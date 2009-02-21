Beef Heart Braised in Wine

Beef heart has a strong flavor and is not for the faint of heart. But for those that love its robust flavor this recipe shines through.

Recipe by Eileen Mintz

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Wash the heart and remove any fat and arteries. Slice the heart in half, then slice it into 1/2 inch thick slices.

  • Dredge heart in flour and season with salt and pepper.

  • Heat the butter in large saute pan over medium-high heat. Add the heart slices and cook for 30 to 45 seconds per side.

  • Stir in the onion, carrots, potatoes, thyme, beef broth and wine. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 1 hour. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 48.5g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 334.8mg; sodium 421.5mg. Full Nutrition
