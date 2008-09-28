Slow Cooker Beef Stew

I've made this several ways. The first time I made it as Corinne suggested. It was a lot of extra work and I don't like salt. I don't recommend her way. The second time I made it, I made it as is. It was very, VERY good. My problem though was the amount of salt. Again, I don't like salt. The next time I made it, the third time, I eliminated the salt altogether. Because I do this, I usually have to add a couple of things to make up for it and in this case I did not. Needless to say, it was a bit bland. The fourth time I made it, I had great success! Again, I eliminated the salt. I added 2 tsp of sodium free beef bouillon powder, 1 tsp of onion powder, about 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes, a pinch of rosemary and 3 cloves of minced garlic. This one was a keeper. If you like salt, then the original recipe will is perfect. If not, then this last way may be something you'll enjoy. What is great about the original recipe and this last way is how easy and low mess it is. There is no reason to brown the meat in advance and this way the meat came out incredibly tender. Thanks for sharing this recipe! Our family loves it.