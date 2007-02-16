Barbecued Shredded Beef
It's so good and easy. Serve on a bun with onion slices.
It's so good and easy. Serve on a bun with onion slices.
Good way to make tender, shredded beef, but this recipe calls for way too much liquid - especially all that water. Regardless of the size roast you have, you do NOT need to submerge the entire thing in liquid - whether you use an oven or crock pot. I used only 1 bottle of beer and 1 cup beef stock instead of water - enough to go 1/2 way up the roast - like when you're braising meat. Most of liquid needs to be thrown out anyway. After it's done, I usually preserve about 1/2 - 2/3 cup liquid before adding the BBQ sauce to save all those nice beef drippings. You can have BBQ shredded beef one day and save half (b4 adding bbq sauce) for shredded beef tacos with soft tortillas the next.Read More
Followed the recipe as is (using KC Masterpiece orignal). If you try it, I am sure you will change something to suite your taste. HOWEVER, the cooking technique is awesome; shredded beautifully in 5 hours in the oven. Ingredient-wise, unless you are a HUGE fan, I would drop the liquid smoke and also only use 1 bottle of beer. Two teaspoons is WAY too much. Made it again with 1/2 t. smoke and still just - too much. I would say it actually ruins a good basic recipe. Your BBQ sauce will probably be enough for infusing that smokey flavor. Like others, I drain the liquid and only add back in if I need to adjust the consistency.Read More
I made this today in a crock pot(cooked on low for 8 hours) and it was outstanding. I poured off the liquid in a pot, leaving the beef in the crock pot.Then I shredded the beef and added about 2 cups of the liquid back into the crock pot. I then add 1/2 jar of BBQ sauce. People then added addtional BBQ sauce to their sandwich.
Family likes this recipe a lot. I cook the roast in a crock pot (low for 10-12 hours)*. After removing the meat from the liquid and shredding it, I add the BBQ sauce and reheat the mixture before serving. * Note: I use about 5-6 lbs. of meat, but have to reduce the water, or it's too much for my crock pot.
This recipe is delicious for shredded beef sandwiches! I cooked mine in the slow cooker and it came out so moist and flavorful. It was a while ago, but I think I drained off the liquid and poured in a bottle of our favorite BBQ sauce then served it on a bun with coleslaw on top - yum! I'm making it tonight and had to print out the recipe again and thought I would leave a review. This recipe also works well with country-style pork ribs in the slow cooker for shredded pork sandwiches.
This is the first time I ever made anything like this, and it turned out great! Next time I may buy a larger roast because there are no leftovers. common sense told me to drain some liquid before adding the bbq sauce, everything was perfect, the beef shreeded with ease and was moist and tender. Thanks for the great recipe
Yummy! I would suggest cutting back on the water or draining some of the juices before adding the barbecue sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
This is super easy to make and the flavor is out of this world. I used a crock pot and cooked on low for 8 hours.
This is excellent! I poured the fat off before adding all of the ingredients. Thank you.
The first time I made this recipe, I cooked it in the Slow Cooker - but I forgot to reduce the amount of liquid it cooked in... (rookie mistake ;) ) Last night I followed the recipe as is - and it turned out PERFECTLY! I can't wait to get home tonight to finish up the leftovers :):)
Very good, but absolutely drain some of the liquid before adding your BBQ sauce!! Very important! I used Famous Dave's Sweet and Sassy BBQ sauce it was sooo good!
This is the best BBQ I have ever eatten. I share this recipe with allmy friends and family, and they just rave!!
I used a chuck roast in the crock pot. After 8 hours it just fell apart! Yummy tender and flavorful. Used 1 beer and beef broth instead of water. Used a smaller crock (4 pound roast) so I did cover the whole thing with broth. Did not add bbq sauce to whole thing so we had variety: used to make burritos, bbq sandwiches, threw some in with spaghetti sauce for a rustic red sauce, served over rice. It's delicious all by itself!
I'm not a beef eater, but I always "taste". This was a big hit at our party yesterday, along with the Aussie chicken from this site and my eggplant parm. I also drained most of the liquid and just added some back until I was happy with the consistancy. My hubby went crazy over this. Thanks J.D.!
Wonderful flavor! I used an english chuck roast and it shredded so easily. It was unbelievable moist and full of flavor! Can't wait to make it again.
I made this for our annual family vacation, where we serve approximatly 20 people. I made a double batch and it went over so well there were NO left overs! Thanks for posting it!
Too die for!!!
This was well received by my company.It was one of many dishes on a buffet and I had very little left over. I mixed Jack Daniels original & spicy BBQ sauces together and I drained all the liquid out of crockpot before I added the BBQ sauce. Then I gradually added the liquid back in until I was happy with the comsistency. I would definetely make again!
This was a great recipe. I cooked this in the crockpot and reduced the beer to 1 can and water to 1/4 cup. When the cooking was finished, I drained the liquid and added back about 1/2 to 3/4 cup. I then added about 10 oz of barbecue sauce because I had a smaller roast. Very delicious!
I cooked this for my husbands family for lunch.This was a very good recipe with simple ingredients found in your pantry. I cooked a 7 pounder slow in the oven over night, midnight until 7am, big mistake!!! I woke up at 4:30am really hungry. The smell in the house was too much for me to sleep through. I laid awake until my kids got up then I had to get the roast out and start to nibble. There was too much liquid but if cooked in the oven it is needed to help keep it from drying out. Mine did on the parts where it stuck out of the liquid. Used some fresh garlic and beef stock instead of water. Might try the crock pot next time. My husband liked the flavour and it looked just like the picture. Very easy.
This was really, really good. Since I was putting it in a slow cooker, I followed some of the other reviews and used less liquid. For about 2 pounds of roast, I used one 12 oz beer, no water, and only one one onion. I also only added about half a bottle of barbecue sauce. It was absolutely delicious. Thank you!!!
I agree the recipe asks for too much liquid. I definitely like this beef recipe, but my boyfriend LOVES it :) will make it again.
loved it! Thanks for sharing the recipe
YUM. I doubled the recipe, but omitted the water to fit in my crock pot. A darker beer works best. Would also be excellent using chicken, pork, turkey, or venison...
I cooked this in the crockpot. So easy and everyone loved it!
Excellent! My husband LOVED it! Quick and easy to throw together and then forget about it!
Very basic, just need time for the slow cooking process which is what makes the meat tender.
This was pretty good. I doubled the meat, kept it at 2 beers and ended up using about 3 bottles of BBQ sauce. I cooked it all in the crockpot for about 10 hours on low.
Made for a crowd and it was a big hit! I used this recipe doubling the meat to about 6 pounds. When meat was cooked I separated it from the juice, chilled the broth to separate the fat, shredded the beef and added about 3/4 of the juice back into the meat (the meat soaks up the juice!) and some of my home made BBQ sauce.
This turned out wonderful! I used a venison roast which can sometimes be difficult to shred. I used 2 cans of beer and 1 cup of water in my slow cooker. I had it on low for about 10 hours while at work. When I got home it just broke apart. I drained the liquid out and saved the onions. I mixed the onions back in and BBQ sauce. I poured a bit of the left over juice back in to keep it moist. I will be making this one again and again!
Very good, except I'm not too fond of beer. Had a very definite beer taste. I will try next time without one can of beer, instead of two. Overall, very good to make and good to eat!
I made in the crockpot. Very easy. My whole family loved it. Will definitely make it over and over again.
One word AWESOME!!!! I made this for the 4th of July....I actually used this recipe on a pork roast and I made it in a crock pot =) on low for 8 hours......however I did not put any bbq sauce on the meat, I did serve it on the side to allow guest to add to their liking. The pepper was a bit to much for some so you may want to lower the amount you use. For that reason I gave it 4 out of 5 stars. I will make it again though
I made this in the crock pot and it was delicious. The only things i changed was that I used beef broth instead of water (I almost always substitute broth for water). It came out perfectly. I did drain some of the liquid off but saved it to store the half of the beef in (froze it) that we did not use for the BBQ. Without the BBQ this is perfect for tacos or anything else you want a good shredded beef for. Thanks for sharing!
The taste was good but I had to drain all of the juices out because it was very very watery. If I would not have drained it it would have totally soaked the bun. My advice is to drain the juices out before putting in the BBQ sauce. I will do this next time. It was a big hit with the family though. I will try it again
This was really good. I used a chuck roast- almost 4 lbs. I used 2 cans of beer-which I hate-, but I figured it would go well with the roast. My husband of course was all happy it was made with his beer! I used 3 tsp. of the Liquid Smoke, but I used HICKORY instead. I thought the hickory smoke would go well with the kind of barbecue sauce I picked out.Also to get that, smoky hickory wood chips, kind of taste to the meat. It absolutely did! I do not like onions so I used onion powder instead, about 3 tsp. I cooked it in the crock pot for almost 6 hours on high. I shredded the beef, then drained the juice that it was cooking in, except for 1 cup, or a little more if you want. Then I put in a whole bottle of Bull's Eye barbecue sauce back in the crock pot along with that 1 cup of the juice. Then I put the meat back in. I stirred it all up, and let it cook for about 25 minutes more. Served on Kaiser rolls with cheesy au gratin potatoes. It was fantastic! Thanks for the recipe. I like to find good ones, and then tweak them with my own ideas.
I cooked this in the slow cooker for 8 hours and it came out very tender. I seared the meat before putting it in the slow cooker and it was very moist and tender. We didn't end up adding nearly as much BBQ sauce as the recipe called for (we only used about 1/4-1/2 of the bottle), as we don't like our BBQ beef sandwiches to be overly saucy. We served these on the Soft Onion Sandwich Rolls (recipe on this site).
Good stuff, easy to make
This is an awesome recipe. I didnt have any liquid smoke but it still turned out wonderful. I cannot wait to try with liquid smoke next time. 10/4/08 Now I use liquid smoke and it gives is a wonderful unique flavor!
Awesome and couldn't be easier. I've made this several times now. You definitely need to drain most of the liquid before adding your fav bbq sauce. Thanks JD!
This took a lot longer to cook to get tender then the recipe called for but it was worth it. Very easy and tasty. Thanks.
Very good recipe! I didn't have any beer, so I used a can of seltzer water. Still yummy!
This came out really good for me. I was really pleased (and relieved) since this was my first time cooking a roast.
I made this for a work party and everybody loved it. I only used 1 can of beer and no water - plenty enough liquid. Very good!
My family of five loved this (and of my children is very picky eater). Plenty for everyone and very easy to make. I'll make it again
Found this to be a great base. In a bowl I used one bottle of beer. Instead of 2 C. H2O I used 1 C beef broth. I didn't have broth on hand so I boiled 1 C of H2O in microwave and put 2 beef boullion cubes in to dissolve. Included 2 bay leaves, 1/2 C cider vinegar, 1/4 C honey, 1/2 C brown sugar and garlic powder, onion powder and hickory liquid smoke. Wisked all together and put foil lined roaster. S & P roast, placed fat side up and sliced 1 lg. onion to put on top of 4lb beef shoulder roast in my lined aluminum foil roaster.After wraping foil up around roast I put another piece of foil across the top of roaster and then put lid on for 5 hours. Let the meat rest and then shred the tender roast and put in aluminum lined aluminum piepans.I made up my mom's BBQ sauce and mixed into meat than put on indirect heat on the grill with hickory chips and smoked it for about an hour. I also added some of the reserved liquid from roast to keep it moist and stirred it on the grill. The best BBQ beef ever and I didn't use brisket. In fact I used a freezer burned roast I had and I hated throwing it away. I shaved off the freezer burn before cooking. Tasted like Jack Stack BBQ in KC. Thanks for the great start on the recipe!!
This is the best version that I've used to make BBQ Beef. Like many others, I drained the liquid before adding the BBQ sauce and added some of it back in to get my desired consistency. I used a bottled sauce and can't wait to try this again using a homemade sauce.
EXCELLENT. This is a wonderful recipe. I put it in my crockpot on low and let it cook for hours. Drained the liquid and used the onions with hoagie buns (two days later my boys another sandwich on a hamburger bun). Pulled out hot and mild peppers to put on the sandwich. This will definitely be a recipe I will make at least once a month or until my boy's taste buds change again. Thanks for sharing this.
This made for two delicious dinners last week. It was easy to make and the whole family enjoyed it. We followed the recipe as it was. Cattleman's BBQ sauce worked well with it.
Cooked in crock pot 10 hrs on low. Awesome!
This is DELISH! I used a pork roast because it was what I had on hand. I tossed this in the crockpot so I only used 1 bottle of beer and no water. The combination of the beer and worchestershire is AWESOME. Can't wait to make this again!
I put this in my crockpot and let it cook for more than 12 hours. The smell was a little overwhelming but once I mixed the barbeque sauce, it turned out pretty good. Tasted good warmed with a slice a cheese on a bun.
A+++ YUM!!! I used only 1 cup of water and 1 12 oz bottle of beer. I drained the roast...shred it and only spooned in a tbs or two of the juices from the pot. Added BBQ sauce by Kraft and it was great! WILL MAKE AGAIN...
I didn't have beer so I substituted some broth instead. I followed suggestions and used less liquids and then drained the liquids and put back in 1 cup. Bunch of BBQ sauce and we were gold. Yum! Next time I'll plan ahead and do it with the beer too.
Very good. This house smelled good while it was cooking. I will make this again.
Turned out great! I was actually short on time so I increased the temp. to 300 and used a 2 1/2 lb roast. It was done in 2 hours. Probably not as tender as it would have been otherwise, but still tasted great!
I was hunting for different ways to prepare roast beef and this one is a winner.
I make it in the crock pot, 6-8 hours, never fails to turn out great!
I've made this a couple of times for different parties and everyone loves it!
nothings better than a bbq sandwitch from people who only make bbq sandwitches
DH and I did not care for this recipe at all. It's very easy to make and calls for ingredients you'll typically find in a kitchen; however, we found it to be far to sweet for our tastes. We used a spicy BBQ sauce, so I'm not sure where the sweetness came in because we didn't divert from the recipe and made it exactly as written. If your family doesn't mind sweet BBQ taste, then this recipe might be for you because it's a breeze to make - which is why I'm warranting it 3 stars. I also agree with another reviewer - the liquid in the recipe is far to much.
Very tender and juicy. I followed other's suggestion & cooked it in the crockpot. I only used one bottle of beer & no additional water. I put one onion in the bottom of the crockpot, then the meat, the rest of the onions, then the liquid ingredients. I let is sit overnight in the fridge then took it out & plugged in the crockpot. It cooked for an hour on high, then about 7 hours on low. When it was done, I served it on a piece of Texas toast with the Bourbon Wiskey BBQ Sauce also on this site. Delicious!
This recipe has become a favorite of my family's. They request it almost every week. I toast large kaiser buns and serve with extra bbq sauce.
Excellent! I now use this as the base for my shredded beef burritos! I used a 4 lbs chuck roast, rubbed with garlic, seasoning salt and pepper, browned before putting it in the oven. Comes out perfect everytime and it is an easy base for so many great dishes!
Good base recipe. I used a 7lb roast and still only used 2 beers. Cooked in the crockpot on low for 8-9 hours. Added a few of my own seasonings and blend of bbq sauce after I shredded it. Went over very well at my Super Bowl party!
This was great!!! I brought the leftovers into work and everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. Can't wait for summer!
This was absolutely the best shredded beef I've ever had... and SO easy. We invited some freshman football players from NDSU to share this meal with us and used an 11 pound roast. The little bit that was left, the boys asked to take with them! So NO leftovers for us. I'll definitely make this again and again!
FANTASTIC!!! I did what some of the others did as far as letting the fat come to the top and did only use about 1&1/2-2 cups of the juice to the bbq sauce. The best I've ever made and I've made many in my day. I will never do this any other way EVER again. Thanks alot!
tHISW RECIPE IS GREAT. mY DAUGHTER DIDN'T LIKE THE SMELL OF THE ONIONS WHEN IT WAS COOKING BUT COULDN'T GET ENOUGH WHEN IT CAME TO EATING.
The BEST Shredded BBQ Beef. I made slight changes. Instead of onions I used onion poweder. I put the roast in a large roasting pan. After adding the two beers and seasonings I added 3 cups of beef broth. After 2 1/2 hours I turned the roast and cooked for an additional 2 hours. After cooling I shredded the beef and put it in a crock pot with KC Masterpiece Original BBQ Sauce. Perfection! It also made my house smell amazing!
Yummy! Made in crockpot: 2.8 lbs shoulder roast, on low, for 5.5 hrs. Used just one can of beer and about 1/4 c. water (not 2c.) Didn't do the liquid smoke, and 12 oz. bbq sauce was plenty! Very tender.
I made this recipe for my daughters confirmation and it was such a hit that now I have to make it for my son's wedding...aren't I lucky!! Everyone thought it was awesome.
I used this recipe for Bison and it was wonderful! I needed the extra liquid it called for to keep the lean bison moist. Will make again.
This was wonderful! I cooked mine in the crock pot for 8 hours and the beef was moist and shredded easily. This will be the only recipe I use to cook barbecued beef!
I thought this recioe was delicious!! I will be making it again deal soon!!
My oh my! Why go out for barbeque when you can have this fantastic dish served hot on the family dining table. We used a section of Prime Rib left over from the holidays, followed the instructions to a T, used a bottle of local honey barbeque sauce and ate the best BBQ we have had in a long time. Have this with Chipolte Baked Beans, some cole slaw, and we are talking first rate dining.
I didn't care for the taste that the beer gave the beef. I will keep looking for a different bbq beef recipe.
This was really good and simple (my favorite kind of food - good and simple!) My husband was skeptical that I could make a good BBQ shredded beef, a favorite of his, and he said it was great.
This recipe is amazing and simple ! I've never had such tender, flavorful meat in my life and there are so many different things you can do with it; sandwiches, over creamy noodles, leave out the bbq sauce and add some veggies !
This recipe turned out very well -- it seemed almost like a waste to putting such a tasty dish into a bun. I made it in a crock pot and added Montreal steak spice to the meat after shredding the beef in addition to the rest of the steps.
I agree this recipe is a five star except for the barbeque sauce. It is so flavorful that it does not need the sauce, try it before saucing it. Next time I will use no water as I used cast iron Dutch oven with a rather tight fitting lid then reduced the liquid to about 1/3. Then added the meat back into the liquid and simmered while the balance of my meal cooked.
We thoroughly enjoyed this! Shredding the beef took some muscle & time (it may have been the cut of beef I used) but this was delicious the first day and even more so as leftovers. I made the barbecue sauce with a little bit of the cooking liquid, ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, worcestershire, and a few spices. Yummy!
I also use the sauce to marniade my baby back ribs. It is so universial!
This was a great bbq beef recipe! I have 4 kids that dont like must of anything with a kick so I added about 1/4 cup of light brown sugar to it and it was a big hit!
The recipe was fine although it needed a LOT of salt. What's funny is that everyone is talking about the large amount liquid but what was maybe not intuitive was that you DRAIN off the liquid, shred the beef and then add the bbq sauce.
Fantastic! I cooked this on high in the crockpot for 7 hours and it came out very tender!
The only changes I made were - I used 1 cup of water with a Tb of dry bouillon mixed in, and 1 - 7oz can of coke (instead of the beer). There was lots of juices which I pour out before shredding the meat. Everyone loved it. I’ll make this again!
Great recipe! I converted the serving size to 30 for a pot luck at work and it got rave reviews. Because of the quantity of meat it took 7-9 hours in a Nesco roaster.I omitted the liquid smoke flavoring and substituted an 18oz bottle of Sweet Baby Rays original barbecue sauce instead. I used Open Pit for the remainder of the sauce required. In the last step I poured off the liquid, strained out the onions and added them back to the shredded meat, then I added the barbecue sauce.
This was terrific. Couldn't have been easier, tasted delicious and the family howled for more!! thanks!!!
Absolutely delicious! Cooked beef in roasting pan for 5 1/2 hrs. at 300 degrees. Turned out perfect!
Very good and worth the wait. It made the house smell wonderful.
I tried the recipe just as written except in a slow cooker. I took Sillycel's advice and cooked on low for 8 hours. It was wonderful, my new go to for shredded beef. My family loved it too!
I used Kraft's Honey Hickory Smoke for the BBQ sauce, and A-1 instead of Worcestshire (I was out), and this was absolutely divine.
I just made this for our superbowl party. Everyone loved it. Thanks for a great recipe.
I really liked this recipe. I didn't need to add much water b/c the 2 cans of beer were plenty. I did drain out the juice and then added approx. 1-1/2 cups back in after I shredded the beef. I only used 1/2 bottle of bbq sauce b/c my family doesn't like a lot of sauce.
So I made this today but tweaked the receipe & added extra spices and also my chuck roast was only 1.96 pounds. I noticed that someone suggested that we not use much liquid while cooking the roast. My own experience from this, I ended up needing 6 cups to cook this roast and I let it cook for 6 hours it tasted great. The initial two cups I added to the pan dried up and I ended up using 6 cups in total to cook this roast.
I made this thinking I would have dinner tonight, and leftovers for tomorrow... Lol well it didn't last through dinner. It was delicious. I have saved this recipe and will absolutely make it again.
No changes except I did not have any liquid smoke. It still was really good. Yes I will make it again.
