The World's Greatest Crab Recipe

Learn how to grill crab legs with this easy recipe that uses snow crab clusters. When it comes to crab, you have three options: you can go to the expensive seafood place for overpriced, bland crab; you can overcook it yourself at home, or you can follow this recipe and have crab so good you will never eat it any other way!
I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could. The Hubster went nuts over this recipe. He thinks everything should be grilled or smoked and this recipe proved that crablegs on the grill ROCK! I will never steam them again. When I read a 1/2 cup of minced garlic, I jumped up and down with glee...any recipe calling for a 1/2 cup of garlic, we are gonna make it for sure! The only thing I would add to this recipe is two ingredients and 1 step. PRECRACK the crablegs so the marinade can get in easier. (I actually broke the big joints and slid a scissors down the back without tearing the meat). Then I added LEMON JUICE and OLD BAY to the marinade...I can't help it, it's the way I'm made. This recipe would have been a 5 anyway, but my additions created mouth-magic! Thanks a ton, Dreamthief! PS...THE GRILL IS GONNA FLAME UP BIGTIME! Be careful, have a lid ready, and enough water to knock the flame back, you dont want to burn them! If you use King Crablegs, remember they are larger and will take longer on the grill. I cooked my snowcrab legs for 4 minutes on each side after knocking the flame back; they were heated thru. MAKE SURE THEY ARE COMPLETELY DEFROSTED!
I feel like I MUST have done something wrong. I cut the crab in half, boiled it, applied the buttery batter, but it didn't seem like much of the butter flavor was absorbed in the crab. Not sure what I did wrong as I followed the rest of the recipe to the letter. It smelled like it was going to be more flavorful.
I did these in the oven instead of on the grill and the flavor was fantastic! I cannot wait to fire up the grill to try them that way, too. I put them on a sheet pan in the oven at 350 for 4 minutes on each side, then under the broiler on high for 5 minutes. We ate them as soon as they came out--they didn't even make it to a plate! :)
Wow! This definitely is one of the "World's Greatest Crab Recipes"! If you love crab then you really have to give this recipe a try. I added some beer for good measure - there's no shortage of it in this house and when it comes to grilling just about everything tastes better with beer! I pre-cracked the crab legs and let the thawed legs marinate in this for about an hour before grilling. These don't take long so do watch carefully. Just baste away on the grill and before you know it your taste buds will be in heaven! All this needed was some drawn butter and of course a cold beer for my husband and a nice glass of wine for me - YUM! Thanks Dreamthief for an awesome recipe!
Somebody better warn the crabs!! Bar none this is absolutely THE BEST crab recipe I've ever had. I grew up on the Cheasapeake Bay, so that's saying something. So easy you have time to bow to the applause. Thanks for a great recipe.
This recipe was better than any buffet or fine service I've ever had. Not only was there almost zero prep time, using the grill meant clean up was a breeze. The taste was outstanding and I didn't even really need butter on the side. A bit messy on the hands but in a wonderful finger licking way. The crab snapped with perfection.
This recipe deserves much more than 5 stars! It is out of this world delicious and so easy. It was nice to make crab without steaming up the kitchen. The easy cleanup is a major bonus, as well. If you like crab legs you must try this!
My husband could eat all 4 lbs by himself and still want more! I only made one change and added some Old Bay Seasoning. Due to storms I ended up doing these in the oven and they were excellent! 350 4 minutes on each side, brushing with the mixture each time. Then 5 minutes on HIGH broil and added the Old Bay. YUMMY!!!! They were so good!
Deliciousness! Did add 1/2 cup beer and a pinch white pepper. You could really taste the crab as the sauce complimented but did not overpower. We had lots more crab than 4 lbs so the extra liquid from the beer helped without having to double the butter and oil.
This is outright fantastic! I discovered this recipe a few weeks ago and made my husband remove the mountain of snow from the grill. Well worth (him) standing out in the cold to make this! This recipe will contend with our summer-time favorite, "Dave’s low country boil," which is another 5-star recipe from this site.
This is an awesome recipe. The only change needed is too not have the grill so high. I chose to have these for my birthday dinner instead of going out. These taste better than I would get at a restaurant. A small tip would be to put the crab in a covered pan with aluminum foil in the oven on warm. Take what you need and get a warm one when you are done.
Very good, but not good enough to facilitate the arrogant headline, nor the description. Added several things, to suit my own tastes. Lemon juice, Old Bay, Cayenne pepper and sea salt/fresh ground black pepper. Served with Porterhouses(with my own secret marinade), roasted red potatoes, garlic buttered asparagus and roasted vidalia onions, everything prepared on the grill. The only substitute I would make is to exchange the vidalias for fresh ramps, but they're not yet growing in the backyard. Soon enough! the grill doesn't infuse the seasoned flavor as it does in the stewpot....
I made this last night and it came out perfect!! They were so good! I added a couple of extra things such as a little rosemary and old bay seasoning. Before I put the crabs on the grill i used a knife to poke a few holes on the white underside of the crab legs so that the bast would get into it! These were very messy but very good!
Even though we love crab legs, we have never prepared them at home. Well, this will probably be the only way we fix them in the future. They were SOOO easy & the taste was OUTSTANDING! It didn't even need the side of dipping butter. I used way less garlic because I didn't have enough (and quite frankly thought 1/2 c. was way too much)...but, because you are basing the outside of the shells, you need a lot of garlic. Next time I'll use more garlic. Served with AR's: "Connies Zucchini Crab Cakes" and thought it was a nice compliment. Can't wait for the crab legs to go on sale again!
The heat was way too high - I'm sure it varies grill to grill. Because of the high heat, the meat dried out and was difficult to remove in chunks. Too much grill flavor for my crab purist husband. I liked them, but not more than boiled and dragged in butter.
These are awesome! I had frozen pre cooked crab legs from the grocery store and I followed the recipe exactly. I admit that I didn't think the olive oil/butter mixture was going to penetrate to the crab meat very well but it did. When I basted the legs the oil caused some flames that created this great smoky flavor that combined very nicely with the butter and garlic flavor. The flavor was so great that we practically didn't even need the butter. My family could not get enough! Thanks for a keeper!
Just made this recipe on snow crab and king crab and it was the best crab I've ever had!! As a Northwest resident I would have loved to have tried it on fresh Dungeness but alas we were unable to go crabbing this season. I cooked it about four minutes on each side and it was flavorful, tender and perfectly cooked! I loved it. Next time, I'm going to try in in the oven as the BBQ does tend to flame up a lot and the pieces I loved best were the ones that didn't get "flame" broiled. Regardless, I will definitely cook my crab this way most every time (still will enjoy fresh steamed crab as frequently as possible)!
Oh my word! This was absolutely fantastic. We used this for King Crab Legs and it was out of this world. Truly the best crab we have ever had. We did add Old Bay but that's it. Unbelievable! Thanks so much for this recipe!!!
The only thing I loved about this recipe was the smokey flavor. The baste did not infuse into the crabmeat as I had hoped and cooking for six minutes the normally succulant crab meat was dried out. Very disappointed that $60 worth of crabmeat was ruined. Try this recipe at your own risk! We will definately be going back to our delicious steamed crab in a couple months when we can afford it again.
Make this one and look no further! I wish I could give this 10 stars! I was skeptical how this would work being that you're basting the crab with the shells intact but they were magnificent! I basted then closed the grill lid for 3-4 minutes...then flipped the crab, basted, and closed the lid again....the flavorings must steam inside the shell because they were amazing! Didn't even need the melted butter i had for dipping....i also squeezed some lemon. A little messy on the grill but my new grill daddy tool took care of that.
Followed recipe to the "T". AWESOME. We normally make them on the stove and the family eats them like no tomorrow. Well, I cooked crab legs for my son's bday party, 1/2 on the stove and 1/2 on the grill with this recipe. Guests tried the grill and they were gone first and asked for again and again. No need to go out to dinner and order crab legs again. You don't even need to make extra butter to dip in because they are so juicy. A little messy but who cares.
Followed the instructions and incorporated other users' suggestions and cracked the shells a little before grilling, added old bay seasoning, and lowered the heat a little (more like med/med-high). These were awesome! My husband wasn't convinced that the oil/butter/garlic was really going to get through the shell to the meat, but it sure did and it was delicious!
This was amazing. Just as the recipe stated...it is hands down the best way to prepare crab. It was so flavorful and juicy not to mention how simple and easy it was to do. This recipe is a repeat for sure!
Our crab was still partially frozen, so we had some pieces that were cold yet the shell was almost burnt. My husband and I both loved the extra flavor that grilling gave to the crab - it tasted great! We will certainly make this again, making sure it's not frozen, and cooking it in batches so it's always hot & fresh when we're ready to eat it.
Seriously the best crab! I have ever had. We used king crab legs(cook for a bit longer) and jumbo shrimp with the shells on. We added old bay like someone else said. We grilled it in the sauce in a aluminum tin and then at the end put the crab straight on the grill. We did crack the legs so the sauce would get inside. Let it marinate for a couple of minutes. I would try this next time with clams yum! Enjoy
We made these for Christmas Eve in NC for the first time and it will now be our new Christmas tradition!! We rarely make crab legs just because of the mess and smell, but these were so easy to make on the grill and were AWESOME!!!! You don't even need any butter to dip the meat in when you eat them! Highly recommend!!!
I love grilling obviously by my name and this is the first recipe I have tried for crab...It turned out really well. I will never boil it again...However I will say make sure you have melted butter (and garlic if you like) to dip your crab and please not margarine...stick butter is great to keep in the fridge and not the costly.
I had some hesitations about this recipe, just on the grounds of it's claim as the world's greatest... But wow!! This is so good I had to actually sit down, take time out of my normal internet browsing and iPad game play to write to strangers on the internet in praise of this recipe. I'm no crab connoisseur, but still take my uneducated opinion as fact when I say this recipe is absolutely delicious!
Reason I gave this recipe 4 stars instead of 5, however, is the recommended cooking time of "until shells brown". DON'T DO THIS, if the shell is charred, you cooked it too long. All of the seasoning you brushed onto the shell cooks off. The seasoning on the shell doesn't soak through, but it does stick to your fingers while you eat it and this helps flavor the meat. Its best to use a meat thermometer and cook until internal temperature of the largest knuckle is 140. This will happen before the shell browns much. Another bit of advice. Instead of brushing the butter/oil on and throwing them right on the grill, put it in the fridge for an hour or so to let the flavors soak into the meat. Also, make sure you keep an eye on this while it cooks. All that oil and butter is a perfect storm for flare ups, you can ruin a great meal pretty quick. This recipe is a great baseline, feel free to explore and add your own special twist to it... Old Bay, Cajun seasoning, Paprika, Lemon juice....all good options. My personal favorite Konriko's Mojo Seco.
I think this is my first review. so i made this and now i am apparently "famous" for my crab legs. Like people talk about it when i am not around how good these were. I have finally stopped telling them how easy it was. Seriously its like the simplest recipe ever. and so good. PS i used King Crab legs from Costco.
My fabulous husband tried this recipe as well... he added old bay as well . he also smoked them cooking them off of the flame on the grill extending the grilling time but well worth the extra time . very simple and tastey better than any crab ive paid for in a restaurant
This is by far the best way to cook crab! You just have to be very careful and watch those legs on the grill due to flare-ups so they don't burn. Once you get them on your plate and start getting that lovely garlicy-buttery goodness on the crab you'll be in heaven. To die for!
The name says it all! So simple to prep, and five or six minutes of scorching these babies and you've got crabs that will knock the legs right off the local crab shacks. I will never use another recipe again! 10 out of five stars!
Tried this based on all the compliments. Will not do again. The flavor was ok but not worth the fight to get to the meat. With the butter and oil, the legs were slippery as heck to hold and manage. We used washcloths to hold on to the legs, crack them, split open and get the meat. Never again.
How can something so simple be so AWESOME? The family loved it and insist that I grill the crab legs moving forward with this tasty basting-no more soggy shells. Only added a bit of Old Bay after the brushing.
If you like crab you MUST try this!! I can't stop raving about this recipe!!! so simple and quick! I'll never go back to traditional steamed or boiled crab legs. My only recommendation is to put a layer of foil under the crab while on the grill. The butter sauce melts and drips off causing flames that char the crab shells. They still taste great but the black getsall over as you eat them.
Made it with 1/2 the garlic (will use the full amount next time), but also made some skewered shrimp at the same time with the same marinade. Both were absolutely fantastic, even the kids asked for it again.
This recipe is the best thing ever! We are from a small town in the midwest, where good crab restaurants do not exist. It was the best crab ever! My husband had the genius idea to use Tony Cacciatore's injectable garlic butter marinades (has long injectable needle) that fit down into the legs perfectly. Then we made some clarified butter with minced garlic to dip the legs in. I made crab cakes with the leftovers and sauteed them in the leftover dipping butter. I'm never eating crab any other way!
Hint, hint: Go with the 3rd "option" in the intro. You won't regret it. I had 3, fully defrosted, clusters and this made more than enough garlic butter. I'll half the recipe next time, but that's the ONLY change I will make.
I quickly and easily made this for a big dinner party. No stinky mess, no big pots to clean, just deliciousness! I BBQ'd king crab legs. Everyone loved them and I got so many compliments. It was salty/briney. I think this was due to not boiling the crab. I really like salt, but if you're sensitive, maybe try unsalted butter or just olive oil.
This was SO easy and delicious! Followed it to a T and it turned out perfect. I shared it on FB and had MANY responses about people having no idea you could grill crab legs! The time it took to do this was amazingly fast and I will be doing this again. Now if crab legs would only be on sale more often!!
My family and I just visited the Gulf and bought tons of fresh seafood to prepare. This recipe produced the most AMAZING crab legs I've ever eaten! They were succulent, flavorful, and delicious. The only changes I made were to add a splash of lemon juice and a sprinkle of Old Bay seasoning to the marinade. I didn't measure the garlic, but I peeled and chopped an entire head. I also cracked the legs before marinating in a 9x13 glass dish in the fridge for about an hour, turning once to coat fully. I only had 2 pounds of crab legs, so I also marinated a pound of shrimp and a pound of bay scallops in the same mixture, and they were all divine! I cooked these over a charcoal grill, for 3-4 minutes per side. I will note that I let one cluster get visibly darker brown, and the meat inside was dry and overcooked, so definitely pull them from the heat when they just begin to brown. This will be our go-to recipe for snow crab and other grilled seafood from now on!!
Great!!! This is the only way I'll make King crab! Just don't ruin the crab first by cutting and boiling and then blaming the recipe. We did joint the crab into sections so the thinner crab could be enjoyed while the thicker sections finished grilling.
This is a great technique, imparts a nice smoky flavor. NOTE: high heat for 6 min left our first batch a bit overcooked (shells are very flexible, meat is difficult to get out in one piece). You may want to do a couple of test legs to make sure you get your heat and time exactly right for your grill.
Alright, so we had snow crab clusters and this is what we decided to make, though we didn't have a suitable dish to place them on to place in the oven. We use a roast ban that we filled with a 1/4 cup of water, 1/4 cup of butter, 1/8 cup of olive oil, garlic powder, basil, and oregano. We truly didn't know how they would come out. We cooked them with foil on top of the pan at 350 degrees and 15 minutes on each side. They smelled delicious and the taste sure followed. I love this recipe!!! The only thing I would do differently next time is add more water, the water level didn't get to all the legs and left the meat just slightly on the cold side. Other then that, me and my boyfriend had the most wonderful crab legs we have ever eaten, and we love seafood restaurants! Guess we get to save some money now by cooking them our selves!!! This is a must do for snow crab legs! 10/10!!!
I dont feel that garlic is a plus for enjoying at its best the real taste of crab so I replaced it by a few thyme leaves but this is all personal taste. Otherwise I cooked the legs in the oven (winter !)and it was really good, better than broiled and not too buttery.
1/2 cup of minced garlic is an awful lot of garlic. We love garlic, but it did overpower the flavor of the crab - we'll halve it next time. On the other hand, I won't bother fixing drawn butter, either - my dip-in-butter-fanatic daughter never bothered with it this time. (She didn't pause to do anything else, either - 'twas a feeding frenzy.) Overall, this is an awesome way to cook crab - I expect my boxes of crab boil are going to get dusty.
