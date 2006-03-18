Slow Cooker London Broil

This crockpot London Broil is easy by any standard. The steak is flavored with condensed tomato soup mixed with cream of mushroom soup. Dry onion soup mix is sprinkled over the top, all together in a slow cooker for a one-pot meal.
FANTASTICALLY EASY! Seriously this is the ONLY recipe that truly takes 5 minutes of prep time. I mean, how long does it take to open up a couple cans of soup and a soup packet? Anyway, I've made this several times using a top sirloin roast and it always comes out tender and falling apart. I cook it on low for 10 hours and I flip the roast over once during cooking. This helps get that dry soup mix into the gravy, others suggest mixing it into the soup first. After making it the first time exactly as the recipe states, I double the canned soup-but not the dry-so there will be extra gravy. I made this for my sister and brother in law and they couldn't believe it was a top sirloin roast (which tends to be a little tough). They loved it. It not only tastes delicious but it is the quickest dinner you will ever make! Love it!
Omigosh! With all those good reviews, I thought how could this go wrong, but there must be a BIG difference between "London Broil" and "flank steak" cuts of meat. This recipe using London Broil was dry, tough and stringy - even though I followed the directions to a "T". My friend's mom, a veteran cook, said this type of receipe would be best using a flank steak, which has some fat in it. She said a London Broil should only be ... marinated and broiled. Beware!
FANTASTICALLY EASY! Seriously this is the ONLY recipe that truly takes 5 minutes of prep time. I mean, how long does it take to open up a couple cans of soup and a soup packet? Anyway, I've made this several times using a top sirloin roast and it always comes out tender and falling apart. I cook it on low for 10 hours and I flip the roast over once during cooking. This helps get that dry soup mix into the gravy, others suggest mixing it into the soup first. After making it the first time exactly as the recipe states, I double the canned soup-but not the dry-so there will be extra gravy. I made this for my sister and brother in law and they couldn't believe it was a top sirloin roast (which tends to be a little tough). They loved it. It not only tastes delicious but it is the quickest dinner you will ever make! Love it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2003
I used a frozen top round roast and followed all the directions exactly. It just fell apart when I took it out...it was delicious. I will definitely try using other cream soups, as many have recommended, since I know now that the meat comes out just like we like it. I am so glad that I finally tried this recipe and did not listen to the few bad reviews that it received. Let's get it straight, London Broil is a Cooking Method - NOT a cut of beef!! It is usually either Top Round Steak (or Top Round Roast) or Flank Steak.
This was by far one of the best recipes I have ever gotten off this site. I put some ground black pepper on the meat, laid some quartered potatoes on top of it, and then poured the soups over it.. About an hour before it was finished, I added about a half a bag of broccoli/cauliflower/carrot combo veggies. I can't even express how delicious this was. I definitely don't get the few poor reviews this one has gotten, unless it has something to do with the cut of meat. Thanks for a recipe I'll surely use many many times over!
I am fairly new at cooking considering I have only been consistently cooking meals for the past two years. I am still considered a "newlywed" and have a 1-year-old. It's often times hard to find a quick easy recipe that doesn't break the bank with a million ingredients. My husband is getting very tired of having chicken so much, so I have recently started buying more "inexpensive" cuts of red meat. The first time I tried this, I did not have tomato soup (about the only time that's never been in the cupboard!), so I used tomato paste instead and used NY strip steak that I wanted to get rid of. It came out okay, but it wasn't what I hoped. I made it again with the tomato soup and regular flank steak as the recipe calls for, and WOW! I think the best part is the gravy the two soups make to go over mashed potatoes! Wonderful! The meat is good, too, of course. We had relatives come over that night who commented on how great the room smelled, too. Luckily they had eaten, or I would have felt bad for eating such a yummy dinner in front of them! My only complaint is how the recipe says to sprinkle the soup mix on top. I think it should be mixed in, as others have said. I might try adding some Worsch. sauce and some chopped onions to give it a little kick. It's a tad on the salty side, but the potatoes really even it out. What makes it so salty is the onion soup mix, so I only use 1/3 the package. A fantastic recipe that is always on my grocery list, now! Thanks!
All I can say is YUM YUM! I added fresh mushrooms, worcestershire sauce, black pepper, fresh garlic and chives. And I seasoned the meat with steak seasoning before putting it in the slow cooker. I cooked it for ten hours, and it was melt-in-the-mouth tender. No need for knives. I served it with potatoes and green beans, and hubby loved it.
Omigosh! With all those good reviews, I thought how could this go wrong, but there must be a BIG difference between "London Broil" and "flank steak" cuts of meat. This recipe using London Broil was dry, tough and stringy - even though I followed the directions to a "T". My friend's mom, a veteran cook, said this type of receipe would be best using a flank steak, which has some fat in it. She said a London Broil should only be ... marinated and broiled. Beware!
This is a nice basic recipe and a wonderful starting place to add other ingredients. I used a Chuck roast and poked garlic slivers into the roast-all over. Then rubbed all over with a good general roast seasoning. From there mixed the following and poured into the pot with the roast: Used a whole mini bottle of red wine(Ernest & Julio Gallo Twin Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 187 ml.). 1 packet of onion soup mix. 1 can of condensed cream of mushroom soup Just over ½ can of condensed tomato soup 2 or 3 splashes of cider vinegar Chopped: garlic, fresh rosemary and fresh thyme 3 splashes of Worcestershire About 1 tablespoon of Creole mustard (or any other whole grain mustard). About ¾ onion, chopped. Sprinkled on roast and around the pot over sauce. Intended to cook in crock pot for 3 ½ to 4 hours but it went about 5 hours. The meat and gravy were delicious. When finished, store the meat and gravy in separate containers. INTEND TO USE THE LEFTOVER MEAT TO SHRED FOR TACOS. The meat shreds easily and is very moist. My husband loved it.
This recipe was wonderful. I used a london broil cut of meat, didn't have tomato soup so subbed one 8 oz can of tomato sauce. I followed as it was besides the sauce and did season it with garlic adn onion powder, salt and pepper. This seriously was so simple yet very, very delicious. We used the gravy over mashed sweet potatoes and the meat itself. Cooked on low setting for 4-5 hours and it was perfect. Thanks so much for a very comforting and tasty meal.
Made this with afore-mentioned adjustments (1/2 c red wine, about 3T worcestire sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, lots of pepper, and some Texas grill steak seasoning). It made a ton and it was delicious! I also put in 12 oz of sliced mushrooms and some extra onions at the same time as everything else. Let it sit overnight in the fridge and cooked on low for 11 hours. Meat was not only falling apart tender but also very juicy. Served with skin-on garlic mashed potatoes and veggies. Definately a keeper, especially with London Broil on sale for $1.99/lb at Safeway! Thanks for the post!
Okay, I cooked this for the first time today, and my husband is running late this evening, so I keep sneaking bites of it because I can't wait to eat it! I'm going to eat without him soon! It tastes SO good. I, too, was skeptical about the mushroom-soup-and-tomato-soup combo, but it turned out so tasty. I doubled the mushroom soup but only used one can of tomato (that's how skeptical I was) -- and I used "tomato bisque," at that; it looked like the only difference was that this soup had chunks of tomatoes in it. Like some others here, I also mixed the onion soup mix into the soups instead of sprinkling it on top of the soup-covered meat. Additionally, I added a few tsps. of minced garlic, about four shakes of Worchester sauce, and some fresh sliced mushrooms that I needed to use up. We have a big 4 qt. slow cooker, and I set it on low for 8 hrs. About an hour before it shut off (switched to "warm"), I added baby carrots. I'm now cooking some zita and have baked a loaf of Italian bread in anticipation! I'll let you know what he thinks!
Awesome, tasty & easy to do. My only "deviation" from the recipe was cooking time. Different slo cooker/crock pot or something else I'm not sure. I can't see cooking 2 pounds of ANY meat - even the toughest cut - for 8-10 hrs. I gave it 5 hours first time out, but have cut back more each time cooking it since.I suggest watching the meat closely first try, so you know what it will do. Especially if you plan to be working or out all day.... Absolutely an EXCELLENT RECIPE! The most awesomely tender London broil ever; as well as being the tastiest by far in a long time. Very, very easy-to-do; being just about a "1 pot" meal..... Thank you MERRI C & AllRecipes.
UGH. This was disgusting. I can't figure out the high rating for this at all. The house smelled great and we were excited to try it. We're not picky eaters at all and experiment with different recipes frequently, but this horrible. It was tasteless beef soaked with tomato soup; that's it. We're on our way out the door right now to pick up some take-out. Yeah...I'd rather eat take-out than this.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2006
My husband gave this 5 stars, and raved about this recipe. I give it a 4. I also took the suggestion of adding a little Worcestershire sauce. Great suggestion! After this was all done I removed the meat, and chopped it into bite size pieces. I added some sour cream and half and half to the crock pot mixture, with the crock pot on high to thicken it up. I added the meat, covered it with the sauce, and served it over egg noodles as shown in the pic.
This is one of the best recipes I've made for my family. Even my teen has asked for this to be made more often and my toddler loves it, too. I double the soup, add some Worchestershire sauce and halve the onion soup mix. I also mix the onion soup mix in with the other soups instead of putting it on top. The meat comes out so tender and is delicious over rice. It's definitely a family favorite now.
I usually just mix a family size can of cream of mushroom soup with a small can of campbell's french onion soup together and pour over my roast/ london broil in the crock pot.I saw this recipe and decided to try it for a little something different. It was good . The meat was moist , tender , and falling apart. The gravy was good on mashed potatoes but I think I will return to the canned french onion soup with the cream of mushroom soup. It has a richer flavor than this sauce. It's still good.
I make this recipe every season, but I use beef stew meat and add potatoes, carrots and corn to the pot. Or substitute browned ground beef. Makes an awesome and easy thick beef stew. Serve with buttermilk biscuits. Can cook stew in oven for about an hour and a half at 300.
The tomato soup added a taste that was unusual, but surprisingly good. The only changes I made were adding a good amount of black pepper to season the meat, and instead of using dry onion soup mix, I peeled a red onion and layered the slices on top of the beef. Some other reviewers said the meat came out tough. Not sure why unless it did not cook long enough. My london broil came out fork tender after about 7.5 hours.
Excellent! Tastes great and couldn't be easier. I used a rump roast which I browned first, I think it adds flavor, then doubled the canned soups for extra gravy (not the dry soup) and also added worchteshire,white wine and garlic powder. Last 3 hours of cooking added baby carrots. Served with spaetzle. My family loved it.
PHENOMENAL!!!!! When I first mixed the tomato, mushroom and onion soups together, it smelled kind of...strange. But when I came home last night, the house was filled with this incredible aroma!! It was one of those dishes that is so good, that you can't help but to keep eating it even when you are sickeningly full. SO YUMMY!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2002
This is great with a splash of worchestershire on the meat while slow cooking and then adding sour cream to the sauce before serving. Serve over large egg noodles and yummmmmm. We are food critics and both husband and I loved this recipe. The meat was very tender. Delicious and easy!
Easy and tasty recipe. Placed the frozen london broil in the slow cooker and cooked for 10 hrs on low. Very tender but just slightly dry. Decreased the amount of onion soup to half the pkg. Added some chopped garlic, steak sauce, white wine and the worcesteshire sauce. I did mix these together prior to pouring it over the broil as previously suggested. Would make again. Thanks for a different way to prepare london broil.
OMG, I made this last night for myself and some friends and go RAVE reviews... So simple and yummy, I did used 2 cans of the mushroom soup, one tomato, I used the mushroom onion dry mix. Also, added 1/2 cup red wine, onion powder,garlic powder, lots of black pepper. An put over mashed potatoes.... YUMMY YUM YUM!! Will make again for sure...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2002
Very good recipe and easy to make. I added potatoes, a can of mushrooms and a can of diced tomatoes and it turned out very tender and delicious!
This is a GREAT meal. I was initially skeptical because I don't like mushroom or tomato soups but the reviews were too hard to pass up. I did as others and used two cans of mushroom soup,one can of tomato bisque and mixed it together with the dry onion soup mix, a few shots of worcestershire and some pepper. I served mashed potatoes but I think it would be better with egg noodles or rice. This will be a regular.
This recipe is perfect just the way it is. It's by far the easiest and best (for the effort) crock pot London Broil recipe I've used. My family truly loved it and it took so little effort but tasted awesome! I will use this one over and over again!
Wow! Did this come great! I had a 1 1/4 pound london broil which was perfect 'cause there was extra 'gravy'. Before putting it in the crockpot I rubbed it with a mixture of ground black pepper, paprika and flour. I didn't have to cut it - fit perfectly in pot. Didn't have cream of mushroom, so I used cream of celery, but I doubt that made much of a difference. Added small jar of mushrooms too. Everyone raved! Wish I had leftovers... Thanks Merri!
I have to add to the ratings of people who loved this recipe...reading some of the negative reviews left me a little worried that I may not like the way this turned out. But it was flavor overload with just a few ingredients I started by seasoning a 2lb London broil with salt, pepper, and garlic powder along with some flour. I seared it on all sides til golden brown. I mixed together the soup mixes along with the Worcestershire + red wine vinegar, and added everything into the crockpot for 5 hours. Served with real mashed potatoes and garlic roasted asparagus it was such a great meal! Awesome new recipe I will be definitely making this again! I had no problem with my London broil coming out tough, in fact it fell apart at the touch of a fork...like butter!
I used 4 london broil steaks (about 2.5 lbs)and trimmed them well before layering them at the bottom of the crock. I quartered 4 unpeeled russet potatoes to top the meat. Added a can of musrooms, 1/2 cup of red wine and used cream of celery because that's what I had. Mixed the 3 soups together before pouring on top. I cooked for 8 hours on low. The meat turned out perfect, the potatoes were still a little hard. Plenty of great gravy and the flavor was very good. I'm sure I will choose low-sodium soups in the future, not so much for the taste difference, but let's face it: that's a lot of salt! If easy, comfort food is your goal, and you can spare 5-10 minutes in the morning (or the night before), this is a great recipe. There is plenty of gravy to add veggies too, if you like. I will make this again. Thanks.
It was Great, just changed some ingredients, I used London boil roast, added a family size can of cream of mushroom soup, added mined onion, fresh garlic 1 clove, pepper to taste and 1 cup of water.. I served it with roasted potatoes, sautéed mushrooms... Made plenty of gravy... I only cooked it from frozen for 6 hours on slow.
My meat turned out very tender but was very stringy and hard to cut(it more like shredded-even against the grain). Good gravy. My husband said he really liked it, but has not touched the leftovers. Flank steak is best on the grill but I thought I would try something different. Over all it was simple and good.
This recipe is the best! I make it all the time! To make it even better that my family loves is: Add small red potatoes, carrots, and onion to the bottom of crock pot before putting in the london broil. And be sure to use 2 cans of tomato soup and 2 cans of cream of mushroom instead of only the one. Makes more of that great gravy for the rest.
Stand up and take a bow on this recipe. I am a mother of 12 children, and some very picky eaters. Let me tell you this was the "Bomb" as the kids would say it. I had caught london broils on sale and bought 3 of them. I tripled the recipe and it was great. Cooking time the same. After they were done took the meat out and shredded as like Bar-b-que added the meat back in the sauce VERY VERY GOOD. I am not one that likes to grill and all the recipes I was finding for london broil was grill. So I was so very happy when I found this recipes and couldn't wait to try it. I can say this is a keeper and I will make this again. A++++++.
THE BEST!!! I used round steak, as that was what was in the freezer and it turned out soooo tender and tasty. I mixed the soups in a seperate bowl with some worsteschire sauce (about 1/8 cup). Instead of onion soup mix which we find salty, I cut up an onion and laid it on top of the meat before pouring the soup mixture over it. This was truly a winter nite "COMFORT MEAL". We will be making it again and again. Thanks for posting this great recipe!!!
This is such a good way to cook London Broil!! It came out just like pot roast. I cooked mine in the oven on the lowest setting in a reynolds cooking bag just until meat was tender. Second time came out dryer (cooked too long?), sliced it all up added it to the sauce with peppers and onions and served it like pepper steak over rice, it worked out well.
I really took liberties with this recipe based on what I had on hand, and it came out great (for the most part). My husband brought home two different London broil top round steaks, both came out different, one being tougher than the other even though they were cooked exactly the same. So those of you saying your steak was tough...it wasn't the recipe, it's the steak. Since we had 4 lbs of steak I needed to double the recipe. For one reason or another, either not having a specific item or having decided through a review to make a change, I ended up using: 1 can tomato soup, 1/2 can tomato paste, 1 can cream of celery soup, 1 can beef gravy, 1 small can mushroom pieces (including liquid), 1/4 c. onion flakes, 3 T Worcestershire, 1/4 c. red wine vinegar. Mixed together and let steak marinate overnight. Tossed into crock pot and cooked on low for almost 9 hours. One steak, the thicker of the two, fell apart like pot roast. The other steak was tougher, but still tasty. Served with Practically Perfect Basmati Rice, and there was plenty of sauce to top the rice with. Thanks Merri C. for a tasty and very forgiving recipe.
YUMMY gravy! I added a can of mushrooms, and liked it. Don't cook it for as long as the recipe says, mine was done in half the time. Think I might add some red wine next time to jazz it up. All in all, a really good basic recipe that has a lot of potential.
This was a fantastic meal, and as the description states it's easy to make. We used a london broil cut instead of flank steak since it was on sale, and subbed cream of potato in for mushroom since we're not big mushroom fans. I also added a can of beef consomme. We let it cook for 9 hours, and shredded with a fork and let cook for another 30 minutes. I served alongside green beans with tarragon, and mashed cauliflower. I'd be sure to serve with bread to mop up the sauce on the plate.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2001
This was so easy & taste incredible. I am a new cook. This recipe is for the can't cook, but wants to look like you do cook!!
This was really good. For a 2 lb flanksteak I wanted to make more gravy so I used 2 cans of Cream of Mushroom soup and instead of the Tomato soup which I did not have I used 2 can fulls of spaghetti sauce. I only used 1 envelope of the onion soup mix with a little Worcestershire sauce and red wine and the sauce was delicious. I was able to cut back on the salt content by using the spaghetti sauce and only 1 packet of onion soup mix. I also mixed the soups together and poured over the steak. The gravy was awesome over mashed potatoes.
Very tasty! But I slow cooked it in my oven. I doubled the cans of soups, pan seared the flank first and thinly sliced them on the bias. Put it in an oven-safe pan and cover with foil. I slow baked mine at 225-240 degrees for 4 hours and it was great. Just a tad too plain, so I'll probably add a can of sweet peas.
Made a slight mistake, but it turned out awesome as a result! My London Broil was frozen solid when I threw it into the crock pot. I poured the cream of mushroom soup over it, and kept checking it and flipping it. I had it on high for 2 hours before I looked again at the recipe and realized it should have been on low the whole time and I had forgotten the tomato soup! I mixed the tomato soup in, covering the London Broil and mixing it in with the mushroom soup, put crock pot on low, and let it cook for another 3 hours. Then I sliced up the meat a bit, to let the flavor soak in, and cooked for an additional hour. The meat was like butter! My son, who rarely comments on my cooking, not only asked me what type of meat it was, but polished off all but 2 slices, which he left for me. This will definitely be a recipe I repeat, and often, mistakes included! Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2002
this recipe was absolutley AWESOME. I did not change a thing. it came out so tender almost like a brisket. served it with yellow rice and green beans. the gravy is amazing! and its TOO easy to make.
This recipe was so simple and yet tasted great. I took the advice of other users as follows: 1. used 2 cans of reduced sodium soup and 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, but used the whole packet of onion soup mix. 2. added an onion cut into rings and a package of fresh cut mushrooms to the top of the meat 3. mixed the can soup and dry soup mix together before pouring over the meat. I served it with mashed potatos and peas and my boyfriend loved it. The leftovers were great shredded and put onto french bread for sandwiches the next day. I'll definately be making this one again.
Wow, was this awesome. I used two cans of tomato soup, two cans of cream of mushroom soup as suggested. I also used a venison roast, and added some potatoes, carrots and onion to the bottom of the slow cooker. By the time it was done, the venison was SO tender and you couldn't taste any wild flavor at all. Delicious!
This was great. I used cream of celery instead of mushroom. I also doubled the soup, 2 cans of each, but not the onion mix (still only used one packet). I also used top round london broil. My husband loved it. He thought it was the best gravy yet and can't wait to have it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2003
This was fantastic, and easy! Probably the best thing I have ever made in a slow cooker, definitely the only recipe to receive 5 stars!
This recipe is great as is! Next time I would add other seasoning as recommended by other reviews. Also, the only reason I gave this 4 stars is because 8 - 10 hours is WAY too long! I cooked this for 7 hours on low and it is still very dry... next time I would likely do it for 5 or 6 hours. Definitely keep an eye on it!
OMG this recipe is awesome. I used London Broil and i used only about a 1/3 of the onion soup mix(because of reviews saying it was salty. I never thought the combination of tomato soup and mushroom soup would make such an excellent/tasty gravy. I also took the reviews and added a little worchester sauce and i put the veggies in a little boat and sat on top of the steak to cook(thank you for all the comments and tips) I also made some homemade italian bread for dunking. YUMMMMMY, will definately be making this again. Thank you for sharing the recipe. One last thing only cooked for about 6 hours on low so make sure you check so that you don't overcook and dry the meat out.
one of my fav recipes and most used recipes! sometimes i just get 2lbs of stew beef instead of roast and you have to serve it up with mashed potatoes!!!!also if you add veggies its even better like carrots celery garlic and onions!
I am an experienced cook but a slow cooker newbie. After reading many of the reviews I decided to use this recipe to break in my slow cooker. I know the recipe says flank steak, and according to at least one reviewer "London Broil" is a cooking method, not a cut of meat. Nevertheless, I purchased a 2 pound London Broil on sale and it fit nicely in the bottom of my oval 6 quart slow cooker. I used low sodium tomato soup and low sodium cream of mushroom, plus one can of water, and mixed it with the onion soup mix before adding it to the slow cooker. 8 1/2 hours later, it smelled terrific and the meat was so tender it was breaking apart! My family loved it, and my 5 yo, who usually doesn't like to mix meat with gravy, kept asking for more of both, together! Thanks - I will definitely make again!
This was SO good. I added about 6 potatoes, cubed; 3 carrots, sliced into rounds; about a lb of mushrooms, cut in half; and an onion cut into chunks. I put them all in the bottom of the crock pot and placed the meat on top. I mixed the two cans of soup together and added a packet of au jus mix to the soups (I didn't have onion soup mix). You could probably just a cube or two of beef bullion. I seasoned the meat with a creole seasoning rub and lots of salt before I browned it. I also deglazed the pan with a little red wine and poured it on the meat in the crock just before i poured the soups over it. The gravy these 2 soups makes is just SO good! And with just a touch of heat with the creole seasoning...mmm, mmm. My daughter's favorite meal is pot roast and she LOVED it. I'll make my crock pot pot roast this way from now on. You really can't beat it!!
I have a question. Is there an alternative to using onion soup? I'm allergic to it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2000
My friends laughed when they heard I was making london broil in the crock pot! They stopped laughing when they heard how wonderfully it turned out! This recipe is the BEST! Thank you Merri, for sharing it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2002
Great!! Very easy. Will definitely make this again without changing a thing.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
Very simple, very flavorful recipe. Easy to prepare...I used a 1 1/2 lb. cut of London Broil and sliced it before putting it into the crock pot. I layered the slices and then poured all of the soups over the meat (I mixed the 3 soups in a bowl first). The dish goes together so quickly and the end result was tasty, tender beef. I served it over buttered rice. The gravy is really good and I think I will try serving over egg noodles next time.
This one gets three thumbs up :). I have made this 5 times so far and it has come out perfect every time. I like to make some rice on the side to spoon the gravey on. Even my picky 10 year old eats it up!!
Love this recipe. The only thing that confused me was did you use london broil, or flank steak? I used london broil and I didn't change a thing. It is a keeper for me. I used it about 4 times already. I didn't use flank steak because it is kind of costly, it works well with the london broil.
I didn't change anything. I used 2 lbs London broil and cooked for 10 hours. I made with a side of mashed potatoes with the gravy from the slow cooker. It was so good and tender. My whole family loved it. My husband was asking me to make it 2 days later.
This was unbelievable delicious, and so simple! Makes a lot, leftovers make great sandwichs. I actually got caught up at work and this ended up cooking for about 11 hours, which actually turned out for the best! I'm at high altitude (Denver, CO) so that might have been why it worked out. Based on a recommendation from another review I bought a bag of frozen broccoli, carrots and cauliflower and threw them in for about 30 minutes. I also made of box of Garlic Mashed Potatoes. It all went together really well. This made a good amount for the GF and myself so we ended up putting this on sandwich bread for lunch a few days later.
i used around 2 lbs. london broil and all the the ingriedents as written. The end result was juicy with a great gravy. although i was skeptical because of the tomato the gravy was wonderful. As for the reviews saying use half a packet of onion soup, i used a full packet and the meat was less salty than the chive and sour cream boxed potatos i made.... try it as written first then adjust. i love it as it, and it was SO easy! good recipes for week days.
I put this in the crock pot this morning at 9:30, and by 3 pm, it's moist and tender, and wonderful. I did cut the London Broil into strips, and season it with black pepper and a little cajun seasoning. I then added the soups and the dry onion mix. I also added a touch of A1 sauce and two teaspoons of minced garlic. I mixed everything together well and let it sit. We won't be eating for a few hours yet, so I turned it down to warm. It smells amazing and tastes even better. What an amazingly easy, flavorful dinner!! Thanks!
Lordy. Easy, different and delish. I mixed everything together, used low-sodium, FF soups. Seared the meat before I put it in, and added the Worchester dash that others recommended. Added to the "working wife" rotation without hesitation.
Very simple to make, added Worcestershire Sauce. But my meat lover husband said "Waste of good flank steak" Should have made it with stew meat. No more Flank steak in the crock pot for me. Thanks anyway.
This was very good and easy to make. I did use 4 lbs. flank and added 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce as recommended by others. I wish I had made it without the Worcestershire Sauce so I would have tasted the original recipe. I'm very glad I doubled the meat as there was enough sauce/gravy for it.
i sooo wanted to like it after reading the raving reviews and because i was hoping to add another easy crockpot recipe to my repertoire, but i agree w/ the other negative reviews: 1) wrong cut of meat. it was tender but dry. perhaps a well-marbelized chuck would be better. lean cuts like london broil are better cooked fast on high heat, like on the grill. 2) gravy was waaay too salty. i do like the individual soups used, but the combination was terrible. sorry.
Unexpectedly good flavor for unusual combination of ingredients! I used london broil, added a tablespoon each of Worcestershire and red wine vinegar (per pp's) and added some chopped potatoes and baby carrots. Leftovers were just as good!
This is awesome! I added some salt and pepper and rubbed on meat first. Came out perfect and falling apart. I served with mashed potatoes. Makes prefect gravy. I will serve this the next time I have guests for dinner it was that good.
This was quite good. I made some adjustments that others had suggested, adding worchester sauce, red wine vinegar, pepper, garlic salt and onion powder. I didn't start it until 11am so I put it on 4 (medium high) and it was delicious by 7pm. When we got home at 3pm, we stepped out of the car and said 'Wow, I wonder who's cooking the yummy food'. We walked in the house and it was us!! Gotta love it! For veggies carrots and peas are good to ad about an hour before eating.
I followed this recipe to the T, and got very good results. All in all an extremely simple, tasty, & tender crockpot recipe. I'm deducting one star though because I think that the flank would really have benefitted from being flipped over at least once during cooking (the top side, got a bit dried out). Also, next time I will follow the advice from other reviews and add some chopped up onion and probably a couple of dashes of worchestershire. Over all though, even as-is, this is a solid recipe.
I try at least 2 new recipes a week and they are rated by the family (though judges). The scale is as follows: #1: Fix once a month, #2: Fix twice a year, #3: Never again. This recipe was rated 1/2; Fix it every week. Everyone loved it.
I made as directed - no tweaking at all. I put baby bellas, carrots and celery in foil and steamed on top of the meat as it cooked. Served it over noodles. I have to agree with the detractors on this one. I think a different cut of meat would be better and the sauce combination didn't really do it for us. It is salty yes, and a little 'off' - sorry I don't have a better word for it. The three stars are for ease - can't get much simpler than this - but we won't be repeating this one.
Excellent! Even my incredibly picky 10 year old likes it. I used London broil because it was what I had, and followed the recipe exactly except for adding half a sliced onion because I needed to use it up. I was very surprised by how the flavors developed with cooking, because it looked terrible at first, but ended up a real comfort food, home cooking meal.
Easy and delicious-- picked it out when our local safeway had a sale on london broil. I forgot the tomato soup, though, so I actually just squirted in some ketchup instead...worked out very well, and the leftovers have been great for sandwiches and the like! I think I'll try it again with a few more additives (I saw someone added mushrooms in-- mmm, fantastic idea), but a perfect easy slow-cooker recipe to start with.
Finally a great way to cook London Broil. This recipe is so easy to make, and it turned out wonderfully. When I tried to take it out of the slow cooker, I was shocked at how tender the meat was!! My past attempts at London Broil have yielded meat so tough that it was a chore to eat. This is fabulous even when reheated. The gravy made is fantastic, though I think I'll cut down on the tomato soup next time...just to cut the sugar a little - personal preference! I will be making this again soon - so easy and inexpensive. Thanks for the recipe!!
This was so good, and so easy! I did make a couple changes. I didn't have cream of mushroom soup so I made the cream substitute soup recipe from about.com. I didn't have enough time to cook for 8-10 hrs, so I first cooked the London Broil in a skillet on all sides for a couple minutes, then cooked on high in the crockpot for about 5 hours. I also added the onion soup mix into the soup mixture before putting it on the meat. This recipe is one of the best I have ever made! Thanks!! :)
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.