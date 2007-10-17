Liver and Onions

4.7
190 Ratings
  • 5 146
  • 4 36
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Don't believe the critics, liver's delicious and good for you. Just be sure not to overcook it!

Recipe by Eileen Mintz

Gallery
26 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in onion and saute until softened. Stir in sugar and continue to cook until onion caramelizes.

    Advertisement

  • Rinse liver and remove thin outer membrane. Slice liver into 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick slices.

  • Heat remaining butter in a medium skillet over medium heat

  • Dredge liver slices in flour and brown in melted butter for about 1 to 1 1/2 minutes per side. Remove from heat and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve liver smothered with caramelized onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 342.7mg; sodium 161.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022