Teri Tips

64 Ratings
  • 5 51
  • 4 8
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Delicious teriyaki flavored steak tips! Any steak will do, but filet mignon gives this recipe an extra tenderness that you wont get with sirloin! Serve bread with this tasty appetizer, and don't forget the toothpicks alongside.

By Tali

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 appetizer servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil in a shallow dish to make the marinade. Add meat, and refrigerate for 4 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Place a large skillet over medium high heat, and cook meat until done.

  • Pour the marinade into a medium saucepan, and place over medium high heat. Bring to a boil, and cook for 5 minutes. Add cooked meat, green onions, and wine to the boiling marinade. Transfer the entire contents of the saucepan to a large bowl, and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 28.9mg; sodium 473.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022