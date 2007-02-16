Barbecued Shredded Beef

This was really good. I used a chuck roast- almost 4 lbs. I used 2 cans of beer-which I hate-, but I figured it would go well with the roast. My husband of course was all happy it was made with his beer! I used 3 tsp. of the Liquid Smoke, but I used HICKORY instead. I thought the hickory smoke would go well with the kind of barbecue sauce I picked out.Also to get that, smoky hickory wood chips, kind of taste to the meat. It absolutely did! I do not like onions so I used onion powder instead, about 3 tsp. I cooked it in the crock pot for almost 6 hours on high. I shredded the beef, then drained the juice that it was cooking in, except for 1 cup, or a little more if you want. Then I put in a whole bottle of Bull's Eye barbecue sauce back in the crock pot along with that 1 cup of the juice. Then I put the meat back in. I stirred it all up, and let it cook for about 25 minutes more. Served on Kaiser rolls with cheesy au gratin potatoes. It was fantastic! Thanks for the recipe. I like to find good ones, and then tweak them with my own ideas.