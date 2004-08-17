Hollandaise Sauce

164 Ratings
  • 5 77
  • 4 52
  • 3 13
  • 2 12
  • 1 10

This creamy lemon sauce is a standard. Make it just before serving.

By Maryellen

Gallery
47 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add egg yolks to a small saucepan; whisk until lemon yellow and slightly thick, about 1 minute. Whisk in lemon juice.

    Advertisement

  • Add 2 tablespoons cold butter, and place over very low heat. Whisk constantly while butter is melting, and continue whisking until thick enough to see the pan between strokes. Remove pan from heat, and beat in 1 tablespoon cold butter. Repeat. Whisk in melted butter a little bit at a time. Season with salt and white pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 49.4g; cholesterol 275.7mg; sodium 12.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022