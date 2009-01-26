Sesame Beef
Strips of round steak and chopped scallions are marinated with soy sauce and garlic, then quickly stir fried with sesame seeds. Add a little sesame oil to the marinade if you like that flavor. Serve with rice.
This is definitely our favorite stir-fry recipe. I do modify it a little, though, as follows: 1. I use stir-fry beef instead of round steak. It comes out much more tender. 2. I double the marinade, but put half in a separate container. This will be the sauce for the stir-fry veggies. 3. First, I put on the beef with its marinade, and let it cook until done. Then, I remove the beef, and add stir fry veggies and pineapple with the other batch of marinade sauce. Once those are crisp tender, I add the meat back in to warm it up, as well as the sesame seeds, and serve over rice or noodles. It's one of my favorite things to eat!!!Read More
I marinated the meat for about 4 hours in the fridge and it was tender, but the sauce was disappointing and there wasn't nearly enough of it, despite the fact that I doubled the recipe for it.Read More
OUTSTANDING!!! My DH and kids were in utter heaven eating this meal! I, too, doubled the recipe, & doubled the marinade. Then cooked the meat quickly, removed it to large bowl while I stir fried fresh broccoli, julienned carrots and onion to tender-crisp, then added the beef back to the skillet and simmered it a little longer in the sauce, thickenening it with a small amount of cornstarch. This was a fantasic one-dish meal! THANKS!!!
I doubled the marinade, and replaced the vegetable oil with one and a half tablespoons of sesame oil so it's a lot less oily. Used half the marinade for the meat and marinated over 24 hours. Then I stir fried the meat for a few minutes, added broccoli and rehydrated dried shitake mushrooms, and the rest of the marinade. Covered and cooked til the broccoli was the way we like it, then added some cornstarch to thicken. My husband said, "You weren't expecting leftovers, were you?" (There are only two of us) Next time I would omit the sesame seeds, as the oil gave it plenty of sesame flavor and the actual seeds got lost in everything else I added. I know some people get upset when you change a recipe and review it the way you made it instead of the recipe, but we like what we like and this was easy and delicious to make the way you like it. Neither of us found this too sweet, but it if you don't like slightly sweet main dishes, you may want to cut the sugar a little.
Hubs and I really enjoyed this, just as we do most stir fries. However, the amount of sugar called for is about four times more than you need – so I did reduce it to just a fourth of what was directed, and used brown sugar rather than white. It was just right. As for the meat, I wanted something more tender than round steak for this quick cooking method so I used sirloin (No Name Steak, to be exact, that I always keep on hand for this very purpose). I also included some good-sized shrimp and, to make this a complete meal, I stir fried some vegetables as well - baby bok choy, mushrooms, bean sprouts and onions. I sprinkled on the toasted sesame seeds and green onion just before serving, in an amount that seemed right to me rather than measuring. What I loved best about this recipe was its simple, clean flavors, not bogged down by lots of different spices or “heat.”
What a great recipe and not at all labour intensive! However, I would recommend a few changes: - Instead of using 4 tbsp each of oil, soy sauce, and sugar... use 4 tbsp soy sauce, 3 tbsp oil, and 2 1/2 tbsp sugar. (If you stick to the original, it may be a little too oil and sweet for your liking.) - Add 2 tbsp of cornstarch to thicken up the sauce - If you want to add veggies (I added asparagus and steamed broccoli), double the sauce.
Absolutely delicious and very simple. Like a few others I sprinkled in a touch of red pepper flake. I also stir fried with very thinly sliced onion and served over steamed rice - might add some carrot next time. Made some snow peas to accompany. Very good, very easy meal.
Oh My Goodness! Thank you for a FABULOUS recipe that was amazingly EASY to make!! I am sharing this one with the daughter in laws!!
Great flavor but a little too sweet. Will use 1/2 the sugar called for next time I make it. I also added broccoli which we found a nice addition.
For working moms, this dish is so easy and super fast! I made this last night and my husband loved it. I didn't have any green onions, but it was still tasty. Also, before cooking the beef, I sauted some asparagus spears cut into 2 inch pieces in canola oil and soy sauce with some sesame seeds. Once that was done (about 5 minutes), I removed the asparagus from the pan and cooked the meat. When it came time to add the sesame seeds to the meat, I threw the aspargus in, too. Delicious!!! I served with store-bought egg rolls to round out the meal. We will definately make this again!
I just wanted to make a quick, flavorful dish that didn't require me buying more than 2 items from the grocery store. Mission accomplished! I ONLY had to buy the green onions and the beef. Everything else I had in my cupboards. The result...I now have a recipe for an "oh-so-tasty" dish that I can make in a short period of time. ONLY CHANGES - I remembered reading what one reviewer said about decreasing the sugar so I cut that in half, down to 2 tablespoons and I added 3 green onion stalks instead of two and also added an extra gralic clove. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED *****
This was really good. Next time I would add some onions and maybe pea pods and a little chili paste for some spice. The flavor was wonderful and so easy!
This was very good. The sauce is similar to a marinade I use for shish kabob's. It was a winner with my family!
Made it at the fire station. I was worried that the round steak might be too tuff so instead of just marinating it, I put the meat and marinade in the crock pot on low for 4 hours. Then I stir fried the meat with pea pods, broccoli, mushrooms and carrots. I recommend using low sodium soy sauce.
I've made this recipe many times--it is my "go to" summer vacation recipe when I have to cook for 20+ family members! I recommend marinating overnight if possible, and buying thin sliced top round steak. Freeze it a little (not all the way through) and then cut really thin slices with a good pair of kitchen shears. I can't imagine using a knife to cut all the beef--use a good pair of kitchen scissors! It is really fast and easy once you get the method down. You can also add almost any fresh vegetable but beware of frozen vegetables--they can add water/sogginess.
Fantastic and easy! I used stirfry beef and only marinated for about 15 minutes. I omitted the green onions since I didn't have any. Stirfried the beed in the marinade, removed from the pan and then cooked frozen stirfry veggies and crushed pineapple in another batch of the marinade. Added cornstarch and sesame seeds and put the beef and marinade back in until the liquid thickened. Hubby and I agreed that this is the best stirfry recipe I've tried, and I've tried quite a few.
This was very good. My husband loved it. After the meat had thoroughly cooked, I added some green pepper and cooked it until the green peppers got a little soft. In a seperate bowl, I combined a little soy sauce, white sugar, garlic, water, cornstarch and added it to the meat until it thickened up and put everything over rice.
This recipe made a very good dish. I must admit I was a little bit disappointed, but only because I had very high expectations, I guess. I love this kind of dish at Chinese restaurants, and had never made anything quite like this. I made the recipe pretty much as written, using sunflower oil instead of generic "vegetable oil", and marinating the steak for about 24 hours. For the steak, I used a little over a pound of bottom round. This also marked the first time I'd ever cooked with sesame seeds. Marinating time aside, this gets points for being a very quick and easy recipe. I had half of this on a bed of boiled white rice, to soak up the sauce. For the other half the next night, I just spooned up the extra sauce, which was very tasty by itself. I do recommend this recipe; I just wonder what it would take to transform it from "very good" to "fantastic!"
For a science class project, we had to find a recipe and make it. Something about comparing and Photosynthesis... ugh. But I found this, thought it looked heavenly, and decided to try it. Was the best thing I've ever tasted. My taste buds thank you very much, and so does my report card.
Very good. Followed the recipe exactly, and wouldn't change a thing!
fast and easy, great with noodles - just like going out!
I made this with chicken instead of beef and took the other reviewers' suggestion about changing over to brown sugar instead of white. I also halved the sugar and it was plenty sweet. I would actually consider dredging it in flour before cooking to get a better texture, but the taste was good. I think some veggies wouldn't hurt either. Maybe some brocolli?
I have had something similar at PF Changs... I too doubled the marinade. To get a thicker sauce with more intense flavor laddle most of the marinade into the pan and reduce prior to cooking the beef. Place the reduced marinade (syrup like but not too thick) in the serving dish and then cook the meat. Add it to the reduced marinade and mix to distribute. WOW!
500 starts for making me eat two plates last night and an extra big plate this afternoon. Dang, I really need to lose weight! :p I added 1tbsp of honey garlic sauce, 1tsp of blackberry jam, broccoli and cauliflower, and frozen mixed vegetables... Marinated for about an hour for dinner, marinated overnight in the fridge for lunch. Served with the Sriracha Hot sauce and steamed rice. MmmMmmmmmMmmmm!
I changed this recipe a bit, but I might try to do it more like the recipe next time! I really liked the flavor, but I cooked onions, zucchini and green pepper right in with the meat, and it caused the meat to over cook (while I was waiting for the veggies to soften). Next time I will pre cook the veggies and add them in at the end. I also added a bit of cornstarch to the sauce, because with the extra liquid from the veggies, it was a bit too watery. Otherwise, it was a great recipe and super easy!
I added broccoli, mushrooms, and shredded carrot, and pineapple. It was perfect for my family, they LOVED it.
This was an absolute delight to prepare as well as eat. My husband and I could not stop picking at the leftovers. This was a really inexpensive meal to make for those of us who need to watch the budget a little more closely. And not being able to use the stove in the middle of this heat wave just made this a recipe I will cherish for years to come! Thank you Lynn!!!
I substituted 2 T fish sauce + 2 T water for the soy sauce. Then before I cooked the meat, I strained the liquid off it, added a couble tablespoons of cornstarch, and then cooked in a pan with hot oil. This helped the meat get a little crispy on the edges instead of steaming. Then the reserved liquid I cooked with extra veggies, and I mixed it all together and sered it over rice.
Loved this! Serve over rice-
This recipe was great with my following changes: reduce sugar to 1 1/2 tbsp, substitute 1/2 tbsp of vegetable oil with sesame oil, add 2 tsp freshly crushed peppercorns, and reduced soy sauce to 3 tbsp. (used Kikkoman brand soysauce, saltiness of soysauce definitely varies from brand to brand). Was only able to marinate the meat for 45 mintues but t was fantastic! As an appetizer, try wrapping strips around asparagus stalks and bake at 350 degrees celcius for 20-25 minutes, broiling the last 5 minutes. The sauce becomes a little glazed on the meat! yum!
We really love this recipe at our house! Its the closest to restaraunt style chinese I have made. I only give it 4 stars though because as is its too oily and there is not enough sauce. I followed the advice of the other reviewers and doubled the sauce but I also replaced most of the oil with chicken broth. I actually only use about 1 tbsp of sesame oil and then about a 1/2 cup of chicken broth. I also add a bag of cooked, asian style veggies (which I buy frozen - it has water chestnuts, carrots, peppers and brocolli) into the finished mixture. If I have fresh veggies on hand I'll add them in too (like red peppers or asparagus). This dish goes well with most veggies so just add in whatever you got!
Awesome. I doubled the marinade and omitted the green onions (4 yr old refuses to eat them). I also used flat iron steak since I had it on hand. I have made this several times, and it always turns out great. I usually steam some broccoli and stir it in towards the end. Serve over white rice. Great as leftovers too.
This was pretty good. I used top sirloin instead of round. Next time I will separate the meat from the marinade before I cook it so that the meat sautees instead of boils in the liquid. I will also use some brown sugar in addition to the white sugar. I did add some cornstarch to the sauce to thicken a bit. I think this would be very good with broccoli and red bell pepper added to it.
Four and a half stars. Easy and delicious with a few changes. For the marinade I mixed one tablespoon sugar, two tbsp minced garlic, six tbsp each soy sauce and toasted sesame seed oil. I added 3/4 tbsp chili garlic paste. Added one pound thinly sliced beef until well-coated and let marinate in the fridge for about 2 hours. I cooked the beef first, about 5 minutes; I then added in a bag of frozen California vegetables (a mixture of broccoli, cauliflower and carrots) and let cook for an add'l 2-3 minutes before adding in julienned red and yellow bell pepper, sliced green onions and a pinch of sesame seeds. At this point I added in another tbsp of soy sauce and about 3/4 cup chicken stock; brought to a boil and then added 1/2 tsp cornstarch to thicken. This tasted delicious on jasmine rice. Thanks for the recipe.
This has really great flavor. Doubled the marinade as others suggested, reduced the suger to 6 Tbl. Otherwise made as stated. Sauce is super running if serving over egg noodles, next time i will add cornstarch to thicken sauce
Very good. My kids request this at least once a month. I like to add extra broccoli and I double the marinade. Also, add a chunk of mashed kiwi to the marinade. Its a trick I learned from my Korean neighbor, it makes the beef extremely tender.
love it...we used brown sugar instead of white! :)
These are good, quick and easy. Sometimes I would use this sauce for stir frying vegetables without meat/poultry. Yes, double the sauce. Half for marinating the meat and the other half when your ready to stir in the vegetables.
This was very good. I gave it four stars rather than five as it was a little on the bland side. I did add some sesame oil to the marinade but I only added 1/4 tsp. I couldn't taste the sesame at all. Next time I will add more. After stir frying the meat I transferred it to a covered bowl to keep warm. I then stir fried a mixture of broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, yellow and orange peppers, beans and mushrooms (what I happened to have at the time) in a litte oil. I added about 1 tbsp of water to the wok, covered and let the vegetables steam for a few minutes. I then added the meat back and added a sauce made from 1/2 cup of water, 1/2 cup of beef broth, 1 tsp. white sugar, 2 tbsp. of low sodium soy sauce and 2 tbsp of cornstarch. I then stirred to thicken. I served this over a bed of chow mein noodles.
This is my first review. I have tried many recipes from this site but this one really was very simply delicious. I read the reviews first and cut the sugar to my taste (a little less than half) used olive oil in the marinade, added orange bell pepper, zucchini and mushrooms. DELICIOUS! Doubled the marinade as per previous reviews. Hubby devoured. This is now a staple.
Absolutely delicious, very simple, and made with ingredients I usually have on-hand. I make it with broccoli and rice, and it's perfect!
Delicious and very easy to make! I sliced up a round roast and doubled the recipe. It worked excellent for dinner and a few lunches served over rice for the next two days. I will be making this often! My family loved it!
quick and easy recipe...i substitute sugar to 2 tbsp of honey.....a keeper! thanks for sharing..
This recipe was excellent! I first cooked a package of frozen stir-fry vegetable mix and removed it the skillet. I then cooked the marinated beef in the same skillet and when close to done, I added the vegetables back in to reheat. It was so much better than take-out. Will definitely make again!
Delicious and super easy to make! I followed the recipe exactly (but I did use splenda instead of sugar becase I found out too late that I was out of sugar) and it turned out excellent.
Great recipe! I made a few changes: only had time to marinate for 1/2 hr (still took on flavour) cooked the beef without the marinade, then added cornstarch with the sauce after. Reduced sugar by half and used half white and half brown sugar. Also added carrots and broccoli to the stir fry and served it all on egg noodles. YUM!!!
I used this marinade on chicken rather than beef. I didn't have scallions or garlic so I replaced these ingredients with 1 tsp. of both garlic powder and onion powder. I also added 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes because I couldn't help myself. (love the zing it addded) It now looks like I have a new sesame chicken recipe as it received all thumbs up from my family of 9. Thank you, I will fix this recipe again and again, and again.
Wife gave it 5, me 4. It was sweet (using 3 TBS) but that made it different. It could use veggies. Very easy to make, if you can remember to start it the day before.
-this recipe was pretty good, however, 4 tbsp of oil was too much- it tasted very oily and greasy- i think 3 tbsp would be perfect- -i followed a suggestion by others to use sesame oil- the strong taste of sesame wasn't our cup of tea- perhaps regular vegetable oil would be better after all like is recommended in the original recipe- i am going to give this recipe another try with the ammendments i mentioned and i think it will be a hit!
Oh my gosh - this is TOO tasty! The liquid marinates very well into the meat... just be sure not to over-cook, as the meat will dry out. I chopped a green bell pepper and added it to the skillet, which was a great compliment to the sweet flavor. When meat is done, I removed it from the liquid and added a small amount of cornstarch to thicken (be sure to mix the cornstarch with luke-warm water first, in order to avoid lumps). Cook this on high and stir until liquid thickens a bit. Pour over meat and store. This dish is great when served with fluffy white rice. Thanks for this "restaurant quality" dish!!
My son asks for this every week and he is a picky eater. The only tweaking I do is add a touch of red pepper flakes for a little spicy kick and occasionally, I wil throw in some fresh broccoli.
Truly wonderful & easy! I used 1 tsp sesame oil w/olive oil, all brown sugar & tamari sauce instead of soy sauce. Added fresh asparagus...yum! Made a small beef broth slurry w/cornstarch to add at the end. I served over jasmine rice and sprinkled w/sesame seeds. Very elegant looking & delicious. Thanks for the post.
This was absolutely perfect. Not a change needed. I added some steamed broccoli at the very end with the sesame seeds to increase the volume.
Oh boy!!! Can I rate this recipe with more stars than five? this recipe worth more than five stars. it's the greatest thing ever. We loved it. And I shared this recipe with my mother in law and my sisters in law and they loved it. Thank you so much
Very good and very easy recipe. I made this recipe for a weeknight meal and it was delicious. I marinated the steak for an hour and a half and it was very flavorful. I did as other reviewers suggested, however, and doubled the recipe for the sauce (it was nice to have extra to drizzle over the meat when I was serving). In addition, I only added two tablespoons of oil instead of four (and I used sesame oil instead of vegetable oil for extra flavor). After marinating, I drained the sauce through a sieve and put it into a saucepan to warm, and stirred in 2 teaspoons of cornstarch to thicken it. I served the steak with jasmine rice and sauteed red peppers and onions. Yumm! I will be putting this recipe into weekly rotation. Next time I make it the only change I will add is to put only half the sugar called for in the recipe, as it was a tiny bit too sweet for my taste.
Absolutely amazing. My husband loved it so much that i'm making it a second time in 3 days. A definite winner.
Very good. I doubled the sauce but added red pepper flakes and 1-1/2 to 2 Tbs of fresh, minced ginger and corn starch to thicken. Added asparagus, red bell pepper, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots. Turned out very good.
WOW this was great i too doubled the recipe and it made a great sauce for the rice
yummy, but don't add garlic until ready for sesame seeds. because garlic burn easily
I have been looking for a good stir fry recipe that did not involve teryaki (not a fan of it) and this was just what I wanted! I doubled the marinade like many suggested and made it with zucchini and mushrooms on top of white rice. I didn't have green onions and I forgot to use the sesame seeds, but it was still delicious!
I'm amazed by how easy and delicious this was. This is probably the quickest meal I've ever made. I cut up the meat and threw it together with the marinade before I went to work. When I came home, I stuck some rice in the rice cooker and fried up the meat for like 5 minutes and done! I added about 1 tablespoon of cornstarch stirred up with some cold water to the meat and marinade sauce to thicken it up and it was perfect.
This is a variation of one of popular Korean dish. I added a bit of black pepper, used sesame oil instead of vegetable oil, decreased amount of sesame seed in half, and marinated over night. I also grilled with sliced onions in a cast iron pan.
Very flavorful and easy to make. I've made it twice, once only marinating 30 minutes and once doing it 20 hours (overnight). Definitely marinate overnight. The meat is much more tender and holds more flavor. I added some sesame oil and a pinch of red pepper flakes for additional flavor. I served this over Black Japonica (black and mahogany) rice which was the perfect accompaniment.
Excellent and easy!
Added brocoli, cauliflower and red peppers. Delicious.
I subbed brown sugar and doubled everything else but the sugar. We have lots of beef in the freezer (just got a cow)so I use round, sirloin, even chuck steak. Marinate over night. Serve over rice. I also stir fry any combo of veggies I have, onions (or green onions), carrots, snow peas, broccoli, cauliflower, green peas, green beans, bok choy etc. (whatever I have on hand!)and add to the dish. My kids LOVE it!!!
This is excellent. After reading all the reviews I doubled the marinade, did not use onions as my daughter and boyfriend won't eat them, and STILL it was delicious. Be sure to stir the marinade WELL so all the dry ingredients dissolve properly. This one is a keeper!
I thought this was just too plain tasting. It needed some more spice...well it at least needed something else. Sorry to say I won't be making this again.
This dish was excellent! I added some broccoli and used brown sugar instead of white. The sesame oil really adds to the flavor! I added it to the marinade and drizzled a little over the dish when it was done cooking. I only marinated 30 min and this was plenty. I will make this again!
This was a great recipe and easy to make for my family after a full day at work. Definitely marinade the meat overnight. The only thing I would change is cut down the amount of oil for the marinade and increase the soy sauce. It was a hit with everyone!
This dish was excellent. I made it for dinner and there were NO leftovers. My 9yr old daughter couldn't get enough of it!! Thanks for a great recipe!!
Came to this website looking for a recipe to make with what I had in my fridge. This was it and I wasn't disappointed. Fairly quick reciple to make. I will make it again. Thank you.
I added one tablespoon of rice wine vinegar, two pinches of smashed ginger, doubled the soy sauce and included three and a half tablespoons of brown sugar instead of white. It was delicious!
It was way too much oil so I substitued 2 tablespoons with sesame oil and the taste was wonderful! A great recipe!
Hubby and I both loved this. I added some asparagus for hubby (I don't like the stuff) and served it with a side of sesame rice and crab rangoon. Delicious. Can't wait to make again. Thanks for the post.
SO easy and simple, but SO good. Works great over white rice.
I love using this recipe but of course I do it to my family's liking. First I use a bottom round roast but I have the meat guys slice is jerky thin. I also don't use green onions since I don't have them most of the time. Yesterday I made this for some guests so I made 8lbs of this and used 1 cup of onion powder and it still turned out great. I also used reduced sodium soy sauce and it still turns out fine. But the biggest difference I do is that I actually put it out on the grill. It turns out so much better in my opinion. We usually do the meat, jasmine rice, and then I make up veggie skewers of mushrooms, zuchini, and red pearl onions marinated in panzo sauce. It's always a hit even with my 6yr old. It was a hit yesterday
I've made this recipe many times at our house. I find that you really have to use a good cut of meat for it to be tender enough, so I use boneless sirloin. The round steak is just to tough. I also add red pepper flakes, broccoli and mushrooms and serve it over plain ramen noodles. It is delicious.
This was a huge hit with everyone! I modified it to use what we had on hand. I doubled the marinade and only used 1/2 of the sugar and added a bit of cornstarch to thicken it. I didn't have enough soy sauce so I added teriyaki to make up the difference. The kids don't like green onions so I minced part of an onion instead and added it to the sauce before marinating. When the meat was almost done, I added red, green, and orange peppers. Made some brown rice-Awesome meal!
This recipe is one of the best stir-fry's I've ever had. When you make it, make sure that you make double, because you will end up eating it all [the recipe calls for 4, but my boyfriend and I finished it all last night between the two of us]. I did modify it. I don't like things too sweet, so I used 2.5 tbsp. of sugar. I also used a good, low-sodium soy sauce [Kinkkoman's]. I didn't have green onions, so I finely diced about a half of a regular onion and added it. I also added a pinch of onion powder and a few red pepper flakes. As for the sauce, I noticed that there wasn't a lot, so I increased the amount of soya sauce and oil [NOT SUGAR] to 7 tbsp each [or 1/4 cup and 3 tbsp]. Outstanding and thanks for the recipe!!!
We really liked this dish! Per previous reviews, I changed the sugar to brown sugar & I dredged the beef in flour. I'm not sure if the flour dredging made a difference or not for us. I also added extra garlic and, to cut the sweetness a bit, added some hot pepper paste.
Made this as is except left out sesame seeds (not fond of them) and added sesame oil instead. My picky son ate 3 helpings, so I know it was good.
So, yummy even with the modifications. I used low sodium soy sauce. 2 TBS white sugar and 1 TBS Splenda. (I think I will go one TBS each just to make it less sweet). Used my Foodsaver marinate container and it was ready to cook in 30 minutes. With the extra sauce I stir fried cabbage, carrots, asparagus, mushrooms, cauliflower and noodles. There was not a teaspoon left. Thank you for sharing.
Very good - I followed the recipe, but with a couple additions. I used sesame oil to add flavor, and added snow peas, asparagus and mushrooms. Served with Jasmine Rice, will make again!!
I made this for my family and we all loved it. I did exchange the onion for some fresh green beans (lots!) and served it over white rice. Doubling the sauce makes enough to spoon over rice. I didn't have time to marinade at all, just cooking the beef, (using only enough oil to brown & stir fry, not what the recipe called for) adding the green beans, and sesame seeds & then adding the sauce mixture at the end. Super quick, & delicious. Will make this again.
This was awesome. Easy to make and delicious! I don't think we will ever need to order out again.
I wasn't at all impressed with this recipe. It was WAY too sweet. I have made much better stir fry recipes. Now I don't even know what I'm going to do with the leftovers.
I did not read all the reviews before I put my beef into the marinade. It is REALLY sweet. I didn't even use regular sugar. The splenda was probably a little better than if I actually used sugar, so I can't imagine how white sugar would taste. So next time I will lessen the amount of sugar in half and use a different cut of beef or tenderize it. The round steak was a little too chewy for me.
Cooked this today using beef flank but I reduced the marinate slightly after reading that sugar might be too much. Used only 3T soy sauce, 3T sugar, 2T olive oil, garlic powder with no green onions and omitted sesame seeds, Taste is good but still too sweet to my liking. However, I like how easy it is to prepare this dish, so I'll reduce sugar to 2T next time. I cooked this with onions and French beans, my daughter loves it and asked me to cook for her lunch again tomorrow.
Great recipe!! My kids devoured it. Added a little fresh ginger and used sesame oil instead of vegetable oil. Only used about a tbsp of sugar. Served with peppers, broccoli over rice! Delicious!
This was very quick, easy, and good. My picky eater even ate it. I added some veggies and double the sauce. My whole family loved it.
This was really good, but I modified it some. I used stir fry beef and I only used three teaspoons of sugar. It was a nice salty and sweet flavor. I also served it over egg white noodles. Perfect combo.
This recipe was wonderful. We will be making it again and again. I may cut down the sugar some though because I found it a touch on the sweet side. My husband loved it that way and thought it was perfect.
This recipe was very quick, easy and yummy! My entire family loved it. There were no leftovers.
My girls love it!
i used stew meat for this but followed everything else exactly. it turned out great!
delicious! Last minute decision to make it, so I only had 30 minutes to marinade it. Still delicious! I cut the sugar to 3 Tablespoon, will probably only use 2 next time. I wilted some spinach in it, just because I had it. SUPER GOOD! I also added some hoison sauce, also good.
Absolutely delicious. Fast and easy. Served with rice and steamed veggies. Husband loved it too! Next time, I think I'll double the recipe.
This was awesome. I used already cut up meat from the supermarket, for ease. I also used shallot in place of the green onion because I didn't have any. Excellent, can't wait to make again!
