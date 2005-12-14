Thit Bo Xao Dau

The one who wrote this recipe probably doesn't come from Vietnam. Some of you complaint it's not flavorful is because of the technique wasn't right! You don't use 1 clove of galic! You use as much as you like! put on medium high fire add oil then meat stir fast until it changer color half way, add a bit fish sause (enough to taste). When the meat just change color all together, transfer it to a dish. Remember beef or pork stir-fried too long with medium heat get chewy! Then add more galic and a bit more oil if you want on medium-high to high heat, pour in green beens. You need to stir them fast and continueously until they all turn to deeper green color; season with more fish sauce to the taste or you can use seasoned salted. The second stage of the been is to low down the heat to medium to low medium, stir the beens every 10 seconds or so untill they get soft. You may add tablespoon of water or so few times. Please remember that unlike chinese food, VERY few Vietnamese dishes have cornstarch in them in other to make the food look thick and shiny. Also remember unlike other Asian foods, southeast asian food (includind Thai food for example)season with fish sauce rather than soy sauce.

