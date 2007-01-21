Brisket with BBQ Sauce

After growing up in West Texas for 30 years where barbecue is the best, I found this recipe which is so tender and absolutely delicious. Leftovers, if you have any, make really great sandwiches. You can increase the liquid smoke to 4 tablespoons for really smoky flavor.
**EVERYONE SHOULD MAKE THIS RECIPE** Every single one of my 35 guests raved about this fantastic dinner. It melted in your mouth. I marinated for 10 hrs in the fridge, then cooked on LOW in a crock pot/slow cooker for alsmot 12 hours. Then added the bbq sauce mixture (made a double batch so it was sloppy & juicy-hubby likes it that way!)& put it back in the slow cooker for another 1 or 2 hours. Served on soft rolls. I will make this again & again. (to serve 35 people I made 3 9 pd briskets) along with a bunch of other sides. THANK YOU!!!
Bought a HUGE brisket from Sam's Club so cut it in half and put spices and liquid smoke over both pieces. Baked one piece using the sauce and one without and have to say I prefer the meat without the sauce as I felt it overpowered the flavor of the meat. Meat on its own was tender, moist, and tasty. If I make the sauce again I'd add less to the meat that final hour and serve remainder on the side to people can add according to preference.
Believe it or not, I thought this tasted better WITHOUT the last step of adding the BBQ sauce/cooking for the extra hour--here's why; After being cooked at 275 degrees for 1 hr per lb., the meat sliced beautifully and tasted moist and flavorful. After adding the BBQ sauce and cooking for another hour, the meat was more like pulled pork, which tasted ordinary--even my picky 5 year old daughter preferred it w/o the sauce!. Note: I rubbed in 2 1/2 Tbsp of Wright's liquid smoke into the meat; my dry rub was 2 1/2 teasp Kosher salt, 1/2 teasp freshly ground pepper, 2 teasp onion POWDER, and 1 1/2 teasp garlic POWDER--combined in a small bowl then rubbed into the meat. I will use this recipe again for sandwiches, or any other use requiring cooked meat--really tasty!!
Great stuff, am making again. Reccomendations: Don't worry about the celery salt. Also after cooking take out of the oven and let sit for an 45 minutes to re-absorb the juices before cutting and adding sauce. Also when initial slicing, slice across the grain of the meat.
This is our favorite oven-baked brisket recipe. The meat is moist and tender and the flavor goes well with the sauce...which is now my favorite BBQ sauce. We've used this recipe several times and have two ways of finishing the brisket. If my husband is home (he's the grill-man) I use less liquid smoke and have him throw the brisket on the grill with either hickory or mesquite chunks during the last 1/3 of the cooking time. This gives the meat a nice brown grilled texture and flavor and adds a bit of smoke flavor to the meat. If he's not home I double the liquid smoke and remove the foil during the last 10-15 minutes of cooking after slicing and adding sauce to caramelize the sauce a bit...makes it richer on top of the meat. We always double or triple the sauce and serve the extra on the side. I find that the sauce has better flavor if made the day before the brisket and left to sit in the refrigerator overnight...lets the flavors mingle.
I made this in a crock pot for Super Bowl XLI. I used the modified instructions that were listed by member "TLQUICK". It was a delight before adding the barbecue sauce and made better after the addition of the sauce. It has a zesty, smoky, buttery taste. I served it on petite Kaiser rolls. It tasted like I put a lot of work into it but the recipe was low maintenance. UPDATE: I made it a second time and tried cutting the recipe in half. It didn't work out very well. Don't scale it down.
This has become our favorite family dinner. By preparing the meat the night before and cooking all day in the slow cooker, it makes a great weekday dinner. I always make enough for leftovers. Note - I use garlic powder rather than garlic salt in preparing the meat. The first time I made it with both onion and garlic salt, it came out too salty for our taste.
Hey Cathy...those of us from West Texas know a good brisket recipe when we see it...and no one knows how to prepare them any better. My favorite food is brisket sandwiches with mustard and cheese..(may sound odd, but it's sooo good.) Definitely marinate this overnight so the flavors are absorbed by the meat. I cook mine in a reynold's turkey bag. What a great recipes. Thanks so much!!
My whole family loved this meal. I followed others suggestions and doubled the sauce. This was a good suggestion, I used the leftover sauce to make bbq chicken and it was a hit also. I did spice up the sauce somewhat. We like things spicy...I added fresh garlic and some red pepper flakes. I also doubled the liquid smoke. The only other change I made was to use fresh garlic and onion for the marinade. TRY THIS ONE. YOU WILL LOVE IT!!!
This is very good. I made it in my crock-pot, I seasoned the brisket for 2-days in frig then just placed the meat along with the sauce in my cp and cooked on low for about 14hrs. My family enjoyed the flavor and the leftovers were wonderful. Thnx for the quick & easy recipe.
Like Amye Baker, I'm a novice at briskets and have never made one before so I was nervous but I'm willing to try anything once and this recipe sounded sooo good! Glad I tried it. Like others, doubled the sauce and everything was wonderful. My boyfriend is thrilled to be taking the leftover sandwiches to work with him tomorrow! (I'm taking some too)! Moist, flavorful, juicy sum this recipe up! I can't wait to be the hit of the party with this recipe at this summer's BBQ!
I have cooked brisket many times and this is by far one of my favorite recipes! I took the advice of other reviewers and put it in the slow cooker after marinating over night. I cooked it for about 10 hours on low (I think 12 hours would have been too long) and then I added the sauce and cooked for another 2 hours. I also took the advice of other reviewers and doubled the sauce...that's a must! The brisket was so tender it just fell apart and was packed with flavor! My family gobbled this up and there were hardly any leftovers! Will certainly be making this again and again! I served it with potato salad, corn on the cob and baked beans! Thank you soooooo much for this recipe! This Texan is mighty impressed!
I am rating this a 5 because it sounds like if I make it I will, but I have question. After marinading the brisket in the foil, did you remove brisket from foil and put in large roaster and cover? Directions do not state and you know what assume can do.
3 words.... Double the sauce!!! My family begs me to make extra and bottle the stuff up for them. : ) All in all a great recipe and I wouldnt change a thing...except (I couldnt help it!) I added a few dashes of Tobasco to the sauce..my family and I like things hot! : )
I don't know that this one can be improved upon. I followed the recipe to the "T," and was very happy with the results, as were my wife and mother-in-law. I suppose it's common sense, but be sure to watch the size of your brisket. Mine was smaller than the recipe called for and finished up in two hours. The next time I make this recipe, I may lower the oven temp and cook longer, though I don't think the meat could have been much more tender than it was. The sauce was superb, just the right combination of smoke flavor and sweetness. I prepared the sauce after I put the meat in the oven, then refrigerated it--thinking this would allow more time for the flavors to mesh. It worked great. I couldn't be more happy with the results. Smashing!
Absolutely the best brisket recipe I've ever had, seen or heard of! My husband couldn't get enough. First I used 1 tbsp each onion powder and garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste along with the liquid smoke. I only marinated it for 3 hours, then I cooked it in 300* oven for 5 hours. I let it cool for 25 minutes, then sliced it. The brisket tasted amazing as it was, so I didn't bother cooking it with the sauce for the extra hour, really was good at that point. I did double the bbq sauce, and this was a real winner too! I served the sauce on the side. I will use only this recipe for brisket from now on!!!
Wow. This was fantastic. My husband and I loved it. I used garlic & onion powders like other suggested. My piece of brisket was 3 lbs - I cooked it 3 hours, took out of the oven and let it cool for 30-45 min, sliced it and covered with sauce, and then baked for another 45 min. It was so tender and tasty. The BBQ sauce was wonderful and I made a little extra for dipping.
I found this recipe to be great. It is time consuming but easy and very tasty. I had never made brisket before, I guess a bit intimidated by it, but since finding this recipe it has become a monthly meal. We do like a bit spicier BBQ sauce so I add red pepper flakes to the recipe, otherwise I make no changes, it is good without the tweaking.
Awesome!!! I've made this a few times and my husband loves it. I serve the sauce on the side because my youngest son doesn't care for sauces. I like to add 1/2 tsp. of cayenne or chipotle powder. I found that cooking 4 lbs. for 4 1/2 hours turns out just perfect.
The highlight of this recipe is its tasty, easy sauce. It requires few ingredients and was a breeze to "heat up" with some shakes of Tabasco sauce. I "cut the fat" by using only 1 Tblspoon of butter for a doubled recipe. Be sure to double the recipe for the sauce. I followed the advice of several reviewers to cut back the amount of salt in the rub. By using onion and garlic powders, I was easily able to control the salt amount. My beef cut was over 6 lbs, so the recommended baking time of an initial 6 hours was exactly right. This recipe is a definite keeper. I will make it again.
I had never cooked a brisket before so was a little nervous......this recipe made it so easy! I followed it to the letter and it really turned out great. Made it for a family dinner and everyone raved. I did double the sauce as previously suggested......made great leftovers as well. I prepared both the sauce and brisket two days ahead....just warmed it in the oven when it came time to serve. Thanks so much, I'll never be scared of preparing brisket again!
I have made this twice now. The first time without the BBQ sauce which turned out wonderful, and the second with it and it was incredible. Marinated it in fridge overnight and took it to my daughters the next morning and put it in their slow cooker. She said her husband and son ate 3 sandwiches each. I will be stocking up on brisket since it's on sale right now because I can see this recipe being used over and over again.
I grew up in Texas and Colorado and always loved the BBQ. Moving to the east coast I discovered that everyone here eats Carolina BBQ. This recipe made me feel like I was home again. I didn't put the sauce on it the last hour. I just let everyone decide if and how much to put on. This is truly one of the best recipes I have come across in years.
We loved it. I didn't add the BBQ sauce as we were having a house full of people, and we weren't sure if they all would want the BBQ sauce. I served the sauce on he side, along with horseradish sauce and the natural juices from cooking it, and let everyone pick which way they wanted it. It was tender and not salty at all. I will certainly make this again.
This was MY first time at making brisket. I had 10 people coming for dinner so I bought an 11 lb. brisket. I followed the recipe exactly plus took the advice of others to double to barbeque sauce. This brisket was phenomenal!!! Fork tender, flavorful and juicy. Everyone raved about it and made comparisions to some of our favorite bbq places in town. Try this recipe. IT wont disappoint you!!!
I am from Ohio and married a man that was born and raised in Kansas City. I had never even heard of brisket and didn't have a clue how to make it for our first Christmas 7 years ago. I found this recipe and my hubby said it was the best brisket he has ever eaten and he has been eating it all his life. I had no prior brisket experience to compare it to, but I love it very much(especially the next day on a bun) It's been 7 years and about 20 briskets later but I use this recipe every time. I don't change anything except doubling the recipe to feed more.
AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING!!! This was a FABULOUS recipe I'm so glad I gave it a try. I doubled the BBQ sauce and it was perfect. I used the Crock Pot and cooked on high for about 5 hours trimmed off the fat then added the BBQ sauce and cooked on MED for another 3 1/2 hours then shredded up and cooked on low for an hour. Everyone LOVED this recipe I don't think I will ever use a store bought BBQ sauce again I LOVED the BBQ Sauce it was PERFECT! Thank you soo much!
I cooked a four pound brisket using this rub. I used the slowcooker( 9 hours on low, turning once) and finished it off in the oven. Rather than make my own sauce, I used Stubb's, a favorite of my friend from Texas. It was great accompanied by a green salad, tater salad and texas toast. Take it easy on your day off, was my feeling.
Absolutely wonderful!!!!!!!!!!!! I cut the liquid smoke down quite a bit, because I was afraid it would be a bit overpowering. I am glad I did. The last hour of cooking, my husband took over because I was away. He put some baby carrots and peeled potatoes in with the sliced meat (after adding the bbq sauce). They came out yummy and gave a good harty flavor to the beef. I think we liked this recipe best because of the bbq sauce. We are not big fans of bottled bbq sauce, and this was full of flavor without being so icky sweet. Thanks sooooo much. This is definately a keeper and a great one for company!
I have lived in Texas for almost 20 years, so I've had some incredible barbecued brisket, I've made a few good ones too, but this recipe is out of this world, and incredibly easy. We absolutely loved it and this is the one I will use for my brisket from now on, thanks so much for posting it!!!!
We loved it! Of course with a couple of changes: did not marinate overnight (or at all!), Used a slow cooker instead of oven. and used onion & garlic powder instead of salt (as recommended by other reviewers.) Cooked for 8 hours in slow cooker. Made double the sauce (maybe could have used even more) and pulled the brisket apart (rather than slicing.) Served on warm potato rolls with optional dill pickle slices. OMGosh - excellent!
I have had my share of great brisket as I lived in Tx. for 3 years. I had not made it since living there which was 23 years ago. Very easy to make. I made the bbq sauce in this recipe but did not care for it so I used the Original KC Masterpiece bbq. sauce instead, it was absolutely wonderful! Lots of "ooohs" & "Ahhhs" from the family! Great Recipe, Thanks!
Man, was this awesome. The only thing I did differently was cook the brisket in the slow cooker. When I made the sauce, I added to the juices in the crock pot and soaked the meat in the sauce for about an hour. However, I didn't change any of the ingredients-great recipe :)
Great taste! Very moist with that smokey flavor. I cooked it in th oven at 300 for 3.5hr then took it out, slathered it with the sauce for another 1.5hrs...all the time wrapped in tin foil. the one thing i would change is reduce the "salt" spices. if you like your brisket a little on the salty side then keep it. i will use this again...
I did not care for this at all, it had a vinegar taste (even though there is none in it) Maybe I did something wrong, I doubled the recipe and kept tasting it and ended up throwing it away. Living in Kansas City we have numerous kinds of BBQ sauce here, it is interesting how many differnet types of sauces there are depending on the region you live in. It depends on everyones different tastes, I guess Texas BBQ sauce is not for me. But according to the reviews lots of people did like it, thanks for the post anyway!
This recipe is outstanding!!!! I doubled the sauce as recommended and omitted the celery salt. I made 2 briskets for 12 people and had plenty left over. Several people requested the recipe and claimed it was the best brisket they ever had. I wouldn't change a thing!!
Wow, this was good! I baked it in my stoneware with a stoneware lid and the brisket was so tender that it was hard to cut. I made it twice within a week. The second time however, I added more smoke flavor to the meat and sauce, and I also added a little more brown sugar to the sauce. This was so easy to make and the whole family loved it. My mom said this is a whole lot better than my aunt's recipe, and she is known for her brisket. I can't wait for my aunt to try this!
This recipe is AWESOME!!!! The meat turns out so tender and delicious. I double the sauce recipe. My husband and I like to shred the brisket with a fork, put it in a warm tortilla shell with white rice and mexican blended cheese...add a little extra sauce and roll it up. Everyone asks for seconds and thirds! I just made an 8 pound brisket this weekend and it's already gone. This is a MUST try recipe! THANK YOU CATHY!
I was looking for something easy that I could serve when entertaining a large number of people. I didn't want to be in the kitchen during the entire party, but I wanted something with lots of flavor. This recipe was perfect. I did double the sauce, but ended up using only half of it during cooking, so I put the other half in a serving bowl on the table for those who like extra. Everybody raved about this--I especially like the leftovers (if you're lucky) on buns with coleslaw. Tender and tasty.
Totally easy and awesome! Buy a good cut of brisket from your butcher for the best result. I didn't have onion salt, so I substituted onion powder. I wrapped in foil, marinated overnight, and cooked it in the foil. I added a little more sugar to the sauce and more pepper. Yum!!!
The sauce was great, not too sweet. I changed the brisket recipe just slightly. I didn't use liquid smoke, substituted onion powder and garlic powder for the salts, and put on about a teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. I roasted, covered for four hours at 275 then uncovered for two more. Let the brisket rest for half an hour then sliced and served. It came out beautifully. Thank you!
This is so good! I have always stayed away from cooking brisket. I was told how tough it could be if not made right. Well, this is so easy to do, and it turned out very tender. I did double the sauce, but omited the butter. I will be making it again for our Forth of July celebration! YUMMY!!
Excellent! Reduced salt by using garlic and onion powders (but added Tbs of kosher salt) and cooked in slow cooker. For sandwiches, we put a layer of avocado slices and it was absolutely delicious!! Somehow the avocado and barbecue flavor go really well together.
I made some adjustments to the sauce (accounting for taste) but it was really good just as written. The meat came out perfectly and the fat just rubbed right off, then I sliced it. I chose to reduce the sauce and serve this on sandwiches rather than put the slices in the sauce back in the oven. My favorite BBQ joint does it the way I did it, so that's why I chose that way. (Plus then I could use the sauce on my the leftover smoked pork bbq I brought out of the freezer.) I'll definitely use this recipe again -- thanks for sharing!
Delicious! My husband, who doesn't even like BBQ, said this was excellent. I only baked for 4 1/2 hours, plus 45 min with the sauce and it was perfect. Doubled the sauce as others recommended and there was just enough.
We are from Minnesota and had NEVER had brisket. We had all wanted to try it so I made the leap on the 4th with this one. It smelled soooooo good cooking. I had a hard time slicing it so I shredded it instead. While shredding everyone kept coming up and picking at it, yum was all they would say. Then I poured on that ever so wonderful sauce and baked it longer...double yum. I think I will start making this sauce from now on. It was very good, I was asked for the recipe several times. Did I say yum? YUM!
I had some left over homemade bbq sauce to use up so I'm rating this on the cooking method only. This turned out really great for me. I cut a 5 lb. brisket (from Costco) in half and froze the other half. I was feeding 5 people and this was enough for us. I scaled the liquid smoke and seasonings in half. My house smelled incredible while I cooked it for about 3 1/2 hours. At this point it was ready to slice. It's important to slice brisket against the grain to insure you get a nice tender slice. I placed the slices back into the pan juices and spread my homemade sauce over and baked for about another 30 minutes. Perfect on it's own with mashed potatoes or served on sandwich rolls with cole slaw or potato salad. Yum!
This is the most fantastic recipe! I discovered it a few years ago and it has become a favorite. I make it often -- exactly as written and it can't be beat! I take it to potlucks and it is the first dish that disappears and I always get requests for the recipe. I grew up in Texas and this is like the barbecue I grew up with. Easy and incredibly delicious!
Meat basically fell apart and ended up looking shredded. Maybe the 6-7 total hours of cooking time was too long(?) But the sauce was yummy and the meat made great sandwiches.
I made this in my crock pot - about 11 hours on low - and it was delicious. When I took it out and sliced it up I snuck a taste and it was so good I decided to serve it as is and then everyone could add as much or as little sauce as they wanted. I'd give it more than 5 stars if I could.
I tried the recipe because I was "dying" for some good brisket. I used to live in the South (while in the military) and was married at one time to a guy from Oklahoma (where they LOVE their brisket). My ex had an EXCELLENT brisket recipe in a cookbook that belonged to him, so I didn't take it when we got divorced. I've been trying to duplicate it ever since. I thought this recipe sounded fairly close and would give it a try. There isn't enough seasoning in the recipe (and I even increased the liquid smoke to the full 4T recommended and increased the seasonings.) I added some hickory barbecue sauce, seasoned salt & hot sauce in an attempt to jazz it up. I must say that the meat was very tender, though. Thanks anyway!
Great recipe! I have made this many, many times. I skip making the BBQ sauce and just use my favorite brand - sometimes I skip altogether. I usually add a can of beef broth before cooking the brisket to make sure it stays juicy.
I have made this recipe for a LARGE Christmas dinner for the past several years and it ALWAYS gets rave reviews. I love it because it is so easy to prepare the night before and I can pop it into the oven the next day and let it cook while I get everything ready for the party. Our guests love the wonderful smell the brisket gives our home as it slowly cooks all afternoon. I make it exactly as the recipe is written...wouldn't change a thing!
I had the most wonderful brisket at a charity event several years ago and have tried numerous recipes since. This recipe is so delicious and tender and tastes even better than the catered barbecue brisket. YUM!
I have made prepared this recipe for guests several times, and it is always a big hit. I would recommend doubling the sauce and decreasing cooking time by 1 hour. It is also really great with out the sauce. You may consider just serving it on the side, or half on the side. Great Recipe!!!
This is a good all around brisket! I marinated and cooked 2-four pound briskets as directed. When done I removed one brisket and let rest to slice for lunches, fork-pulled the other and added the bbq sauce and let it simmer a little while longer. Very moist, tender and great smokey flavour. Everyone said they enjoyed it but didn't rave... will try again in the summer when I can throw it on the grill. Thanks
I initially thought the brisket would be too salty after seeing the list of salts required in the recipe. Not true. The brisket was very flavorful, with just the right amount of tang. The meat was also extremely tender. In fact, it fell apart as I placed it on our dinner plates. I'll be making this again soon.
This was every bit as good as previous reviews indicated. I made it for our family to eat while watching the Super Bowl, and planned to serve it sliced, on good quality rolls. My husband "accidentally" invited six more people over in the course of the day, so I doubled the sauce recipe and shredded the meat to extend it a bit. The recipe was easy, although its important to remember to pour off fat periodically during the long, slow cooking. Everyone loved it - the meat was tender, it lost almost all of its fat during the slow cooking, and the sauce was a good balance of sweet and spicy with some smoke. I think it would also be good sliced, on crusty rolls or on its own.
I made this recipe exactly as stated. It's very very good however when I went to slice the meat it just fell apart in shreds, is that how it's supposed to be or did I bake it too long? Fortunately I used it for sandwiches on garlic buttered french rolls so the pieces worked out fine and everyone loved it.
DELICIOUS! I've made this several times. I think it's better if you remove the pan drippings before adding the bbq sauce. I know that doesn't sound right, you'd think the drippings give more flavour, but with the drippings the sauce is too thin and not as intense flavoured.
This recipe came out REALLY good, even though I was lacking in a couple of ingredients... had no onion salt, so left it out in step 1... added onions to step 3 instead, which I later strained to thicken the sauce. Was light on the ketchup, so added a couple Tbsp. chili sauce in it's place. Let me just say that this was one of the best BBQ Briskets I have ever eaten, and I've been eating them for a l-o-n-g time. Great recipe, Cathy G. Thank you!
I made this for Sunday dinner when the kids and spouses come for dinner. Like a previous review, they ate it and didn't say anything. The sauce wasn't anything to write home about. However, it was my first time cooking a brisket and the cooking method was great: tender and flavorful. I halved the onion salt and made up the difference with Pappy's seasoning. My husband loved the taste before the sauce. After letting it cool about half an hour he cut thick slices with and electric knife and didn't have any problems. I will try it again with a different sauce or maybe even gravy.
GREAT! I have made this several times now and it is always so delicious! I also use the BBQ sauce recipe anytime I need BBQ sauce...it is so flavorful and I always get tons of compliments on it. Simple ingredients, simple recipe. All it takes is time, which is sometimes torture when you are smelling the brisket in the oven all day!!
THE BEST!!! Better than KC Materpiece by far and make a double batch!!
Wow! My family loved this! My husband and 14 year old son gave this recipe 2 thumbs up. Since we only have 3 people at home I cut it the 4 pound brisket in half (lengthwise) and put the other half in the freezer. I used garlic and onion powder instead of salts to rub the meat. I did not cut the barb-b-q recipe in half. My family is asking me to make the other half really soon!
I'm not a red meat girl. The brisket volunteers for our block party had to back out. So, I chose this recipe. I agree with another reviewer that said it was good without adding the sauce and cooking an additional hour. Cooked the 11 pound brisket at 300 for 6 hours. I trimmed off the fat and sliced it and put some sauce over it anyway (with some on the side for dipping). It's perfectly done right now, so I'm hoping the sauce will only enhance it. I was a bit worried about all the salt, but it's not too salty - just right. I just double the sauce recipe (tripled the wet/dry marinade). I've got a lot of "au jus". So I'm off to find a way to use it, too. This is my first brisket. Thanks for a great recipe. I'll let you know if my Texas friends approve. UPDATE: Didn't use the au jus, just the ketchup-y sauce of this recipe. Not a speck left over and got a high compliment from a neighbor saying it tasted like "Dickey's BBQ" - a local chain.
This was my first attempt at a brisket. It is good but didn't knock my socks off. It definitely becomes more tender the longer you let it simmer in the sauce. Be sure to double the sauce.
This was a big hit. I made an 8lb brisket in my 51/2 qt Crockpot and quadrupled the sauce recipe. I took the leftovers to work the next day and served it on french rolls with watermelon cups. True barbecue flavor without the hassle! Everyone raved!
So "smoky sweet" flavorful, just like BBQ should taste! This has become such a family and friends favorite that you can never go wrong! It's perfect for the outdoor BBQ as well as Superbowl Sundays. Add creamy coleslaw as a side dish or as a sandwich topping for the perfect accompaniment. Enjoy!
This recipe sounded complicated at first but is actually really easy. I also cooked it in the crock pot per TLQUICK's directions. The meat really fell apart it was so tender. we served it on rolls as well and it was a hit. my 10 yr. old and my 7 yr. old did not like it but they're quite particular.
The liquid smoke flavor was... disconcerting. My wife made me take the leftovers in my lunch for a week. Each day I put it in the fridge with a "please do not eat" sign and it was gone by noon. These people give new meaning to the phrase "cow-orkers."
WOWWWW! really good and tender! I wrapped mine in foil, baked for 5 hrs. Then took out, shredded and poured my own recipe BBQ sauce over it. Wrapped up again in foil and baked for another 40 mins. SO good. Be sure to watch the last hour w/BBQ sauce on, so it doesn't dry out! I toasted rolls with butter and a bit of garlic salt and topped with the meat..yum!
I used this recipe for the 4th of July picnic. I doubled the BBQ sauce and I couldn't believe it. There wasn't any left. But we sure did have leftover hotdogs and brats. This is the best BBQ I've had in a long time.
I was just thinking that I hadn't made brisket in eons and was going to hunt down my old worn newspaper recipe. This came up on the Allrecipes "daily recipes" and it's the one! Brisket is a funny piece of meat, fairly expensive, but really a tough and stringy cut. Very flavorful meat due to its fatty striations though. You have to treat it low and slow. But when done right, like this recipe, (yes you have to let it sit overnight and bake it 7 hours or so!) it is well worth the trouble. Melts in your mouth. Liquid smoke is the secret ingredient though! I do like brisket for a change because you can actually slice it unlike pot roast that just falls apart in chunks. Thanks I'll be using this one from now on.
Came out a bit too salty for us (had to add a bit of extra brown sugar to compensate) - next time I will use garlic and onion powders for the meat rub, not salts. I made one and a half times the amount of bbq sauce because we like it juicy/sloppy. Omitted the celery salt since I didn't have any. Used a 4 pound chuck (not brisket) and made it in the slow cooker on low for 10 hours.
very good,the meat was very tender.the bbq sauce is good,could use a little kick,butnot everyone likes spicy bbq sauce. i only cooked it for 4 1/2 hours all together cause i only had a 3 and a half pound brisket. i will make this again.
Twice I have made this for family and friends and I have received nothing but rave reviews over this recipe!! It's tender and absolutely fills the house with the wonderful taste of BBQ! As far as some of the local BBQ joints, I'd rather eat this version of brisket sandwiches than theirs! Will make again and again!
Wonderful recipe!! I use this all the time. I add alittle bottled bbq sauce of my own to make more sauce and i cook it in the crock pot all day. It always turns out fabulous! Thank you so much for this recipe!!
