Steak Fajitas

3.6
77 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 21
  • 3 12
  • 2 3
  • 1 12

Beef fajitas are delicious served with a lot of condiments on the side. My favorites are guacamole, extra cilantro, and beans and rice!

Recipe by Tali

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the lime juice, ground pepper and cilantro in a shallow dish. Place steak strips into the marinade and refrigerate for two to four hours.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak strips, and fry until cooked to your liking. Remove meat and set aside.

  • Add remaining oil and onions to the skillet. Cook over medium low heat, until translucent, stir in green peppers and steak. Squeeze the juice of 1 lemon over the top and stir. When the green bell peppers are just tender remove the pan from the heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the steak fajitas with tortillas and lemon wedges on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
896 calories; protein 37.8g; carbohydrates 103.9g; fat 37.8g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 1181.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022