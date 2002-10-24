Teri Tips
Delicious teriyaki flavored steak tips! Any steak will do, but filet mignon gives this recipe an extra tenderness that you wont get with sirloin! Serve bread with this tasty appetizer, and don't forget the toothpicks alongside.
I decreased the sugar to 4 tbsp. My husband and I both agree this recipe is DELISH! And I even forgot to add the wine. I used sirloin instead of tenderloin and marnited overnight since it's a slightly tougher cut of meat. It turned out awesome. I can only imagine what it must be like with tenderloin (my absolute favorite). I did add a carton of sliced mushrooms and cooked them with the meat. I also added a cornstarch and water mixture to the gravy to thicken it. Served it with Uncle Ben's original reciple long grain and wild rice and broccoli. Absolutely wonderful.
This recipe was not to my taste, I found the sauce too strong and sweet. It was OK.
I decreased the sugar to 4 tbsp. My husband and I both agree this recipe is DELISH! And I even forgot to add the wine. I used sirloin instead of tenderloin and marnited overnight since it's a slightly tougher cut of meat. It turned out awesome. I can only imagine what it must be like with tenderloin (my absolute favorite). I did add a carton of sliced mushrooms and cooked them with the meat. I also added a cornstarch and water mixture to the gravy to thicken it. Served it with Uncle Ben's original reciple long grain and wild rice and broccoli. Absolutely wonderful.
For an extra touch add some sesame seeds to the final product. Tases great
Terrific recipe Becky! I used only half the sugar (2 TBLS white sugar, 1 TBLS brown sugar). As the meat was cooking, I steamed some veggies in the mircowave and when it was all done, mixed the veggies in with the meat and "sauce" and served over white rice! Great and filling meal!
this recipe is awesome!!! it's taste is so unique. i recommend for everyone to try it. for sweet tooths, adding a bit more sugar is good. also adjust soy sauce according to it's darkness. i used Amoy "gold label" soy sauce and it turned out to be excellent for this recipe.
Very tasty tenderloin tips! I served this for dinner over soba noodles (I thickened the sauce a bit with cornstarch and water). Topped it off with green onions.
Yum! I made a smaller portion of this with a cut of tenderloin I needed to use up. Some minced garlic and fresh ground pepper added to the already strong, but delicious, flavor (I didn't even marinate it for very long). Fried up some leftover rice in the same pan and wilted some arugala with a couple of drops of soy sauce and sesame oil - it made a great meal!
We really liked this. But, I followed the recipe to a T and we did find it a bit sweet. Next time, as the previous reviewer, I will reduce the sugar by half...that should be perfect for our tastes. Also, like the previous reviewer, I combined the meat and the sauce with fresh, stir fried vegetables. Would have been great over rice, but we are trying not to eat so many carbs.
Made it with Filet Mignon and it was truly the talk of the party! de-lish!
I used tenderized strip steak, cut the sugar in half and served it over rice. Very good!
I have used this recipe for about seven years at my annual Christmas cocktail party. All of my guests look forward to it every year. I serve it with the sauce from another recipe "beef tenderloin with horseradish sauce". The guests dip the meat right into the sauce as they are served. It's out of this world!!!!
My family really likes this recipe. I do follow the recipe as written and we don't find it too sweet. I usually serve this with blander sides, like simple buttered noodles, but am going to side it with baked potatoes tonight. Should be awesome!!! PS: when I first told my six year old that we were going to have teriyaki steak for dinner, he thought I said "Dirty Yucky Steak", so that's what we call it now :)
made with filet mignon and used less sugar (actually used all brown sugar instead of white) and added sesame seeds and bamboo shoots.. was DELICIOUS! thanks so much for sharing!
Had leftover filet that had been sitting in the fridge and found this recipe to use it up. So glad I did! The sauce is divine-- drinkable, if you ask me! I sauteed some green beans with a little Pam and salt and added them to the mix. Truly amazing! Will be a staple in my weekly rotation! My daughter said it reminds her of a P.F. Chang entree...
I love this recipe. I've made it with filet mignon, a less expensive cut of steak and even with turkey breast cubes. It was wonderful each time. After reading other reviews, I decided to add a little garlic and substitute honey for sugar. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe. It's a 5 star keeper.
This was awesome! The filet cubes were so tender and delicious. I marinated mine all day and did not bother heating the sauce. The steaks were great on their own with a little bit of steak sauce.
I love this recipe. We've had a few 'just appetizer' nights with friends and everyone loves these. I make a dijon/horseradish sauce (2 tbsps dijon to 1 tbsp horseradish) spread on crostini then topped with beef. Also, my preference is to substitute brown sugar for white sugar. Excellent
This was just ok for me. I doubt i will make it again.
This is one of our family favorites and in our regular dinner rotation. I make it exactly as written, with Sirloin, and serve it over mashed potatoes. I have found that we like the flavor of extra light sesame oil best. Super good!
This was delicious! It also turned out beautifully. Instead of using it as an appetizer, I served it over a bed of rice with some broccoli on the side, and it made a fantastic meal!
Fabulous recipe! My guests could not get enough. Of course tenderloin is a bit expensive but worth it for those special occasions!
Very good. I used sirloin steaks. I agree with the reviewer that suggested reducing the sugar. I will probably only use about 3 or 4 tablespoons next time. Also, I used a sugar substitute to reduce carbs which worked fine. No one seemed to notice.
I make this for dinner and service with the Fried Rice recipe from this site. My husband loves this meal.
I wanted to make this a low-carb entree. I didn't buy tenderloin- too many $....so meat not as tender. Will slice thinly next time instead of cubing. Used Splenda, red wine, & cooked the green onions along with it the last 5 minutes. Cooked in a saucepan on the stovetop....just dumped it all in the pan & added a little arrowroot mixed with water near the end to thicken & gloss up the sauce. (a Graham Kerr tip- LOVE him!!!) Really a good & easy recipe- thanks!
DELICIOUS! Great recipe, thanks so much!
This was very good. The sauce is wonderful. Doubled up on it as I was serving with white rice. Will make again.
Good but much to sweet for my taste. I would cut sugar in half if I made this again.
great but I always use steak tips instead of filet---freezes well too
"Restaurant Material" is what my boyfriend said of these steak tips. I made them for Superbowl Sunday, but it was requested that I make them more often! I reduced the suger and used regular steak tips. Great recipe!
Good flavor and easy to make, but we found it very salty for our taste....and I even used low sodium soy sauce. I will definitely cut back on the soy sauce next time
My husband and kids just loved these.
Excellent! Making this now for the third time. I now use this marinade for all our steaks prior to grilling!
We had bought steaks from a vendor and they were all bad cuts so I thought this recipe might be a saving grace for the filets.Too salty for my taste but the boys liked it. I did marinade longer than 4 hours...more like 8 because I started it before leaving for work.
Toby's favorite steak!
This is an awesome recipe. I followed the directions exactly and sprinkled a few sesame seeds on top. It was perfect! I served this with stir-fried sesame asparagus from this site and a spinach salad. We really enjoyed this meal. Thanks for the recipe!
This was a great appetizer for a large crowd. I only had time to marinate for about an hour and it was still wonderful. They were the first thing to go!
OK OK So I didn't cut it up... I just felt terrible doing that to such an amazing cut of meat. It was wonderful just grilled to medium rare after marinating just like suggested. I didn't think the sauce was that amazing, but overall a very successful dish... thanks so much for using real ingredients!!!
Very good. I thought this dish was easy to make. I served it on top of Uncle Ben's rice. I took advice from another review and used a cornstarch/water mixture to thicken the marinade on the stove a bit. It came out perfect!
Fabulous recipe! Served this with brown rice and stirfry veggies. Kids loved it as well and asked me to make it again tonight. I do think the sugar could be reduced a bit and it wouldn't hurt anything.
In all fairness I didn't make this recipe as an appetizer. I threw all the ingredients into my CrockPot (except for the green onions) and cooked it all day. I doubled the recipe except for the sugar since some reviewers stated that the sauce was rather sweet. I added the green onions right before serving over hot cooked noodles. The sauce is way to strong. It totally overpowers your tastebuds. I wouldn't recommend altering this recipe into a main dish. It was a flop at my house last night. Sounds promising as an appetizer though!
Ok, I totally hate to post a review about how I did not follow the directions, but I have to comment on this. I made this for my husband's 30th birthday, which is in February so it's cold outside & not optimal grilling weather. We don't usually do steak unless we can grill it, especially this delicious a cut of meat, but I really wanted to do filets for his bday. So, like other posters suggested, I halved the sugar & used brown instead of white, didn't have sesame oil so used olive, chives instead of green onions & instead of white wine used red. So yes, hardly followed the ingredients at all, but it was only because I thought I had the right ingredients but didn't check before making it. Either way, this turned out absolutely fantastic for a steak that was not grilled, & even my picky, a-steak-must-be-grilled husband really liked it & savored every bite. Thanks for an awesome non-grill steak recipe!
I made it with beef tenderloin and chicken. Delicious
Love this recipe! We have two international students from China living with us for the school year and they devoured it! I didn't have white wine (which really shocked me...) so I used cooking sherry and decreased the sugar to 3 tbsp. It was still a little sweet and the soy sauce I used was kind of strong, so next time I'll do half regular and half low sodium soy sauce. I also added a dash of garlic oil and ginger oil which I think gave it some extra pizzazz. :) Will definitely be making this one again!
I love this recipe. I usually add udon noodles, mushrooms, and broccoli. Also a little Sriracha adds a nice kick!
I used sirloin tips..my husband liked it. I thought it was ok. I will try it again with the filets & see if I like it any better.
We had this for Sunday dinner yesterday. Extremely good. We sautéed several fresh veggies and added them to the boiling step. Our family of four plus the four grandparents all had seconds or more!
This turned out much better than I had hoped. My husband loved it. Very easy
This was good, although I did modify the recipe slightly by grilling the steak, as opposed to pan frying. I did add the steak along with some grilled veggies back to the reduced sauce after grilling. I did not have sesame oil, but I did have some Persian Lime infused oil, which was delicious. I can imagine that the sesame oil would have been equally as good. I served over basmati rice. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Becky!
Incredible! I added a splash of Gravy Master to the marinade at the end, and I used local small spring onions instead of green onions. 5 star restaurant quality.
Made as directed, tenderloin marinated overnight. Served on bed of white rice. Meat was tender and juicy with flavor to die for!
Followed previous recommendation to cut sugar to 4 tablespoons. Added broccoli, onion, and a clove of garlic. Also thickened with cornstarch. Served over brown rice. Delicious!
I made this last night and the family loved it. Only marinated it for 4 hours and then used the broiler to broil the tri tips until they were medium rare. Served with homemade bread, soybeans in the pod and baked potato. I did not make the sauce at the end, just used the marinade. Very good
