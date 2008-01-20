Tongue and Mustard Sandwiches

4.3
10 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Spicy mustard blends perfectly with the rich flavor of beef tongue. If desired add some Romaine lettuce leaves to your sandwiches. Be sure to wash these sandwiches down with an ice cold mug of ale!

Recipe by Eileen Mintz

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse beef tongue and place in a large pot. Cover with water and add the salt and chopped onion. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 2 to 4 hours or until tongue is tender.

    Advertisement

  • Remove tongue from cooking liquid and set aside until cool enough to handle. Cut through tough outer skin and peel it off. Trim any fat or gristle from base of tongue. Slice tongue crosswise into 1/4 inch thick slices.

  • Slice loaf of rye bread in half lengthwise. Scoop out a small amount of the soft interior. Spread mustard over each half. Lay onions and tongue slices over bottom half of bread and top with other half and slice into individual sandwiches.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 98.7mg; sodium 1223.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022