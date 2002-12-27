Cilantro and Lime Butter

Use this slightly spicy, flavored butter for grilled meats with a Latin flavor. Top meat right off the grill with a tablespoon or so. Make for day of use.

Recipe by Maryellen

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, cream butter. Mix in cilantro, lime juice, and red pepper flakes. Season with salt to taste. Cover, and chill for at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.2g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 1.9mg. Full Nutrition
