Sesame Beef

Strips of round steak and chopped scallions are marinated with soy sauce and garlic, then quickly stir fried with sesame seeds. Add a little sesame oil to the marinade if you like that flavor. Serve with rice.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix soy sauce, sugar, oil, garlic, and onions in a large bowl. Set aside.

  • Cut steak into strips and add to bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or at least 30 minutes.

  • Cook in wok or frying pan until brown, about 5 minutes. Add sesame seeds and cook for additional 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 57mg; sodium 944.1mg. Full Nutrition
