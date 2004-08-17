Hollandaise Sauce
This creamy lemon sauce is a standard. Make it just before serving.
wonderful and easy! I've struggled with hollandaise sauce in the past and now those days are over. tip: to reheat leftovers, steam veggies and then put teaspoonfulls of hardened sauce (you can warm it to room temp) over steaming hot veggies and cover. In 5 minutes, the sauce is perfect, as if it were just made. If you microwave leftover sauce, it will separate.Read More
Too much butter. Not enough lemon. Knorr package hollandaise is a lot better and a lot less time consuming.Read More
I used this to to make Eggs Benedict. It's very easy and tasted just like hollandaise should. How much butter you use will depend on the size of your eggs. As most of the butter is pre-melted, you only need to slowly add the amount you think is necessary.
Great over crab cakes and asparagus.
Eggs Benedict is my favorite meal, and I don't even like "breakfast"! It's always been about the Hollandaise sauce...... and wow, this is a winner! I've tried the double boiler method with several recipes and undoubtedly wonderful sauce, but the uncertainty of whether it will break down or "curdle" a bit was always in the back of my mind. This recipe I truly believe is fool-proof! Absolutely easy and a wonderful flavor. Only change I made was added a bit more lemon juice. Perfect!
Based on the other reviews, I cut back on the butter and added much more lemon juice. I just kept tasting it until it seemed right. Good start tho and thanks!
I've never made hollandaise sauce before, and this came out great! I made it straight from the recipe, no alterations (except that I didn't have white pepper, so I used a bit of black)
Got a new egg poacher for Christmas and needed a good hollandaise sauce recipe. This one was just perfect and very easy to make. I've tried others that come out lumpy but this one came out perfect. I'll use it every time from now on! (oh and not too lemony at ALL)
My first attempt at a hollandaise for my eggs benedict, and it was very good! I whisked until my wrist was tired to "see the pan" but it was well worth it when I got it creamy. I did a scaled down version for two, and added cayenne pepper instead of tabasco like they do at my favorite restaurant.
Very easy and very yummy! Pleasured my porterhouse steak with it and was absolutely fabulous! Thanks for the recipe
This was my first attempt at hollandaise sauce. The receipe was easy and tasted great. I used a hand mixer to beat the sauce over a water bath intead of killing my hand using a whisk. Sauce was a little bland as is so I took the advice of other posters and added additional lemon juice and cayenne pepper. My husband loved it and asked me to make it again. Thank you for the great receipe.
Easy to make, but too mutch butter. I am going to cut it down to 3T in pan and 1/2 cup melted.
Great recipe! I served it over asparagus and it was very tasty. Easy to make and delicious.
Really good - thanks!
I have never made hallandaise and have only heard of how daunting it can be. But I followed the intstructions exaclty on this recipe and it turned out great. Only change was I added a little smoked paprika.
this was okay, but pretty much tasted like butter sauce to me.
This works! I used salted butter and didn't add any salt. The most important part is the whisking. And the cold water trick is excellent!
It came out perfect. Great recipe. Tasted just like classic hollandaise.
It was my first attempt at a hollandaise sauce. It was easy and pretty good. Due to other reviews I cut the lemon juice to 1 1/2 tsp instead of tbls and think I could cut out the half as well.
Too much butter!! Definitely did not need to add the additional melted butter. I plan on sticking to my Joy of Cooking standard recipe.
This is the worst recipe for hollandaise sauce that I've ever tasted. My fiance graduated from culinary arts school and he says that the butter needed to melted in a separate pan from the yolks and lemon juice. A double broiler is ideal so as not to scorch your yolks.
The sauce wasn't very flavorful or creamy - won't make this one again.
It was okay, tried it over baked salmon. It was edible but I've had better.
I have had Hollandaise with lemon before but I prefer mine made with vinegar. I was taught by my father before whisks were available for home cooks. I stood at the stove with a flat saucepan over a simmering pot of water. I stirred the yolks with a fork till lemon yellow. Added the butter one drop (in the beginning) at a time till emulsified. It was wonderful. Now I put the eggs yolks (broken), salt, cayenne, vinegar in a jar and shake and shake and then add the warm butter. Then it's a question of how long you want to shake. Great on veggies, bread or even your finger.
I used black pepper since I didn't have white. It worked. Great recipe.
5 stars and 2 thumbs up!! Finally, a hollandaise without the double boiler requirement - and it's easy, perfect consistency...just excellent. My sauce turned out to be a beautiful orange-yellow color since I used super-fresh eggs, courtesy of my backyard chickens (thank you ladies!). We had it over bright green sauteed leeks with wild rice pilaf on the side and it made the perfect meal...colorful, tasty & extremely satisfying - my husband is still raving 2 days later :) Thank you for sharing!
This is WAY too buttery for my taste. It's more like a butter sauce and the color is butter yellow, not light cream like a true hollandaise. My husband liked it though, probably b/c he LOVES butter. If you're looking for a great hollandaise sauce, look elsewhere!
So creamy and delicious! My husband really loved this.
This is the only Hollandaise recipe I will use its the best!
Very good and also very easy. I liked that I did not need the mess of a double boiler or blender, and I could be sure the yolks were adequately cooked. It thickened up easily and held together well. I used Smart Balance instead of butter because that's what I buy. Served it on steamed asparagus and the whole family loved it. I think I will reduce the lemon juice a little next time, just my preference. Thanks Jeff!
Was looking for a hollandaise that didn't require a double boiler and tried this. I give it 5 stars because I got a good sauce with great consistency, and it was easy. It was slightly strong on the lemon, but since I cut the recipe into 1/3 just for myself, it will require minor adjustment. Overall, I think it's great and I'm gonna keep using it! Thanks!
Excellent recipe. I'd never made hollandaise sauce before (in fact I'm a self-professed NON-cook), and it was easy to follow. I used a splash of bottled lemon juice and substituted black pepper (since I don't have any white) and light Parkay, and it was still VERY good. The trick is to keep whisking, and keep it on "warm" and never letting it get anywhere near a boil. I also took it off the stove to whisk a bit when "warm" got too warm. :)
This is actually a fantastic and quick sauce. I have received nothing but great feedback from family &friends. Thank you very much
Came out a bit runny and could probably use a bit less lemon juice but otherwise a good rendition of the classic breakfast sauce!
I made this with key lime juice, and my husband has fallen in love all over again!
This was great stuff. I don't think I've ever made a hollandaise from scratch before. I gather it's supposed to be a little tricky sometimes. I was in a bit of a hurry since I was incorporating this into another recipe on this site ("Asparagus and Mushroom Puff Pastry Pie"), and I might have rushed things a little, but I guess the recipe is forgiving anyway. I made the recipe exactly as written, except I hurried a bit on the whisking. Therefore, my results might have been a little runnier than they're supposed to be (I think hollandaise is supposed to be somewhat thick), but the taste was great, and when I shared the dish at a potluck, I got great compliments. This is worth making again, since I love the sauce and had never bothered making it until now.
Since other people said it was very tart, I thought it would be fine for me as I like my hollandaise really lemony. I was wrong- It was overpowering for me and will reduce lemon juice by about 1/2 next time. Besides that, it was great.
It was a decent hollandaise sauce. There was a bit to much lemon for my taste and there was quite a bit to much butter. It was very nearly greasy. I will add less of each of those next time and I'm sure it will be much better. Very simple to make though.
I've always been afraid of sauces but this was easy and delicious! It tastes great and over roasted asparagus, it's fabulous! It's going in my recipe box NOW!
I made this recipe and it didn't taste like the sauce at all. I used to buy packets to make at home and they taste much better and like a restaurant makes. I would recommend to purchase packets in the store and follow their directions.
Easy to make and very good flavor. Well worth the time and effort...
Perfect recipe. I have had hollandaise sauce many times before. This is the first time I have made it and it turned out better than any I have ever tasted! Smooth, creamy, just the right amount of brightness from the lemon juice...I will only use this recipe from now on. The whole family loved it.
I don't claim to be a expert on Hollandaise sauces, but I just made this one as a test run for a larger scale Church Breakfast, and it was great. Made it per the instructions and it was spot on, for my taste buds at least. If you've never made a Hollandaise Sauce before, the parts where it calls to 'whisk', interpret that as 'whisk vigorously'... otherwise you'll wonder if it's ever going to thicken up. Thank you for this GREAT recipe.
I added garlic salt, as we were having this with asparagus. I also used the bottled lemon juice I had on hand and it worked perfectly. This is a great recipe.
Made this Christmas morning for company, easy and verygood. I used salted butter so would aliminate the salt next time. Doubled the recipe with out a problem.
Had eggs benedict on Christmas morning with this because I had leftover egg yolks after making merenges. Was just a little more lemony that I expected but still good!
This was fairly easy to make and the taste was alright. My husband loved it.
It seemed easy to start, and it was looking creamy and pretty when I added the cold butter, but the moment I added the first bit of melted butter it curdled the sauce. I don't think melted butter is the best option. I think adding cold butter is what should happen here. I added more of the butter hoping that would fix it. Instead it just got worse and worse. I never did add the last of the butter. Instead I looked up how to fix curdled hollandaise sauce and found this page. This worked to save it. http://www.examiner.com/article/how-to-fix-curdled-hollandaise Essentially it said in a bowl you put 1/4 cup white wine (I only had sake so I used that) and then you add the curdled sauce to it 1-2 TB at a time and whip it with the whisk. This saved my sauce. I tasted it and it tasted fine. Would have been great if I hadn't accidentally knocked it off onto the floor.
Wonderful, easy recipe, especially good on veal oscar!!!
I liked it! I used a double boiler to melt all the butter for a 1/2 batch...2 egg yolks, 1/2 stick butter. Once butter was melted I tempered the yolks with a little of the melted butter and then slowly added the yolks, constantly wisking. It started to separate but I added a few drops of warm water and it smoothed out perfectly. To finish I added two drops Worchesterhire sauce and a pinch of ground Cayene pepper. Great results.
This was my first attempt at making Hollandaise sauce from scratch. While the recipe is a good one, I cut the butter almost by 1/2 and it still tasted great.
This is my first try at hollandaise sauce. The recipe was easy to follow and it turned out great! Can't wait to try it on vegetables.
I made Hollandaise!!! This is saying a lot because I am not a great cook. We had poached eggs on toast with the Hollandaise tonight (as well skillet potatoes) and my family loved it.
It turned out perfectly, and even the kids enjoyed it.
I don't know if I've ever eaten Hollandaise sauce before, but I know I've tried to make a few different recipes but haven't liked any of them ... until now. Tasted delicious with my asparagus tonight and was easy enough to make. Thank you Jeff!
It was good, but seemed like a lot of butter!
This was the first hollandaise I ever made, and it came out SO tasty! I think a little less lemon would be better, but that's a personal taste issue. I put it over pan-seared tilapia fillets, and it was amazing. I definitely plan on using this recipe in the future!
If the sauce breaks, allow to cool and whisk in 1 tsp of cool water until it solidifies. Return to heat and continue cooking. Of course the best way to stop it from breaking is not to stop whisking from the time you put it on the heat and as soon as the butter is melted remove from the heat. Excellent recipe, though I found that 1/2 tsp of white pepper more than enough. Otherwise it is overpowering. This goes well not only for eggs Benedict but also on asparagus and (might seem strange) steak.
really difficult to make, you have to cool the melted butter before adding to egg yolk mixture. Takes practice.
The only problem with it, it makes too little! If entertaining or cooking for more then 2-4 I would double this recipe. If your sauce is breaking your are either not stirring constantly or your heat is too high. For the Hollandaise, you must stir constantly and vigorously with a wire whisk. This recipe requires our constant attention. You cannot leave it for a second. If you find it too sour reduce the lemon juice. Too salty, reduce the salt. If you don't like the black flecks of pepper, use a white pepper. It is up to you. You are the chef. That is what Allrecipes is all about. NOTE: For high altitude I recommend reducing the butter and the lemon juice by 1/4.
Wonderful! Very rich and creamy, added a little extra lemon juice and this was the perfect recipe for Hollandaise.
I reduced the melted butter by half and still had a rich, lemony sauce. Delicious!
Way too much lemon juice.
Great Recipe! So easy too. I used salted butter, so there was no need to add any salt. I didn't have white pepper, so I omitted that too. The sauce turned out perfectly. Perfect consistency and flavor. Thanks!
Easy and delicious!!!
Wow. This was so good! A delightful lemon taste that you just don't get from the package. Also a lot easier than expected. Just be sure not to rush it by trying to heat it too fast. Your egg will start cooking.
good basic recipe. thank you!
It may be a five...I made some mistakes and will have to try it again as it was not as creamy as I thought it would be...the flavor was great!!! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Very easy sauce. My yolks were rather small so I omitted 2 of the cold butter tablespoons. Ended up using 1 stick of butter total and a little over 2 full tablespoons of lemon, I like it tart. Sauce didn't thicken until I added the melted butter but really was perfect.
I added about 1/2 tsp Dijon mustard when adding melted butter. Also used about 1/2 the butter to save calories. Was very tasty. Enough for 8 eggs Benedict
this is the classic easy to make, this is how I love to start my Sundays hmmmmm
So I've learnt making hollandaise sauce from this recipe. Liked eating it for the first time. Every other time it has put me off I don't why. All that hassle and still doesn't compensate for tasting like too much of warm egg yolks.
I found that there was to much lemon juice in mine.
A great sauce. Easy to make. Pay attention to temperature and be sure to add the liquified butter slowly! Will definitely make again.
I've made this sauce twice, and it's quite good. The first time it turned out perfectly, but the second time, it split (looks curdled) however that can be fixed by adding a teaspoon or so of hot water and re-whisking.
Unfortunately the amount issues in this recipe merit a 2-star. It calls for way to much butter, and not enough lemon juice for my taste (however that is personal preference and only the off butter amounts are why it is getting the low review score) The amount of butter it calls for actually causes the sauce to separate and be unusuable. Changes I made to make this work: Cut the melted butter in half. Leave the hard butter amount the same. Add an extra tsp or two of lemon juice to taste add a tsp or two of Worcestershire sauce to taste.
I made this morning with eggs it was awesome and very easy
This recipe was perfect and easy, Nailed it!!
Tasty and easy. I will it the lemon back a little next time. It was a little tangy for my taste and I like lemon.
Turns out perfect! I added a little more Lemon juice and used Lemon Pepper as well.
This recipe was too bland even for asparagus.
I thought it was fantastic, I will definitely make it again.
I don't know if it was me, but it was gross.
Very easy to make and taste delicious.
This sauce is wonderful. I used lime instead of lemon & it tasted great. It's hard to get the sauce thick enough, takes a lot of whisking.
Very good and creamy! Dipped it with steamed artichoke and ate until I was stuffed!! Will definitely make again!
Love this sauce! I could practically just eat it with a spoon! It’s so easy and comes out great every time. The only thing I do differently is I double the lemon juice because I love the little extra taste of lemon.
TOO MUCH BUTTER. Next time I'll know: add cayenne pepper, more lemon juice. Mine separated and had a terrible texture - added the melted butter too quickly
Added a dash of paprika
Way too buttery. Might as well get a pound of butter and spread some lemon juice over the top! What a disappointment after all that work.
This was a great recipe! Definitely my go to from now on!
Pretty easy to make. It was not as thick as I had hoped, bit that might have been my fault. Like other reviewers, I would probably add more lemon juice next time. I will try it again.
Turned out nicely. Simple enough. Just keep whisking!
Very good! Easy to make. I've made it many times now.
I personally thought it was too much lemon - maybe we had exceptionally small eggs? Which is possible. Overall it was a good recipe though and easy to follow. Used a double boiler - served as Eggs Benedict and it was tasty, just a tad too lemony. Will try again.
Very easy recipe. I love lemon, so I added a bit more lemon. It came out great.
I didn't have the best sauce but probably user error
It as pretty easy and tasted great.
This was very good and easy to make. I loved it and will make it again.
