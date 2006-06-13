Easiest Pot Roast Ever
Easy pot roast made in the slow cooker.
Easy pot roast made in the slow cooker.
I used this recipe for my first roast and have used it religiously since. My only advice would be to watch your cooking time. My roasts have always been done between 5-6 hours (on low) and they come out very tender. Overall, a very easy and tasteful recipe.Read More
This is good made as directed, but I felt it needed a little more flavor / complexity. I use a larger roast (5 lbs) rubbed with salt, pepper, garlic, dredged in flour (to thicken the gravy later) and seared in olive oil. For the liquid... beef broth, and I add a few big splashes of red wine (about half a cup). Also put in onion, fresh minced garlic, a couple of rosemary sprigs and a tsp of coriander seeds. Cooked carrots with the roast, but potatoes separately (roasted potatoes, as I don't like everything to taste the same or to be too mushy.) YUMMO!Read More
I used this recipe for my first roast and have used it religiously since. My only advice would be to watch your cooking time. My roasts have always been done between 5-6 hours (on low) and they come out very tender. Overall, a very easy and tasteful recipe.
I don't know what some of these people are talking about - this was a great roast! You may want to add some more spices, but that's not rocket science. I added a litte bit of garlic, a sprinkle of garlic salt, ground pepper and extra onion flakes. My boyfriend and I loved it - it was a nice brown color, and the aroma filled the house when I came home. I will be using this recipe over and over.
This is good made as directed, but I felt it needed a little more flavor / complexity. I use a larger roast (5 lbs) rubbed with salt, pepper, garlic, dredged in flour (to thicken the gravy later) and seared in olive oil. For the liquid... beef broth, and I add a few big splashes of red wine (about half a cup). Also put in onion, fresh minced garlic, a couple of rosemary sprigs and a tsp of coriander seeds. Cooked carrots with the roast, but potatoes separately (roasted potatoes, as I don't like everything to taste the same or to be too mushy.) YUMMO!
This has to be the easiest way to make pot roast. I will brown my meat before placing in the crock pot and the deglaze the pan with the beef broth. After I take all the meat and vegetables out I will thicken the gravy with a little corn starch and water. It is every bit as good as a roast cooked in the oven.
Wow harsh review, I think there may have been something wrong with your cooker or something because I cant imagine the veggies being raw after hours and hours of slow cooking, but hope you find the recipe your looking for! As far as my experience with the recipe, I tweaked it a little for my own taste. I used broth instead of buillion and water, and I used a lot of it because I love the soupy gravy. I added the potatoes in half way through cooking so they wouldnt be mush, they were perfect! Added probably more veggies than recommended and some extra seasoning (garlic, tonys). But overall I just loved it! thanks for the recipe!
This was my first pot roast ever and I was pretty apprehensive... but it turned out great! I prepared it according to the directions with the following modifications: I sliced 3 carrots instead of using baby carrots, replaced the onion with a package of dry onion soup mix, and used 3/4 cup of water instead of 1/2 cup. I cooked it on low for a little over 8 hours. The meat was so tender and so full of flavor. Plus, it passed the ultimate test: my husband loved it and even had seconds! Next time I'm going to add a can of cream of mushroom soup to make a thicker gravy. Great recipe!
As newlyweds and new to cooking this was THE EASIEST and the best recipe......i think tonite was the first time we ate a real meal before 7PM and done by 8!!! Using the Advice from the previous reviews i added the xtra 1/4 cup of water, bay leaf, and also browned it before putting in the crock......It turned out very nicely and my inlaws thought it was delicious!!! I made gravy from the crock pot juices by adding flour, salt, pepper and some onion powder all to taste.........YUM!!!!
This was an incredible recipe. It pulled apart, the vegetables were not mushy and the gravy was so good. My boyfriend ate the baby carrots (he hates carrots) and even wanted to take it to work the next day! Here is what I did the night before...I cut the potatoes, onions and used baby carrots. I heavily seasoned them with garlic salt, seasoning salt, pepper and Lipton onion soup mix and put it at the bottom of my crock pot. (I have a removable dish.) I seasoned the outside of the roast with garlic salt, seasoning salt and pepper until it was completely covered with seasoning and browned the outside with some butter. I dissolved the 3 beef boullion cubes with one cup of boiling water and added it to the top of the veggies and then I put the roast on top of that and covered it with the top. I stuck the whole thing in the frig to marinate over night. The next morning I just took it out of the frig, plop the dish in and turn on the crock pot for 8 hours on low. FANTASTIC..my bestfriend and my boyfriend were raving about it! I'm making it for Thanksgiving in addition to the turkey. :)
From someone (me) who's recipes normally turn out terrible, this was TRULY the easiest, best tasting roast I have ever made!! I followed the suggestions of others, and flavored it with additional spices to fit our tastes and added some additional water, and it was simply wonderful!!
If you're looking for fast and easy this is the recipe for you! I recommend adding more spices if you want more flavor, overall good recipe.
This was very easy, and was exactly what I was looking for... I over cooked mine so it was a little dry and put too much beef bullion in so it was a bit salty, but if I wasn't contending with that it would definitely be 4 stars! Adding to my recipe box now...
This is a classic Crock Pot - Pot Roast recipe. If you read the instructions with a Crock Pot, it always says to put the vegetables on the bottom - they take the longest to cook. I have NEVER browned my roast before cooking. I would venture to guess that if your roast did not turn out with this recipe - it had more to do with the grade of meat you used than the recipe. One other hint - always use a recipe as a base - then add the seasonings that you and your family enjoy.
Suprisingly very good. I added 2 c water, 1/4 c red cooking wine, 1 T onion powder, 1 T minced garlic, 1/4 tsp garlic pepper, 1/2 tsp garlic and herb grill mate. Plus, I used 6 potatoes and about 2 c carrots.
Yummy! I cut my roast in half just in case it wasn't a good recipe and I was so sad, because I wished I had cooked the whole thing! My son loved it and had seconds. I added more water than called for and added seasonings that I enjoy. I also (at the end) added some cornstarch to thicken the juice into gravy. It was very delicious.
I decided to make a pot roast for Christmas dinner, so I went searching for slow cooker recipes. Almost everything I came across called for dry onion soup mix which I did not have. Then I found this recipe and decided to give it a try. It came out perfect!! I didn't have any celery and used regular carrots instead of baby, but everything else was the same. I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe. I cooked my roast on high for 5 hours and it came out super tender and the taste was spectacular. I will only be making my roast this way from now on.
I absolutely LOVED this recipe! I used Beef Eye of Round Roast and left the celery whole (that way I could remove it before serving since some of my guests don't like the texture). The scent filled our kitchen and was pleasing to everyone! It will definitely be used again and again!!
a great, easy way to make pot roast. This is how I make my roasts every time. If you can, don't put the potatoes in until halfway through the cooking time. If you leave them in the entire time, they'll turn to mush.
Gets my highest vote for ease and yum factor. I love garlic & added quite a bit. I cooked this for approx 10 hours on low. Put it in the fridge overnight. I think things cooked in the crock-pot taste better warmed up the next day. It was delish. Thanks!
This is how my mom used to do it and I do love this recipe. I have tweaked it over the years, I add a packet of Lipton Onion soup mix, 2 cups of red wine and 3 cloves of garlic.
This was by far the best pot roast I've ever made, and it was quite easy to do. Much better than anything my mother ever made. I made one change, though, and I HIGHLY recommend it. My wife doesn't like celery, so in lieu of that, I used a large stalk & root of fennel. The results were spectacular. The texture remains somewhat close to celery, but it infuses the whole dish with a light anise flavor. Great dish, easy to make... don't forget the fennel.
Great recipe!! My husband loved and so did I. I used 2 cubes, 1 packaged dry onion soup, potatoes, carrots and onions. I put about 1-1/12 cups of water. The meat was melting and it felt I was cutting butter. I wasn't even able to get it out of the crockpot to cut because it was falling apart. Perfect. Thank you so much!!
i followed directions down to the t, but it turned out so dry i couldnt even eat a little test piece. i dont know where i went wrong
We did not like this roast at all. I put in all my ingredients as the recipe says and then put in the 1/2 cup of water. I knew as soon as I poured it in that it wasn't going to be enough liquid but I let it go anyways, trusting everyone elses reviews. I was so disappointed when I got home and found my roast still sitting on top of the potatoes, not liquid around it. I ended up adding 3 cups of water and 3 more bullion cubes, just for some "juice". I will not be making this again. :(
I love this pot roast! My husband thinks its great too
I did this last night,july 31st 2008. It was the easiest and best I've had. I just had surgery three days ago. I needed something that wouldn't take alot of my time.I am still recouping. WOW!!!! It was easy for me to do, it was smell i enjoyed all day long,and the family loved it! what better way to still cook(cuz i wanted to) and not be over worked as I heal! The only difference was I too added beef broth and garlic spices instead of the water. Otherwise YUM YUM YUM!!!! Thank YOU
Very good. I put in potatoes, carrots and celery and it turned out very well. I did have to cook mine almost 6 hours on high. Depends on your crock pot
First pot roast that I've tasted in years that was this delicious! I took the advice about the wine and the broth rather than bouillon. All loved it:)
I use beef broth and fresh green beans instead of celery. Even with different cuts of roast, it always turns out hearty and satisfying, whether we eat it with gravy or in a pot pie. Very easy, nutritious meal. I like to add salt, pepper, and garlic powder to my roast and some worcestshire sauce to the broth/water.
I added 1/2 cup red wine and beef broth instead of the water. Also added a bay leaf and browned the roast before I put it in the crock pot. Added peas last hour of cooking because we love peas! Enjoy.
Tasteless. Brothy. There must be pot roast better than this.
Was a good recipe. But I added the 3 cloves of garlic, used the Lipton Onion Soup mix instead of the bullion. Also added the water & a cup or 2 of red wine. Added mushrooms, celery, & carrots in the last couple of hours. Cooked 1 hour on high & about 5.5 on low.
This is basically the recipe I've used for years and you can't beat it. For those of you thinking there should be more flavor try adding 1/2 to 1 packet of Lipton Onion Soup mix. I usually use beef broth instead of bouillon cubes. The juices make an excellent gravy. What really bothers me on these roast beef recipes is it is rarely mentioned which cut of beef is used. I stick with a chuck roast as I can depend on it being fall apart tender and having a rich flavor. I've never had much luck with rump roasts (not sure what they call them today) and don't know how that would work in a recipe like this even though it's in slow cooker.
I just read all the reviews for this recipe. The people who gave it a low rating must not know how to tweak a recipe. For the potatoes I used small red ones cut in half. I don't use bullion cubes, I use "Herb Ox" Instant bullion powder - 1 tsp per cup of water. Before I brown the meat I dredge it in flour mixed with rosemary, sea salt, pepper and granulated garlic - that slowly thickens as it cooks to make the gravy. Again the amounts of the spices depends on your taste buds. Lastly, I cook it 1 hour on high and 6 - 8 hours on low testing the veggies after 6 hours. For an added kick put a 12 oz bottle of "Killian's Irish Red" beer in after 4 hours on low. The beer has plenty of time to loose the alcohol that way but you still have the flavor of the Killian's. This recipe is a great one it all comes down to personal preference and taste buds.
This was the most disgusting roast I have ever had. I don't know how these people have given it a four star rating. It was like eating boiled shoe leather with virtually raw veggies thrown in. I'm a huge fan of roasts normally, but I wouldn't feed this to my worst enemy. Yuck!!!!!
This was really good. I put the veggies on top of the meat because I like the meat to be falling apart tender. I made it both ways (veggies on top and bottom of meat) and I prefer veggies on top.
My pot roast turned out drier than expected. I used the 3/4 c. of water that was suggested in the reviews, but it was still dry. I think part of the problem is that I set the meat on top of the veg like it said to do, and that prevented the meat from being immersed in the liquid. Next time I will set the meat in the pot and put the veg around it, and I also won't put the potatoes in until a few hours into cooking b/c they were totally obliterated. I added a small amount of dry onion soup mix as suggested as well. The taste was great, it was just too dry.
I used this recipe for my first pot-roast ever, and my husband and friends loved it so much I have to cook it at lease once a week now!
Easy and AMAZING! I didn't add the potatoes (made mashed potatoes instead), added 2 bay leaves, a sprinkle of garlic powder, and upped the water to 1 cup. Once finished cooking, I used the cooking liquid to make gravy. Adding this to the weekly rotation!
This is an easy, standard roast beef recipe. You should spice it up however you want. One note for me, though, I cook this on low for 12 hours and do not need to add additional liquid and it turns out tender and perfect.
I did everything as instructed.. I am sorry but this is not good at all. I gave it one star because the meat and vegetables were tender but the boullion taste was overwhelming and there is no real substanance to the gravy.. just watery, fatty.
This was good for my first roast. It ended up very tender and pulled apart easily. I will add the veggies later next time as they ended up being mush and add some more spices as well. This recipe is excellent to try again and again until you have it tweaked to your liking! I am giving this recipe a solid 4 stars for coming out moist and tender but not 5 stars as the veggies came out way overcooked and it was a little on the bland side spice wise. A great basic roast recipe!
This really is the easiest thing I've ever made and one of the best. I used low sodium beef broth instead of bouillon, added some minced garlic and Worcestershire sauce for flavor and it was wonderful.
This was a great dinner to come home to tonight, it's cold and rainy out. The meat came out very tender and very flavorful. I've been using the McCormick seasoning for pot roasts, and those are pretty good but wanted to try something different and didn't want to worry about preservitives or additives in seasonings. Thanks for the great recipe!
The flavor was good but my roast came out very dry. I think the roast should be browned first, putting it in the crock pot raw made the veggies on the bottom look gray and almost unappetizing. Then having the beef cubes on top made dark spots on the roast. It tasted better than it looked. I think I will keep looking for a crock pot roast recipe.
I am not sure what happened, but I followed it to the T and it was bland and dry.This is the first highly rated recipe from this site that did not live up to the reviews. I have a new crock pot, so that wasn't the issue. Won't make again.
Very Good! I used less onion, added garlic powder and used 1 cup of water instead of 1/2cup. This was my first pot roast so I was really nervous...but it turned out great. My husband and I loved it!
I browned the roast first and added about 1/4 cup more water in the crockpot. The roast was tender and juicy. It tasted even better the next day.
Cook this roast on high for at least 6 hours, cooking it on low dries the meat out quite a bit. We didn't find it bland at all. I would have to try the suggestion of browning it first for a more asthetic appeal.
The roast was a little dry. I put the meat on the bottom and it was better.
Delicious!
This recipe turned out great! I made a few minor adjustments to it such as; i used beef broth, cream of mushroom soup, and dry onion soup mix. This was my first time making pot roast ever & it worked out well!!
I made my first pot roast yesterday and decided to add a heaping TBSP of horseradish mustard AND some dill weed. OMG! It turned out so good! I seared the meat, then put it aside. I then started the broth and vegies on the stove in a dutch oven and as soon as it was simmering, I put the roast in and shoved it to the bottom. Cooked in the oven for 2 hours at 350, then 1 hour at 250...YUM!!!
This pot roast just wasn't that great. The roast was done far earlier than expected and before the vegetables were ready. The laying of bullion cubes on the roast left areas with heavy seasoning and some with little. The roast itself was very dry. If I were to use this recipe again, I would start the vegetables earlier, and rub a light coating of beef bullion all over the roast and then add an hour after the vegetables were started.
Very basic pot roast recipe. Having read the other reviews that said "bland," first I rubbed the meat with salt, pepper, and thyme. I also added garlic, sugar, worcestershire sauce along with veggies and seasonings. Finally I thickened the gravy with corn starch. Using the good quality of meat, this recipe got good reviews from my family.
I have usually ruined roast beef, thus have not tried very many roast recipes. This was very easy and was really tender and tasty. My husband really liked this. I had some left over onion soup mix already mixed with water in the fridge so used that and used only two boullion cubes. I strained the dried onions from the soup mix and used an onion as per the recipe. I also sprinkled a little majoram over the meat. I used more water as others have suggested (little more than a cup including liquid from soup mix) and had lots of delicious gravy. Next time I will try using a little corn starch to thicken it.
Great recipe! I used a rib roast and here's how I tweaked it: I added a garlic and rosemary rub, a bay leaf, and used beef broth instead of cubes. From my experience with my crockpot, I always use yellow flesh potatoes and cut any veggies into LARGE chunks (double or triple the size that I use when boiling or roasting). This keeps the veggies from getting too mushy after 6 hours of cooking. I cooked on low for 6 hours and everything turned out good, but next time I'll check it after 5.5 hours because the roast seemed a tiny bit over done.
Very good. I placed veggies on top of roast. Added more water than called for, and used flour to turn into a gravy. I also placed a bay leaf into crock pot while cooking. Thought maybe it needed a little more flavor, but overrall very tasty. I will make this again.
Very easy but standard fair. Adding garlic and red wine as suggested by other reviewers is definitely recommended. I also added a few splashes of low sodium soy sauce which enhances the color as well as flavor.
Super easy, but I found that all of the ingredients wouldn't actually fit in my crock pot. So, I had to take several large spoonfuls of the potatoes and carrots out to fit in all the meat. I'm not a huge red meat fan, so I don't think I would make this all the time. But for a pot roast, it was pretty good.
If you have the time this receipe is ever better if you brown the meat first and add some more seasoning, like a bay leaf.
This was an amazing recipe! I have butchered many-a-roast, but this one was so simple, and turned out to be the best I have had yet! I also stabed random holes in the meat before cooking, and filled them with garlic. Thanks for sharing this recipe! My whole family thanks you! :o)
I added a packet of Lipton Onion Soup Mix to the 1/2 cup of water and turned the meat frequently. It added great flavor. I omitted the celery(hate it with roast) and also the boullion (who needs it with the Lipton Onion Soup Mix?). Used red bliss potatoes. Easy. Good. Pretty standard way to make roast in a crock pot.
This was definitely easy. I made the following modifications according to what I had on hand: 2 lbs roast, 3 carrots, 1 celery stick & 4 potatoes. I let mine cook for 4 hours, but it was quite dry. This was my first roast, so I was leery of calling it done early; but I think it was done after 3 1/2 hours.
Very Easy to make!! It had good flavors but I also added garlic, pepper, salt, and a little red wine. I used 2 cups of water and this helped keep the meat tender. This is my first time making it in the crock pot, so I changed the cooking times a little. I just watched it and took it out at about 6 hours on low and cooking the last hour on high. It was very easy and yummy!
Wonderful! Simple! My house smells amazing! Just added a bit more water and used about 3.5 lbs eye of round beef and followed exact recipe....YUM....will be making again and again.
This recipe is very easy and very good. I did not use celery - I didn't have any. I added salt and pepper, and used liquid bouillon concentrate instead of cubes, because that's what I had on hand. I cooked in on high and it was done in less than four hours. This is the best way to cook a roast.
This was my 1st pot roast and it was fabulous! My husband was completely impressed! I followed the recipe almost exactly, only I seared the beef (adding salt & pepper) before I put it in the crock pot and I added mushrooms and smashed whole clove garlic. So easy!
Very good an easy. We used 2 cans of beef broth instead of the bouillon and water and added many garlic cloves. Also, add more veggies if you like them.
Very easy!! very good!!!
gonna make this tonight..I'll tell ya how it goes
Excellent. I followed directions exactly until I added 15 crushed ginger snaps an hour before it was done. It thickens the gravy and tastes awesome.
loved the recipe but instead of water and beef boullion i simply added a can of beef broth.
Although this recipe was quick, easy, and kid friendly, it turned out awful! The main reason was that it was bland. Everything just tasted like beef broth, with not much other flavor. Yuck!
I like this recipe because it's simple, yet produces a delicious complete meal. That's the best I expect from a recipe!
My boyfriend gave this a 5, but I'm giving it a 4 since I felt like something was lacking, regarding flavor. Also, the pot roast was a little dry, so I feel like there should have been more water in the recipe.
This was delicious and easy. The roast just melts in your mouth.
Good Recipe, If you add 3/4 of a can of coca cola it is a great Recipe. Except for the yellow corn. no where does it say open can and put in shallow pan on low heat. I don't get the corn thing. The coca cola trick is from grandma Bessie. She made excellent pot Roast.
The reason I gave this 4 stars is b/c I had to add A LOT of seasoning to get it to taste how I wanted. I did fresh rosemary, salt, season salt, pepper and about 1/4 cup lea and perrins. Next time I would also sear it first to lock the juices in. It got a little dry at 7 hours.
This was so easy and so good. I made this on my lunch break and it was ready to eat when I got home! I used 1 cup beef broth instead of the water. I also rubbed some salt, pepper, garlic salt, and onion powder into the roast before cooking as well as sprinkling over the potatos.
It really is easy.
Really good! I added 5-6 cloves of garlic and I seared the roast and deglazed the pan before putting in the slow cooker. It came out really tender and the vegetable's tasted wonderful.
This was wonderful! I did leave the clery whole, so I could have the flavor then remove it when serving(my family doesn't like cerely) or so they think. I do that quite often. They don't mind the taste, just the texture. Anyway, thanks for this recipe.
Very easy to make, I used garlic powder,italian seasoning salt and pepper and it was perfect..also you should use 1 cup of water. Even with a 3 pound chuck roast it needed more water than a half cup. Very easy..very good. will make again.,
Definately easy! I made this when we had some friends over for dinner and it turned out great. I did put too many potatoes in it and I added extra carrots but it was delicious. I should have added more water for the extra veggies so I could have made gravy but it was still fantastic!
Delicious and very easy pot roast. Tastes wonderful!
I love a simple receipe, and this one is simple!
Excellent and easy. Used additional spices/flavorings and liquid as suggested by other reviewers.
This is a terrific, easy-to-do recipe for pot roast. I love the simplicity, particularly for my college-age daughters and parents who are rushing out the door to work in the morning. While I appreciate the many "reviews" of the recipe, in fact most folks are completely rewriting the recipe. One of the "most helpful critical reviews" adds nine additional ingredients! That's not a review, that's another recipe altogether! Submit it as such, please!
Turned out great, I seared the roast and added a little minced garlic and more water. Next time I will try the beef broth instead.
My first time making a pot roast & it was very good! My 7 year old even liked the meat & he's not a big meat eater. I did make a couple adjustments based on reviews....I did a rub of Montreal steak seasoning, seared it 3-5 minutes on each side, & added some minced garlic, salt & pepper to the veggies. I used a 3 pound arm roast & it only took 5 hours on low. Seems like my crock pot never takes as long as recipes say though....good thing I was watching it! Highly recommend this recipe!
I changed the water to root beer. Gave it a nice sweet flavor. Super tender!!
Overall, it's a very good tasting roast...especially being so easy to prepare! I gave it 4 out of 5 stars because it really was lacking spices (in addition to the bouillon, I also used garlic powder, bay leaves, whole peppercorns, vegeta, and rubbed on a little bit of Mrs. Dash garlic & herbs sprinkle) and also because I think it needs about 4 times as much water as stated..Mine came out a little dry, but I blame myself for not watching it often enough (my first time using my mother's slow-cooker. I guess hers cooks faster).
This is the best pot roast I've ever eaten! Here are the changes I made: I omitted the potatoes and used 2 roasts increasing the boullion cubes to 5, increased the water to 1 cup, sprinkled a bit of seasoning salt over both roasts and spread 1 1/2 tblsp of A1 steak sauce over the top roast. This is definitely a recipe I will make time and time again!
Certainly an easy recipe. After reading reviews about cooking time and seasoning I have a few comments. Try browning the roast first in a hot pan with a little oil. Then season with salt and pepper. You can also add garlic and other herbs you like. I prefer to use tyme. If you like more salt and seasoning, I add an onion soup mix poured over the roast. The bigger your roast, the more seasoning it needs. Finally on the cooking time, the longer it cooks the more it will pull apart and shred. If you prefer to slice it, you can remove it when still firm to touch. We always let ours cook slowly and for a long time. Pull it apart and lightly chop. Then back in crock pot with all the veggies and juices. Thanks and good luck!
This truly is the "easiest pot roast ever!" I've done it several times now and it comes out perfectly. I've used 2 cups of water though instead of 1/2 cup; it just didn't seem like enough. I also added lots of bay leaves on top of the roast. It was excellent! What a great recipe for someone's first pot roast!
Tastes good. Added pepper & garlic to top of meat Need to add more veggies next time, we had a lot of meat left over, but not many veggies.
I'll try this again - first I got an English Roast and baked it at 350 for one hour (used a themometer) and let it stand for 10 minutes. Loved the flavor, just not as tender as I know it should be - I'll update you after I try the crockpot and a better cut of roast.
Very easy, and tasty recipe! Although, instead of beef bullion cubes, I used a package of onion soup mix. Turned out very yummy and tender!
a little under seasoned, but thats me, on my side not due to the recipe. I used 4 cubes of bullion but I also used a CHEAP roast. NOTE: DO NOT USE CHEAP MEAT. pay the extra 3-4 dollars, get the good stuff, you wont kick yourself later!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections