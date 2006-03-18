Slow Cooker London Broil

This crockpot London Broil is easy by any standard. The steak is flavored with condensed tomato soup mixed with cream of mushroom soup. Dry onion soup mix is sprinkled over the top, all together in a slow cooker for a one-pot meal.

By MERRI C

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place meat in the bottom of the slow cooker; if necessary, slice meat to make it fit.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together mushroom and tomato soup. Pour mixture over beef. Sprinkle dry onion soup mix over top.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 35.7mg; sodium 801.1mg. Full Nutrition
