Easiest Pot Roast Ever

This was an incredible recipe. It pulled apart, the vegetables were not mushy and the gravy was so good. My boyfriend ate the baby carrots (he hates carrots) and even wanted to take it to work the next day! Here is what I did the night before...I cut the potatoes, onions and used baby carrots. I heavily seasoned them with garlic salt, seasoning salt, pepper and Lipton onion soup mix and put it at the bottom of my crock pot. (I have a removable dish.) I seasoned the outside of the roast with garlic salt, seasoning salt and pepper until it was completely covered with seasoning and browned the outside with some butter. I dissolved the 3 beef boullion cubes with one cup of boiling water and added it to the top of the veggies and then I put the roast on top of that and covered it with the top. I stuck the whole thing in the frig to marinate over night. The next morning I just took it out of the frig, plop the dish in and turn on the crock pot for 8 hours on low. FANTASTIC..my bestfriend and my boyfriend were raving about it! I'm making it for Thanksgiving in addition to the turkey. :)