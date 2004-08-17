It seemed easy to start, and it was looking creamy and pretty when I added the cold butter, but the moment I added the first bit of melted butter it curdled the sauce. I don't think melted butter is the best option. I think adding cold butter is what should happen here. I added more of the butter hoping that would fix it. Instead it just got worse and worse. I never did add the last of the butter. Instead I looked up how to fix curdled hollandaise sauce and found this page. This worked to save it. http://www.examiner.com/article/how-to-fix-curdled-hollandaise Essentially it said in a bowl you put 1/4 cup white wine (I only had sake so I used that) and then you add the curdled sauce to it 1-2 TB at a time and whip it with the whisk. This saved my sauce. I tasted it and it tasted fine. Would have been great if I hadn't accidentally knocked it off onto the floor.