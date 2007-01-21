Brisket with BBQ Sauce

After growing up in West Texas for 30 years where barbecue is the best, I found this recipe which is so tender and absolutely delicious. Leftovers, if you have any, make really great sandwiches. You can increase the liquid smoke to 4 tablespoons for really smoky flavor.

Recipe by Cathy G

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour liquid smoke over brisket. Rub with onion salt and garlic salt. Roll brisket in foil and refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Place brisket in a large roasting pan. Cover and bake for 5 to 6 hours. Remove from oven, cool, and then slice. Put slices back into pan.

  • In a medium saucepan, combine brown sugar, ketchup, butter, water, celery salt, liquid smoke, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, salt and pepper. Stir, and cook until boiling.

  • Pour sauce over meat slices in pan. Cover and bake for 1 more hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
560 calories; protein 34.1g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 42.3g; cholesterol 132.5mg; sodium 1612.5mg. Full Nutrition
