The World's Greatest Crab Recipe

I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could. The Hubster went nuts over this recipe. He thinks everything should be grilled or smoked and this recipe proved that crablegs on the grill ROCK! I will never steam them again. When I read a 1/2 cup of minced garlic, I jumped up and down with glee...any recipe calling for a 1/2 cup of garlic, we are gonna make it for sure! The only thing I would add to this recipe is two ingredients and 1 step. PRECRACK the crablegs so the marinade can get in easier. (I actually broke the big joints and slid a scissors down the back without tearing the meat). Then I added LEMON JUICE and OLD BAY to the marinade...I can't help it, it's the way I'm made. This recipe would have been a 5 anyway, but my additions created mouth-magic! Thanks a ton, Dreamthief! PS...THE GRILL IS GONNA FLAME UP BIGTIME! Be careful, have a lid ready, and enough water to knock the flame back, you dont want to burn them! If you use King Crablegs, remember they are larger and will take longer on the grill. I cooked my snowcrab legs for 4 minutes on each side after knocking the flame back; they were heated thru. MAKE SURE THEY ARE COMPLETELY DEFROSTED!

