Beef Heart Braised in Wine

I added a clove of pressed garlic and soaked the intact heart in salted cold water for an hour first, as others have recommended. Otherwise, I followed directions and it turned out fantastic. No exaggeration, I was blown away by how good this was. You can buy sirloin steak on sale where I live for $3.99 a pound, and it isn't nearly as good as the heart that cost me $1.29 a pound (full price), with virtually no waste. Whereas most supermarket steaks have little flavor--looks like beef, chews like beef, has less taste than tofu--the heart had true beef flavor that was not, at all, overwhelming, nor was it tough--a very pleasant, not too chewy texture, I thought. The sauce/gravy was also amazing. A truly hits-on-all-cylinders one-pot miracle that's a snap to make. I am somewhat concerned that the rest of the world will catch up and so the price of heart will skyrocket, as has the price of tongue and oxtail. And if you keep tropical fish, there's an added bonus. Fish love raw, ground beef heart, and it's legendary for promoting growth. Aquarium shops charge $5 or so for just a few ounces. The trimmings from my beef heart (it was gigantic) would have cost me, easily, $15 at the pet store. All you have to do is put it in the blender, pulse a couple times, flatten out so that pieces can be easily cut off and pop it in the freezer. Takes all of two minutes.