Liver and Onions
Don't believe the critics, liver's delicious and good for you. Just be sure not to overcook it!
Tonight's liver & onions entree was the best I've ever eaten in my lifetime. The liver was very tender and mild flavored. Perhaps contributing to the tenderness was the fact I did soak the liver in milk first for about four hours. Also, it seemed one teaspoon sugar was adequate because I used sweet Spanish onion, sliced rather than diced. Another thing I did was cut the liver slices into smaller pieces, added salt and onion powder to flour, and after dredging, browned quickly in batches. This recipe as I made tonight is company perfect--absolutely delicious for liver lovers and a special taste treat for those who say they don't care for liver.Read More
This is the quintessential beginner's liver and onions. Easy to make and tasty. I gave it three stars just because of a couple of tweaks it really needs. First, unless you really enjoy the very strong and sometimes bitter liver flavor that often gives it a bad name, which I actually do but most do not, you must soak the liver in milk first. Just put the sliced liver into a shallow dish and add just enough milk to completely cover it. Let if soak for about an hour and then take it out and pat it dry before moving on to the dredging step. The second tweak is simply to season the flour with salt and pepper...some garlic powder is really good too. That's it...other than those things this is the best recipe to cut your teeth on when cooking liver. Oh, I also prefer the onion sliced rather than diced but that's just a matter of preference. I have to give props to the cook for recommending the correct cooking time for the liver as so many recipes call for way too much time and overcooked liver is tough and not appealing at all. Kudos to Lola for the cooking lesson.Read More
I made a liver lover out of my sweetheart with this recipe! I did not cut the liver up but did add cooked crumbled bacon as a topping. I served with potaoe halfs filled with butter, bacon, melted cheddar cheese and topped with the sour cream.
I loved liver and onions before this recipe,now I love it even more! Thank you so much for this recipe.I make it often,and have made non-liver-eaters fans for life! Thanks again!
delicious! although my bf said it was very good, he also explained to me, that when he cooks his liver, he adds water to it about 3/4 of the way through cooking and lets it simmer for 15 min. claims it makes the liver much more tender
Fantastic.I love the camelized onions.I use sweet onions and I fry my whole pieces of liver in bacon fat.I also add one cup of water and alittle beef soup base.Simmer for about 15 minutes.Fantastic gravy for mashed potatoes.
This recipe is ABSOLUTLY wonderful !!! The sugar takes away the bitterness of the liver. You would have to have ZERO tastebuds to say this is a bad recipe or just not like liver !! Will make again !
Wow, this is SO good...never would have thunk it! The 2 keys to this meal are to use real butter, and don't forgo the sugar. I used 2 onions and doubled the sugar, but it was just a tad too sweet; would use 3 tsp next time. My kids weren't terribly impressed however. When I remarked that I thought that this was exceptionally good liver and onions, my son replied, "Yes, it is exceptionally good liver and onions. But it still tastes awful, because it's liver and onions!" Oh well, you can't win 'em all. ;)
mmmmm, this liver & onions recipe is simply delicious! i also crumbled 4 slices of crisp fried slab bacon into the caramelized onions for extra flavor. many thanks, lola!
loved it...did season liver with salt/pepper/garlic powder...yum..thanks...the onions are good with steak also
Best liver and onions I have ever eatten. Absolutely delicious. I pretty much followed ther recipe as written but used less butter and a little olive oil to caremalize the onions to make it healthier. Also seasoned up my flour a bit. At the end dump the onions back in with the liver and add about 1/2 water, cover and cook for additional 5-10 minutes and it makes a beautiful gravy. I should have taken a picture it was so pretty. The liver was so moist, not at all dry. My liver came in a package and was already cut up so I didn't have to slice it. Don't worry if some pieces are smaller, they all come out good.
I really love this recipe, it is absolutely the best!!!!!
I used this recipe as a guidline last night and it was a tremendous help and also helped ease my mind about the liver turning out to tough. I had never cooked liver due to the horror stories of hearing how it turns out tough like shoe leather lol. So in the past I always just had my grandmother make it for me lol I read over alot of the comments first before using it and adapted some of the suggestions. Sprinkled salt n pepper directly on top of one side of the liver before flouring, used whole slices of liver instead of slicing into 1/2 pieces, cooked in electric skillet on 250 for about 3-4 minutes on each side, 2 onions instead of one and only one teaspoon of sugar in them. My boyfriend said it was fantastic and that I now know how to cook liver sense it turned out so tender! haha Yay! I did it. If I can, anyone can! Ooops! I forgot to take a picture, but I have to say, it did turn out really pretty! Maybe next time! Thank you very much for sharing this recipe!
Very delicious! This is the way I make Liver and Onions. The only thing I would change is the amount of onion. You can't "smother" a pound of liver with 1 carmelized onion. I use at lease 4! Thanks for sharing.
I had a craving for liver and stopped by a local restaurant and was so disappointed that I was determined to fix my craving by making it myself. I am SO glad i found this recipe. It was PERFECT. I didn't have any milk so I soaked liver in a mild salt water solution for about 15 minutes. Also, it is important to use deveined liver to help with the tenderness. I carmelized the onions first with only about a half tsp sugar, salt, and pepper for about 10 minutes. Near the end of the liver cooking time, I added a little water to help deglaze the pan and tenderize the liver more. Again, I loved the simplicity of the recipe as well as the flavor. Thanks for sharing.
I added some vegetable oil along with the butter, and it wasn't as greasy as it may sound. i liked the texture of the meat coated w/the flour, wasn't sure about the sugar but used it and it had a great taste. the meat was so moist, will always make my liver & onions this way.
This was wonderful!! We had it with a side of Polenta. Yum!
We loved it! When I say we I mean my picky husband, myself and my 2 kids ages 12 and 10. It was a big hit and no left-overs!
This is VERY good and so fast.
I learned after this last night and enjoying it for dinner that the rave reviews are well deserved! This is truly delicious. Neither my husband nor I have been big fans of liver in the past, but this has made a true believer of me. I loved the carmelized onions. I made this recipe just as originally printed with one exception: I used stevia in place of sugar (with great results!). Next time, just for good health's sake, I think I'll try using olive oil instead of butter and oat flour instead of wheat. I will now make this on a regular basis.
I also simmer the liver in some beef broth; really makes it tender. With mashed potatoes is usually the way it is served in restaurants and the broth makes a good gravy. Also good now that the sweet Texas 1015 onions are in season! And by reading all of the review, and see that will work for others, and than for me, to make it more flavorful or lot better for me to do! Anyway, excellent to do a SCRATCH on recipes. The more I play with my food, the more I love cooking, to make a recipe that will work for me, that is!! Than I can do the happy food dance!! I've will added this to my recipe book with my additions. THANK YOU!!
This was the best Liver and Onions that I've ever had, and it was my first time cooking it at home. We've always went out and had this meal. But it's now a stay at home meal that I'll fix all the time.
Perfect! It has been years since I made live and onions. My husband made some for me a while back and it was not very good. I found this recipe last week and used it as directed. The liver turned out exactly as it it should! Thank you for this submission. This will become a permanent recipe in my catalog.
Hubbys favorite. Just the way he likes it. Thank You.
My husband loved this recipe!! it was fast and easy! I have never cooked liver and onions before so I was glad that he liked it. I used bacon fat and peices with the butter.
Wow! I had a taste for liver and onions and thought I'd come here for a recipe. Glad I did! I rarely follow a recipe as written but this time I did. The only thing I did differently was to season the flour with salt and pepper. This was wonderful! I could have eaten all of the carmelized onion right from the pan. Delicious! Thank you for sharing.
Easy and very tasty. I will probably cut back on the sugar the next time. It doesn't really need it, the onions will sweeten as they caramalize.
I really liked it so much it was yummy and the sauteed onions were great. I just want more of the liver taste.
This is how I've always cooked liver. The key is to not overcook it! It should still be nice and tender, not dried out.
Being home by myself I wanted to cook liver & onions - - this recipe was FANTASTIC! Having cooked liver before I was looking for a great recipe. I cut the quantities for just me and I was really impressed. Loved the bacon added to the caramelized onions. 5 star!
This recipe was VERY good. Only small tweaks were made to my liking. Since I like onions I sliced rather than diced them. I also salt and peppered the liver before cooking it. Lastly I added water while the liver was cooking and that thickened to gravy. This will be my liver recipe from now on.
My husband wasn't a fan of fried onions until I used your carmelized sweet onions in this recipe ... now he loves them. This recipe is so tasty that it's a keeper for us.
Extremely loved by all.
This was the BEST I have ever made!
fantastic recipe! my liver came already deskinned from the walmart freezer section; it was also very thin... I added the extra 3/4 cup water and set the liver on top of the onions. The flavor rose up, and it came out wonderfully. A+
THIS IS ABSOLUTELY THE BEST LIVER AND ONIONS I HAVE EVER, EVER MADE. I DO NOT MAKE IT OFTEN BECAUSE OF THE HUBBY'S HIGH CHOLESTEROL.. BUT THIS WAS A REAL TREAT AND WE BOTH LOVED IT.. THANKS..
MMMMMMM so yummy! I added garlic powder for extra flavor and soaked liver 3 hours before cooking in milk. Turned out very tender-the sweet onions smothered on top were incredible. Didn't have to do dishes...everyone licked their plates clean:)
Thought the recipe was awesome. The only thing that is you should do the onions afterwards not before then pour on top of the liver. Do it before the onions get too hard. Other than that little tid bit it was great.
This was very good.
I've never been a big fan of liver, but this was amazing! I soaked the liver in milk for about 2 hours and added the salt and pepper along with a teaspoon of garlic powder right to the flour. Thank You
I love Liver & Onions and this recipe is the way I love it. I did omit the sugar - I cooked the onions with medium heat and a lid on for about 30 minutes stirring several times. Kept the onions warm cooked the liver for about 5 minutes each side - just enough to cook it through but no more.
Just made this for dinner. It's the best! Used brown sugar and deglazed with a little sherry like was suggested by others.Will make again.
This couldn't be any easier! this was the first time I've prepared liver for my new husband, and he exclaimed " So THIS is what liver is supposed to taste like!!" Very easy and very tasty! Thanks!!
I don't usually "rate" recipes but this one was so yummy! and easy to prepare. I'm not a big liver fan but need to increase my blood iron count to donate blood and the caramelized onions definitely make it more palatable. The second time I made this I added a little cinnamon to the onions. Very nice. I also cubed the liver for bite size crunchy pieces.
To be honest, I am giving this recipe 5 stars because my husband said it was the best liver and onions he ever had. It was very easy to make. I bought the liver frozen and pre-sliced. I never liked liver as a child, but attempted to try this excited about the reviews. My husband loved it! Some of us just don't care for liver. Will make it again for my husband whenever he asks.
Very good! My only change was to use brown sugar rather than white. It adds to the caramelized flavor of the onions, and a nice color too. Yummy!
The one of the best liver recipes that i have tasted. Very good.!!
1st time making the beef liver. Came out pretty good and yummy. Will defiantly make it again.
This recipe is sooo delicious. My family came to like liver as long as I make this recipe for it. Thanks for a super recipe.
fabulous
It didn't convert my kids, but my husband and I ate it up. Easy, and tasty.
This was an absolutely delicious recipe! And it's easy to follow on top of that.
This is a really good recipe, although kids still won't eat it. I've tried soaking it in milk which makes it taste even better but kids still won't eat it. I do though thanks 4 the recipe.
Superb!! yuuuuuuuummmmmmmmmyyyyyyyy!
I guess I just don't care for liver... Onions were good though!
Pretty darned good this way. We will have it again.
I rated this a four star just because I dislike liver. I made this for my boyfriend for his birthday, and he really liked it. I tried a piece with onion and thought i could eat it, but then I tried a piece by itself and no, I could not eat it. But he really liked it and said it was perfect. I didn't change anything.
Onions are great! I used frozen calves liver that are easy & quick floured or not.
Good recipe. Served with hominy grits.
This was a great recipe. I did switch up on some things. First I soaked the liver in milk, suffering from anemia as a child my mom taught me this. Once soaked I dredged it in Italian Bread Crumbs and seasoned it with salt and pepper. I sauteed the onions in the Italian Butter, which is basically butter, garlic and herbs with some Romano cheese, added the sugar and a little EVOO. My husband loved this. Will make again and soon. Had not had liver since I was young because I was force fed it so much by my mom. Who would have thought that 30 years later I'd be saying - YUM, YUM more liver please!
I haven't eaten liver for literally decades because my mother always used to overcook it and it would be dry. I wanted to try it again because it was recommended for my weight loss program.....nutrient dense and high in protein. I followed the recipe except I didn't use any flour for dredging as I am intolerant to gluten. I just sautéed the slices of liver and caramelized the onions until they were almost crispy and it was delicious! Next time I'm going to try soaking it in milk as others have suggested. Otherwise I think liver is going to be part of my regular diet again!
Made recipe as written with following changes. I soaked the liver in milk for a couple hours (overnight would even be better) and drained the milk off thoroughly. Seasoned the liver liberally with Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning before dredging in flour. Otherwise went right by the recipe. Best liver and onions I've ever eaten.
my guy loves it
I just tried this recipe. I t was the best, most tender, moistest , and flavorful liver I've ever had. I always liked my mom's liver and onions I've ever had. I t was better than my mom's.
This was really good-- my whole family enjoyed... thank you.
Made this for my husband who loves liver and onions. He gave me the rating for this dish.
I used some chicken livers from a whole chicken,cut ingredients down. I also added some cut up bacon. This was so good! The sugar adds the perfect taste to the sauteed onions!
Delicious take on a favorite.
I am 53 and could never make the beef liver we love in the restaurant! Thank you, so delicious and my husband of 35 years was so surprised!
Liver and onions is one of our favorites---rich in iron and full of flavor. When people rail against liver (eeewww) it's because it is the stronger version -- i.e., beef liver as opposed to calves liver. I grew up with it, I fixed this recipe as a departure from what I always fixed, it was fabulous. And I am now going to add to my menu of appetizers and look for veal liver pate to join my chicken liver spread. It is just so healthy and rich and flavorful and easy to digest. Try it. You will rejoice.
This recipe is fantastic but with one slight alteration (substitute garlic salt for the salt!)will make a fantastic change to your taste buds! Another change is to deglaze the pan with sherry... and then pour all over your liver. Try it!!! YUM!!!
This was sensational!! So simple but oh so delicious. Didn't change a thing.?
I must be a great cook,or that must be a great recipe ! Thanks Lola.
After growing up eating over cooked liver, when I learned this recipe while living in Colorado, I was sold. Not only did I convert my family to the dish, but it was the first meal I served my husband 40 years ago. The only thing I do different, to be really sinful, I use both bacon fat and butter, and I top each slice with a strip of bacon and melt some shredded sharp cheddar on top. Obviously, in the interests of heart health, I don't serve that dish too often, but my husband still asks for it.
Fried Applewood smoked bacon after the onions and added 2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar to deglaze the pan after frying the liver. Best calf liver dinner ever made!
The best liver and onions I do add red wine vinegar to my onions and liver in pan last 5 minutes
Turned out great I enjoyed every bite
This is a great recipe and very easy to make. I did a couple of tweaks. Before cooking the liver I fried a batch of bacon till crisp then used the bacon fat to fry the liver in. I also sauteed four sweet onions so I could have the smothering effect. One thing...if your using sweet onions be to very sparing with the sugar. I used 2 tsps of sugar and it was almost too much. Once the liver was cooked I made a gravy with the remaining bacon fat and added the onions to it. I crumpled the bacon over the top and served....Delicious! Two things to keep in mind that has been mentioned in other posts is the importance of not over cooking the liver as well as soaking it in milk (i soaked mine over night because I wasn't ready to cook it right away). The result was a mild and very tender liver and onions dinner.
Needs to be cooked WAY longer then 1 1/2 minutes per side. Sugar adds a nice flavor.
I didn't grow up with liver but these are AWESOME! Took advice on soaking liver in milk first. Try not to overcook.
I have to only give this three stars...I thought it was decent, but my family refused to eat it after the first few bites (and they'll eat just about anything). I ended up having to run out for pizza, lol.
The best liver recipe I have prepared. My husband likes this recipe. Cudos
This was awesome, easy and I'll be making it this way from now on !
I love LIVER!! I always had it on the grill until in 1987. We went to a restaurant and I saw on a menu I had it. I love it but I tryed this recipe and (AWESOME!!!) I was raised on a farm. I had free range sheep and beef liver YUMMY!!.
very easy and very tasty!
Excellent recipe. I followed other reviewers and soaked in milk (cashew), patted dry, and added seasoning to the flour. The cooking time is spot on, and the onions were delicious. This will get me back into the liver! With later versions I will try making the gravy others have made, and the bacon bits.
I got tired of paying overpriced diner joints to make this for me, so I did it myself. This is sooo easy to do... and so good- second only to Mom's. ;-)
This one is a winner! Served with mashed sweet potatoes!
Again I love liver and this is great. It seems I neverhardly ever rate anything below 4 stars, I must just love food. Nah, I just think everyone here is just fabulous cooks.
I have of yet to find a liver and onions recipe that is anywhere as good as my Mother’s recipe. Or as appetizing. She makes it by slicing the calf liver into strips after she soaks it in milk for 20 minutes. Then she sauté the onions adds the sliced liver and cooks it until the liver is cooked through add a couple of tablespoons of flour, salt and marjoram. Cooks that for about a minute so use Lois the raw flour taste and adds warm water to make a lovely gravy. Yummy yummy yum!!!
My husband wanted me to fix liver. I hate liver, but I fixed it anyway. This was GREAT! I will be fixing this again. Thanks.
I had never made this before because I don't eat it. My husband said it was better than his mother's. Maybe; maybe not! But he loved it.
I'm normally not a fan of liver. My husband bought it to increase my iron levels. I saw this recipe and gave it a shot and now LOVE liver! My kids have always hated it but after all 3 tried it, 2 of them like it now as well. One even ate most of my dinner! Delicious simple recipe. Something about cutting it in thin slices really made it wonderful too. Will be making this often :)
I just had to review this recipe! It is my first Allrecipes review although I have been a member for many years. DH and I have always loved liver and onions but seldom cooked it at home. Several bad restaurant experiences over the past few years meant we did not eat it often. We will do so now, using this recipe as a guide. Only change: I carmelized 4 yellow onions using the same 2 tsp of sugar per recipe, sliced (not diced) for 1/2 pound of Skylark brand calves liver. Leftovers were excellent reheated for lunch the next day. Served accompanied with mashed potatoes with butter, French cut green beans, and carrots cooked in orange soda. Forgot to take a picture but our plates were colorful and visually appealing.
Made it for the other 1/2 as I am not a fan, added some cooked bacon with the onions I had and he said it was delicious. I did cook it longer than the 2mins a side.
I made this to what I thought was the recipe but after I was all done and let it simmer I realized I forgot the sugar! It was still good but lacked flavor for my tastebuds. I also like a little more sauce to go over top of my liver and onions. I’d make this again to add the sugar next time and add some water and let it simmer for a few minutes to thicken up. I’d also add more garlic and onion powder along with some course ground pepper. Maybe some hot sauce on my plate too. Thanks for the recipe and I was bummed I forgot the sugar. Next time tho.
Was a good recipe, but I won't add sugar to the onions next time (too sweet)
Came out perfect. I put the liver slices in milk for about half an hour I added half a tablespoon of garlic powder, 1 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp ground black pepper to the flour mix (for 250g liver), used veggie oil instead of butter.
the best
