Army SOS Creamed Ground Beef
My aunt used to serve this to her husband, a retired Army colonel, and she said he never got tired of it!
I really liked this recipe. Although I knew it would be on the bland side, I added these options to it and it was grand! :) 1 tablespoon worchester sauce 1 whole yellow onion chopped 2 teaspoons garlic salt 1 teaspoon onion salt 1 heaping tablespoon minced garlic 1 heaping tablespoon of Knorr beef Boulion I didnt add garlic to hamburger untill the last 20 seconds of browning. And I added the worchester sauce to the milk. Mixed Knorr beef Bouilion into flour misxture. Instead of bread, I used penne pasta, and had fried okra on the side. All I needed was a trench and a canteen! Just kidding! Delicious! :)Read More
As many have commented the recipe as written is going to be bland.(Sorry Suzanne). To make this recipe a FIVE star try the following. As the meat is browning I add both garlic and onion powder, about a teaspoon of each to 1 lb, as well as the other seasoning. Be carefull with the salt however because beef bullion tends to be salty. I substitute a pinch of celery seed for the worcestershire sauce. I don't want the "batch" to be to brwn. My kids love it!Read More
I would make this again. It's easy and cheap. After reading the reviews, here's what I did differently: Added chopped onion. pressed garlic and sliced mushrooms while browning meat. Used 1 bouillion cube and 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup. Everything else was the same. Oh, I did just keep adding worchestershire sauce to taste. This dish was certainly thick enough to serve over toast or biscuits this way. I served mine with mashed potatoes and peas however. It's just what I had on hand.
Always better with some garlic added. Most raters miss the point that this (at least in the Army I served in for 24 years) is a breakfast item. Pour the SOS over a pile of hashbrowns, then put a couple of over-easy eggs on top of that. Cut through it all with a knife so the runny yokes, SOS and hashbrowns are mixed. Then wolf it down along with some strong black coffee. That is a breakfast to help you face the day. For additional authenticity, eat outside, standing up, in the dark, on a cold morning, while whiffing deisel fumes from a nearby truck. Ah, the memories.
This was much better than just hamburger gravy. It's a fast and simple recipe and most people have all the ingredients on hand. The kids loved it! It's better if you cook the beef with the flour coated on it long enough for the flour to brown a little. This will become an easy staple!
I have never cared for the taste of plain, unseasoned ground beef, so I liberally seasoned the browning beef with garlic powder, Lawry's season salt and pepper. I also added a half an onion, diced, to the beef. I really didn't measure the Worchestershire sauce, just let some bobble on out of the bottle, but I'm sure it was more than 1/4 teaspoon. I also added a cup of frozen peas with the milk. I served this over refrigerated jumbo whomp biscuits from a cardboard can. Very comforting and good. Will definitely make again.
I didn't feel like cooking all night so I decided to try this recipe. It was fast, simple, and very fulfilling. I added a medium sized onion, a clove of garlic, and 5 large mushrooms. I served it over rice and it was just fantastic!! It is a real keeper. I will surely make it again. Thank you very much for the submission Sue.
This is a good recipe. I personally have tried a package of AU Jus,fresh mushrooms, garlic and chopped onions and when making this. Mix the Au Jus in about 1 cup of hot water and add to ingredients.This will give it a richer flavor.We love it over mashed potatoes !
With the exception of using a bouillon cube rather than powdered beef base, this recipe is an authentic Army recipe. I prepared this breakfast favorite for Rangers in Savannah, GA hundreds of mornings and rarely had leftovers. If you make double portions (or save half of what's left) it's a cinch to turn this product into Beef Strogganof! Just add sour cream, mushrooms, salad dressing and boil some egg noodles. Makes dinner a breeze! Rangers Lead The Way!
Pretty good and easy although DH did not care for it. Definately needs more spice if you like more flavor. Next time I'll dice some onions and mushrooms and saute the mushrooms while the ground beef is cooking. I topped mine with Mrs. Dash and a tiny bit of Lawry's Seasoned Salt and it was great! Definately not something for someone who bases tastes on looks (that's my husband! He turned up his nose and took one bite and said "I don't like it"). I think kids would like it...my 1 yr old seemed to. Give this one a try and spice it up...quick and easy!
I loved this recipe! Even though I was out of the worcestershire sauce it still turned out great. I added an extra boullion cube to make up for it. In the future, I'm going to try adding sour cream or maybe cream cheese...maybe even mushrooms. A very good, basic recipe that has infinite possibilities.
Quick to make and tasty. A lifesaver on busy evenings.
Ah, yes, SOS, "a fine grind of meat and vegetables in a creamed-base sauce" is how Army and Air Force 'menus' described it. I usually saute minced onion and garlic along with the ground beef. I add lots of finely ground black pepper along with salt after cooking the flour in and adding/reducing the liquid. Another tasty addition is poultry seasoning (or ground sage). Go easy with the seasonings until near the end--flavors can and will concentrate as the liquid is reduced--remember, you can always add more and cook them in for a few minutes. I rarely use Worcestershire, which can add sweetness, as does milk. If you use cream, the result isn't quite as sweet (milk adds that property to a 'cream'-based gravy) or, if like me, you want to cut those calories, use nonfat condensed milk (unreconstituted) instead.. Immediately after adding the liquid, the SOS should be thinner than you like it--it should be simmered for 15 minutes or so to blend and mellow the ingredients (no 'raw flour taste this way) If the end result is too thin, cook it longer; if too thick, add a bit more liquid than you like and cook down. This is a very good ans easy base recipe, and one that most guys I know (at least the ones that like ground beef) enjoy; certainly most ex-service people (and often service brats, too!). Of course, as another reviewer stated: to be authentic, it should be served on toast.
Very bland as writen, follow the many tips found in the reviews and you've got a winner!
I cooked SOS almost daily in the Army and I can tell you, the beef bouillon and the Worcestershire sauce have got to go. They do not add to, but only take away from true Army style SOS. In place of using those two items use garlic powder and when browning the ground beef of at least 80/20% lean to fat add 1/2 cup chopped onions. Please have a bottle of hot sauce on the table for your dinners to further their military tastes.
My husband is active duty for 20+ years. I made this tonight - as wrote (added a small cube of cream cheese - but I would never tell him) - and he said it was "dead on" what the Army serves. I did use alot of pepper - as that is how he likes his. This is not meant to be a gourmet meal with mushrooms, onions, garlic, etc. It is great if that is how you like it - but soldiers eat it as wrote - bland and all. This is a really good recipe - my hubby said it takes him back to drill sgt. school when after being on the trail for days on in - this was an ultimate comfort food.
Made this the other night for the family. From the second helpings they had, I'd say it turned out pretty good. I did add/omit a few ingredients to the recipe to pep up the meat. 2 cloves of minced garlic. 1/3 onion (diced). Omitted the bouillon since I didn't have it. Added garlic powder, onion powder, mrs. dash, and lots of fresh cracked pepper. I served over bowtie pasta.
It definitely needs spicing up. Granulated onion and garlic, Lawry's seasoned salt and pepper both... My hubby and I happen to love this kind of "meal" every now and then... with Ore-Ida hash browns and the shingle. Thanks for the post!
mmm, this one REALLY hit the spot! i did make a bunch of little changes to the original recipe though. I added 2 cans of mushrooms, 1/2 cup chopped onions, 1 Tablespoon garlic powder, 2 boullion cubes total, and 2 teaspoons of Worchestershire sauce total. (I hate when people post all these changes and then say, "Oh yeah, this recipe was fantastic," but i can't resist, cuz it really WAS good with these changes!! I tried to include measurements so ya'll can do it this way if you'd like.) Anyway, with my modifications, it had a GREAT flavor and was a VERY warming, stick-to-the-ribs type dinner over some toast! Plus, it was easy and quick!! A winner in my book!
Love this recipe! My father use to make this in the winter time for Breakfast for his six children. Stick-To-Your Ribs kind of meal. Kept us warm on our long walk to school. He also used Chicken Broth in place of Beef Broth. Yum
This was pretty bad. It was bland, even after I incorporated some of the others' suggestions and added spices. It looked and tasted like congealed meat.
I make a similar recipe. Great served over biscuits too.
I made this one night because I needed a quick dinner. Although it doesn't look very appetizing, don't let looks fool you. I added onions and frozen peas and my kids loved it! So did I. I served it over noodles and rice. Yum, Yum, I'll definitely be making this again. Thanks!
Everyone loves SOS! Growing up in a military family, we always knew when it was the end of the month and money was tight! The Worchetershire sauce added a little zip!
This is just like my Dads. Only he added onion, garlic powder, and a dash of red pepper. I made it tonight and served over biscits with fried eggs. Very comforting and EASY!
I read all of the negative reviews and have one thing to say....try it for breakfast on toast or biscuits. That's how my family has eaten this for years and it is a Christmas morning tradition. The only difference is we do not add the worcestershire or beef bouillion. A trick - by a packet of dry white gravy mix to add to the mixture as it is simmering, it will thicken it right up like sausage gravy. It is great!!
oh no...this was like lumpy paste. I followed the recipe hoping it was like a dish a friends mom made when I was a kid...not it. If you're staring at a pan of this stuff right now wondering how you're going to choke it down.. 1. DISSOLVE 2 more cubes of boullion in about half of a cup of water and add slowly. 2. stir and let simmer a while longer to thicken up again. 3. Salt Salt Salt. It's not great and I still have the taste of kindergarten paste in my mouth but at least I didn't have to cook anything else tonight.
I really liked this. I added the extra spices suggested. I think it was a half tsp of onion and garlic powder. I also added quite a bit of pepper. There were no leftovers and it was nice change.
Very good, and quick! I did make some changes. I used ground chuck, instead of ground beef, and added onion and garlic powder while cooking. I couldn't stand the thought of adding the flour to the hamburger grease (too fattening), so I drained the grease, and added about a cup of water before adding the flour. I also used 2 bouillon cubes, instead of 1, and added a can of low fat cream of mushroom soup. Served over No Yolk egg noodles. Yummy!
Used browning flour which adds a lot of taste. As other reviewers, I added onion and garlic. Very pleased.
Im giving this 5 stars because it is the basic way to make SOS those who are complaining that it is on the BLAND side keep in mind a recipe of this nature is NOT meant to be perfect on flavor (although in my opinion this one does not lack there) this type of recipe is designed to feed the masses, large groups of people, or families on a budget and need a filling meal. THIS is what it is. If you need more flavor may I suggest salt and pepper to taste. Chop up a RED ONION take a can of peas drain it and add it to the mix.... I have fond memories of the type of dish this is, Growing up with a divorced mom she always made sure the kids were not only fed but full. This SOS kind of dish was one of my favorites served on top of toast> Let me tell you if there was a way to make ends meet in the kitchen my mom could do it. Thank you for posting this recipe and taking me back to my mothers home cooked gotta feed the kids kind of cooking. I had her recipe but sadly lost it, this one was very close to hers.
I thought this was wonderful! I had nothing in my house to make for dinner so I got on the internet and found anything that I could cook with what I did have (which was very little). I came across this recipe and I had all the ingredients so I made it and to my surprise it was very yummy. This has made it into my dinner rotation. I did add more Worcestershire sauce, black pepper and seasoning salt. I also browned a small onion in with the meat. At first I was going to serve it over biscuits but after I made it I couldn't imagine eating it like that so I made egg noodles instead. Good choice! I think there was enough taste to it but next time I will play around with it to see if it is possible to make it better. Thanks for adding one more dinner to my rotation.
Quick, easy meal for cold winter nights.
My mom used to make this all the time. My Dad was in the navy so he was quite familar with it. My husband and I were both in the Army and I was never once served this, but that is neither here nor there. We make this with ground turkey, minced garlic and onion, an extra dash of wort, sauce and salt and pepper. The most important part: to be authentic it must be served over buttered toast. S.O.S stands for S*** on a Shingle. Shingle being buttered toast. Thanks for the recipe.
Definitely took me back to my childhood - a nice recipe to share with my kids, when I feel the need to cook recipes from my past!
YUM!! I made this tonight for dinner, served it over egg noodles with green beans and blueberry cobbler. I didn't use the worsch. sauce or the beef boulion because I didn't have either, but I did add garlic and onion powders and lots of black pepper. Very good!
The recipe is similar to mine and thus I know it is superb, but the picture you got on that recipe is not what SOS looks like. I can give you a good image to go with that recipe.
I was thinking that this recipe done exactly as listed would be a bit bland. I used only a half pound of beef, and cut the ingredients in half, too except for the bouillon cube. I still used a whole one. I didn't have any Worcestershire sauce but I substituted with a quick sprinkle of soy sauce. I added some garlic salt, diced onions, tiny bit of onion powder, pepper, and dill weed. The whole thing came out marvelous!!! If the original recipe had more spices, this would definitely be a 5 star rating!!
Thanks for the memories. My mom used to make this for me when I was a kid. We called it hamburger gravy. I used white meat ground turkey seasoned with garlic powder, season salt, pepper and lots of worchishire and no beef broth. I also added a can of mushrooms and served it over Grands biscuits. YUMMY.
I thought it was a pretty bland; needs something to spice it up a bit. Instead of just milk, try a can of cream of chicken soup, plus enough milk to bring it to desired consistency. Try sauteeing some onions in with the ground beef. Much better this way!
This is a great recipe -- quick and easy and real comfort food. Yummy with mashed potatoes or biscuits. I like to add a chopped onion while the hamburger is browning. I also add a little extra worcestershire sauce.
Why not just make sausage gravy. Much more flavor.
Loved it. I added some mustard and a clove of garlic and it just lifted the flavour a little. We haven't descided yet if we like it better with pasta or with potatoes. Both are great. Another idea is to add hot sauce (we like spicy food.) Terrific comfort food if you're having a bad day !!!!!
This does not sound great, but I really like it. I used cream of mushroom soup instead, and added some worcestershire. It was great comfort food, nice with rice, noodles or potatoes. The kids like this too!
A good stick to your ribs food and quick and easy meal. I sometimes use dried beef in the jar, but great with hamburger too. Like biscuits and gravy only for dinner. Yum. Never any leftovers.
Really great simple comfort food recipe. My whole family totaly loved it!
I grew up on this recipe, as my father was in the military. It has always been a favorite for me. My husband grew up with it too, and his version is really good. He browns the ground beef longer than normal, so it seems to take on more flavor. He's also very liberal with the seasonings--garlic salt, seasoning salt (I know, it's a lot of salt) and pepper. He also always includes diced onion and of course the worcestershire. I love it served over toast, and he likes it over potatoes.
My husband said SOS on the ship he was in the Navy was red. I don't know what it was colored with unless it was paprika or catsup. Anyway, he gave the recipe as written a three rating. It was OK but I think I'd zip it up with Season All or some garlic and onion powder next time.
A very good comfort food! I mixed the flour into half and half instead of milk,and i added sausage and minced dried onion to the beef while cooking,because to me,ground beef is just too bland by itself in this recipe. Hubby gobbles it up!
This was so good! I served it over mashed potatoes and my family loved it. Reminds me of the Hamburger Gravey I used to eat as a kid.
This was really good! It looks terrible, yes, but it's very nutritious. High in Calcium. I added onions, peppers, and tomatoes. I had a complete meal! I am always looking for ways to increase my daughters calcium intake and this was very easy! We ate it on toast "just like the soldiers do!"
I cook twice a week for a group of veterans and a couple weeks ago they threw out the challenge that I couldn't make SOS for them..the ARMY way. Well, when they said that, I said, "Wanna bet?" I won the bet. They devoured this like starving vultures. It is easy, quick and can be served over toast, plain bread, biscuits (which is what I used) rice or potatoes. I didn't change anything, BUT I did have a bowl of finely chopped onions so they could put their own on top which is how we always ate it. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Very quick and easy. I added more worcestershire sauce and I used two boullion cubes because the meat was water buffalo which has no flavor. We had it on top of biscuits. My husband loved this in the army and he still does. Thank you for the recipe.
I wasn't a fan AT ALL of this recipe. I felt like I had to eat it so I did, but it was not flavorful at all and I added onions and way more worchestire sauce. (I also made it exactly as directed.) It also looked about as good as it tasted. Yuck! Not a keeper. I can't believe it got so many good reviews.
Seeing how most thought this recipe was too bland, I decided to add the sauteed onion and garlic. This still wasn't enough for me so I increased the Worchestire sauce and also threw in 1/4 c. of onion soup mix! It turned out very good, I would reccomend this to the ones who think it's bland.
It is a little bland which is why I gave it 4 stars, but I added some garlic powder and sauteed the beef in olive oil and that gave him some flavor! Otherwise, it is great! :)
This was pretty gross. I think you need the memories that go with this one to make it edible. Would not make it again as noone would eat it in my family. I made it with the cream of mushroom soup (I even used the full fat version) and onions and more worcestershire sauce.
I took the advice of others and added an onion, a can of mushrooms, 1 tsp. of garlic pepper instead of the pepper and increased the worcester to a teaspoon. Served it over mashed potatoes. It was fast, easy and good.
I fixed this for my husband and my little niece that was visiting, I don't know which one ate more. He said to definetly keep this recipe, she replied give it to my mom she could even make this.
I was a cook in the Marines and our recipe called for "corn starch." It makes for a sweeter taste.It also had no worchestershire sauce in it.
Were I thought this was okay, my husband loved and if he was writing the review it would get 5 stars. He ate his over eggs and had it a second night. I ate mine over toast and only had one night... So for our house mixed reviews.
This recipe is great, thanks! I used extra lean ground beef, non-fat milk and some ground red pepper; didn't have a bouillon cube. It was delicious. Over toasted light wheat bread, one serving is about 200 calories. One trick is to put the non-fat milk in a covered container along with the flour and shake vigorously to blend (be careful lid is secure). Then pour the milk and flour mixture over the meat, stirring constantly until fully thickened. I'm thinking of making this again and adding a little onion powder.
This is fantastic!! I have a family of 5 that I am feeding, and three of them have very hearty appetites. So I doubled the recipe and it was perfect. I added one large chopped red onion, and though I doubled everything, I added extra beef bouillon cubes (4). And did not add any salt. This recipe reminds me of my days in the military. Those who claim it's bland are forgetting it's called ARMY SOS. however I did not find it bland at all. This is a quick easy meal to make as well as delicious, and very inexpensive if on a budget. This is a keeper, even my fussy picky eaters love this and always get seconds.
Really yummy with my simple modifications. Added 1 chopped onion, sauteed with the ground beef, then a few chopped garlic cloves toward the end. Add good shaking of garlic powder, along with the black pepper and a few shakes of tabasco sauce, which actually gives more flavor than punch. A full T of worcestershire and 3 or so Tablespoons of white wine. Also added chopped, fresh parsley at the end. Added more milk for more cream to serve over mashed potatoes. A family-loving meal!
This recipe was simple but good. I did add a few more spices to it. Would probably make it again sometime.
Wow! My dad was a chef in the Army and this is almost exactly his recipe. I love how this turned out; creamy, flavorful, and great over buttered toast, served with a fried egg on top and a side of fried potatoes. Good thing we only have if once in a while.
I made this and it was wonderful!! I used chicken stock ( About 1/2-3/4 cup) instead of bouillon and added garlic powder. I also halved the milk.
My family did not care for this recipe. I added onions, mushrooms & bell pepper.
Tried and true easy dinner.
I made this for dinner tonight and it was a hit! My husband asked what I was making and he remembered his mom making this when he was a kid. He said she served it over boiled potatoes so that's how we had it. This one's a keeper. Thanks Suzanne for sharing.
I'd never even heard of this before and I made it. When bf got home he was sooo excited! He said in the army he ate this for breakfast served over biscuits- so I made some biscuits and we chowed down- this was an awesome dish that I'll be making again very soon!
This was simple and VERY easy! My Husband who is stretching his cooking wings made this without mishap and it turn out fantastic. It is very heavy and I can imagine not very light on the fat and calories but it is REALLY GOOD! My husband added a can of peas to this and it made a great one dish meal!
Good recipe and very easy to make. Good substitute for a stroganoff if your family doesn't like mushrooms
This was a mess hall regular during WWII according to my dad. We had it on a regular basis. My mother made it the same way she made dried beef & sausage gravy. We always served it over toasted bread. Its was a fairly inexpensive way to feed a family of 8. I grew up and made it my own by adding bit of garlic powder and a tablespoon of sugar and lots of fresh ground pepper. It is very similar to dried beef gravy or sausage gravy.
This is good, if you like beef gravy. Personally I think there are better things to do with ground beef. However, just a few revisions. Add 3 garlic cloves and try Miso Soup paste instead of Beef Buillon. Miso Soup Paste is LOADED with flavor and all natural - no chemicals!! It really does add real depth to this dish.
YUMMY! Very quick & easy to make! My husband who "hates SOS" licked his plate clean & asked for 2nds, & 3rds! I didn't have the worcestershire sauce so I added 3 bullion cubes instead of the 1. It turned out great! The picture does not do this dish justice! We ate it on top of lightly buttered toast. I am not big on leftovers but this was just as good warmed up! Next time I will try the worcestershire sauce. I am sure it will still be just as delish!
This is a great recipe! It's economical, quick and easy to make. My husband loves it. I fry the hamburger up with 1 small onion, then add a couple hearty dashes of hot sauce to the gravy. Wonderful dish!
this was absolutly discusting. my husband refused to eat it and my daughter, who is generally very good, only picked at it.i added all the 'extras' suggested by other reviews,but not only was it bland but it was the texture that was really bad, it was sticky and claggy and stuck to your mouth. i will under no circumstances make this recipe again
Everyone loved it and asked for more!! It's good! Good to make when you're in a pinch.
This was very easy and I too like many others added more spices. I added half of a sweet onion, few dashes of cilantro, garlic salt, onion powder and 1 clove garlic. My kids liked it alot over the egg noodles. Thanks for the submission!!!
this recipe was not as good as it looked. lacked in flavor...
FAST & Delicious! Used 2 boullion cubes and a fair amount of black pepper for the extra "bite!" Served over biscuits. Family loved it! Very versatile as can serve over potatoes (of any form) rice, noodles, toast or any bread. Although not the best presentation, but still gets 5 stars because of easiness, taste, and versatility.
This was great! Growing up we didn't have much money and I remember eating something very similar to this recipe. Just proves you don't have to sped a lot for a great taste.
This was good. I added garlic and onion and it was a little bland as others mentioned. Even so I would make this again. I served it with egg noodles and everyone ate without complaint.
pretty good recipe. definitely easy and fast. taste is a little bland. Next time will add onion and seasoning salt.
After reading some other reviews, I added onion, mushrooms, garlic and other seasonings. Pretty good and my husband liked it. Quick n easy.
My husband loved this!!! I added sauteed onions and galic. I served it over the galic cheddar buscuits as was recommended.
I love this stuff, yes I put onion in it. I've always liked to serve it over mashed potaoes.
I would give this recipe a 5 stars however I had to change a few things in the recipe. I cooked 1 chopped onion and 1 stalk of celery with the ground beef and added 1/2 cup of green peas near the end. I also added a little garlic powder and paprika for seasoning. EXCELLENT! I served over egg noodles. My husband loved this. However I dont think it would have been as tasty without the changes ( a little too bland otherwise).
I made this years ago after getting it from this site and totally forgot what it was called! Found it again and after adding, peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic, and a little spice, it was very tasty and filling over mashed potatoes. Thanks!
Good recipe, DH loved it, it was alright for me, and my 2 year old, who usually isn't picky, preferred the plain noodles. I added a pinch of salt and 2 beef boullion cubes and let them dissolve in the water for the noodles (Riggatoni noodles was all I had on hand). I added 1 tablespoon of the noodle water, when the noodles were done, and added it to the beef mixture when adding the beef boullion cube. I also took the advice of other users and added extra ingredients for seasoning. I sauteed 2 chopped garlic cloves in with the beef. And added a pinch of red pepper flakes, and 1 tablespoon parsley when adding the salt and ground black pepper. I also gave the flour time to brown before adding the milk and worcestershire sauce.
This is okay. It's a little lacking in flavor and presentation...but if you are low on ingredients and just need something that you can quickly throw together, it works nicely.
This probably would have been pretty bland had I made it following the recipe exactly. Instead, going on what others reviewed, I: <li> sauteed half a med. onion, chopped & 4 cloves of minced garlic before adding ground beef <li> increased the Worcestershire to about 1/4 cup <li> cut out the salt entirely and added 1/2 tsp. to 1 tsp. of paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, meat tenderizer & parsley. <li> my husband had his with shredded cheddar cheese on top <p>We are not a fan of bland food and my husband and I liked it enough to have it as leftovers for lunch the next day. We had it over toast, although I think if/when I make it again in future, we'll try like another suggester and have it over garlic toast.
Fast, easy, and tastes great too!
This is a dish that was served for breakfast when I was in the U.S. Army. I loved it. I make it occasionally for dinner. An old army friend also asks for it to be on a diner's menu. Hasn't happened yet. You have to be an old G.I. to appreciate it.
This was a quick and easy recipe to make~And with all the ingredients you always seem to have on hand~My hubsand and 4 kids loved it~Especially over thier mashed potatos~
My husband despises creamy sauces, so I made this for my kids and I while he was out of town. I tweaked it a bit by sauteing chopped onions and sliced button mushrooms with minced cloves of garlic for a few minutes before adding the ground beef. I also added quite a bit more Wor. sauce than the recipe calls for. We had it over Minute Rice and loved it!
VERY GOOD! My kids want me to make it again tomorrow!!! Next time I will try it over noodles:-)
