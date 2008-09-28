Slow Cooker Beef Stew

This easy slow cooker beef stew recipe made with potatoes, carrots, celery, broth, herbs, and spices is hearty and comforting. You won't be slow to say 'yum'!

By BUCHKO

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place meat in slow cooker.

  • Mix flour, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl. Pour over meat, and stir until meat is coated.

  • Add beef broth, carrots, potatoes, onion, celery, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, garlic, and bay leave; stir to combine.

  • Cover, and cook until beef is tender enough to cut with a spoon, on Low for 8 to 12 hours, or on High for 4 to 6 hours.

Editor's Note:

This original recipe submission called for slow cooking on Low for 10 to 12 hours. When making the video for this recipe, our food stylists found a cook time of 8 hours on Low (or 4 hours on High) was sufficient. Please stir and check doneness along the way to be sure your meat is cooked properly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
576 calories; protein 44.1g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 131.5mg; sodium 541.5mg. Full Nutrition
