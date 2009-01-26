Sesame Beef

I doubled the marinade, and replaced the vegetable oil with one and a half tablespoons of sesame oil so it's a lot less oily. Used half the marinade for the meat and marinated over 24 hours. Then I stir fried the meat for a few minutes, added broccoli and rehydrated dried shitake mushrooms, and the rest of the marinade. Covered and cooked til the broccoli was the way we like it, then added some cornstarch to thicken. My husband said, "You weren't expecting leftovers, were you?" (There are only two of us) Next time I would omit the sesame seeds, as the oil gave it plenty of sesame flavor and the actual seeds got lost in everything else I added. I know some people get upset when you change a recipe and review it the way you made it instead of the recipe, but we like what we like and this was easy and delicious to make the way you like it. Neither of us found this too sweet, but it if you don't like slightly sweet main dishes, you may want to cut the sugar a little.