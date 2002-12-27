Cilantro and Lime Butter
Use this slightly spicy, flavored butter for grilled meats with a Latin flavor. Top meat right off the grill with a tablespoon or so. Make for day of use.
Tangy and delicicous! Used Cilantro and Lime Butter to baste shrimp skewers, added depth to the finished shrimp sticks-will make again!
This went fantastic over grilled fish and chicken. I made a whole grilled chicken, rubbing this butter under the skin. Really perked up the flavor. I took someone's earlier suggestions of adding minced garlic and red pepper flakes to this too.
I made this to go with Fajitas and my family loved it. I did add a little bit of Chili Powder and some chopped Garlic. It worked up quick and easy.
This butter is out of this world! We won't consider eating corn on the cob without it ... I've even planted my own cilantro to make sure I've got it on hand for this recipe ... you won't be disappointed with this recipe ... Thanks for sharing!!
This recipe is so simple but soooo good! It's just as wonderful slathered on sliced skirt steak as it is on just-off- the-barbecue rib eye steaks. It does not dissapoint.
I've used this and variations of it on grilled corn on the cob - wonderful! Don't forget to put it on under the husks AFTER soaking (yes, I really did do it once) and if the cilantro (or other large leaf herb) is not chopped finely, you may want to remove them before serving.
I made this minus the red pepper and spread it on corn-on-the-cob. It livened up an otherwise plain vegetable. Thanks for the idea that I'll use again!
Great. Used ground cayenne instead of red pepper flakes.
This makes A LOT of butter, much more than 16 servings. I used half the butter called for, but upped the other ingredients (to taste) to add more zip and flavor. We had about 16 people and they liked it on corn, but even using half the butter we had TONS left over.
it was great after a little tweaking, I added minced garlic and left out the red pepper flakes.
This was great! We ate it on the corn, but in the future I will put it on lots of things. It was even tasty on rolls with its fresh, tangy flavor.
Really good I made for 100 and it came out so good i let the butter sit in the fridge for 2 days and it was very flavorful.
Very nice, could have used a touch more lime, but very good on corn on the cob.
VERY good :) I do this on frozen corn as a side.
Didn't like the pepper flakes, made it without them and it was a true winner!
I made a mini-version of this for just me. I unfortunately had to make some alterations to the recipe out of necessity. I used about a tablespoon of butter, 1/4 tsp chili powder, and the zest of a lime. It was delicious on corn! I will definitely try the recipe as is next time.
Added the zest of one (organic) lime. THIS makes it happen. . . also maybe forget about having it with steak - it's good with winter squash - the perfect tastes - the sweet of the squash, and the lime and cilantro excellente.
Love it on the corn. A helpful hint when cooking corn on the cob (fresh or frozen) put a table spoon of butter in the water and a dash of salt and sugar to taste. The water should taste a just a little sweet. Bring to a boil and then put the corn in and cook for 20 minutes (fresh) or whatever time the frozen corn calls for. It changes the taste and put the cilantro and lime butter on it and it’s a game changer.
