Barbecued Shredded Beef

4.6
125 Ratings
  • 5 92
  • 4 24
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

It's so good and easy. Serve on a bun with onion slices.

Recipe by j d tat

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees (135 degrees C).

  • Place roast in a large roasting pan and scatter chopped onions over.

  • In a large bowl, combine Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Pour in beer, stir and add to roasting pan. Add water to the top of beef.

  • Cover and cook in oven at 275 degrees F (135 degrees C) for 4 to 5 hours.

  • When meat is cooked, shred meat with 2 forks, add barbecue sauce and mix well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 71.6mg; sodium 725.3mg. Full Nutrition
