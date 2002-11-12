Cuban Beef Stew
The traditional dish uses a good amount of olive oil and meat with a lot of marbling. This version is lower in fat, but is true to the spirit of the recipe. Although it does take a fair amount of time, it is not difficult to make.
I am not a big beef lover but this broth has such a rich depth of flavor that I loved this. I did not add the capers or red pepper because I didn't have it on hand-and it still was very good. The only thing I think it needed was veggies. I added carrot chunks this time. My husband ate over white rice. I had over red beans and rice (leftovers). Added 2-27-03:I've made this a few times now,and have noticed each time, when you add the potatoes,it loses quite a bit of flavor. I now add extra spices WHEN I make with the potatoes. When I serve over rice, beans etc., I simply omit the potatoes.Also, we did not like the flavor of the capers, when used.To our taste, the capers really changed the flavor (to "sour" instead of nice and "tangy")., Will make again WITHOUT the capers."
I don't normally take the time to rate a recipe, but this was just NOT good at all. We ended up going out to dinner instead. And my husband LOVES Cuban food.Read More
i grew up eating cuban food, and this is pretty authentic. delicious! serve with black beans & yellow rice, and fried (ripe) plantains.
I love all kinds of stews and this was a great departure from common European stews. My husband raved and my son ate it without complaints, even with the olives. I departed from the recipe by slow cooking in a crock pot (love my crock pot!) - after browning meat, adding spices and simmering for 3 minutes. Ate it in a sourdough bread bowl - yummy. Next time must try more authentic Cuban meal with fried plantains.
This was without a doubt the best stew ever! I made this for our weekly"extended family", 12 people, dinner . That required doubling the recipe. I used my crock-pot and cooked the beef and other ingred. (except the potatoes) for 8 hours on low. I cooked the potatoes separately and added them to the stew for the last 1/2 hour. I served this with crusty bread, steaned whole green beans and a salad. This is a winner.
Oh, my, my, my, my, my! Or should I say, que bueno! My hubby LOVED this dish, giving it an off the charts "10"! Tweaks: I made exactly as directed except used beef broth instead of water, did not add potatoes, served with mashed (thanks previous reviewer), and added a tablespoon of cornstarch with beef broth at the end for a lovely gravy. AH, the sweet, the savory, very well done, indeed. Will be a winter classic in this home! 12/11/19 : I added cubed sweet potato, delicious! One of my fave AR recipes of all time.
I left out the potatoes and served this over rice. I put all the liquids in a measuring cup and added just enough water to make 2 cups. I threw the meat and liquid in my pressure cooker and cooked it for 50 minutes. Very tender and excellent!!!
I was looking for something a little different and this was a great choice. It's very flavorful and satisfying. My alterations were to double the meat, onions and tomato sauce, and add a 7 oz can of diced green chiles. I also browned the meat first and then sauteed the onions on top of all the browned bits from the meat and deglazed with the sherry. This all helped to make a thick, dark gravy.
Loved this! Another hit at my Soup and Stew party. Interesting blending of flavors that only got better the longer it simmered away in the crock pot. Next time I will make it spicy by adding some crushed red pepper or a fresh jalapeno or two. Great Stew!
Made for our gourmet cooking club of 8 people on 4/3/04. The stew was a hit as part of our Cuban inspired menu. Rave comments about the great blend of flavors with the unusual combination of ingredients. I did lightly dust the beef with flour before cooking and I rinsed the capers with water before adding them. Otherwise, doubled the recipe and followed it exactly. Served with an avocado soup, salad, crusty bread and white rice. Poured a red Italian wine from Umbria that held up well to the green olives. Slightly fruity rather than tangy. Dessert was a banana and pecan "Brown Betty" type topping served over a rum cake. The stew recipe is a keeper!
We all liked this. I served it over rice and it was really good, although it could have easily stood alone because of the potatoes.
I was sort of doubtful with the olives, capers and rasins. The combination makes a sweet and salty broth. I added some portabella mushrooms and it turned out great. The recipe doesn't specify when to add the red bell pepper, so I added it with the olives.
You dont really use raisins in the traditional beef stew..it is not typical cuban.
This is very good - "peasant food" I call it. I was a little hesitant with the ingredients like the olives, raisins and capers together, wasn't sure about the combination, but tried because of the other reviews. I am glad I did. Rich, a good winter meal!
Very good flavors! I made it exactly as the recipe states (minus the red bell pepper).....except I just dumped it all in my crockpot and cooked it on low all day. Definitely a different twist than a typical stew I'm used to - but we loved the flavors!
This was ok. Neither my husband or I thought it was great, just ok. I don't know if I will make it again - I have other stew recipes that I like much better.
Very good and while it looks intimidating its actually pretty easy. I skipped the potatoes and served this over rice with a loaf of crusty bread. I used up the last of our summer tomatoes which I added at the very end. It was delicious! Try it!
Nice easy to make...did it in the pressure cooker. No tomato sauce, so used one fresh tomato and paprika for color.
I was looking for a Cuban recipe and I don't know if this is authentic but, it was very good. I had to cook it at least two hours instead of the hour and a half. I really loved the raisins. This is a dish that is better the next day. I would definitly make this again.
I liked the flavors in this but I added 2 tsp of cinnamon to give it a different twist...it was great!
Oh, my! I was looking for something different and I found it! The first time I made it, I followed the recipe as is. Everyone liked it, but thought it could have had a bit more "middle" (body). The second time I made it, I doubled the spices, cumin and oregano, and I used beef stock/broth instead of water. I also left out the capers for my family's preference. I cooked the potatoes separately, and on one occasion, I left out the potatoes all together and served it with rice. I also used green pepper because it's what we had. YUM! Either way, it's a hit. Thanks!!!!
Excellent! Husband LOVED it. He is planning on making this recipe for his hunting buddies using elk meat. Loads of flavor! We did add a dash of red pepper flakes for a little kick!
Was ok, just didn't love it.
By FAR the best stew I have had in a LONG time. Although the ingredients are different, the flavors blend so beautifully to make a truly lovely dish. This one is definitly great for company. The whole family loves it (even my toddler!)
This recipe has great potential! I chose it because of the unique ingredients. I substituted cumin with chili powder and green olives with black olives -- only because I didn't have on hand. I believe the green olives would enhance the flavor even more. There's a sweetness to the sauce -- it's delicious. The only problem I had was with the timing of the potatoes -- following the receipe the potatoes aren't done in the time period provided -- making dinner late. Next time, I would add the potatoes at the beginning.
I looked forward to this all day because it has all the ingredients I like, but the end result was not too good, way too sour :-(
Really, really good. Suprisingly full of flavor for how easy it was to prepare. Thanks for a great recipe.
Very easy and satisfying. Unfortunately, I didn't have any sherry, so I substituted beef broth. The flavor was nice, but I'm sure it would have been better with the wine... will have to make it again sometime as written. Good recipe, though - thanks!
I added way too much water. Go easy or it will be too soupy. I will also add some beans next time.
Not only is this very good, tasty, and authentic (I am half cuban) but so SIMPLE!!!!!! Trust me, I have a tough crowd with 2 young buys and they did not give me a hassle about finishing their dinner tonite. This recipe is definitely going in my file!
Very tasty and easy recipe. I did not have any Sherry so I substituted with Madeira. Next time I would spice it up a bit more perhaps with red pepper flakes!? I did add more vinegar than called for.
Exactly what I craved. Excellent! I love the tangy taste. Used golden and regular raisins, did not have sherry, so I used white wine, served on top of red potatoes...YUM! Thanks for the recipe!
This is what beef stew should taste like! I used chuck roast and omitted olives and capers, it's still good. Instead of sherry, I used Madeira. I also used a whole 15 oz can tomato sauce.
Delicious! Followed the recipe exactly (with the addition of some red pepper flakes for heat) and it was soooo tasty. The ingredients do seem a bit strange, but the combination of sweet and salty is what makes this dish so good...thanks S. Shames!
Yuuuuuummm. Such a nice change from a typical beef stew. I added half a can of Goya black beans... this added a great different texture to the soup. I served it with rice and sweet plantains. This is definitely a "wow" recipe worthy of company. I plan on freezing all of my leftovers for a special treat on a rainy day!
I've made this recipe twice. The first time I did it exactly as the recipe said. It was stunngingly delicious. The second time I didn't have bay leaves or red pepper. While still good, the recipe really needed each ingredient. This stew was popular even with several "picky" eaters that I tried it on. My husband would like me to try adding carrots; I haven't yet because it may change the flavor too much. This stew is scrumptious!
This stew is excellent--a nice departure from the typical. I was skepical about the kids' response but they all loved it and are asking me to make it again! Go figure!
This is an awesome stew! Like some other reviewers, I cooked it in a slow cooker. I served it along with French bread.
Absolutely delicious!! I have never eaten (or cooked) any Cuban style food before. I am hooked, so very very good!!!
Thanks for some tsty food. The mixture of meat raisin olives etc is called picadillo and is used in many latin carribean dishes. Very tasty and Perfect for this time of year. Enjoy, with some root vegetables.
Very tasty stew. I used a full cup of dry sherry and golden raisins instead of the dark ones. I also doubled the cumin amount, the green olives, and the capers. We had large bakery fresh rolls on the side. My husband and I really appreciated the unique flavor, such a welcome change from old-fashioned beef stew!
this was great.very flavourful comfort meal
This is a recipie I will definitely cook time and time again!
I was worried about this one - ingredients seemed a little odd, but I tried it based on the 5-star rating. It was very good!!! Just don't make the mistake of telling the picky eaters in the family what's in it. My husband for example, hates raisins but ate an entire bowl thinking they were some kind of little beans because they were plump after cooking so long! I will definitely be making this one again this winter. Thanks.
Thank you for sharing this lovely recipe. My family loved this meal. I made enough so there would be leftovers, but my kids liked it so much, there was only enough left for one more serving! Changes I made: no raisins; substituted apple cider for the wine vinegar. We served it with optional side dishes of: white rice, salad, and sour dough bread. All sides went really well with the meal. My husband said that he really enjoyed the blend of spices and how they came together in the flavoring. For a change of pace, next time I will be serving it in small sourdough bread bowls and omitting the rice, as the sourdough really complements the meal.
The best beef stew I've ever had. My husband rated it a 9!
Tasty and easy too.
Great recipe. We really enjoyed this. Browned the beef first then added onions etc. Used 2 1/2 cups water to cover the beef and added 1 Knorr beef boullion cube.
Just tried this recipe and was a little concerned over the combinations (raisins, pimento olives, etc.) but it was great. I sauteed the meat and onion/garlic as directed but then put all in the crock pot (except potatoes which I simmered separately an hour before serving and then added to the meat mixture in the crock pot) and it was absolutely delicious. I would probably add some carrots next time, but my husband loved this flavor so much that I will fix it often. Donna Delene
Very good, very flavorful. I didn't have sherry so I used 1/4 cup of port. Even my husband who doesn't usually like beef like it.
Definitely comfort food. Always a winner in the fall. Sometimes I serve it in bread bowls.
I thought it was going to be good but I did not care for this recipe.
Hey there S. Shames this recipe of yours is just too cool and you just forget about those names who submitted complains, they are fools there were many who did induldge in this heavenly stew they ate so much, no room for ethel's fudge and next thing you'll know, it'll be a witches' brew..... DELICIOUS
I used pork tenderloin instead of beef, since it's what I had and needed to be used. It was perfect! I also had 2.5 pounds of meat, so I needed more sauce and added about 8 oz. of jarred Goya soffrito as well as the tomato sauce. I also used a little Goya seasoning and left out the olives and capers (although I love them) because it sounded strange. I also left out the raisins. Otherwise, this was a great recipe served with the Easy Arroz Con Gandules that I found on this site.
The flavor was much more subdued than I had expected. It was... an interesting flavor. If I make it again, I'll add more heat to it (i.e. hot peppers).
Aside from using only 1 lb. of sirloin tips and adding a bag of baby carrots, I followed the recipe as written. My entire family loved this dish - even my stew-hating husband! I will definately be making this again and again.
Nice recipe. To shorten the cooking time, I just pressure cooked the meat for about 35 mins on low heat. Also didn't have any sherry so replaced it with redo cooking wine. The stew was delicious and the meat very tender.
I made this stew a week ago. I kept past reviewers suggestions in mind while making this stew. I doubled the recipe browning the beef cubes then combining everyting in the crockpot on high for 4 hours. I tried out the recipe on my husband his reply "different, but good" having another bowl. I used 1/2 pound of potatoes for double the recipe. I will definatly fix this stew again thanks for posting this recipe.
Very tasty even though I had to improvise a little because we didn't have Sherry in the house. Cognac and a tablespoon of sugar make a nice substitute.
Love this recipe! Was looking for something cuban tasting to remind my boyfriend and I of our Key West vacation. Made it with fried plantains with lime chipotle dipping sauce.
YES YES YES.....this is the real deal !!! I like the Orient (East Province of Cuba) touch with the raisins.
This is a wonderful stew recipe using unusual ingredientes (olives, raisins and capers). Added mushrooms and frozen french cut green breans.
I come from a Cuban background and made this because it looked so similar to some of the dishes I make, but for some reason it was lacking to me. Not to say that it was bad, but just different than what I am used to.
Great recipe! I used the suggestions and used beef broth instead of water and red pepper flakes. It took a bit long to the get potatoes tender. I used two small potatoes, one carrot, and japanese pumpkin for a mixture. I served it over white rice and it was great....my boyfriend raved over it. The flavor of the capers, raisins, and olives were amazing!!
This is a very good everyday recipe. I don't think I would use if for entertaining but a great family meal. Next time I will use the crockpot. Also, I didn't have olives or raisins and it was still good. I think this is a recipe that you can mix around the ingredients and still have a great meal.
This recipe is delicious even my picky toddler ate it. I will be making this again very soon. Excellent.
Pretty good but did not have the depth of flavor as some of the Cuban stews we’ve had before. Made this as written except we substituted beef broth for water. After tasting it, we added Tiger Sauce to bring more flavor. There is no reason that raisins need to be cooked for 1 ½ hours in step 2 unless you like mushy ones . . . 15 or so minutes of cooking time is adequate. Some other reviewers skipped the potatoes, and I would do the same next time or possibly substitute 1 cup malanga, cubed. Increase the cumin to 2 tablespoons (from 1/2 teaspoon) and add 2-3 tablespoons of Spanish paprika.
YES! My Mamá used to make something similar. There was def. something missing in the texture. Will add carrots and perhaps a little corn starch next time to thicken. I let it simmer a lot longer than the recipe call for. Very good!
This stew is so delicious! I used chuck instead of sirloin because my butcher suggested it. The meat was so tender. I served it with cornbread. It'sso good I'll make it for company.
I fed my family of 5 with this recipe. It was an EASY recipe. My husband and my sons ages 16 and 12 said on a scale of 1-10 (10 being best) they would give it a 7. My daughter rated it an 8. Personally, I was not floored. I rated it a 6. Perhaps I did something wrong. I truly feel like this was a flavorful beef stew period. Not something to write home about. I followed the recipe TO THE LETTER. I could not get the benefit of the raisins. Yes, the recipie is tangy. I like the tangy but I did not benefit from the sweet. Next time I think I'll leave out the olives.
I personally thought this was on the best meals I have ever made. By hubby of 13 years didn't think it was the best ever but he did enjoy it!LOL I made just a few changes because of what I had on hand. I subbed just a dry red whine, and balsamic vinegar, dried Italian seasoning and no bay leaf, yellow bell pepper and no capers. No potatoes, so I served it over yellow rice. I almost left out the raisins but decided to put them in. IT WAS AMAZING!!! The 4 year old I was babysitting asked for 3rds! There really wasn't any left over. Will be making again for sure!! Thanks!!!
Very good stew! However, there are so many ingredients that yeild a VERY small portion! This stew was not enough to feed 5 people. I will just add more ingredients the next time: I will add beef stock to add more volume, more potatoes and more beef. I did add a little bit of frozen corn to add more diverse flavor and add a festive color to the dish. It was very good!
I followed the recipe except for using Capers and was disappointed. My family ate the meat and I ate some of the potatoes. The raisins were not bad, but overall, despite liking the individual ingredients, this combination of flavors must be an acquired taste-- we like to try new things in this household, but will leave this one alone.
This was a great recipe! My husband raved about it and I made it twice for him in one week. I added a little more tomato and garlic than the recipe called for, but it was fresh tomato ground up, not canned.
This stew is so delicious and different than the tradition beef stew for a change. We all loved it! Thank You for this recipe.
This stew is fantastic! I got several comments like, "I can't believe I just ate a raisin in a stew on purpose," and "I wouldn't have thought I'd like olives in stew, but this is pretty good." It only took four of us to finish the whole pot. Also, I was out of sherry, so I used port. It worked out great. Definitely serve with fresh bread for sopping up all the great juices.
Almost didn't try this stew because some of ingredients just sounded weird. But the flavors that come out in the broth were delicious and the meat was totally yum. Try it you'll like it.
This was very good. I wanted to slowcook it so the meat would be more tender so I coated the meat in some flour and browned it first in the olive oil, then placed in the slowcooker and added the other ingredients. I didn't have a red pepper so I used a green one instead. I didn't have any sherry on hand so I used beef broth instead and I accidentally used red cooking wine instead of red wine vinegar. It didn't make a difference - it still tasted great. The green olives and raisins were different and really good. Thanks S. Shames!
My husband absolutely loves this stew. I always double the recipe so he can eat it for a few days. I follow the recipe exactly and it has always been a hit.
We enjoyed eating this. It's very different to any other beef stew we have tried. It has kind of a sweet & tangy flavour. I left out the potatoes so I could serve it on mashed potato instead of on rice.
This was great! One of the best recipes I have ever tasted. The only modifying we did was I had no tomato sauce on hand, didn't realize it, and so I used PACE roasted onion and garlic sauce. The flavor was so good that I wanted more but resisted cause I knew I didn't need more. We served it over rice, didn't add potatoes.
Excellent stew. Will definately make again.
I have to give this 5 stars. As I was cooking it I was afraid the kids would hate it and refuse to eat. It really is a very strange combination of ingredients and I never had anything like it before. Well, it was just delicious! The kids and I couldn't get enough. I served it with hot, crunchy Italian bread. This is a great dinner for a cold winter night and I will be making it again and again.
This was easy to make and has a wonderful flavor. My kids came home from school and said it smells like "Grandma's cooking", that is the best compliment since my mom is an awsome cook. Did not have dry sherry but the flavor was still on point.
One of the best beef stews I've ever had and very easy to prepare. I did double the amount of beef and added some cornstarch and water to thicken the gravy - which was just a preference of mine. The sherry really does add to the flavoring. Thanks submitter.
This was great! I used stew beef and floured it before browning. Also substitued golden raisins for the regular, used beef brother rather than water and used a full cup of sherry rather than the 1/2 cup. My husband and I loved it, only problem was for some reason my kids wouldn't eat it...their loss!
Great recipe! I usually make it with venison instead of beef, leave out the potatoes and serve over polenta. It's always a hit!
Made this today for dinner and it was so good. I didnt have sherry nor red wine vinger so I didnt add it. I did however, add about 3/4 cup of Goya Sofrito to the sauce and it was just perfect. I also added a small can of veggies. I served this over a bed of rice and sweet plantains. Will definetly make this again. Thanks!
I didn't add the Sherry and I used Crushed Tomatoes instead of Tomato Sauce. I also added 2 cups of fresh sliced mushrooms and half a jar of Salsa. I wanted to make enough for a few nights so I added two cans of drained Black Beans and two cups of Beef Broth. My wife told me to add this recipe to her list of favorites.
This recipe makes the house smell soooo good! My husband raved about this dish. Served over rice. Next time I will add more raisins and more olives but will definitely make again. Very Good!
It was Ok but not as "to die for" good as I expected it to be. I used boneless beef ribs and cooked it in the crockpot. Maybe that's why it didn't jump out and knock me down but personally, I probably won't make it again.
Such a great flavor!! It went perfect with brown rice and steamed carrots with broccoli.
Easy to make and great to eat! All the flavors combined beautifully.
I made this dish once last year and loved it. I just remade it yesterday to see if it was selective memory or if it really was THAT good. Well, it is THAT good. Amazing stew. I read all of the other reviews and agree that keeping out the capers and the potatoes makes a more flavorful (not sour) stew. I also added 4 carrots (as did some other reviewers) and added them at the same time as the bell pepper. Definitely recommended. I will keep making this.
This is good as is. 5 stars, and worthy of serving to company who would appreciate deep, rich, authentic flavors. I made it as posted, no changes. Use small potatoes or all the broth and flavor is gone. Thanks for sharing! When it was done, the raisins had plumped back into grapes....very juicy. Don't overdo the water.
Very yummy! Believe the reviews!
Wow this was a huge hit from 3 to 42 years old. I did add 1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper. I suggest making Mojo as a condiment. One onion, 5 cloves of garlic, juice and zest from one lemon, 1 teaspoon cumin all put in the food processor until smooth.
I made this recipe in a crockpot and it was sooo awesome I ate it all week served over white rice. Thanks for a terrific recipe!
The best thing for me about this recipe is that I don't have to think about whether I have the ingredients I need--in my house they are staples. This stew is how I start off the work week--Sunday afternoon lunch/dinner, leftovers Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday...depending on how much I make LOL. Always tastes better the next day. This is the MOTHER of beef stews. Rich, with contrasting flavors, like sweet/salty, earthy/tart. 2 modifications to try: a teaspoon of ground cinnamon along with oregano and cumin, and then a splash of cayenne pepper sauce right before it's done. Serve over white rice, fresh salad and a side of tostones with garlic sauce. Thanks for sharing.
