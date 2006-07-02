Army SOS Creamed Ground Beef

Ah, yes, SOS, "a fine grind of meat and vegetables in a creamed-base sauce" is how Army and Air Force 'menus' described it. I usually saute minced onion and garlic along with the ground beef. I add lots of finely ground black pepper along with salt after cooking the flour in and adding/reducing the liquid. Another tasty addition is poultry seasoning (or ground sage). Go easy with the seasonings until near the end--flavors can and will concentrate as the liquid is reduced--remember, you can always add more and cook them in for a few minutes. I rarely use Worcestershire, which can add sweetness, as does milk. If you use cream, the result isn't quite as sweet (milk adds that property to a 'cream'-based gravy) or, if like me, you want to cut those calories, use nonfat condensed milk (unreconstituted) instead.. Immediately after adding the liquid, the SOS should be thinner than you like it--it should be simmered for 15 minutes or so to blend and mellow the ingredients (no 'raw flour taste this way) If the end result is too thin, cook it longer; if too thick, add a bit more liquid than you like and cook down. This is a very good ans easy base recipe, and one that most guys I know (at least the ones that like ground beef) enjoy; certainly most ex-service people (and often service brats, too!). Of course, as another reviewer stated: to be authentic, it should be served on toast.