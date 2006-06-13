Easiest Pot Roast Ever

508 Ratings
  • 5 300
  • 4 146
  • 3 36
  • 2 12
  • 1 14

Easy pot roast made in the slow cooker.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
21 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut up potatoes, onions, and celery in to fairly large chunks and place in a slow cooker. Put roast on top of vegetables. Place 3 bouillon cubes randomly on top of roast and pour in water.

    Advertisement

  • Cover, and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or High for 4 to 5 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
526 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 103.2mg; sodium 547.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022