the tomato acidity). Nothing beats a homemade cabbage roll, but this was a good way to cheat :)
This dish is fantastic. I made it last night for my family and they truly enjoyed it. Even my picky hubby liked it! I followed the recipe exactly, but I used a lasagna pan andsprinkled on a little pepper and garlic powder before baking. I baked it for the first hour, covered with foil at 350F. Then we had to go away!!! I turned the oven down to 250F and loosened the foil. It was done to a T when we returned home. I served mashed potatoes and bread with this meal and everyone raved about it. Daughter took the recipe home with her. Makes a lot!!! Great one-dish dinner with plenty left for lunches or another dinner. This would be a good dish to take to a pot-luck supper, etc. Hope you enjoy!
I used ground Turkey instead of ground beef for a healthier version. I added garlic and sauted it with the meat and onion. I also added paprika and oregano. It was really good and tasted even better the next day. This is a good, healthy way to incorporate cabbage in your diet, which is really good for you!
I decided to try this one again since I am usually very impressed with the recipes I try on this sight. I am an experienced cook and AGAIN tried this and folloed it and the cabbage was mushy and the flavors just weren't there. Needless to say, I will stick to REAL cabbage rolls since I have NEVER had a problem with them.
Used V8 juice in the place of tomato sauce. Added a clove of minced garlic. Also used a bag of shredded cabbage as a shortcut. Tasted great, will have again. Thanks !
Awesome, although I too made some changes! Boiled cabbage for 2 mins first, cooked brown rice ahead, added 6 oz of beef broth instead, and added more tomato sauce! Last time I made this, it took forever and the rice was still crunchy, so I made these changes, and it was OUT OF THIS WORLD and alot quicker! Yummm! Oh, I also added some hot sauce and garlic..excellent flavors! I wanted to add that I cut the recipe in half and it was plenty for a family of 5.
Great recipe but I have some tips for making it simpler. First, instead of chopped cabbage, I buy a 1 pound bag of pre-made slaw in the produce section of my grocery store. Next, my kids like tomato soup, so I substitute two cans of that with 1 can of water. I brown the ground beef with onion, drain off fat. Place the slaw and rice in 13x9 pan - then the ground beef, then pour the soup mix over all. I cover it with foil to bake.
I loved this. Easy to put together, I halved it since the full recipe was too much for 2 of us. I seasoned my meat and then did not add salt and used 1/2 diced tomatoes and 1/2 tomatoe sauce cause my dad used to make cabbage rolls that had chunks of tomato in the sauce. I also cooked it about 10 more minutes to make sure the cabbage was just right! Thanks!
This is an ok weeknight meal. Based on prior reviews, I halved the recipe and browned the beef w/the onion and some minced garlic. After draining the meat mixture, I added a can of diced tomatoes, a can of tomatoe sauce, 1/2 cup brown rice, and about 3/4 of a head of cabbage to the same pot and simmered covered for about 20 minutes. I'm not sure if the cabbage is "supposed" to be soft, but I like it w/a little "crunch" still, those this worked out well. I also added a dash of Worchestershire sauce, a dash of garlic powder, & a dash of Italian seasonings for some flavor. Served w/a dollop of fat-free sour cream and a sprinkle of 2% cheese.
I halved the meat, precooked the rice, add minced garlic to meat mixture, sprinkle with salt & pepper, used tomato juice (like my Mom used in regular cabbage rolls), steamed the cabbage leaves(devein center stem) for 1 or 2 minutes, and lastly added 1 can of-- sauerkraut (like my Mom did), rinsed and drained. I think the sauerkraut really makes this taste like cabbage rolls I had for supper growing up in NJ.
This is a cheap (less than $10.00) and great recipe IF you like cabbage. Note that this serves 12 so unless you want to freeze or throw away you might want to scale it to feed 6. If you don't scale the recipe you will need two pans to bake in as all ingredients won't fit in one. I used roasted garlic tomato sauce, beef broth w/ onion, and browned my beef with the onion instead of mixing it after. The only thing this recipe lacks is seasoning. If you season properly you will be happy. Vinegar, Worcestire sauce, garlic-onion-chili powder, cumin, and a dash of hot sauce are some suggestions. Also, once you remove the cover I would suggest stirring frequently to avoid the cabbage getting dry and burning on the top layer. Many people mentioned their rice not cooking. I poured in one bag of Uncle Ben's rice in a bag (1 cup even though I scaled the recipe) and my rice was completely cooked. Again, I scaled the recipe which could be why mine was cooked...I can't imagine throwing double all in one pan and thinking the rice would be done??
Tried this tonight. What a hit. Thank you for posting this.
This recipe is excellent! I added a can of drained tomatoes, garlic, and italian seasoning. I would also recommend cutting this one in half. It makes a lot of food.
I halfed the recipie and it made plenty to fill a 9x12 dish. After only an hour it was done, I was worried the cabbage wouldn't cook like some reviews said but it was completely soft. It could use a little more flavor, next time I will add chili powder to give it a boost. I didn't think it had enough tomato sauce so I added a can of chopped tomatoes which was nice. Will make again with my revisions!
This was good, but it needed a little kick. Cheese or some spice would have perked it up. It was good but I will experiment with it.
I can’t believe I have been making stuffed cabbage rolls for years and never thought of this, so much easier!! It is exactly the same except all mixed together. YUM My modifications – sautéed the onion with the meat, garlic salt, onion powder, pinch Italian spices and Worcestershire sauce. ½ to 6 servings for my needs.
My husband doesnt really care for casseroles but will eat the whole pan of this one himself. I always half the recipe as this will fill 2 9x13 pans as is. I also use tomato soup as my sauce I mix it in with the cabbage mixture and save a can to pour over the top. Tastes just like my grandmothers. Thanks.
One thing I love is a healthy, tasty and EASY meal. This is all that. So, I love it. And so did everyone else in my family, including my daughter who supposedly "hates" cabbage and wasn' even going to "taste" it! After one bite.. she wanted more. Her byfriend, also a cabbage hater, raved abouth this meal. After three times of making this, the only note I have is: Don't use too much cabbage (unless you actually want it to be the dominant flavor). I used more cabbage the last time, since it is hard to guage the "pounds" chopped, but I used too much cabbage, and my hubby commented on the cabbagey-flavor. As the recipe is written, it is awesome. Delicious. The flavors are well and equally balanced. Next time, I won't change a thing.
My mother always made cabbage rolls when I was growing up. We lived in a Polish town in Western Pennsylvania so cabbage rolls and pierogies are a family classic. Anyway, I don't have the time to make cabbage rolls now that I'm married so I decided to try this recipe. When I did, it just didn't taste right so I called my mom. She says instead of the tomato sauce use spaghetti sauce and tomato juice. So whatever amount the recipe calls for in tomato sauce, substitute that for half of each (i say whatever because i know most of us half this recipe). It gives the sauce a little more flavor and reminds me of my mother's cabbage rolls. This might help for those that said they didn't like the sauce. I also cooked the rice and boiled the cabbage prior to baking and it turned out really well.
Excellent meal! I used 3 cheese blend tomato sauce and per other reviews, used an extra 14oz can. I used the pre-packaged, pre-shredded cabbage (1 1/2 bags = appx 1.5lbs) and an extra 1/2 cup of rice. This was sooo easy to make and very tasty! As my roommate said "this is an A+ meal"...thus a keeper in my book! Thanks Nancy.
With a few changes this is a delicious, easy way to make a casserole that tastes like stuffed cabbage rolls. First, I pan fried the onions with 3-4 cloves of garlic, for extra flavor. I added about 1/4 cup basalmic vinegar, 1/4 cup sugar(brown and white) to have the sweet and sour taste we like. I didn't have enough tomato sauce so I added 1- 14 oz can of diced tomatoes with jalepeno(optional). I precooked the brown rice before adding it to the casserole for baking. I baked it covered for 1- 1 1/2 hours so the cabbage was well cooked.
I am a fairly good cook. I use recipes from this site almost daily. This is the first and only one that my husband and I did NOT like at all. I followed the recipe exactly and was so looking forward to this dish. It was so bad, we threw it out and ordered pizza, which is a first for us!!! I will stick to the old fashion cabbage rolls that have NEVER failed me. This was a waste of food and money!!!!
this was so good, I thought I'd have left overs....nope, the family ate it all! I read the suggestions of others and decided to use italian sausage (1/2 italian and 1/2 hot pork sausage) for flavor. I used 1 medium head of cabbage that I ran through my food processor on shred. I added the suggested seasonings of others. I used brown rice instead of the white and cooked for an extra 20 minutes because of the brown rice. I served with mash potatoes- this is a keeper!!
This is the best casserole in the world! As always I can't leave any recipe alone so I added fresh garlic, fresh pepper and worsetchier sauce. I also use the italian flavored stewed tomatoes. Umm Umm Umm my mouth is watering just thinking about it. I have made this over n over again and even my cabbage haters LOVE this!
I despise cooked cabbage, but we received our second head of cabbage through our CSA this week and last week's coleslaw was still hanging around, so I thought we'd try this. It was great! Even my picky kids liked it! I did as an earlier reviewer did and just put it all in a pot on the stove for 15 minutes after I browned the beef and it was perfect! We will definitely make this again.
My whole family loved it. I made it with ground turkey. I also added a little garlic powder, extra onion, and some mrs. dashes spices. It was very good, just needed some more seasoning of some type to give it more "BAM". I'll make again and try some more seasoning. Another reviewer mention Prego sauce, that does sound like a good option. Watch out, this recipe does make a lot!
This is so bland! The little bit of salt that the recipe calls for is not nearly enough seasoning. It needs garlic and pepper, and possibly paprika and oregano. I would also use about half the cabbage and twice the rice. If I make this again, it will be with so many alterations that it almost won't be the same recipe.
This casserole came out great even though I had to make substitutions. I was out of tomato sauce, so I subbed two cans of tomato soup and 1 small can of tomato paste. All out of onions too, so I used dried onions and some onion powder. Only 1 lb. of ground beef, oh well, used what I had. In other words, this is a great recipe for those times when you didn't get out to the grocery store :) I know substitutions offend some of you, but hey, isn't that what being a good, creative cook is all about? Anyway, Nancy, thanks for submitting this recipe. It's definitely a keeper!
I absolutely love this recipe! So simple..and it tastes great. It does make alot. But, the leftovers are even better:)
This is an excellent recipe. It's actually one that's been in my family for 30 years...real comfort food for me. I only gave this one 4 stars because I think as is, it's a little lacking. I add garlic, pepper, some italian seasoning and I only use 1 lb of beef for a cassarole this size. I am taking the time to review mainly because I followed another busy mom's suggestion and fried the beef, added the rice and seasonings then after 20 min or so added the cabbage and cooked it all together on the stove for 30 min on med. I'd always layered the cabbage and meat mixture and baked it but saving a step made it even easier, quicker AND was just as good!
Even my ultra picky husband loved this.
I thought this recipe was the greatest. Never will I prepare the usual cabbage rolls. This was much less time consuming and was wondering. I didn't have any tomato sauce on hand so I substituted ketchup. It worked very well. And for a little extra flavor I browned my ground beef with a little onion powder, black pepper, and worchestershire sauce. This recipe is definitely a WINNER with my family!!!
I halfed the recipe. And had to add way more sauce. And even with the recipe halfed there was no way it was going to fit into the 9x13 dish that the recipe states the full amount will fit into. So I used a 9x13 and a smaller 8xwhatever dish and froze the second for another night. It wasn't fabulous but it wasn't that bad either. I will make again.
I make this a few times a year since finding it. The hubby and the kids both love. We season ours up a bit as well. I also switch out ingredients as needed if my pantry is lacking. We have swapped diced tomatoes with basil and oregano for the sauce many times. I like to brown my beef with onion and minced garlic. And I'm super lazy with my stove, so it all goes in a crock except the rice. I cook that separate in broth and tomatoes and and add when we eat. Never had a problem with mushy cabbage, only with mushy rice IF cooking IN the crock pot. It's cooking again today. Kids can't wait for dinner. The aroma is driving them crazy. Thank you for such a easy fix to a long original. It's delicious!!
Cabbage Roll Casserole is a crowd pleaser! I work in a Community Center where we serve lunch every day. People always ask for seconds of this. This recipe is quick and easy to prepare.
I'm not a big fan of cabbage unless it's in coleslaw or in the form of sauerkraut, but this was really good. I cut the recipe in half, I used ground turkey instead of beef, and cooked the meat with a clove of garlic, salt and pepper. I also put a little cheese on top at the end up baking time and let it melt in the oven. The rice turned out perfect, the cabbage was cooked well - - my husband loved this, and we will be making it again, especially since it's low fat with the turkey!
I have made this twice with some modifications and will be making it again tonight. I brown the meat in a big pot with Adobo (Goya) seasoning and salt and pepper(to taste). Once cooked and drained, in the same pot, I add the rice, cabbage and tomato sauce. I obmit the onion and in its place, I add a jar of sauerkraut. I also pour in the juice of about 5-6 "fresh" squeezed limes (not lemons). The limes is what makes this recipe. Mix well and transfer it to the casserole dish and bake as specified. This is a great recipe and it has been a hit with my family and it is one of my favorites. My brothers and sister can't get enough of it. Leftovers are fantastic.
Yeah, I'm trying to figure out what happened here. I read A LOT of reviews and nobody mentioned that this wouldn't fit in the pan. Recipe calls for 3 1/2 lb cabbage. I used 2 1/2 lb cabbage and it was to the rim before I even added the broth. I was able to get half of the broth in there. High maintenance dish. A lot of work removing, stirring, and trying to fit the rest of broth in there along the way. Long story short: took 2 1/4 hours to properly cook cabbage and rice. In addition to seasoning the ground beef with S&P while browning it, I added 3T lemon juice, 2T Worcestershire sauce, and 3T brown sugar to tomato sauce because that is how I make my cabbage rolls and was shocked that we had to add additional salt and pepper once it was plated. But, I have to say, although it ended up being more work than making traditional cabbage rolls, we liked it better and will make it this way from now on, but in a bigger pan to eliminate the drama that it was:)
I cut the recipe in half & cooked in a 9 X 9 casserole. I also put this together ahead of time, so it sat in the fridge for several hours thus I could pop it in the oven when I got home; that might help with the undercooked rice issue. I substituted pearl barley in place of the rice, because I though, hmmm, that might be a nice, healthy change, and it was very good. Added some (8 oz. can) tomato sauce to the broth and used herbes de provence and garlic powder to kick up the flavor a bit. I also poured very hot water over my cabbage in a colander to help get the crunch out and save on cooking time. Cooked in a little over an hour.
This recipe when made entirely 'as is' is not very good. However, my grandmother makes this wonderful dish called lazy man's cabbage rolls. It's essentially the same thing with tomato soup and a can of diced tomatoes with a 1/4 cup of vinegar...it is to die for!
I've made this a few times now and it's always so yummy! I recommend shredding or slicing the cabbage thinly and I think Napa cabbage, with it's lighter flavor, is a little better in this dish. I've never used 2lbs of beef - generally no more than 1.5lbs. Also, I've found it much easier to cook the onions and salt with the beef, then mix in the rice and most of the tomato sauce. Layer the cabbage on the bottom of the baking dish and top with the beef mixture. I then mix the remaining tomato sauce with one can of beef broth and pour it on top, followed by the 2nd can of broth. Mix well after the first hour as directed -- the cabbage will have cooked down a lot so it's much easier. Try it tonight!
this was excellant. My husband didn't think he'd like it but he ate it. Next time I will double recipe. Thank you. Even 5 year old ate it. Tasted just like cabbage rolls that use to fall apart constantly. Excellant.
I made this again and used ground turkey instead and it was not that great. Stick with ground beef.
This was really good. I made it according to the recipe except that I used only one head of cabbage which is not 3.5 pounds. Next time I will use more cabbage as the recipe says. I was able to split the recipe in half, serving one dish one night and saving the other in the freezer for another day. I didn't even thaw the frozen one. I simply cooked it (same temp) for 1 hour, stirred, and cooked for another hour instead of the half hour. THanks for a great meal.
Perfectly delicious! Tasted just like my Polish Cabbage Rolls. So many people changed the recipe and it sounded good as is, so I pretty much made it as it's listed except cooked the onion with the beef (it didn't need oil), used a whole head of cabbage (I don't know how many pounds it was), used beef boullion instead of broth. I had only small 8 oz. cans of tomato sauce so used 4 but it was a little too much. Next time I'll use only 3. Also, I needed it cooked quicker than 1 1/2 hours so did as one reader suggested and cooked it on 400 degrees. It came out perfect, the rice and the cabbage! It doesn't need all the extra seasonings that so many were adding. Family loved it so I'll definitely be making again. Oh, and it made so much that I had to put it in a 11 x 15 pan. It's OK though, there's enough for dinner another night!
Being a bit lazy I purchased the preshredded cabbage from the produce section of the grocery store (you know- coleslaw mix) and used it instead of shredding my own cabbage. Great and SUPER FAST that way! (I also halved the recipe based on other reviews about large quantities.) Thanks for an easy alternative!
We love this dish! We brown the onions along with the meat, and also brown in 2T. minced garlic in with the meat. We also melt cheddar on top of it during the last 15 minutes of baking. My incredibly picky 2 year old, who we constantly struggle to keep weight on, eats this like it's going out of style! Bravo on a fantastic recipe!!!!!!!!
My husband, who is half Polish, said this tasted like his Grandma's cabbage rolls. It is her recipe from Poland. This was very close!! He was so excited that I made it! This has become a regular recipe at our house!!!
This was incredible! I was surprised by how much it made and was happy, thinking it would serve us for 2 days, but my husband and son kept eating more and more until there was just enough left for their lunches today. I used 1/2 of a large cabbage and they want to know if I will use the other 1/2 next week to make this again.
So quick and easy. Would definitely make this again and again. We love cabbage rolls but often don't have the time for all the work related to them. This is the perfect fix for that problem. The only things I added were some green pepper, a bit of celery salt and a layer of shredded marble cheese on top added just before serving. Yum!
Excellent meal! I used 3 cheese blend tomato sauce and per other reviews, used an extra 14oz can. I used the pre-packaged, pre-shredded cabbage (1 1/2 bags = appx 1.5lbs) and an extra 1/2 cup of rice. This was sooo easy to make and very tasty! As my roommate said "this is an A+ meal"...thus a keeper in my book! Thanks Nancy.
Why beef broth? I used tomato paste and tomato juice. Tasted just like cabbage rolls.
This tastes like my moms cabbage rolls. I changed it a little by reducing the broth, doubling the sauce and I used more pepper, also I put 1/2 ground beef and 1/2 ground pork to change it up a bit. Everyone loves this when I make it, simple and stick to your bones meal
This recipe was a good start but needed a some modifications. I followed the recipe the first time I made it and thought it was a little bland and the rice was a little crunchy. The next time I made it I added some ground pork and some spices...better. The last time I made it I used mostly ground pork and browned the onion with the meat. I added 2 heaping Tablespoons Hungarian Paprika, 1 heaping Tablespoon Garlic Powder and plenty of fresh ground pepper. I also parboiled the rice. It was delicious. I will make it again...with my modifications.
This is a very good recipe, but unless your family likes their food bland, you'll want to doctor it up. If you don't halve the recipe, I recommend about a quarter cup of light brown sugar, a tablespoon or two of Worcestershire sauce, and maybe a tablespoon of lemon juice. Remember to let the casserole stand for several minutes after removal from the oven to allow the rest of the liquid to be absorbed.
I've always loved cabbage rolls, but never had the gumption to try to make them. This recipe left me no excuses! I had a feeling it would be good...but didn't know it would be THAT good. My 10 year old son loved it as well (of course, I've got the only kid who loves cabbage and other leafy vegetables). Would suggest using a seasoned tomato sauce, like spaghetti sauce. And raw cabbage really "expands" when you chop it up, so it actually took two casserole dishes. This is going to be a family favorite!
YUM! I tend to make this in my slow cooker,browning the meat first, and mixing in everything else. Also works well with brown rice, upping the fiber a bit. This just about fills my 7qt Crockpot. I cook it on low all day, and the leftovers just get better and better until they are all gone!
I used ground turkey and brown rice to make this a little healthier. I did follow DiscoBunny's suggestions and started my rice earlier. Brown rice takes forever to cook! I did add more seasoning like oregano and parsley. Very tasty!
This is a yummy recipe. I compensated for the blandness by using 1 lb of hamburger and 1 lb of Italian sausage. I also sauteed the onions with a chopped red pepper, then added the meat to brown. I used a medium to med.-large red cabbage (because we prefer red cabbage) and brown rice. Mine boiled over in the oven so I would suggest you place a cookie sheet or jelly roll pan underneath while cooking. Everybody liked it at my house. Will make it again.
I altered the measurements and added some more seasonings based on what I had sitting around, and I substituted ground turkey for the ground beef. I also just made it in a big pot on the stove. Quick, easy, healthy, and hearty. Makes great leftovers, too!
This was a very tasty recipe. I have had weight loss surgery so finding recipes that I can eat sometimes is difficult. This recipe was both yummy and full filling. I would recommend it highly. I did microwave it for 20 minutes and then threw it into the oven on broil for 5 minutes and it turned out great!
I enjoyed this very much, although I can't say it tasted quite like my grandmother's cabbage rolls. I thought it had maybe a little too tomato - I might try the tomato soup as others suggested. I would also omit the salt - beef broth has so much already that adding more seems unnecessary - I found it a bit salty. Makes A LOT - I actually cooked it in two dishes because it seemed like way too much for one casserole dish. I froze some and will look foraward to eating the leftovers! Vey good, very easy, and fairly healthy - I wonder could you use brown rice to make it even healthier??
Quick and easy dish, and makes sooo much! I had 2 casserole dishes. I did make some changes though, I added minced garlic and parsley flakes to ground beef as it was cooking, and I added about 1/2 pound of ground pork to the mixture. I added tomato soup like the others had suggested, but it seemed dry, so I added Progresso tomato soup with pieces of tomato and it was fantastic, it was moist and remained moist. I also used shredded coleslaw mix and a very small head of cabbage chopped, to give some added texture. A great dish! I grew up on Halupkies as us Ukrainian's called them, but this is easier! Will definately make again!
As others have mentioned, I thought this needed a lot more seasoning. I added salt, pepper, paprika, worchester sauce, lemon juice and brown sugar (all the seasonings I put in my cabbage rolls). This is pure comfort food, could eat it every day! Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful! Just like Grandma's, without all the work! I've made this many times since finding this recipe. Thanks for the great recipe!
We really liked this BUT....I cooked it for 2 hours and my cabbage was still a but crunchy. I will make this again FOR SURE but will cook the cabbage a little before mixing it in. I did also use an extra can of tomato sauce.
My kids love these even more than cabbage rolls!! Works great for me because cabbage rolls are a lot of work. This recipe is EASY. I throw everything in the crock pot on low and cook till done. How much easier can it get? Kids love it with a dollop of sour cream on top.
With more seasoning (nutmeg, red pepper, garlic, salt, pepper), this was amazing! I also did what others suggested and cooked in a large pot on the stove - no need for the oven.
Wow, some people can be mean! I love this recipe, and will make it again. Sure, I may modify it, add more seasoning, or tomato, but that is cooking. Just look at the recipe. Of course it would be bland to someone who is used to heavily seasoned food. Add seasoning and make the recipe your own. It is not difficult, and it is worth the effort for such a simple, speedy dish! This goes in my "do again" file for sure! Since I first tried it, I have passed the recipe on to many friends, too. This is just a really, really good recipe. In fact, I am making it again tonight!
one of my favorite recipes from this site so far, and I've been using allrecipes for 6+ years! I've made this a number of times - it's not pretty, but it sure tastes good!! the only thing I do differently is to add extra garlic & some red pepper flakes (I like it spicy).
I thought this recipe sounded a bit bland so I spiced it up a bit. I sauted the meat with a couple garlic cloves minced, worchester sauce, sprinkled quite a bit of garam masala (for a more ethnic flare) oregano, nutmeg, salt and pepper. I used a can of tomato soup and a small can of tomato paste, instead of tomato sauce. and added more seasoning. garam masala, oregano, crushed garlic cloves. I could only fit about one small to medium head of cabbage (3.5 lbs never would have fit.) I used brown rice, and added a spash of red wine vinegar after the broth. This was very yummy! This was the first recipe I have tried off this site, as I am a newlywed experimenting in the kitchen. I will definatly make this again! I combined other peoples tips and reviews and found it very hepful. I hope this will help make this more enjoyable!
Wonderful! I made half and also used a 1lb bag of cabbage. We loved it.
any recipe that has to be changed so much to make it work doesn't deserve a good rating. It needs to be scaled down to fit in a pan this size, and spiced up!
This was pretty good. Some changes I made were that I used 1lb beef, 1 can of tomato soup instead of the sauce, 1 can of diced tomatoes, used seasoned salt instead of regular, 2 cloves of garlic and added some oregano. This was a nice healthy meal, makes a lot.
I have made this dish a few times for work pot-lucks and each time someone new asks me for the recipe. I ususally prepare at night and let it cook on low overnight in slow-cooker. I also add the onions in with the beef when browning. Tonight I am making for the family. I am crossing my fingers they will like.....
Tastes amazingly like the golabki my grandmother used to make. I added two cloves chopped garlic to the meat when it was browning, only a 2 pound head of cabbage, and only 1 1/2 cans of broth. I suggest onion flavored broth if not using homemade. Also, if your tomato sauce has no salt in it, add 1/2 teaspoon additional salt.
I think this recipe as written would have been fairly bland, but I followed a few of the other suggestions here and came up with a result that even my 3YO and 5YO sons loved. First, I browned the beef and onion together, then added the shredded cabbage and a *lot* of minced garlic and sauteed for a few more minutes. Instead of tomato sauce, I used one can of tomato soup and one of diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano. I also added a packet of onion soup mix and used seasoned salt instead of regular salt. I used only one pound of beef and a single head of cabbage, so I reduced the broth to 3 cups(honestly, if I had used any more, it wouldn't have fit in a 9x13 pan). This casserole was a success--thanks!
This was very good family loved it
I made this tonight and everyone, including my four year old, loved it. Since there are only three of us, we have plenty of leftovers. I'll definitely be making this one again. Thanks so much.
I made this last night, exactly as written. I used a whole head of cabbage, and it make two 8 x 11 pans. The only thing I added was a cup of chopped tomatoes, as with all the cabbage, it seemed a little light on tomato. It was very good. I cooked it exactly 1 hour and it was cooked perfectly. I want to cook the second pan tonight and serve it with mashed potatoes, so I will probably add another can of tomato sauce and maybe another can of chopped potatoes so we have enough gravy for the potatoes. This was an easy and tasty recipe that will go in my recipe box. Thanks BUCHKO for sharing.
We enjoyed this recipe but do not over cook it Annette Jensen, Canada
It doesn't look very good, I am not sure how I would feel presenting it to company but, it sure tastes good! My family was really skeptical but loved it. To be fair, I made it in a Dutch oven as a one dish meal. I used ground turkey, red and green cabbage (because I had it left over) and I used chicken broth because that was what I had. I also added 1 tsp worschtershire sauce, lots of ground black pepper and 1/4 cup vinegar.
An asked for favorite every week or two. Easy and great flavor...what more could you want. rpc
Loved it why?First off I love stuffed cabbage and I was looking for tasty ground beef recipes to convert to ground chicken.I'm on a lower salt diet so ommited the salt.As for the can of tomato sauce I used no salt and added low salt petite diced tomatoes,as well as the broth.I knew by the other reviews it would need extra seasoning.I used pepper,garlic,and onion powder a bit of sugar and vinegar as another reviewer suggested.I found it tasted fresh and natural.
Very good! I used a jar of spaghetti sauce and precooked everything, including the rice and cabbage, so I didn't need all the beef broth. It only needed to be heated through, about 30 minutes or so. It fits nicely in 2 9x13 pans, great to bake one and freeze one. We had no trouble finishing it off. I will definately make again.
This is, at best, okay. It still tastes like just the filling of cabbage rolls, and it's definitely missing something. I don't think I'll be making this again. The flavor is alright, but it's no substitution for cabbage rolls.
Tastes delicious. Even my 7 year old liked it. Husband loved it. Tasted good as leftovers too.
I made this for supper using two cans of stewed tomatoes and no rice. I gave my 7 year old granddaughter a taste of the broth, and I've caught her twice trying sneak another taste while we wait for Pawpaw to be ready to eat. I did it all on the stove top, and we're having cornbread with it.
before making this recipe I read the feedback and made some minor modifications. I added garlic to the meat, added a little less cabbage and a little more rice. Everyone loved it. I will make it again.
I halved this recipe and it was enough for my husband and myself with leftovers for one more meal. We both loved this recipe and it was so much easier than making cabbage rolls. I used already shredded cabbage with shredded carrots. It was delicious.
This was very tasty and quick. I should have chopped the cabbage up finer as my two, young daughters thought the cabbage was onions. They normally don't eat regular cabbage rolls so I thought I would give this a try. I will make it again.
DE-LISH!!!! Made this for a co-workers House Warming party. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. I am also gonna make it for our Pastor's birthday covered dish. I followed some of the others advice. I cooked the cabbage beforehand. Also cooked the rice in the beef broth before adding to the mixture. Then cooked whole thing about 30-40 mins. Very very good. My husband and sons loved it also. A definate keeper.
I like to cook up ground beef and freeze it for meals later in the week. I had some that I cooked with green bell peppers and that was a nice addition! This was easy and very good!
Halved the recipe due to other reviews. Used ground turkey for the meat, and barley for the rice. Chopped cabbage very finely and omitted onion. Used 25oz can of undiluted tomato soup. Kids loved it; my veggie-avoiding 8yo son even finished his. Miracle! Thanks for the post. Half the recipe made enough for 2 grownups and 2 kids (8&10) plus another meal to freeze.
WOW, This was fantastic and super easy. It does though make a lot. I used am 11 x 14 x 2-1/2 inch dish and only 3 lbs of cabbage (by accident) and it came to the top. I am going to recalculate it for 9 servings the next time. I did add a little oregano, granulated garlic. Not sure what difference it made but it turned out great.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections