Tongue and Mustard Sandwiches
Spicy mustard blends perfectly with the rich flavor of beef tongue. If desired add some Romaine lettuce leaves to your sandwiches. Be sure to wash these sandwiches down with an ice cold mug of ale!
We loved this recipe. I added 10-12 whole pepper corns to give it a little zip. The butcher I go to gave me a smoked tongue to try. You prepare it the same way but it has a nice subtle smokey flavor.
It needs a flavor boost. I would recommend adding a couple cloves of garlic, some pickling spice and a tablespoon or two of red wine or cider vinegar to the simmering liquid. Make sure you let the tongue cool in the liquid. It's a nice basic starter recipe, so it gets three stars.
This is not bad. Very tasty as long as you adjust the mustard to your particuliar tolerance for mustard. Good job Laura. Always nice to try something out of the ordinary thats pleasing.
I liked this, needed some more flavor for the tongue, so I add a couple minced garlic cloves and a couple of bay leafs to the cooking part. The peppercorns mentioned by previous rater sounds good, too. Removing the tongue from the liquids after it is cooked is a must. Cool it off in the refrigerator to help make slicing easier.
It is much easier to peel off the outer skin if you put the cooked beef tongue from boiling boullion directly into ice cold water for 3-5 minutes. After that temperature shock the outer skin removes without knife? only with the help of your fingers.
I could only find rye already sliced so I just made a regular sandwich. I agree that the tongue needed a little more seasoning than what the recipe calls for. Add a little of whatever you like and use when making a beef roast and you can't go wrong.
Very good. I added iceburg lettuce, cheese, and pesto to the sandwich.
