Thit Bo Xao Dau

124 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 57
  • 3 10
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

This is a wonderful Vietnamese stir fry dish with beef and green beans. Serve over hot rice.

By Maryellen

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine garlic, black pepper, cornstarch, and 1 teaspoon vegetable oil. Add beef, and mix well.

    Advertisement

  • In a large wok, heat 2 tablespoons oil over high heat for one minute. Add meat; cook and stir for about 2 minutes, or until beef begins to brown. Transfer beef to a large bowl, and set aside.

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in wok. Add onion; cook and stir until tender. Mix in green beans, and add broth. Cover, and reduce heat to medium. Simmer for 4 to 5 minutes, or until beans are tender crisp. Stir in soy sauce and beef. Cook, stirring constantly, for 1 or 2 minutes, or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 76.3mg; sodium 198.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022