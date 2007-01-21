Brisket with BBQ Sauce

I'm not a red meat girl. The brisket volunteers for our block party had to back out. So, I chose this recipe. I agree with another reviewer that said it was good without adding the sauce and cooking an additional hour. Cooked the 11 pound brisket at 300 for 6 hours. I trimmed off the fat and sliced it and put some sauce over it anyway (with some on the side for dipping). It's perfectly done right now, so I'm hoping the sauce will only enhance it. I was a bit worried about all the salt, but it's not too salty - just right. I just double the sauce recipe (tripled the wet/dry marinade). I've got a lot of "au jus". So I'm off to find a way to use it, too. This is my first brisket. Thanks for a great recipe. I'll let you know if my Texas friends approve. UPDATE: Didn't use the au jus, just the ketchup-y sauce of this recipe. Not a speck left over and got a high compliment from a neighbor saying it tasted like "Dickey's BBQ" - a local chain.