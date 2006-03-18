Slow Cooker London Broil

I am fairly new at cooking considering I have only been consistently cooking meals for the past two years. I am still considered a "newlywed" and have a 1-year-old. It's often times hard to find a quick easy recipe that doesn't break the bank with a million ingredients. My husband is getting very tired of having chicken so much, so I have recently started buying more "inexpensive" cuts of red meat. The first time I tried this, I did not have tomato soup (about the only time that's never been in the cupboard!), so I used tomato paste instead and used NY strip steak that I wanted to get rid of. It came out okay, but it wasn't what I hoped. I made it again with the tomato soup and regular flank steak as the recipe calls for, and WOW! I think the best part is the gravy the two soups make to go over mashed potatoes! Wonderful! The meat is good, too, of course. We had relatives come over that night who commented on how great the room smelled, too. Luckily they had eaten, or I would have felt bad for eating such a yummy dinner in front of them! My only complaint is how the recipe says to sprinkle the soup mix on top. I think it should be mixed in, as others have said. I might try adding some Worsch. sauce and some chopped onions to give it a little kick. It's a tad on the salty side, but the potatoes really even it out. What makes it so salty is the onion soup mix, so I only use 1/3 the package. A fantastic recipe that is always on my grocery list, now! Thanks!