Beef Pot Pie I

This recipe has everything: beef and vegetables in a thick, savory sauce, served up with puff pastry. Nothing in the frozen food aisle comes close to this recipe!

Recipe by Maryellen

prep:
1 hr
cook:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 9-inch deep dish pie
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet, cook bay leaf, oregano, onions and mushrooms in olive oil until soft. Stir in garlic, carrots, celery, potatoes, and meat.

  • Cook and stir for 10 minutes, or until meat starts to brown. Pour in wine. Bring to a boil, and reduce heat to simmer. Simmer for 35 to 45 minutes.

  • Place in pie dish, sprinkle with parsley, and cover with pastry. Brush with egg whites.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Per Serving:
861 calories; protein 21.6g; carbohydrates 53.4g; fat 57.7g; cholesterol 53.7mg; sodium 279.5mg. Full Nutrition
