Thit Bo Xao Dau
This is a wonderful Vietnamese stir fry dish with beef and green beans. Serve over hot rice.
The one who wrote this recipe probably doesn't come from Vietnam. Some of you complaint it's not flavorful is because of the technique wasn't right! You don't use 1 clove of galic! You use as much as you like! put on medium high fire add oil then meat stir fast until it changer color half way, add a bit fish sause (enough to taste). When the meat just change color all together, transfer it to a dish. Remember beef or pork stir-fried too long with medium heat get chewy! Then add more galic and a bit more oil if you want on medium-high to high heat, pour in green beens. You need to stir them fast and continueously until they all turn to deeper green color; season with more fish sauce to the taste or you can use seasoned salted. The second stage of the been is to low down the heat to medium to low medium, stir the beens every 10 seconds or so untill they get soft. You may add tablespoon of water or so few times. Please remember that unlike chinese food, VERY few Vietnamese dishes have cornstarch in them in other to make the food look thick and shiny. Also remember unlike other Asian foods, southeast asian food (includind Thai food for example)season with fish sauce rather than soy sauce.Read More
The meat was super tough and the whole dish lacked flavor. My husband was very dissapointed with this one as was I. We don't even want to try to bother to docotor this one. My only thought is that if you like really mild food, you might like this.Read More
I loved this recipe and have made it several times. Very easy and quick to prepare. Once I substituted beef broth for chicken and the results were tasty and rich - kind of beef-soupy. Instead of taking the beef out I left it to simmer with the green beans which made it more succulent. This dish is also good served over ramen noodles.
Easy and fast to prepare, good tasting, balanced meal. Not spicy at all, just a nice light-but-filling meal. I liked the idea to use this over ramen noodles, we'll try that next time! And there will be a next time, because this is the first Vietnamese dish I've ever really enjoyed. We did use a little extra garlic, and I just cut up a steak instead of using sirloin tips, and a little less oil, but no major changes.
I added onion slices and julienned carrot for color and a little more flavor.
This is my idea of a great recipe; simple, beautiful, and delicious. I added some minced fresh ginger and mushrooms to this dish, too. So much better, and faster, than any cream-of-something-soup casserole.
This was a good easy recipe to make. I substituted sliced green peppers for the bean. Also, I ended up adding a little more cornstarch at the end to thicken up the sauce. Overall, a delicious, easy, and quick meal.
Good & easy. Do not know why it is said to be Vietnamise?
This recipe was very good. The only thing I did not care for was the amount of "oil" that stayed in the meal. It was a little to greasy for my taste. I would definitely try it again.
I didn't change a thing and it turned out wonderful! Fits my low-carb diet requirements (6-7 carbs). VERY tasty. Very easy. Very commmon ingredients.
I followed the recipe exactly and it's amazing! We add more spice to make it hotter and we've begun adding different veggies to it, but always stick to the main recipe and it's great ever time!
I have made this with both soy sauce and fish sauce. Both are good. I use a little more soy/fish sauce - to taste. This dish is a big hit with everyone in my family - and that is a feat! Very good!
My family really enjoyed this meal. The beef was tender and they asked for more until it was gone!
This was very good and easy to make. I did substitute Fish Sauce for the soy sauce as one reviewer suggested.
I consider myself a pretty good cook. I followed the recipe as written. It lacks any flavor at all.
i made this with reviewer Mai TLP's suggestions. i used all the garlic i wanted, and used fish sauce, no corn starch. it tasted very good. i also made it with the recipe as written, i prefer fish sauce. the beef was very tender and tasty. and the green bean- i used fresh- were great. oh and i added ginger. easy and good!
My family loved this meal. We used broccoli instead of green beans and served with sauteed rice noodles. A new family favorite.
This was a simple recipe that took no time to make. Yummy.
Great, simple recipe! Excellent use of green beans. You could even add sliced mushrooms. I will definitely make this again!
As is, this recipe is 3 stars, but, with some simple doctoring, it can easily be 5 stars. I marinated the meat in fish sauce, low sodium soy sauce, olive oil, a dash of sesame oil, fresh garlic, ginger and cilantro for about 2 hours. I left out the cornstarch mixture all together. To the stir-fry I added sliced scallions, red pepper flakes and lime juice. Don't add salt, you won't need it, but, fresh cracked pepper is good. Then, when all was done, I tossed some fresh cilantro, thai basil and mint in it! This is a great starter recipe that you can alter according to taste!
I Thought it was terrific - I added water chestnuts and corn (remember the movie "Big" - the ones that Tom Hanks ate at the cocktail party!!)to the recipe - my husband liked it - however, he asked me if it was one of my "diet" recipies - it could use a little spicing up! Overall though, I'll make this again - and I have enough for leftover's for tonight!
Very tasty. My Vietnamese mother was always too impatient to provide recipes for her food - to her, it is all cooked "to taste," which means she's not interested in using and/or writing down measurements. To this recipe, I did add a little chili oil for kick, and was very generous with the garlic. In addition to green beans, my mother used to make this with sugar snap peas-also very tasty.
This recipe lacked a little in the flavor department. Maybe more garlic would add to the flavor.
We loved this easy stir fry dish!!! I particularly liked the wonderful, simple flavors of the beans and beef. My husband thought water chestnuts and celery added would be good too. The kids liked it too.
I have added this dish to my "Favorites" category. It is so delicious, easy, and my son loves it!
awesome!!!! I did not change a thing in the recipe but i was worried about it being bland so I added beef bullion to the rice yummy! this ia a great recipe, thankyou
Lots of right-there-at-the-wok cooking, but VERY VERY tasty & semi-authentic flavor. Serve over jasmine rice for add'l flavor.
the dish was rather bland. not sure i would make this again. i normally cook from vietnamese food books and this dish doesn't cut it!
I happen to have fresh green beans and sirloin on hand so i decided to make this recipe. It was very easy, quick and tasty.Becuase i LOVE the taste of fish sauce in these kind of dishes, i added a little bit of fish sauce along with the soy sauce. I would have given it 5 stars had the recipe called for fish sauce. i think thats what made this dish tasty...that and lots of fresh garlic!
This is a really good dish - it's easy to prepare, you really can't go wrong with it and the ingredients fit a college student's budget! My boyfriend always ask for this whenever he comes to visit me, and no matter how much I make, there's virtually no leftovers :)
This is an excellent way to cook green beans. It is so refreshing. I cut down the amount of vinegar, and it taste even better. definitely recommended if you live asian dishes.
I thought this was wonderful...lots of flavor, easy, and cooked in a few minutes. This will be a definite keeper for me.
this was a good one pot meal that the family seem to enjoy. I added a little more pepper and some carrot. thanks!!
I'll be honest the recipe seemed a little different than I expected, sweeter. I think once was good. My husband really liked it though, and it is hard to get him to eat veggies.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I served it over brown rice. We will make this again. I added salt for more flavor. Thanks
I made this with fresh from my neighbor's garden green beans and added snow peas. My husband raved about it! A definite repeat recipe in our house.
I left the green beans whole, so they were pretty crunchy -- next time, I'll cut them in half. The sauce needed a little something (and I even added 1/2t of hot pepper flakes), but I'm not sure what. VERY quick to prepare, so make your rice in advance.
I've made this several times over the past few years and it's always great! I don't change a thing! The meat is very tender and quite flavorful! We had it again for dinner tonight and realized I had forgotten to rate it the first time I made it. Thanks so much, Maryellen!
YUM, YUM, YUM!!! Made it for the first time tonight. Pretty simple. I couldn't find steak tips, so I bought a really good cut of some angus steak and it was so tender. I wasn't sure how juicy/flavorful it would be with such few ingredients, but it was delicious. The best part was it only has 4 net carbs per serving, so no guilt on my Atkins diet! I may try the red pepper flakes next time to add some spice. I will be sharing this with friends and family immediately!
THIS WAS AWESOME EVEN MY PICKY SON-IN-LAW LIKED I DID HOWEVER COOKED THE GREEN BEANS LONGER THAN NOTED WILL MAKE AGAIN VERY SOON
Bland... Needs a lot more flavor.
I'm not very familiar with vietnamese cooking, but I must say we enjoyed this receipe. This dish made a complete meal for us, with the rice. My husband felt compelled to add soy sauce, but my teen daughter and I ate it as it was. I thought it reminded me alot of a roast beef, though, not as Asian as I expected. I'll make this again.
My husband loved this dish, I did add boychoy to it and crushed peanuts which gave is a great stir fry tasted. I did used freah green beans but if you want green bean soft use frozen green beans instead.
This recipe was very easy to make, and it is very good.
I made this recipe exactly as stated and it was blah with very little flavor. However, after some doctoring it turned out not so bad. I ended up adding orange zest, orange juice, good honey, salt, more soy sauce and a bit of teryaki sauce and we liked it better. What I did like about the recipe was the easy to follow cooking instructions, the meat was tender and not at all over-cooked, but I will look for a better recipe next time as far as seasonings go.
It was kinda boring. I would perhaps suggest to add some other stuff to it.
We have this at least once a month. It is really good.
I cooked this one - my wife and nanny are both Vietnamese. Both looked at the ingredients and have to agree with a prior poster that said the person submitting could not be Vietnamese - no fish sauce. Anyhow, made the recipie. Tastes good, but somehow lacks a punch. Very hearty - but needs something other than just the broth/soy along with the ginger and onions. Maybe needs some greater seasoning or something added to the sauce to make greater flavor. Make again? Maybe.
Awesome Dish for dinner for 2. Will impress all oriental food lovers.
scrumptuous! loved it!
I made this for my family the other night and they went crazy over it! My daughter who is 7 had fun just trying to pronounce the name of the dish. My husband raved about it and after words took the leftovers to work with him. Thanks again for the delicious meal. We'll definitely make again!
Excellent. I used beef boullion rather than chicken, simply because it was a beef dish.
This was all right. As some have noted, we also found it to be a bit bland. Not a bad dish, just lacking flavour. Try adding some spices like ginger or some peppers (chili or a sauce).
Love this recipe! You can substitute sugar snap peas or whatever vegetable you have on hand. I am not sure how authentic it is, but I have served it with rice, pasta or ramen noodles. It is super easy and yummy.
This recipe was very easy and quick to make. Turned out very good. I did add more garlic and used fish sauce instead of soy sauce like other reviewers recommended and enjoyed it very much. Next time, I will add chili flakes though, just becaue I think it will give the recipe a little more kick. Thanks for sharing.
This is phenomenal. Made it exaclty as instructed and it turned out beautifully.
We really enjoyed this dish. I added a scant 1/4 tsp of red chili pepper flakes and it perked things up quite nicely. I served it with jasmine rice and the flavours really complimented each other. Thanks so much for the Recipe Maryellen.
This was a delicious addition to my repertoire of Asian cookery. I thought it would be as spicy as other Vietnamese dishes I have tried and found it to be very mild. I did add some Teriyaki sauce and minced ginger to the recipe and next time I'll add some red pepper flakes to liven it up. I also used mashed cooked cauliflower in place of rice to pour the sauce on and it was excellent! It's a "keeper"!
to make it more authentic, just use oyster sauce instead of soy sauce. It'll have more flavor and you won't need to use the cornstarch.
I just made this tonight, and my husband and 2-year old loved it! It was really easy and yummy! I served it with beef/vermicelli rice and I also used fat free, low-sodium chicken broth. I would recommend to EVERYONE!!!!!!!
I love this recipe. I have made it several times now and never change a thing. It's perfect as is. Even my daughter, who doesn't eat red meat, will eat this. Thanks for the great recipe!
This makes a good healthy quick meal. I serve it over boil in bag brown rice. If you like garlic try adding double to the meat and another clove while the beans are cooking.
Really good, but missing some fish sauce!
I've cooked this dish a couple of times now and it's really quick and easy. A good choice for a quick and easy meal for any number of people.
My son and I really enjoyed this recipe. It was pretty simple to make and it is good as leftovers as well.
Even my son who is a basic meat and potatoe guy loved this.........
Good stuff!
Easy and tasty stir-fry. I added carrots, celery and water chestnuts. Also, added the beef with the broth and simmered the entire dish together. Simple meal over rice.
This is a very nice dish. If only I could pronounce the name! I didn't add any extra stuff - I like the recipe as is. Tasty and uncomplicated.
I added 2 teaspoons of red pepper flakes and a bit of chili paste to it to spice it up a bit. It had a nice heat.
Very flavorful recipe. My fiance and I enjoyed it very much. I really liked the fresh green beans in it. Thanks!
This is a great recipe. I like to experiment with different vegetables in stir-fry. I prefer water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, and baby corn instead of the fresh green beans. I serve this over fried rice.
Really bland. Followed the recipe exactly.
After I added more garlic, soy sauce and broth, it was great!
Everyone loved it! Including my picky teen daughter. The trick is cooking the beans just....right (that's just skill/timing).
I used the recipe here (and touched it up using what Mai TLP suggested) and it was GREAT! The cut of meat makes a huge difference. For the best taste and quality use top sirloin. Again, great recipe. Thank you! :)
Have made it twice. It is super easy and cooks up very fast. I add the dried pepper flakes also for some heat. I like that it has very few ingredients. It will be one of my regular dishes.
I used asparagus instead of green beans and I thought it was great. Served it over rice. No leftovers!
I cooked rice to go with it. I have made it numerous times.
Loved it! I added red peppers to it but other than that followed the recipe. Soooo yummy! Will make again for sure!
The whole family including the kids love this recipe. It’s easy with not too many ingredients and economic. We never get tired of eating this recipe.
As written, I found it BORING. But I was inspired by some of the raters and added fish sauce, ginger and red pepper flakes. Then it was pretty good. There is (or was) a restaurant in the First National Bank Building in Dallas TX that served the best green bean dish - General something. If anyone knows that one and has the recipe, I would be soooo thrilled to get it.
It's an amazing dish if you forsake the typical white appropriation version of the recipe. Vegetable oil? NO! Use fish oil/sauce...triple or quadruple (or more) the garlic...use more pepper (to taste).
It was dicious. I used thinly sliced top round because that's what I had on hand and added some toasted sesame oil at the end.
I made this with my fiancee for date night. My fiancee liked enough to make it again, but wants to make changes such as more pepper, more soy or salt, add broccoli, add carrots, etc. I'm on the fence as to whether I would make it again, I guess maybe my issue was I'm not a big fan of chicken broth, though I do admit it went well in the recipe.
