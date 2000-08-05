Steak Fajitas

Now, that was good. Thsi is my first time to have fajitas. All the rest of the family has had them plenty of times so they helped me with mine.I made the fajita strips in my new Geroge Forman Grill. I put the strips on one side and the veggies on the other side. It tool longer for the veggies to cook so I put those on first then the steak. When they were done, I slipped them off the grill onto a platter and mixed the veggies and meat. I warmed the torillas, we used whole wheet tortillas, trying to eat healthy, and added the steak and peppers and it was very good.It took me less than 5 minutes to cook everything. Boy, talk about yoyr fast-food. We will definintely have these again. Easy to prepare, great tasting, sounds like a winner to me.